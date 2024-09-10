Europe Faces ESG Backlash

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss top energy headlines, including a backlash against ESG regulations in Europe, Bank of America’s forecast for utility stocks outperforming as volatility rises, and California’s energy struggles. They also touch on OPEC+ plans to increase oil production in 2025, Chevron pulling workers from offshore platforms due to a looming tropical storm, and a legal battle where Energy Transfer is pushing Greenpeace USA toward bankruptcy over the Dakota Access pipeline protests. The hosts offer sharp commentary on the current energy landscape and political climate.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:09 – An ESG Backlash Erupts in Europe on World’s Strictest Rules

03:27 – BofA Sees Utility Stocks Outperforming as Volatility Climbs, Interest Rates Fall

04:51 – The Golden state of California is turning Brown without continuous electricity

07:53 – OPEC+ to Begin Oil Production Increase in 2025

09:31 – Chevron Pulls Workers From Offshore Oil Platforms As Tropical Storm Nears

11:56 – Markets Update

1:55 – The Texas Billionaire Who Has Greenpeace USA on the Verge of Bankruptcy

