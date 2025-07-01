Energy News Beat

Tuco's Child
2h

Hello Stu,

Thank you for spotlighting the catastrophic California energy policies that Gavin Newsom has put in place. The three articles that you link to are particularly eye opening and concerning for both California and the Nation.

*Allow me to share the potential bankruptcy of the City of Long Beach, CA due to refinery closures:

Long Beach Faces $301 Million Oil Revenue Loss Amid Push to End Fossil Fuel Dependency

May 30, 2025 LBLN 1579 Views

Long Beach, CA – A newly released economic review by Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud has sounded the alarm over the financial toll the state’s transition away from crude oil and natural gas could take on the city potentially slashing oil-related revenue by up to $301 million by 2035. With no comprehensive replacement strategy in place, the report is raising difficult questions: How will the city fill this looming budget gap? And is California rushing to end oil production without a clear, sustainable financial alternative for local communities?

https://www.longbeachlocalnews.com/2025/05/30/long-beach-faces-301-million-oil-revenue-loss-amid-push-to-end-fossil-fuel-dependency/

*The destruction of the Amazon Rainforests for California oil, and fuels and gasoline is also highly concerning per your link, and this past article.

Reprise - California's Dependence on Amazon Rainforest Oil: Newsom's Crude Reality

https://tucoschild.substack.com/p/california-depends-on-amazon-rainforest

