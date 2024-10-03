VP Debate Foreign-Policy Highlights

Daily Standup Top Stories

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Everybody welcome the Energy News Daily. Stand up. My name Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. And I’ll tell you what, it is just crazy out there on the news desk. Let’s take a look at our top stories for the day. Top foreign policy takeaways from the vice presidential debate. You wouldn’t believe what other people were thinking around the world. Exxon Mobil accelerates African energy Investments and Foreign frontier exploration. Chevron restarts gas production in Israel after a brief halt during Iran’s attack. Oil moves higher despite rising U.S. crude inventories and Iran claims missile attack complete, but Israel vows revenge. Whoo! I mean, you cannot make all of this kind of stuff up. [00:01:00][50.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:01] Last night, I want to know if you saw the debate and if you enjoyed a marine beating up on three women. It was absolutely not on your bingo card. It was not on my bingo card. This first article was pretty funny. Top foreign policy Takeaways from the vice President Debate. Ms.. Producer, if you could bring this picture up, this picture actually just summarizes the whole thing. You have vice president candidate J.D. Vance looking sideways, knowing really? And then you have a deer in the headlights. I think he’s trying to decide how he’s going to finish this lie out walls. So you got to love this look on this. But here there are four main points in this article and I thought really enjoyed it. First one coming up around the corner, Iran and the Middle East crisis. Vance answered directly, saying it was up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe and that the United States should support its allies whenever they are fighting the bad guys. And then you have also Walsh did not answer the question directly. Instead, he reiterated Washington’s vital role in defending Israel. So kind of a mixed bag of events there. China, when China comes along here. Walsh also supported the administration’s approach to climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax credits and subsidies for clean energy manufacturing and supporting of China. So China like this because it gives more money to China. Waltz took the opportunity to defend his travel to China as an eye opening and informative experience. I learned a lot about China. The debate on immigration and border security intruded Trump Van’s pledge to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history. Vance to double down on that promise, vowing to begin it by deporting undocumented immigrants who have committed criminal backgrounds. Hats off to vice President nominee or candidate. Scuse me, J.D. Vance. Senator Vance, I applaud you in the way that you held yourself in this debate. And absolutely, I saw so many people that were saying, I’m not sure about J.D. I think there are a lot of people that are very pleased with your performance. So, Senator Vance, congratulations and well done, Mr. Governor Walsh. I got nothing for you. [00:03:37][156.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:38] Let’s go to Exxon Mobil Accelerates African Energy Investments and Frontier Exploration. I found this article in the southern African region, ExxonMobil, as emerged as the exploration leader with the Nambi Basin offshore Angola world and Coal Wildcat well, has been spud. And results are really they’re looking forward to it in Nigeria. ExxonMobil is poised to shift its focus to deep water investments, and it’s also in other areas of Africa, is pleased to be a platinum sponsor for a W as they commemorate 30 years of convening in the energy industry in fruitful engagements and sharing of best practices, said Robert Bach, ExxonMobil V.P., South Atlantic Exploration. Hats off to them. And I can’t blame ExxonMobil for, quite honestly, and really expanding out into Africa. If you can get away from the regulatory issues with the United States drilling, go for it. And again, give good returns to your shareholders. [00:04:45][67.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:46] Moving on to the next article here, Chevron restarts gas Production in Israel as Brief Halt during Iran’s Attack. This is in the Leviathan field. Chevron as reserves resume natural gas production supply on two platforms offshore Israel where briefly suspended due to Iranian missile attack and Chevron Mediterranean Limited can can. Firm will resume production at both of our Tamar and Leviathan facilities and now supplying natural gas to our customers in Israel and the region for both or from both reservoirs. It’s pretty cool. I don’t know about you, but I also saw an X, a a bomb, a huge bomb that was intercepted by the Iron Dome, I believe. And it fell on a man as he was walking. I bet he did not have being hit by a falling bomb, not a rocket coming in, but a rocket that had been intercepted and just flattened him. But he didn’t have that on his bingo card. [00:05:47][60.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:47] Let’s go to oil Moves higher. Despite crude rising U.S. crude inventories, gasoline stocks added 1.1 million barrels in the reporting year, with production average of 9.6 million. This compared with a draw of 1.5 million barrels from the previous week. In the middle distillates, the authority estimated that the inventory decline of 1.3 million barrels for the final week of September compared to the stock draw of 2.2 million barrels for the previous week. The administration reported an estimated inventory build of 3.9 million barrels for the week of September 27th, driven by the latest escalation in the Middle East compared to the previous draw of 4.5 million barrels for the previous week.So we are currently seeing prices around the $70 for WTI. I still think we’re in a holding pattern and that’s going to be because of this article here. [00:06:47][60.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:48] Iran claims missile Attacks Complete, but Israel Vows Revenge. The Massive attack Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister I apologize if I. But your name? Abbas Abbot. Jackie said in a message that on acts that attack targeted solely military and security security sites and by what he said, the Israeli genocide in Gaza and Lebanon in was conducted by Iran in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. And when you want to take a look at the Israeli response, Israeli response, they said we are still going to respond if they take out their feet. The fields that are in the main area of Iran, Iran is doing about 3.5 million barrels per day. 1.5 million barrels per day is being sent to China. And so when you take a look at whether or not they take out that one particular choke point, which I’m getting to hear, that choke point is right around the island where the Iranian oil export infrastructure is around. And so if they take that one island out and they take out the 3.5 million barrels per day, let’s say they take out 3 million barrels per day of export capabilities, that’s a lot off of the market. That’s also a lot that China won’t be able to buy. [00:08:22][93.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:22] So with that, my my heart and our prayers go out for all the folks that have been hit by Hurricane Lane. And we are just so sorry that this is going on. And please take note of Elon Musk and StarLink and the great thing that they are doing. I have bought mine. I have mine. This is my portable StarLink take with me on the road so I can do my podcast. And it is something I have another one here for my homebound. And so the family we can share. Get together with your neighbors. Order a startling now because there are this is only October 3rd and we have a lot of October surprises that are still going to happen. So please be prepared. Make sure you got water. You can defend your homes. Make sure that you can communicate. I have my radios ready to go. I have everything else. So make sure that you can survive with food and have a bug out bag in case you get compromised in your home. But above all, men, be ready to defend your homes, your family, your friends, and help your neighbors. The government will not be there for you, so you have to be prepared to defend yourself and help others. So with that, take care and. Absolutely. Have a wonderful day. Talk to you also. [00:08:22][0.0][488.9]