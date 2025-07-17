Wind and Solar’s Day of Reckoning. Who’s Gonna Pay?

This is a huge issue. Who is going to pay for the estimated $ 79 billion cleanup of the land reclamation for the wind farms? There is not a single wind farm that includes land reclamation in its budget, and we are about to see more of them abandoned. As mentioned in yesterday’s article.

Wind and Solar's Day of Reckoning is Approaching.

Oil and Gas are booming making the Net Zero energy transition impossible

July 16, 2025

In a bold move that underscores the Trump administration's pro-fossil fuel stance, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has publicly stated that the United States may withdraw from the International Energy Agency (IEA) if the organization […]

July 16, 2025

Doug Sheridan is an outstanding energy thought leader. Today, Doug brings up some great points about the huge meeting President Trump and the team […]

July 16, 2025

Kathryn Porter over at Watt-Logic wrote this series. While she is looking at the Spain power […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:13] Wind and solar’s day of reckoning is rapidly approaching, but oil and gas are booming, making the net zero energy transition impossible. This is an amazing story on the energy newsbeat, a substack, Michael, and this has got a lot of Stu’s rant in it. I had so much fun putting this together. What is the true cost of net zero? I started scratching my head and went, hey, wait a minute, how much is wind and solar added to the global grids, but what it cost? Will country survive the net zero energy regulations and subsequent fiscal collapse how will the new trading blocks respond and has oil demand slow down because of trillions of dollars and then michael for our podcast listeners i don’t know where i found this but you’ve got president trump leaning over a golf grid and he’s hitting a button and you see all these windmills blowing up. Boom, it was really a lot of fun, but let’s go through some of the key things in here. Solar led with around 600 gigawatts of new capacity added globally in 2024, while wind contributed 125 gigawattes. Battery storage, crucial for grid integration, which is another cost layer for consumers, disguised as RUTRO. 55.7 gigawatts in 2023, the International AEA reported global energy investment in 2023 at $2.7 trillion, with a significant portion directed to renewables and electrical infrastructure. Now, Michael, speaking of the IEA, our great Secretary Chris Wright said today their withdrawal from the IEA is now on the table if they don’t mend their ways. And I had fun putting that article out as well too. We’re going to talk about that in a sec, but what I found was Michael, there is no land reclamation anywhere in the United States. And when I was started going, well, wait a minute, there’s no land reclamation, what’s going on? I even found them in Australia. It is a real problem. I put a video in here of rotting windmill turbines at this place. Livermore, California is the now Patterson Pass wind project in 1985 and it generated 2.5 megawatts of power and was in operation until 2014 and it’s cheaper to let them rot on the hill and become a real ESG problem. But I go into the article even further, Michael, and you take a look at this by asset management in the graph, oil demand is still increasing. Natural gas is still increasing LNG is still increasing and you got some stuff that net zero push has delivered only incremental grid decarbonization, but exorbitant costs. [00:03:16][182.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:03:17] It’s unbelievable. I’m going to read. You’ve got this section called the verdict. I’m gonna read that right now. The net zero push has delivered incremental grid decarbonization, but it exorbitant costs. Great, great point while also failing to curb the fossil fuel boom. Renewables have grown rapidly. Wind and solar generation are up eight fold and three fold since 2015, but they’ve barely dented overall energy demand. Which remains at about 80% fossil fuel with producers expanding unchecked and demand forecast rising. The transition appears not just challenging, but impossible under current trajectories. You go on to note that there’s 79 billion of outstanding liabilities just from wind farm. Holy smokes. A lot of great information under there. We need to get Turley’s law in the books. I need to ask Dean Webster’s dictionary. [00:04:06][49.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:07] I left it out of this article intentionally just because I didn’t want to brag too much. But I do have a prediction in the article that the EU, Canada, and the UK will continue to their current path to net zero and fiscal collapse through deindustrialization. And the new trading blocks are in there as well, too. So I had an absolute blast ranting on this one. I feel better about myself. Don’t look any better, but I feel bad. Let’s go to the next story. Energy Chris Wright says withdrawal from the IEA is now on the table. I love Secretary Chris Wright. He is one cool cat. The United States contributes, Michael, are you ready? 5.8 million annually to the IAEA’s regular budget as reported for 2024, which accounts for 18% of the agency’s total funding. And I think Secretary Wright, let me not mince words here, we will do one of two things. We will reform the way the IEA operates, or we will withdraw. The U.S. Secretary Chris Wright told Bloomberg in an interview, hats off to him, my strong preference is to reform it. Secretary Wright is on the right track. You sit back and take a look at what the IEA has done, and they have absolutely been politicized to promote wind and solar, which we just covered have not benefited humanity and are now a real problem for landowners. I would not want to have all this. And then you take a look at the rotting solar panels that are being laid around the world in. Michael, do you know what we do with most of our damaged solar panels? No, we ship them to other countries to put them in landfills or dump them in the ocean. [00:05:55][107.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:54] The ocean. Absolutely, absolutely. Makes complete sense. [00:05:56][2.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:58] This is not helping the environment. [00:05:59][1.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:00] Well, and I think Secretary Wright is completely correct on getting out of the IEA. The IEA has become a political organization above all else. It’s giving information, but it’s giving it with a point of view. It’s given it with the idea of, oh, we need to transition. I spent a lot of time digging through the IA stuff back when I was in grad school working on my thesis. Okay. And I’m not trying to do, oh I got a master, but my point is I spent a lot time digging into their stuff. And what you find… Is that whenever there’s a assumption that you need to make, the assumption is always towards clean energy. Right. Always. Even when the assumption towards natural gas or LNG is better. It’s unbelievable. So completely in favor with this, also recommend checking out. You’ve interviewed Chris Wright in Doomberg. We also have Doomberg coming up on Friday. So that’s going to be a good one. [00:06:52][51.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:52] Oh, it is. Love Doomberg. Doomberg and Chris Wright, my two favorite energy guys. Let’s go to AI in Pennsylvania is on the move. Doug Sheridan, one of my go-to guys on LinkedIn, brings up some great questions. Let’s look, go through this. The Wall Street Journal writes some of the world’s biggest companies have pledged tens of billions of dollars to accelerate the development of AI in Pencilvania. Michael, what’s up in Pennsylvania? [00:07:18][26.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:19] Well, it’s a lot of natural gas. [00:07:21][1.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:21] A lot of natural gas, a lot of Marcellus and a lot of coal, Google said that it would put 25 billion into data centers needed to train AI models relative to infrastructure and Blackstone promised another 25 billion AI startup core. We’ve announced another 6 billion Amazon committed another 20 billion. And Michael, you know, what’s missing from all of this net zero pledges. [00:07:45][23.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:48] Yeah. I mean, it’s pretty unbelievable that, you know, oh, we need all this data center stuff and now no one worries about net zero when it comes to data centers. Everyone’s just worried about making sure their chat GPT can go through. [00:08:01][12.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:01] Oh yeah, and just making sure you’re, you’re set. I’ll tell you, there’s some, some AI videos are absolutely hilarious. This one cat on X is putting out a Sasquatch and yeti videos that are absolutely hysterical. Let’s go to the next story though. You voltage inertia and the Iberian blackout part one, the theory, this is absolutely a fantastic article from Katherine Porter over at watt logic. I’ve reached out to her to interview her in about two weeks on this. And this is very important to understand grid logic on this and what could happen in Spain. Remember there were 50 million people that went without power in Spain and this is all based off of net zero policies and the reactive power in here. I don’t want to spend much of our time on this right now, but she goes in and setting up voltage, current and impedance, the way that speed and current and voltage and alternatives is linked to supply and demand. Actual amount of the current and voltage is purely a resistive circuit. She goes into specifics on why you’ve got to have certain types of power and how if you put one wind farm on the grid, That’s one almost too many. [00:09:23][82.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:24] I, it’s hilarious to me, to be honest with you. And I actually love the reactive. You have this image in the article. That’s the reactive power of beer analogy, which I think is hilarious, which basically goes to show that there’s only so much active power available. And there’s a part of it that’s actually not even available to be. [00:09:44][19.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:45] Yeah, clean power and dirty power. And you sit back and go. And there’s, and it’s different than they are parent. So the key thing that this is bringing up that I’ve got several articles I’m working on and this is about micro grids and those that will have their own power supplies. Their own generators and going out and having your controlling your own destiny, because we are going to see in the next two years, a major rebalancing of grid control in the United States. [00:10:17][31.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:10:18] You know, it, it’s very interesting and there’s just so much great info in this, in this article, definitely need to excited to get Catherine Porter on the podcast,. [00:10:26][8.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:59] Let’s jump over, Stu. Let’s look at some top line indices. Markets pretty flat today. S&P up about three-tenths of a percentage point. NASDAQ basically flat. Two and 10-year yields tumbled pretty hard. Two-year yields down 1.5 percentage points. Ten-year yield down eight-tiths of a percentage points, mainly off the fact that Jerome Powell is considered to be on the chopping block. And I would say this movement has more to do with the fact that markets are just uncertain about what might happen relative to the Fed share, but it’ll be fascinating to see what happens there. A dollar index down about two-teths of percentage point, Bitcoin up about a percentage point $118,000 basically about $119,000. Crude oil flat $66.55 after dropping about a dollar earlier in the trading session, regained most of those losses there. Brent down to 68.59, natural gas actually up about 1.3 percentage points, $3.56. XOP, E&P securities contract down 1.2 percentage points. OIH, which is oil field services down 1 point one six percentage points not much in the news today,. [00:12:57][57.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:12:57] Stu, other than the fact that the EIA crude oil inventories came out. They showed a really interesting stats, you know, real interesting all around crude inventories fell by about 3.9 million barrels. We did see distillate stockpiles, which includes diesel and heating oil rose by 4.2 million barrels. And then we did see gasoline stocks rise by about 3.1 million barrels. Part of that is, investors were expecting a draw of about a million barrels when it comes to gasoline stocks. Part of what’s driving prices, both North and South today. And in other news, you know, people are still trying to attempt to price in what these U S tariffs might be. Russia doesn’t end up finishing the war. And I think the problem is Trump is kind of unpredictable right now. He’s, he’s kind of in a mood when it comes to the same stuff. And so who knows if he decides to take it out on Russia when it comes to imposing tariffs, which if those bleed over into China will cause an interesting shift in the dynamics of the oil market. So it’s going to be very fascinating to watch out. I think, you know, on the oil and gas front, I think people are settling back into, to what they were pre-Iran war, which was. We’re going to struggle to find things. The drill, it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens. So we’re going keep everybody up to speed there. Stu, what do we, what are we missing today? Anything we need to chat about before we let everybody go. [00:14:10][72.7]

