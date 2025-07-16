Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski
5h

It seems that people are increasingly waking up and realizing that behind “net zero” actually hides the term “made in China.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Stu Turley and others
David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
6h

Great stuff, Turley!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture