Iran’s Retaliatory Strike: Is De-Escalation the Key?

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] The Iran retaliatory strike on the U.S. Airbase in Qatar. This is a page from the de-escalation playbook and a great thing. That and more on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:10][10.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:18] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. My name is Stu Turley, President of the Sanstone Group. Buckle up, here we go. The Iran retaliatory strike on the U.S. Air Base in Qatar, paged from the de-escalation pay playbook. The oil price shock no one saw coming, navigating the new energy landscape. Israel had shut down their Leviathan gas field and update on who’s being impacted. Shell LNG Canada achieves first LNG. That is huge. And HD Hyundai teams up with ECO to build LNG powered container ships in the United States. This is huge, we love a good shipyard story. With that, I’ll get started on the first two stories here. They’re all, they’re kind of go together here. [00:01:11][52.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:12] The Iran, I retaliatory strike on the U S air base and cutter a page from the deescalation playbook on June 23rd, an Iran launched a missile attack on the L U D air base in Qatar. A key military hub in the Middle East, retaliation for US airstrikes. The strike, described by Iran’s military as devastating and powerful, sent ripples through the global markets, particularly in the energy sector. Yet nothing was hit. Rather than spiking, oil prices plummeted. He dropped 5% to $70 a barrel. RBOB gasoline spots fell 3.5% why the markets are reading this as a calculated move from Iran that follows a familiar de-escalation playbook with no immediate threat to the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil choke point. This is actually great news. We’re very excited about it. We’re expecting prices to kind of hover around the 68 to $72 for the WTI Brent crude to be around the 72 to $76 range, but that’s until demand really picks back up, excuse me, and when it starts to pick back up look out, we’re going to go to the races then. But the geopolitical factor is now coming off of the premium for that kind of pricing and, but, uh, proxy actions haven’t been calculated in yet. And if there’s any other disruptions, this is why it’s going to be a little bit of a change. When you take a look at the calculated response. I’m wondering when there’s going to be a regime change in Iran. Are the people going to stand up because I don’t think regime change is on the president Trump’s agenda, which it shouldn’t be, but hopefully the people will demand a regime change. So we can only hope and pray for the Iranian people that they don’t do this. Let’s also hope that the Israel takes heed and does not escalate anything else. [00:03:33][140.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:33] The oil price shock, no one coming navigating the landscape. This was from earlier in the day. And I really am just kind of highlighting this from a standpoint of when you take a look at whether or not how fast things are changing in the oil and gas space. When you take look, this article brought up the point. Are we going to see $80 oil? Are we gonna see $100 oil if Goldman Sachs is there predicting things? It could go either way. Now that was before the retaliatory calculated strike this afternoon. So I intentionally covering both of these, but the LNG Gulf expansion like Saudi Arabia, ADNOC and Qatar Energy are investing. Billions into nearly double LNG export by 2030. These are very less dependent on the straight of our Moses LNG exports, take alternative routes out of Qatar North expansion fields, you want to not adhere to a choke point if you can possibly do that, but let’s go to the Israelis for just a brief moment as they’ve had one refinery hit during their crisis with Iran. [00:04:51][77.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:52] Israel shuts down the Leviathan natural gas field, but this article covers an update on impacts and risk for customers in the regional markets. They have shut down the field a few days ago, but Israel’s energy ministry and infrastructure ordered the suspension of operations off the Leviathon and Karash gas fields earlier, citing that security risk tied to the ongoing Israeli-Iran conflict. The Israel energy infrastructure supplies roughly 40% of the country. Karsh contributes another 20 to 25%. The fields were taken offline as a precautionary measure following the reports. Now here’s what’s important. Impact on Egypt’s fertilizer market. Egypt has got a direct pipeline into the field producing from Israel. Other affected markets are the petrochemical, Egypt, power generation, and LNG markets in the regional trade. So this is very important. I do not know when it’s going to be coming back online, even though we had the encouraging strike in Qatar from Iran saying that they don’t want to escalate things. However, we have seen the Iran strike a Israeli refinery already last week. So I don’t think that they’re going to be bringing it on anytime soon. As the situation unfolds, we will be tracking with that. We’d love to give Steve Reese and the gang a shout out over at Reese energy consulting, go to Reese energy consulting.com. And if you’re in the energy space looking for a AI data center, if you’re wanting to figure out where to put a data center in the country, they’re the folks that can help you out there. So give them a shout out. We appreciate them sponsoring the daily energy stand up and do appreciate them. [00:06:58][126.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:59] Let’s go to the next story here. Shell’s LNG Canada achieves first LNG. This is huge. Shell’s joint venture. They have a 40% stake in the kit met British Columbia set to produce 14 metric tons per annum, full capacity with first LNG shipments, just starting to start pull together. It’s pretty cool. Without specific data, rough estimate might be contributing the low hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s kind of a cool forecast. Low hundreds of millions of dollar. It’d be kind of cool. LNG Canada’s first largest export facility. Way to go, Canada. Even though the leadership in Canada is really not behind exporting LNG, I think that it is good for Canada to be able to play in the export markets, good job Shell, and I think it’ll be very good. They’ve got the tankers already starting to line up for the commissioning process. It includes the gas law, gas law chartered by Shell and the Puteri Syngine, I apologize, but that one’s chartered by Petronas. So it’s nice that tankers are already starting to line up and congratulations and well done. [00:08:25][85.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:26] I want to give Hyundai a team, teams a shout out with ECO to build LNG powered container ships in the U S. This is absolutely huge. This is a follow along in the energy dominance of the United States administration here, the Office of Maritime and Industrial Capacity, the executive order that President Trump sign, restoring America’s maritime dominance, this is got to be directly part of that. HD Hyundai said in a statement that it’s sold a signing ceremony on June 19th with Tampa ship to establish a strategic comprehensive collaboration that outlines a multifaceted alliance to build medium sized LNG dual fueled container ships at Tampa ship. This is huge. Way to go. We need to be getting back into not only energy dominant, we need to be maritime dominant and the fact that these are LNG dual fueled ships. And is great. And it’s wonderful that we’re tag teaming with HD Hyundai in order to get our ship building stuff going on. This is kind of a quiet little article, but it’s a huge win for the United States. [00:09:49][83.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:50] So with that, like, subscribe, go to the energy newsbeat.substack.com, go to reeseenergyconsulting.com and go to our new site, energynewsbeat.co and have an absolutely wonderful day. We appreciate all of our great subscribers that are out there. And thanks for listening to the podcast. I just finished a podcast recording today that’ll come out Friday. It was with Wasif Latif and he is with Samaria partners. We talked about all of the commodity marketing and what is the current status of going on and how to make money in that he is very knowledgeable and a fantastic CEO loved having him on the podcast, have a fantastic day and we will talk to you all soon. [00:09:50][0.0][578.7]