Iran Missile Surge

Stuart Turley: [00:00:11] Everybody welcome the Energy News Beat daily. Stand up. My name is Stu Turley, President of the Sandstone Group. Michael is out on customer assignment in the field, actually having some fun. Hey, let’s take a look at our top stories today. Oil prices spike as I ran sends a volley of 100 ballistic missiles into Israel. I’ve seen some of the videos. It is not a good day. Saudi strategic shift raises specter of another oil. But I’ll tell you, this one is from one of our my most trusted sources out there, David Blackmon on Forbes. Absolutely. A wonderful author and article. U.S. Port Strike Could Trigger a New Wave of Inflation. Welcome to the hair. Is Biden’s plan of action here? Holy smokes. Last story for today, how China exploits the Harris Biden climate agenda and undermines U.S. energy independence. I’ll tell you. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment around here. I have never seen these kind of news stories going on. But first, before I get started into the stories. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those that were affected by Hurricane Eileen in the abysmal response that we’re seeing and the confusion coming in. Again, a prayer. I would like to say at this particular moment, please, as men get ready to defend and prepare your family so that you can be a leader and with your neighbors, your friends, if there is a natural disaster or a manmade disaster. Step up and be ready to prepare. Make sure you get your food, water, medicine, generators and or batteries. Flashlights. Have a plan. Have communication, has radios. Have your StarLink. I’ve got my StarLink and my mobile and my go bag mobile. StarLink. Make sure you’re ready. Get ready for any kind of surprise. We’ve got to be there for our family and our friends. [00:02:25][134.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:26] First story. Oil prices spike as Iran sends a volley about 100 ballistic missiles into Israel. I have seen some of the videos on X and unbelievable. I’m not sure what the response is going to be, but at the time of this filming, which was 4:00 in the afternoon, I got a tweet from Josh Irwin from a post on X. It’s noteworthy that this Israel watcher is focusing on Kharg Island, Iran’s export infrastructure. 95% of Iran’s oil export is through the tiny Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. Watch out and see if this thing is actually being targeted. If they respond, I don’t know any details on it, but I trust Josh follow him on X. His handle is in the show notes. The hundred ballistic missiles. I did see one video that I’ll also get into this where a man was walking in a missile that was hit, just fell on a guy and just knocked me. Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It is really, really sad. So we are seeing an uptick in oil prices as people are feeling that there may be an attack. But if Israel did attack Iran, it would be significant. China is buying an estimated 1.5 million barrels per day from Iran while they’re stockpiling for their war, potential war coming up. And then you have about 3.5 million. And if you take 95% of that off of the market, that’s a substantial number. China still wants to buy and get all the oil they can so they can get ready for any potential war that they may have on there. [00:04:15][109.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:16] Let’s go to the next story here. Saudi strategic shift raises the specter of another oil bust.I’ll tell you, David Blackman is just a national treasure. He puts out here in in Forbes. OPEC and OPEC, plus a combination of OPEC members of Russia and other non-OPEC producing countries have defended crude prices with relative success in recent years. But the ability of these cartels to support a targeted price war has diminished. During 2024, as rising volumes of crude have entered the market from places like the United States, offshore West Africa and Guyana. Saudi Arabia is really the cornerstone of the OPEC. A member and the largest producer has signaled a notable shift in strategy in recent weeks. Pretty impressive. In an email. Joseph Mills. Analyst it in various intelligence research e i r said a potential rollback production cuts as a recalibration of Saudi Arabia’s desired leverage in the market. Doing so today provides an allowance for potential cuts in the future. It’s not for a lower prices for longer. Instead, it’s to lower prices to become stronger terms and OPEC leverage. I’m I’m pretty impressed with them. I’ve got to give it a hands out to shout out to the Saudi leadership. They have done a good job over the years and they are looking out for Saudi first. And that’s what more countries need to do is watch out for their own citizens. [00:05:52][96.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:53] Hey, let’s go to this port strike that’s happening. U.S. port strike could trigger a new wave of inflation. Ms.. Producer, if you could bring this graphic. This is really, really a great article and a great post. And when you take a look at this port strike a little me, there’s all a number of workers all the way from Houston up past Boston and the amount of tons that is being impacted. Unbelievable. More than 45,000 International Longshoremen Association members from over three dozen facilities across 14 Gulf and East Coast states went on strike early Tuesday, marking the largest labor action boards in nearly 50 years.Labor action driven by disputes over automation wages in new multi year labor contract that threatens to disrupt supply chains nationwide. If the strike persists, here’s where I also want to find out is what’s going on is there’s also a video that came out on X and hats off to Ellen. I love X in the fact that it was. There’s also reports of all of the people being shipped in containers in horrific things. Well, let’s get that into the contract Is the labor union International longshoreman Association leader aware of that? If he is and he’s being complicit in it, he’s part of that human trafficking problem. So I don’t know that. But if he is, I sure would hope that that would get solved. The inflation that this can do. This goes back to my earlier comment. Go out and get your supplies. Now with this strike, you may have a week and things are going to get tough. The other part of this puzzle on this story is that you have all of these illegals that are in the country now of the illegals that I believe the number is anywhere. We’ve heard from 20,020 million. And I think the number is more like 30 million because we don’t know how many it is. They’re going to be running out of food. They’re going to be going after. So we may be within 2 to 3 weeks of civil distress from all these illegals being grumpy and not having food. This could be a very horrific event. [00:08:17][143.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:17] Let’s go to the next story here. China exploits the Biden hair’s climate agenda and undermines U.S. energy independence. First off, this is a great article. A new report warns that China is exploiting the Paris Biden climate obsession to further weaken U.S. energy independence and national security. Diana for Roth, I believe I pronounce your name wrong is Heritage Center for Energy Climate Environment. Discuss how one chilling scenario, as she explained on OnStar software feature on General Motors cars can slow down or stop stolen vehicle. I mean, it is really impressive what is going on with the how much dedication the Harris Biden administration has given to China and just handed everything over there. How China exploits America’s climate agenda is an amazing report. [00:09:16][59.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:17] So anyway, with that like subscribe also, I highly recommend right now get on to StarLink and go order yourself and your family, a group, a StarLink satellite connection. They are very valuable and go in as a group, as a neighborhood chip in and get them for remote neighbors. I get them. I’ve got mine. I’ve got my backup for my house and I’ve got my mobile unit so that I can be on the road and stay connected. And it’s amazing how at a moment’s notice, we don’t know how lucky we are in the United States. So with that, like subscribe share. If you are in the market for any gas, oil or gas, go to the energy news beat forward slash dot com forward slash trading desk. And if you also are. Looking at investing in oil and gas. We partner with a wonderful partner over there at Pecos operating, and they have a fantastic solution for you for an investment with tax benefits and reoccurring revenue. So with that hope, you have an absolutely fantastic day. Buckle up. [00:09:17][0.0][543.2]

