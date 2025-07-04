Energy News Beat

Joseph L. Wiess
It a good idea to open up the grid to different power sources, including nuclear. What I didn't see in the bill was any measure to repair and replace failing infrastructure. We don't make our own power transformers anymore, that's a china thing. We need to build our own devices again.

The BBB is just another example of poor energy policies continuing to be implemented. I mean battery backup or storage, come on man! A completely redundant system with extraordinary expenses. It makes no sense. 36 trillion in debt, should mean absolutely no subsidies for any base load electricity production. Including nuclear and geothermal. Btw, just how many geothermal plants are currently operating in North America and what is their output and maximum capacity. Very disappointing all this pork was pushed thru on the big Fat Pork bill of 2025.

