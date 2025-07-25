Global LNG Outlook: U.S. Exports, Asia’s Demand & Net Zero Fallout

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley sits down with Dr. Robert Brooks of RBAC to explore global natural gas and LNG markets, including U.S. export trends, Asia’s rising demand, and Europe's energy challenges. We discuss geopolitical impacts, FSRUs, LNG-to-power growth in Southeast Asia, and why net-zero policies are backfiring in industrial economies. Dr. Brooks also highlights RBAC’s forecasting software and long-term LNG price trends, offering sharp insight into the future of global energy.

If you are in the AI, Data Center space, there are a couple of key companies you need to have on your speed dial, and RBAC is one of them. Understanding the global natural gas and LNG market is crucial for your business, data center, or AI applications.

With the reports from the Department of Energy that we have discussed, indicating that power blackouts could increase 100-fold, you need to reassess your power plans to ensure your business continues to operate in ways we did not have to in the past.

The fallout from Net Zero is likely to result in fiscal collapse, and regime changes are expected to occur. In the case of reducing pollution, the US has lowered its CO2 emissions by closing coal plants and transitioning to natural gas.

We are seeing people care more about day-to-day costs than the manufactured climate crisis. Dr. Brooks points this out extremely well. This is not a right or left way, it is people want low cost power with the least impact on the environment.

Thank you, Dr. Brooks, for joining us on the podcast. It was a lot of fun. - Stu.

Check out RBAC here https://rbac.com/

Follow Dr. Brooks on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-brooks-ph-d-8081231/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:15 - Strait of Hormuz & Iran’s Threats

01:56 - LNG Projects in the U.S. & Gulf Coast

03:42 - Alaska LNG Project History

06:16 - Global Energy Diplomacy

08:00 - RBAC Software Overview

09:40 - North America Dominates Global Production

11:15 - Asia’s Natural Gas Growth

14:54 - Virtuous LNG Cycle in Developing Nations

18:06 - FSRUs & Fast-Track LNG Infrastructure

20:04 - Hawaii’s Dirty Secret: Fuel Oil

21:26 - Long-Term LNG Contracts & U.S. Exports

22:08 - Middle East Energy Giants Go Global

24:32 - Europe’s Return to Fossil Pragmatism

25:58 - U.S. Voters Prefer Pragmatism on Energy

28:05 - Germany’s Industrial Collapse

30:22 - Rising EU Skepticism in Eastern Europe

31:07 - China’s Political Uncertainty & Trade Realignment

34:56 - LNG’s Global Role in Economic Alignment

35:39 - Slide 35: LNG Price Forecasts

37:49 - Maritime LNG Demand Trends

40:02 - Geopolitical Games & Energy Metrics

41:01 - Closing & Next Steps

Full Interview:

One last thought:

Physics and fiscal responsibility matter to the grid. You mess up either, and blackouts occur. That is what the Department of Energy’s most current report suggests: the US Grid is facing a 100-fold increase in blackouts due to the wind and solar that have been added to the grid.

Thank you again, Dr. Brooks. You and your entire staff are exceptional at RBAC, and your knowledge is invaluable to professionals in the global business sector. Natural Gas modeling is more vital now than it ever has been in the past.

I am looking forward to our next discussion. Stu