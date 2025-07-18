California's Energy Crisis: National Security Risks & The Future of Oil Production

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley, along with industry experts

, discusses the ongoing energy and political crisis in California, particularly focusing on the state's energy policies, oil production, and refinery shutdowns.

We highlight the mismanagement of California's resources, the decline in domestic oil production, and the state's reliance on imported oil, including sources such as Russia and Iran that are controversial.

Our discussion highlights the national security risks associated with California's energy policies and their broader implications for the U.S. economy and energy independence, with a call for federal intervention to address the crisis and support sustainable energy solutions.

While we have the greatest domestic administration ever assembled in the history of the United States in Secretary Chris Wright, Secretary Doug Burgham, and Secretary Lee Zelden, we can not achieve global Energy Dominance with Gavin Newsom’s energy policies dragging down the largest state’s economy and importing 70% of its oil from foreign sources.

Doomberg has outstanding points, and he says, “When in doubt, write a white paper.” I love his viewpoints, and his article Permission Slips -How migration out of California imperils US oil and gas production is spot on. In this article, he highlights the total energy hypocrisy of California compared to Texas, and the chart below is a great example of his work. Doomberg is one of my heroes, and an energy and finance leader whom I go to on critical issues. I highly recommend subscribing here: https://doomberg.com/

David Blackmon makes a significant point that wealthy individuals are leaving California, and the EV mandates won’t work, as the only people who can afford EVs are those who are already going or have already left. David Blackmon at Energy Transition Absurdities, and I learn from David every day, bouncing ideas off him daily. We recommend following him at Blackmon. Substack.com

Mike Umbro hits it out of the park talking about the energy hypocrisy of the Newsom energy policies. They do not track the carbon or additional costs to consumers for importing 70% of the oil from Iraq, Ecuador, and other parts of the world.

Mike Umbro on X https://x.com/MikeUmbro, and his Work with the California First movement is critical. Check out Energyandscience.com. We are working with Mike to initiate discussions in Washington regarding the National Security disaster that California has become.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:28 - Doomberg’s Insights on California’s Energy Crisis

05:10 - Mike Umbro on California's Energy Decline

08:30 - David Blackmon Talks Refinery Shutdowns

09:20 - California’s Imports and National Security

13:08 - The EV Mandate and Its Impact on California’s Economy

16:49 - The Lack of Infrastructure in California

19:25 - The Political Situation in California

25:58 - How the Federal Government Can Help

30:12 - Chevron’s Role in California’s Energy Future

34:19 - Closing Thoughts and Final Remarks

We have so much material on the California debacle and Gavin Newsom’s energy policies that it should be taught as an MBA in what not to do in Energy Dominance.

Here are just the last few weeks of stories on California’s National Security Crisis.

Again, a special thanks to Doomberg, Mike Umbro, and David Blackmon for this great discussion.

We all want America to be Great Again, and, sadly, California has so much potential for greatness, but they are on the path of dragging the United States down. Mike Umbro said on one of our interviews, “How can President Trump fix inflation without fixing California?” Wow, I took that to heart, and here we are realizing that the National Security Risk of California could stop us from being globally Energy Dominant.