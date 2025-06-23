Daily Standup Top Stories

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] How Iran’s response to this latest round of attacks will affect oil prices, next on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:06][6.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:14] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into the June 23rd, 2025 edition of the Daily Energy Newsbeat Standup. Here are today’s top headlines. What will happen to the Strait of Hormuz and oil? Iran’s threat and global impact. Great story. We ran exclusively on the ENB substack. Next up, banks drop the climate pretense and follow the money. A shift back. To fossil fuels. Next up, Governor Abbott signs SB6 to bolter Texas grid reliability, a win for businesses and growth investors. Next up has Net Zero caught up to the UK’s Don Quijone green energy dream, reconsidering the North Sea oil amid energy crisis. Stu, then toss over to me, we will talk about all the fallout from what happened over the weekend and what might happen with the straighter Hormuz as we record this on Sunday afternoon and then we will lightly touch on US rig counts and frac count spread. So I normally would ask Stu, where do you wanna begin? But I know where we’re gonna begin. [00:01:22][67.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:22] Let’s get rolling, man. What will happen to the Strait of Hormuz and oil, Iran’s threat to its global and its global impact? What will Iran retaliate the United States strikes after their strikes on the nuclear program? Michael here are the key bullet points. No leaks, total secrecy. Boy, that was phenomenal. Side note, no Democrats were notified before the execution of operation Midnight Hammer. Holy smokes. Operation Midnight hammer was meticulously planned. Hi. US risk military military strike inflicted significant damage on the nuclear facilities. It had 14 GBU 57 MOPs, big boy bombs, 24 Tomahawk missiles, and it marked a historic deployment of B-2 bombers and showcased the strike capacity. They don’t know how the damage turned out so far, but the operation highlighted regional tensions. The B-2 bombers going to Guam did two things, Michael. It kept people guessing, but it also let China know that they’re pre-positioning assets in case they attack Taiwan. And that was huge on this. I put an unconfirmed photo of holy cow, Batman moment of when one of those sites was attacked. Got some initial bomb things, but what I want to point out from an oil and gas perspective is the LMG flow in the Iranians. How are they going to respond? Michael, 90% of the Iranian’s budget comes from their own oil that they ship to their primary customer China. However, the Strait of Hormuz is also what, 20% of the, of the world’s oil flows through that straight, which is important to Oman, United Arab Emirates, and all of the other countries. And the, if it is shut down, we are going to have a significant world problem as far as finances go. So now the Iranian Congress agreed to go ahead and shut it down, but will they, they’ve threatened it 15 times in the past. This time I don’t know that they’re going to, if they’ve only got rubber boats and floaty rubber duck floaties, I don’t know that they can. [00:03:49][146.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:03:50] Yeah, I’m a little bit with you on the standpoint of, it’s almost like breaking your foot to spite your broken arm. The standpoint of, you know, they make, they, if they close the Strait of Hormuz, it’s going to make them infinitely more difficult for them to actually give their oil, like you said, to China. Now, obviously, there are some things that they can do in the interim that can maybe stave that off. But, you, know, like, I think you brought up the accurate point that I would say they have threatened this in the past, and I don’t think are actually going to follow through with it, because I think if… If they do follow through with it, it starts a chain reaction that begins really difficult to unwind. And I think that was the game theory that Trump and, you know, we saw the crew of them last night in the special address. You had XF, Rubio, and Vance behind them. I think the game-theory throughout the Trump administration that they’re playing out is, we’ll take these strikes. Iran won’t go to closing the Strait of Hormuz because they understand. That closing the Strait of Hormuz will go ahead and cut off their money flows, but also trigger a response from us, which then triggers another response to them and goes down in a spiral, you know, sort of a spiral downward. And I think I ran deep down nose. They’re not going to win anything now. This is also extremely unnerving from the standpoint of we may, you know, and I hope I’m wrong, but we may end up this could, if this ends up being a Franz Ferdinand style demarcation in the sand, which drags us into another global Conflict I think we’ll look back on Saturday with a lot more questions than I think we do now. I think, like you said, the reports coming out is this was as soft of a plan as we could have done in order to get these enrichment facilities. I mean, who knows how close they actually were to a bomb? We’ve been here for 20 years that I ran was three weeks away from a bomb. So, you know, I, you You know, there’s a little part of me that is, you know, I’m skeptical, but there’s little part that says, is this the same playbook they ran in 2004? They just dusted it off. They’re just dusting off the same Weapons of Mass Destruction playbook to get us again. I don’t know. But point of the matter is, I don’t think they’re going to close the straight reform moves. I don’t think we’re going to see a hundred dollar oil. And if they do close it, I mean, it’s going to be unbelievable. I mean we’ll know here very shortly here. The market’s going [00:06:17][146.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:17] Exactly, but what I think that they will do is the three tankers that happened in the last two weeks that were caught on fire were from accidents from jeeps interference that I ran was conducting on the side. So the tankers ran in and collided with each other. So they are still doing jeep spoofing, doping and zombieing of tankers because they’re avoiding sanctions. So it is a can, a real problem right through that. [00:06:45][28.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:45] Well, and let’s dig into it just a little bit. So you’ve got about 20 million barrels of crude oil flow through that choke point every single day, which accounts for somewhere around 20% of the world’s global consumption and about a third of the world’s LNG. You have to think about this, Stu. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iran rely on that straight to get their gas to market. And particularly the gas and the oil that flows to Asia, China, basically Asia, which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, I count for 67% of the strength crude oil flows. And I think what China is probably back channeling to Iran right now to say, don’t close this bad boy. Please don’t. And I think they are probably signaling, we will support you in any way possible if you do not close this trade, because it affects them more than anything. I mean, 47% of all Iran’s seaborne crude ends up in China. [00:07:41][55.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:41] There’s only two things that really matter here. China has had three things. China has three major military airlift machines in Tehran in the last week. Were they taking things out or were they dropping off? Kind of like Ghostbusters. And then you have, will Russia help out Iran? But I think that there is a gentleman’s agreement between President Trump and President Putin, him saying, Go take care of Ukraine and finish your business there and get a peace deal there and president Trump is over here. So I don’t think Russia is going to step in, but when we take a look at what the Iranian outgoing, and if the people rise up and they’re tired of this horrible regime leading Iran, this is where, if they want to go out and destroy any potential. They may be the ones to take out the straight. Not, not because of that. If they think they’re on their way out and they just want to make it miserable for people, I think that may happen. [00:08:49][67.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:49] No, I think the game theory is very interesting. We will know very quickly and you know, it’s going to have a reverberation on the economy. Let’s jump to this next one here. [00:08:59][9.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:59] Banks drop the climate pretense and follow the money. A shift back to fossil fuels. Michael, this one was really a fun one to write and you take a look at the global energy landscape is undergoing a seismic shift and major banks are making their moves clear. They want money back. They are a for business profit. JPMorgan, Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup are doubling down on the fossil fuel investments, prioritizing profits over climate pledges, according to the 2024 Banking on Climate Chaos report. Michael, they put in a $162 billion increase from 2023. This is critical. It’s still short of the trillions that we need in order to meet just regular decline curves. However, this is a significant difference to the stories that we’ve had in the past. And I’ve got a interview that I’m getting lined up with the bank of Oklahoma, senior vice president of investment for oil and gas investing. He’s going to be coming on the podcast real soon to be talking about this. So why the pivot it’s in economics. You got to be able to give money back and in renewable energy, they’re going broke because they’re not renewable. They’re not sustainable and we’re going to need oil. So this is a really huge one. And the, but Michael, the EU, the European oil and gas, big oil, you have talked about that you and I have talked about this. They’ve started going back to their basics and going back to oil and gas, but will the European banks follow the U S banks? I don’t think so. Cause they’re making money off carbon credits, carbon taxes, carbon, they’re still in that, that rift range. So they’re going to be behind the U.S. [00:10:51][111.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:10:52] No, they’re definitely going to be behind it. I think the part that I think you accurately put in this article is not only the shift from climate, solar, wind, especially with these tax credits going out, to oil and gas, but specifically the private oil and gas operators. That’s where the capital is flowing right now. The capital is not flowing. Per se into the public companies. I mean, capital is not rushing into the oil business, at least over the last six months, because of the overall, what was the stated goal of the administration of $55 oil, then they decided to get involved with Iran. And now all of a sudden oils back up, there’s some interesting stuff going on. Point of the matter is even the capital that was flowing prior to this geopolitical craziness stuff. And I think what you have to do as an investor is you have basically look at it from two angles. You have to look at the fundamentals and understand the geopolitics. Because if Iran just rolls over, well, guess what? Oil is going to go back down to 65, back down to 60 because there’s just that geopolitical premium baked in there. It’s one of the reasons why listening to this show, I’m biased, but is so critical because we break down and try to overview the difference of what’s going on geopolitically that’s going to affect oil and gas, but also then understanding that the fundamentals are going on. The market is oversupplied right now, and the fact that Iran and Israel and the U.S. Are launching bombs at each other doesn’t change the fact we’re in an oversupply market. So what does that mean? It means that if you go back and look at where the capital is flowing, even in an oversupplied market, it’ll tell you what the overall broader capital markets believe. And this goes back to my point of the capital was flowing, but it was flowing into the private oil and gas companies. I just saw today, we’re not going to cover it, but Exxon Mobil had an opportunity to a $1 billion investment from TPC capital off the, I’ll pull it up here, but point of that, but it was a 4% under their current stock price and they rejected it. It’s under their stock price. Why would you go ahead and accept that special offering, even if it was below your stock price? But it goes to show you where investors who do this for a living, professional investors think of public equities. They think public equites are overvalued and felt like there was an opportunity to come in and get a stock for a slightly less premium. I think what you accurately pointed out in this is that what the banks are showing is hey, we’re out on climate change, and we’re trying to move back into what’s being profitable. When you look at where that money is flowing, I mean, to be honest, in the last three months, we’ve seen three or four different oil and gas companies spring up funded by private equity. I mean, there’s there’s not a it’s not. There’s not a dearth of capital out there, it’s the capital’s being a little bit smarter about where it’s going. So I think these are great articles, so I highly recommend everybody checking it out. [00:13:58][186.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:58] Hey, let’s roll the next one here. Governor Abbott signs SB6 to bolster Texas grid reliability, a win for business growth and investors in Texas. Way to go, governor Abbott. This original article was on David Blackman’s four, but I took it, took the information and then rewrote it for energy news beat. And I love David Blackmon. He really kicked off the idea. Theme in here, the oversight of large energy consumers, SB6 grants ERCOT the authority to monitor and during emergencies, disconnect power to large consumers using at least 75 megawatts. Michael, this is critical because it means that micro grids become very important and people are going to want their own generators. They’re going to what their own backup and they’re going to want to have their own direct natural gas pipelines to that business. Bing. This is huge voluntary load reduction program regulation behind the meter generation. This is definitely needed and it is well done. And so when you take a look at data center grid, micro grits, how it’s going to handle way to go Texas. I’ve been reviewing all the states And there’s only a handful Michael of states that I would put a business in right now. [00:15:22][83.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:22] Yeah, absolutely. I mean, to be honest, this is probably two years too late. Now, one thing that’s nice about why I love Texas, why I live here, is that they’re able to admit when they’re wrong and take steps forward to rectifying. There’s nothing worse than somebody who knows their opinion is wrong, but just digs their heels in because they don’t like to be. Wrong. They don’t like to, you know, it’s just a side note. I hate when somebody says, well, I’ve had the same position for 20 years. Oh, so you haven’t learned anything in 20 years is the first thing I think. I don’t think, oh, you’re consistent. I think, oh, don’t learn anything because trust me, facts have changed over 20 years, so yes, I think I mean, this should have happened four years ago, three years ago. It wasn’t like these greed reliability issues in Texas were unknown. They were exacerbated by the freeze that happened back, I think it was 2021 or 2022. Right. But hats off to Greg Abbott, the Congress, and the local state governments here in Texas for understanding it, making the investments, but also doing it smart, okay? Yes. Doing it in a way like you said that’s actually going to be reliable going forward and investing in, like you say, backup power systems. Much bigger oversight of, you know, these large interrogators. I mean, the one downside. I mean, I’m interesting. I’m either all or nothing. I think either the government needs to control 100% of an industry or control none of it. This little, like, we’re going to do 75%, we’re gonna have this, we’ll gonna have that. And maybe I’m biased, but coming from Colorado, our electrical system works pretty well. And guess what? It’s 1,000% regulated by the government. The government tells Xcel Energy, tells all of these local media companies, here’s the exact profit margin you can make, and here’s how much you need to invest in keeping the grid. I mean, guess what? We don’t lose power when it goes to 30%. Texas has always seemed a little strange to me. A lot of this goes back to the three word or the couple letters nobody wants to hear of Enron and their massive lobbying for deregulation. Why did they want deregulations? To make money, and that’s why. Yes, deregulation makes money for a, you know, is a great way to stimulate from at a capital aside, but there becomes this weird give and take then when, okay, now all of a sudden, there are certain industries that you could argue shouldn’t be deregulated. And the problem is you have to argue each of those individually and each of them must stand on their own. Point of the matter is this oversight of these larger energy consumptions that SB6 grants, I think is a good thing. I think we need to keep moving towards more regulation of the electrical grid, because there are there are externalities that go far beyond just price and sometimes a money motive doesn’t solve the negative externalities. I think the other thing that you talked about in this article is great, the backup power. Stu, you were telling me three days ago your backup power and you lost power and all of a sudden your backup battery kicked in right away. You were down for about five minutes. I love the voluntary load reduction programs which basically allows using more smart grids. That’s basically what it is. You and Paul, load up a smart grid on your large warehouse, help save money, it’s great. And then this behind the meter generation is great. So I think all in all, this is a great bill. Probably two years too late, but I’m in favor of just getting things right and moving on versus trying to be like, we’re, we have the same views 20 years ago. [00:18:48][205.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:18:49] Oh yeah, the only, you say the, the only one that has been true to his roots is Bernie Sanders. He’s been a communist all those years and I got to hand it to him. He is consistent. Homely is all get out, but he’s consistent. Let’s go to the next story. Has Net Zero caught up to the UK’s Don Quixote Green Energy Dream? They’re now reconsidering, Michael, North Sea oil amid an energy crisis. Holy smokes Batman has Net Zero’s ambitious dream colliding with the harsh realities of energy security and affordability. Michael, you can’t have a poster child for stupid energy policies The more than you can, Germany, the UK, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Hawaii, Oh, and California. Holy smokes Batman. This one is fantastic. The policy suggests that UK may be recalibrating its approach with projects like Rose bank and Jack draw back on the table is Ed Millibrand career in jeopardy. This man needs to really, instead of being the leader of their energy policies in the UK, Ed Miliband needs to be, I think, a fill in for what’s called Wallace and Gromit. If you ever remember the show Wallace and gromit, they were puppet clay puppets. And he, he looks just like he belongs in that clay puppet rather than being a leader of the environmental seas. The North Sea lion license is granted in 2022. The group alleged that the government ignored expert advice on environmental impacts. They sued and then the government allowed all of these suits to come in into the net zero and they were shutting and forcing. All oil companies to quit producing in the North sea. Norway is about to shut off their inner country grid connect coming up in 2026, 2027 when it comes due people hate grid interconnects and the UK is on a two year tote, if you would, for energy. [00:21:00][131.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:21:00] No, I mean, we’ve covered it ad nauseam here. The UK is going down. I don’t know what’s happened to them, unfortunately. I mean it’s, and I think what’s going to crush them is when all their energy companies leave. I mean BP’s on the brink of either moving to the United States from a relisting or they’re about to get broken up and sold for parts. Shell, I guarantee you, within three years is out of there. And then they’re gonna end up with basically, I mean they’re going to basically go back to, I mean 1800s, I means it’s unbelievable what’s going on. [00:21:29][28.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:21:29] Yeah, that’d be burning peat moss again. [00:21:31][1.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:21:31] Yeah, they’re gonna have, you know, they gonna have a bunch of their entire grid is going to be hamsters on treadmills, losing their mind. [00:21:38][6.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:21:38] Biofuels from the U S they could take wood pellets, put them on a ship and then, and then carry them over all the way to the pond and then put them back into the that’s been done. One of the largest shipping for biofueles is the United States shipping to the UK. You can’t buy this. Anyway, it was a fun day. [00:21:57][19.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:21:57] It was a fun day, guys. [00:21:59][1.4]

All right, let's jump over and quickly cover the oil and gas markets before we do that.

Michael Tanner: [00:24:51] You know, Friday, Stu, from an indices standpoint, a lot of red, S&P 500 down 0.2 percentage points, Nasdaq down 0 .4 percentage points, two and 10-year yields down 8 tenths and three tenths per percentage point respectively, dollar index flat, Bitcoin down below 100,000 down 3.3 percentage points this week and currently trading 98,770. Clue doesn’t like war Crude oil jumped about four-tenths of a percentage point. Brent oil was up about a percentage point, 73.84 for WTI, 77.22 for Brent. Natural gas, $3.84. It dropped about 3.5 percentage points yesterday. XOP, which is our EMP securities contract, was up, about five-tents of a percentage point, I mean, choppy week from the standpoint of, I think, obviously we were up on the week. We settled a little bit lower than I think people expected, mainly on the fact that there’s obviously the two geopolitical items that are going on right now. Bombs flying in Russia, or in Iran and in Israel. And these, we still have a little bit of a hangover from the tariffs. And those are the two kind of news items that are sort of at tension odds right now, driving the short-term view on oil. As I mentioned, over the long-term, we’re still oversupply. You can’t change that fact overnight. OPEC plus is still unwinding their cuts. They’ve said they’re going to continue to do that. So the real question is, over the short term, what happens geopolitically? It’s why you tune into Energy Newsweek to balance those two things. Other things that happened in the EU decided to abandon the proposal that would lower the Russian oil price cap. Now they must be listening to the show, Stu, because that’s something we’ve been saying for weeks now. So it’s nice that the EU and Brussels is listening to us. You know, I think it’s going to be very interesting to see a lot of where this stuff goes, specifically on the geopolitical point. [00:26:38][107.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:26:38] We did see rig counts drop by four, so we continue to shed rigs, do yet a great… Article on Newsbeat about that which kind of puts it in in in global context and we also saw frac count spread actually stay steady week over week which is a little bit fascinating. [00:26:53][14.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:26:54] Now we’re sitting at 182 frac frac rigs running right now we’re about a 555 rigs so there still is a huge huge delta there but again guys you know things are are getting pretty frothy out there Stu. Not much on the on the finance front I think everybody is kind of wait and see right now Stuart a little bit with what’s going on geopolitically. I think that’s what’s captured most of people’s attention right now, but there’s definitely some things on our radar that we’re paying attention to that as quote unquote journalists, we’re not quite ready to release yet, but the rumor mill is hot, Stu. My favorite segment of the week. What are you thinking about this week? What’s your prediction? And really, what are you worried about this? Am I gonna get drafted? Is that what I should be worried about? [00:27:36][42.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:27:37] No, my concern are two things. I put this in the sub stack article this morning. And that is, what is going to be Iran’s reaction? Is it going to the leadership stepping down? I don’t think so. Is it gonna be false flags from our own government, the agencies that President Trump does not have control over? Is it it going be sleeper cells in the United States that have Iranians that are here when the Ayatollah says, or the supreme leader says go attack somebody. I don’t know, but what I do know is how goes, Iran goes the rest of the week. [00:28:18][41.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:28:18] No, it’s really true. I think as we sit here at Friday, it’s gonna be very interesting. Like I said, guys, sign up for our paid sub stack. We’re gonna be recording our state of the, our monthly state of The Energy Union available only for our payed sub stack subscribers. So I highly recommend signing up for a subscription there so you can stay up to speed with that. [00:28:37][19.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:28:38] But with that, Stu, I think we’re gonna let out of here and get people start your Monday. Hopefully it’s a good one. We appreciate everybody checking us out here. Energynewsbeat.com for Stuart Turley and I’m Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks! [00:28:38][0.0][1698.3]