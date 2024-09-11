Energy News Beat
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Tomorrow's News Today
Energy Realities
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Oil Moves Lower as EIA Confirms Small Crude, Gasoline Build
Crude oil prices went down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory build of 800,000 barrels for the week to…
1 hr ago
•
Stu Turley
2
Share this post
Oil Moves Lower as EIA Confirms Small Crude, Gasoline Build
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Energy Experts Say Kamala’s Energy Plan Is ‘Gibberish Designed To Muddy A Record’
Harris’s energy stance uses vague, euphemistic language, revealing she hasn’t really changed her views, energy experts claim.
3 hrs ago
•
Stu Turley
1
Share this post
Energy Experts Say Kamala’s Energy Plan Is ‘Gibberish Designed To Muddy A Record’
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2024 Debate’s Energy Impact
Daily Standup Top Stories
6 hrs ago
•
Stu Turley
and
Michael Tanner
3
Share this post
2024 Debate’s Energy Impact
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30:34
Russia’s Nuclear Ambitions in Central Asia
Russia’s Rosatom is promoting small, low-power nuclear reactors as a solution to Central Asia’s energy crisis.
Sep 10
•
Stu Turley
1
Share this post
Russia’s Nuclear Ambitions in Central Asia
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
In Germany, The Green Energy Transition Is Only Getting Worse
Germany is running faster and faster to stay in place.
Sep 10
•
Stu Turley
4
Share this post
In Germany, The Green Energy Transition Is Only Getting Worse
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Oil Prices Tumble as Traders Turn Bearish
Hedge funds and other money managers have reduced their bullish bets on oil to the lowest level since 2011.
Sep 10
•
Stu Turley
2
Share this post
Oil Prices Tumble as Traders Turn Bearish
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Europe Faces ESG Backlash
In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss top energy headlines, including a backlash…
Sep 10
•
Stu Turley
and
Michael Tanner
2
Share this post
Europe Faces ESG Backlash
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20:40
Weekly Talking Politics with Larry Schweikart
In this episode of the Energy Question podcast, David Blackmon is joined by Larry Schweikart and Stuart Turley for a comprehensive analysis of current…
Sep 9
•
Stu Turley
2
Share this post
Weekly Talking Politics with Larry Schweikart
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59:08
OPEC+ to Begin Oil Production Increase in 2025
According to the vice president of research at S&P Global, OPEC+ has decided to extend production cuts until the end of 2024.
Sep 9
•
Stu Turley
2
Share this post
OPEC+ to Begin Oil Production Increase in 2025
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Climate Policies and their impact on energy
Global government energy policies are impacting the environment and economies, and not in a good way.
Sep 9
•
Stu Turley
2
Share this post
Climate Policies and their impact on energy
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59:31
Can Saudi Arabia Actually Afford Vision 2030?
Saudi Arabia’s breakeven oil price has risen due to increased spending on Vision 2030 and production cuts aimed at supporting oil prices.
Sep 9
•
Stu Turley
1
Share this post
Can Saudi Arabia Actually Afford Vision 2030?
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Trump unveils plan to stop de-dollarization
The US presidential candidate has pledged 100% tariffs on countries that are seeking to replace the greenback in international transactions
Sep 9
•
Stu Turley
1
Share this post
Trump unveils plan to stop de-dollarization
theenergynewsbeat.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 Sandstone Media
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts