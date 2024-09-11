Energy News Beat

Oil Moves Lower as EIA Confirms Small Crude, Gasoline Build
Crude oil prices went down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory build of 800,000 barrels for the week to…
  
Stu Turley
Energy Experts Say Kamala’s Energy Plan Is ‘Gibberish Designed To Muddy A Record’
Harris’s energy stance uses vague, euphemistic language, revealing she hasn’t really changed her views, energy experts claim.
  
Stu Turley
2024 Debate’s Energy Impact
Daily Standup Top Stories
  
Stu Turley
 and 
Michael Tanner
30:34
Russia’s Nuclear Ambitions in Central Asia
Russia’s Rosatom is promoting small, low-power nuclear reactors as a solution to Central Asia’s energy crisis.
  
Stu Turley
In Germany, The Green Energy Transition Is Only Getting Worse
Germany is running faster and faster to stay in place.
  
Stu Turley
Oil Prices Tumble as Traders Turn Bearish
Hedge funds and other money managers have reduced their bullish bets on oil to the lowest level since 2011.
  
Stu Turley
Europe Faces ESG Backlash
In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss top energy headlines, including a backlash…
  
Stu Turley
 and 
Michael Tanner
20:40
Weekly Talking Politics with Larry Schweikart
In this episode of the Energy Question podcast, David Blackmon is joined by Larry Schweikart and Stuart Turley for a comprehensive analysis of current…
  
Stu Turley
59:08
OPEC+ to Begin Oil Production Increase in 2025
According to the vice president of research at S&P Global, OPEC+ has decided to extend production cuts until the end of 2024.
  
Stu Turley
Climate Policies and their impact on energy
Global government energy policies are impacting the environment and economies, and not in a good way.
  
Stu Turley
59:31
Can Saudi Arabia Actually Afford Vision 2030?
Saudi Arabia’s breakeven oil price has risen due to increased spending on Vision 2030 and production cuts aimed at supporting oil prices.
  
Stu Turley
Trump unveils plan to stop de-dollarization
The US presidential candidate has pledged 100% tariffs on countries that are seeking to replace the greenback in international transactions
  
Stu Turley
