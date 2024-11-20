BRICS Outshines COP29

Daily Standup Top Stories

November 19, 2024 Clark Savage

Gathering in the Russian city of Kazan and hosted by that country’s “alienated and sanctioned” leader Vladimir Putin, the heads of some of the world’s most powerful nations made clear that the so-called climate emergency […]

November 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Saudi Arabia is leading opposition to restating commitments to phase out fossil fuels made at COP28, creating a significant hurdle at COP29. Climate experts are calling for a restructuring of UN climate summits, arguing that […]

November 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Congress needs to make sure critical resources are protected. In a sharply divided Congress, strengthening U.S. mineral supply chains is a rare area of bipartisan agreement. Therefore, the next Congress offers a significant opportunity for […]

November 19, 2024 Clark Savage

Administration plans to ease policies pushing electrification Plan echoes first-term push to dismantle efficiency standards President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration is looking to slash fuel-efficiency requirements for new cars and light trucks as part of plans […]

November 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The sudden escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war with the United States, UK and France allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory and the subsequent change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine have brought the […]

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Tell everybody. Welcome the Energy news. Meet Daly. Stand up. My name’s Stu Turley President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Michael is on his way to Midland, and he’s out to go visit with all the executives out there at the Heart Executive Oil Conference. I’ll tell you what, it is crazy today is, like I said, November 20th. This is just nuts out on the news desk. Let’s roll with BRICS’ Kazan Declaration Trumps Cop 29 Climate Blather While Saudi Arabia resist renewing fossil fuel phaseout pledge at Cop 29 five Bipartisan Actions to Protect America’s Mineral Critical Supply. Trump Team targets Auto Mileage Rules as he Blasts an EV Mandate. Escalation in Ukraine. War brings back geopolitical risks in oil. [00:01:03][52.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:03] I’ll tell you what, you can’t buy this kind of entertainment around brics and the brics. Kazan declaration definitely trumps the cop 29 blather. Cop 29 got together and they did not sign another deal banning fossil fuels. They did basically come out and say, we want another trillion dollars. I’ll go into that here in a second. But what comes out of a Kazan on BRICs meeting is very critical. Attendees of the 16th annual BRICs summit represented more than 45% of the global population and 35% of the global gross domestic product and included representatives of Saudi Arabia, China, India, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. The declaration they signed builds on their already strong and economic deployment ties the departure of Argentina from the global climate talks in Cop 29. In Baku, Azerbaijan adds to concerns about the global climate fight following the reelection of the climate crisis. Skeptic Donald Trump. In hindsight, the meeting at Kazan could be seen as a foretelling about surging doubts about sending the popular client climate narrative. What they’re saying in this article and what people at BRICs and leaders around the world are coming to realize energy security matters more than the climate change narrative. The data is falling apart around the climate change narrative. But yet, energy security is critical for all leaders around the world. Because if you don’t have energy security, you either get voted out of office or there’s a rebellion. And if you’re a dictator and you want to keep your people happy. [00:02:55][111.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:55] So let’s see about how all this turns around. Saudi Arabia Resist Renewing Fossil Fuel Phaseout Pledge at Cop 29. Saudi Arabia is leading the opposition to restating its commitments to phase out fossil fuels made at Cop 28, creating a significant hurdle at Cop 29. Climate experts are calling for a restructuring of the UN climate summits, arguing that they are no longer effective in driving climate action. Key issues at Cop 29 or scaling up climate finance. Holy smokes. Increasing pressure on nations like Saudi Arabia contribute more in solidifying commitments to phase down fossil fuels. I hate to tell people this. If you’re a climate activist, physics and facts and fiscal responsibility matter. You can’t pay for wind and solar unless you have fossil fuels. And I’ve been saying this now for four years. The more money that is invested in renewable energy, the more fossil fuels will be used. And that’s because they’re not fiscally solid and they’re not according to physics, they’re not capable at this time. If the technology changes, it’ll all happen. So anyway, this is kind of fun to see that in this this was on Oilprice.com. It is clear that that cop is no longer fit for purpose. We need to shift from negotiation to implementation. Well, fax physics and fiscal responsibility matter. And until those change, you’re not going to be able to fund the climate alarmism. So it’s going to have to change. [00:04:43][107.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:43] Let’s go to the next story. Five Bipartisan Actions to Protect America’s Mineral Supply Chains. Congress needs to make sure critical resources are protected. They got to do their job first. Five bipartisan actions by Congress that could take increasing minerals, stockpiling, streamlining, meaning the permitting process, increasing funding for mineral projects, education and enhancing the mineral. Supply chain, transparency in government procurement and reviving the U.S. Bureau of Mines. I tell you, I’m not sure about that one, but I’ll tell you what I am in favor of trying to figure out. I know that Lee Zeldin, who is now the head of the EPA, is going to streamline the regulatory process, and he is under the EPA rules. I feel the consumers and minds might actually have a chance. We haven’t been able to get any new mines. It takes 20 years to get a mine open in the United States. So hopefully they can get all this thing change. [00:05:46][62.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:47] Let’s roll over to Trump Team Targets Auto mileage rules. As he blasts a Navy mandate. The administration plans to ease policies pushing electrification plans, echoes the first term dismantle efficiency standards. This couldn’t be happening at a better time for Detroit. We need our energy independence. And this brings up our energy secretary nomination for Chris Wright. I guarantee and Chris Wright is absolutely the best single man on the planet to help deliver the lowest cost kilowatt per hour to all citizens of the United States with the least impact on the environment. Chris Wright can get that done. Now, what this also means is he’s going to be working with Lee Zeldin. He’s also going to be working with Burnham on the secretary of the interior. That team is a heck of a team. And they’re going to be able to take a look at how they can take a look, hey, let’s step aside and go to instead of this big EV push, let’s phase in and let’s go to Ice and hybrids. Let’s go to internal combustion engine with a hybrid. Get me a truck with a hybrid on it that is affordable. I think you’d sell a ton of those things. The hybrid technology. Toyota has done a phenomenal job there. Let’s start taking a look at that. For every hybrid that you have out there, the system can handle that a lot better than it can afford. One Tesla will be a survivor and Tesla will make it because they are not waiting for handout. So that goes back to that fiscally responsible kind of a thing. [00:07:33][107.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:34] Let’s go to the last story for here today. Escalation in the Ukraine war brings back geopolitical risks in oil, the sudden escalation in the Russia Ukraine war with the United States, UK and France, allowing Ukraine to use long range missiles to strike the Russian territory and the subsequent change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine have brought the long forgotten European geopolitical risk back, lifting ice Brant to $73 a barrel. I just want to say this right now, President Biden, you don’t even know that you’re running this country. And we and Putin, President Putin, if you’re listening to this, we, the American, approve. We the American people have not approved this war. This is an unsanctioned war. And I guarantee you there will be an internally as soon as President Trump can get in there. Hold on. We do not want this war. This war could have been stopped, as you well know, President Putin, and it was stopped by President Biden. So please hold on. We do not need a World War three. The American people do not want to go to war with Russia. We do not want to be at odds at all. And I can say that wholeheartedly. We want a world of peace, low cost power, and we want everybody to have the same God given right to have a wonderful life. [00:08:55][81.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:56] And and anyway, so please, like subscribe share. And if you are, we are getting ready for taxes and I hope President Trump can fix it very quickly. But until he can get in office and sign some things, he still are going to have some taxes under the Biden administration. And fortunately, I invest in oil and gas and that’ll be in the show notes there. If you go to energy newsbeat.com and go to top menu bar how is your portfolio there is a a link there for you to take a look at and say hey wait a minute, I don’t like paying taxes and I like having a monthly check for production on oil. I’ll tell you how you can get that. None. So, Mike, subscribe. Go to our energy news. beat substack. It is the energy news beat.substack.com and how your pets share this and look forward to seeing you guys tomorrow. Have an absolute. [00:08:56][0.0][522.4]

