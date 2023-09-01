Craig Rucker President at CFACT - Who is going to save the whales the 3rd time?

The United States has several huge crises going on right now. The opioid, open border, financial, and energy hypocrisy. Energy hypocrisy is rampant. And effects the global economic and environmental impact on humanity.

In this episode, I talk with Craig Rucker, President of CFACT (Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow). I saw his interview on Fox News titled "Offshore wind is leaving a 'heavy environmental footprint' on the East Coast: CFACTS's Craig Rucker HERE: Craig had just been out trying to help protest the wind farm's impact on the marine life and the whale deaths that have been catastrophic on the east coast.

On the podcast, I learned he is good friends with Dr. Patrick Moore, Co-Founder of Greenpeace, and had scheduled Patrick to be on his boat protesting the whale deaths. That was extremely cool, as I had just finished my second podcast with Patrick, and we covered the whale and marine life issues. The staff is releasing that podcast episode on Monday.

We have to ask the question: Oil saved the whales the first time, Patrick Moore and Greenpeace saved them the second time, who will step up to save them the third time?

Thank you, Craig, for stopping by the Energy News Beat Podcast. I had a lot of fun and was thrilled to hear what you are doing to save the whales and the United States citizens from the regulatory and energy hypocrisy we are suffering through. - Stu.

Check out CFACT for more great resources:

At the heart of CFACT, our goal is to enhance the fruitfulness of the earth and all of its inhabitants. CFACT accomplishes this through four main strategies: