Syria and Beyond: How Energy Drives Geopolitical Strategy

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley, talks with George McMillan extensive discussion covers the geopolitical dynamics around energy, focusing on the strategic role of pipelines and resource control in Central Asia and the Middle East. It details the interplay between U.S. seapower encirclement strategies, Russian and Chinese landpower breakout strategies, and Turkey's ambitions in the region, tying these to energy security and infrastructure. Specific attention is given to the destabilization of Syria and Iraq to facilitate energy transit routes while highlighting how U.S. and allied actions align with historical geopolitical theories. Predictive insights on energy and conflict interdependencies are framed for future exploration.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:26 - Syria and the Middle East Energy Crisis

07:23 - Historical Context: Sea Power vs. Land Power

18:04 - Central Asia’s Energy Strategies

32:01 - Turkey’s Role in Energy Politics

40:22 - Propaganda and Geopolitical Strategy

53:34 - Natural Gas and European Dependency

01:00:03 - Syria: Pipeline Wars and Geopolitical Rivalries

01:07:31 - U.S. and Sunni Extremist Groups

01:10:30 - Future Topics: DOD Energy Policies and Predictions

George McMillan [00:00:07] The United States has a bunch of problems. Russian oil and gas. The cheapest form of energy. So whichever industrial power centers that they connect to by pipeline, we'll have industries that prosper and basically put everybody else out of business. Russia being in the heartland of Central Asia. Chinese energy integration is so much more cost competitive globally that the other industrial power centers are probably going to have to also integrate. Japan's been having energy production in the Sakhalin Island. Germany had the Nord Stream pipeline, but they also had the South Stream pipeline going through the Black Sea. And wherever there is a Russian or Chinese infrastructural project, there happens to be war, tension, color, revolutions all the way around Eurasia. That is causing a big problem for the United States and losing its allies. And also whoever integrates then pays in rubles. And then there's nobody to support our $34 trillion in debt and everything just collapse.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name's Stu Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. That was George Macmillan at a conference, kind of doing a little bit of an intro. Today we're doing an update and we're talking about the Middle East crisis with Syria. We're also talking about some of President Trump's picks and what is going on in the energy space around the world. And with that, welcome, George. How are you today?

George McMillan [00:01:34] I am doing great. Great. I chose to.

Stuart Turley [00:01:38] I'll tell you what, your other one has caused a lot of eyebrows to go up. And his word. It is just crazy how well it's going.

George McMillan [00:01:45] Which ones?

Stuart Turley [00:01:46] That I just. The one that I just went out with the other folks that lots of people are looking at it.

George McMillan [00:01:51] Okay. They should look very, very closely. And my the. Yes, I went to my way of thinking.

Stuart Turley [00:01:58] Yeah, exactly. And and when we sit back and we take a look at what's going on, I want to kind of let you drive the conversation around Syria. And everybody is having lots of questions going on about what is going on in Syria. And then we also want to talk about some of the follies with the DOD and some of the things that you just can't buy this kind of entertainment. George, I mean, it's just nuts out there.

George McMillan [00:02:26] Well, we were doing the boring power encirclement versus land power, overland logistical supply routes. Right. Doing that as a theoretical framework to analyze real world stuff. We had to stop that because there's so much real world stuff right across it. But again, we're addressing that according to the sea power encirclement and land power and infrastructural break out of maps. Like if you go just just so people know what we're talking about, you haven't seen the other the other shows in the my hand Mackinder speak men thought lineage The sea powers need to take over What spike once spike means run land they need to surround the heartland because that's that's this is an weekenders. Yeah. This is in McAndrews language. He called the Heartland originally the pivot area and then he called the rim land the inner or marginal crescent area. So and then anyway, the this despite men, despite mix books written at Yale, has been the backbone of American foreign policy. And I'm just flabbergasted about how many, you know since the invasion of of the Russo Ukrainian invasion, the war. I'm flabbergasted about how many people in such high levels positions don't realize that this is the backbone of American foreign policy, this sea power versus land power dichotomy. So we've been discussing that because Spiderman was at Yale Grand Strategies, you know, since while he wrote his first book, I got it laying around here on the bookshelf somewhere in 1940, and that was updated in 1945. He wrote his second book. George Kennan was a student of his, the ambassador that wrote The Long Telegram from Moscow, and then the article in Foreign Affairs in 1950. So that that five power center doctrine has been the backbone of American foreign policy. The different Ivy League schools have gone and taken those courses, and then they usually go into the intelligence community and or they go into business and finance. They tend to take a small percentage of the economists from the quant shops at big finance and send them to those courses also. Yeah. If you go back up to slide, set three. Yeah. For this presentation actually change things around. Yeah. Slide. Set three. There you go. The stoplight slide set. What you're talking about with an integration of. We'll just say economists working for big finance and big Oil know this is an energy show that deals a lot with big finance and big oil. Yeah, all over the world. So since it's global, you're talking about the grand strategic level at the top. Ever since, you know, the Dulles brothers or Admiral Harriman and the other different groups, you know, they worked for the New York City, Wall Street law firms and the government, you know, and the Rockefellers, of course, and J. Paul Gettys and. Okay. And they're going all over the world. So these big companies that are been around for a long time now, they hire the most analysts. And it looks like they take some of their Ph.D. economists and they send them through these Yale Grand Strategies classes. They, in turn, either go over to work while overseas became CIA. And then they then they're always been involved in the military industrial complex. So they send their analysts over and then they hire the generals when they retire. So that's where you get the relationship between the Ivy League Grand Strategies classes, the intelligence community and the military. But also, you know, you're talking about Department of Energy, right? You're talking about the the US Geological Survey that do the the surveys to find out where there's likely to be oil and natural gas. Right. So they're they're hiring people out of those agencies and they're sending people over. They're sending people over during, you know, as political appointees for a year or two during administration. Then they're also figuring out who they are, who's retiring that they want to hire and bring over to the private sector. So this is occurring at the grassroots level because we go back to General Wesley Clark's 27 campaign speeches and his subsequent ones. He says there is a foreign policy coup. Well, he doesn't really he kind of knows. I mean, he's he's a four star. He knows a lot. I mean, I'm not saying he. He knows a lot. But what I really found out between that and a whole and watching all the TV generals, especially especially on Fox News, you can tell that we're only trained up to the strategic level, even though they're in close contact with people at the grand strategic level. Wow. What does that tell you? The people just above them are not letting them in on the whole idea.

Stuart Turley [00:07:24] What you bring up absolutely critical point. And that is in all of the universities and everything else, your theories that match up with the academia and real world are not being taught.

George McMillan [00:07:39] Yeah. All right. We went over just a couple of slide sets of my unified behavioral theory. All right. Not for the sake of going over my unified behavioral theory, but I want to show people what how I laterally integrate the disciplines. Right? Because while I'm working on that, I'm working overseas and now I'm able to integrate it. But when I can integrate, you know, it boils down to government form frameworks, economic growth over demographic growth frameworks, and then my four category geopolitical form model, I'm over there learning how to do military decision making process, the seven steps, which is it's only the middle steps that really count, right? Of course, of action assessment, course of action development. And then you pass it all over to whoever the decision makers are and they see the pros and cons of every decision. So you're building rational choice, rational belief, preference, constraint models in a parade, optimal format to express opportunity costs and tradeoffs of each decision. You hand that up to decision makers. Whatever they pick, it's none of my business that's above my pay grade. So I don't I don't criticize what after that point, I just. I just hand over the models. That's right. So no matter who I work for, I mean, you got to keep it professional. So the it's really bad to work for somebody and then badmouthed them. So we're never, ever going to do that. We're. No, I just produce decoys. They do the selection and then I shut up. Right. Okay. So we're never discussing anybody's individuals names or any groups or anything like that. All right. So, yeah, it's really bad to work for somebody. It's just unprofessional to say. Anyway, you it's from watching the Sean Ryan show, too. We really found out that you get to okay the Tier one and tier two operators and the military people are the lower enlisted. Let me let me phrase it this way. The lower enlisted or brought in at the technical level how to do a particular military operations specialty. Right. Then they're moved up to the tactical level to perform whatever warfare in whatever warfare domain they are. So and then after they get move up and become senior enlisted, then they're going to learn the operational level how to move. Well, they go from tactics to logistics. So it's. Or they say amateurs talk about tactics and then, you know, professional sports talk about strategy and logistics. So the senior enlisted will learn about it. Let's just say halfway up the operational level. So they have to get the men and materiel under their control in their theater what they need to perform their job. Right. All right. So the officers are trained a little bit at the tactical, at the technical and tactical levels as first and second lieutenants. Then at the captain level, they're working operational level with the senior enlisted. And then they're you know, when they become majors, you know, they're moved up to the theater strategic level, let's just say. And it looks like the generals that are above deal with the bigger regional strategic, but they're not trained across the board so they don't get the grand strategic level. Right. All right. From watching. Yeah, from watching the TV generals, watching the Sean Ryan show, a whole bunch of stuff. But, well, Sean Ryan shows he's got so many different people on it, I can just stay right there and make myself.

Stuart Turley [00:11:01] Yeah, He's a great love. His show.

George McMillan [00:11:03] Yeah. Okay. So, yeah, I threw that I threw that slide set in there because I can tell that when I'm on the other shows, because I've been on Blackledge and Speakes and I did one with Constantine Martelli and with Working Brother. You know, a few years ago I still I saw on with him, but in on YouTube, I don't do very well because you know. Well that's the lower level common denominator. So, yeah, small minds only discuss other people, the better. YouTube shows that I do watch are discussing news and events. Right. Very, very good shows. They really know their area very well. Right. So the better YouTube shows will will discuss the events in the middle. But when you jump up to the grand strategic level, you need to know economic development theory, the sea power versus land power, geopolitical strategies. Right. Which is maritime riverine, terrestrial checkpoints. And you're trying to cut off. You're trying to cut off how you extract minerals out of the ground for agricultural, you know, develop them agriculturally, send them to processing centers, make consumer products out of them, which is a whole bunch of different steps each way, right? Then send them to consumers who are also producers and then continue the economic feedback loop. So you're talking about the economic economic theory. You're talking about how to improve that efficiency. And geopolitical theory is the opposite. You're trying to stop your rivals from completing each step on as many warfare warfare domains. So that book, Unrestricted Warfare, written by, you know, well written by the Chinese folks that talks about the number areas of domains of warfare. So the different countries have different areas in each warfare. So in order to address that, you need an overarching framework and overarching schematic. You're all for the electrical engineers out there. Because I worked on cars before I went to college, I was looking at Let's go schematics all day long. So when I went to college, I wondered why it was so chaotic. Everything needs to be, you know, to me, everything needs to be a troubleshooting guide, right? So my unified behavioral theory came out of I think these people are chaotic and stupid. That's why I like the book to be in Chaos Meters, because they talk about the abandonment of the scientific project. So what you know what that means to the electrical people with local engineering backgrounds out there, you have components and then they're connected to make a whole product. Well, the social sciences are just act like they're individual sell products and then there's no fusion cell on top to put them together. You could never get a car to work that way unless the electronics people could work together and work with the with the mechanical engineering people to also work with the people and the business. Mathematics people, I mean, right. Are having these common languages and schematics and common denominators while I use the per capita GNP variable because it's a ratio, because it's your general equilibrium theories and your economics, all the swan growth theories, all can be all can be grown out of the per capita GDP ratio. So the other, the engineering sciences have everything. So boil down to one ratio. You can go any different direction. You're one common reference point. Well, I started to make everything one series of common reference points because if you're putting two car together, you're going to have an electrical schematic of how it controls the mechanical devices, Right? Well, when I got into the social sciences and actually went back to college to get my degrees. I'm like, this is stuff is crazy. So anyway, I did my unified behavioral theory while I was working overseas and then doing military decision making process. And I knew from my books we were doing the Firepower Center doctrine. When I got out of Afghanistan, I'm like, I started to realize so many people were so confused, right? Who left Afghanistan? The reason why we left Afghanistan is we went back to Operation Cyclone. Regime change, destabilization. Just a. Fill people in. I put everything into three basic areas in this in this regards. During the Cold War, we were doing regime change, destabilization in a sea power encirclement strategy of of the USSR. Right. Well, during global war on terror, we went from regime change, destabilization to regime change, nation building. You know, the Wolfowitz error in your project for new American censor century with with Bill Kristol, the Kagan's, of course work at AEI and Brookings and Robert Kagan was head of he was the chief editor for Washington Post last several years. Right. Frederick Kagan was at West Point and AEI. And they all meet at they all know each other from the Yale Grand Strategies courses. So these are the people that are interfacing with the different big finance and big oil group that are then controlling. Yeah. Move back down to the stoplight. Yeah, just down one. Yeah. Okay. So they're interfacing with big oil and big finance. Jeff Bezos for one, right? Right. Yeah. Okay. I've obviously so yeah, that's how big finance and big oil interface is at the grand strategic level with the military industrial complex then that controls the institutional areas of well, institutional areas of the four branches of military or the intelligence community or the executive branch, law enforcement agencies or the executive branch. You know, other agencies. Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture, your Bureau of Land Management, you know, all of those different types of groups, right? A few people at the top. I found out or realized we're only trained at the grand strategic level. Basically a dozen people here, a dozen people there and a dozen people there. Not a whole hell of a lot if they're trained in the grand strategies. They read my hand as an old book. Right. Okay. Take that strategy stuff video that we went over recently. He talks about how they had realized you have to stop people from you have to stop countries from selling products. I mean, I mean geopolitical rivals from selling to production overseas to create wealth to then build up their economies, to build up their militaries. If you're building your infrastructural dim integration, diplomatic, infrastructural information, military, economic is the acronym. The way it flowcharts is actually infrastructural and informational integration, telecommunications and transportation. If you do more of that, you have the more economically integrated to countries are, then the more diplomatically integrated they are and then they're more militarily integrated. They are because the more the more billions of dollars you invest in your infrastructure, you're going to use your military and police as armed guards to provide infrastructure. So an individual hires armed security to protect their venue while countries use their military and police to do the same thing.

Stuart Turley [00:18:05] We've seen wars over oil. Yes, I think the natural gas, yes.

George McMillan [00:18:09] After just spending time in Iraq and Afghanistan ongoing, I'm going to say yes. Yes. So, yes. So I just came about this by yeah, I'm working on my unified behavioral theory to overcome. Well, either the biggest problems in economic development theory over the past seven years. But I'm working on this other thing and then I come out of Afghanistan, I realize people don't. Well, let me back up a second. So the Cold War was regime change destabilization in Central Asia following John Lewis Gaddis as well, can inspire a power center doctrine that John Lewis Gaddis, in his books on containment strategies of containment and on grand strategy that he talks about in his series of books. So that's what we're going through. So I already know that because I read his books, I was flabbergasted that people didn't realize that. Okay, so I'm sorry. The global war on terror was a regime change, nation building strategy that failed right. When we left Afghanistan, I knew they already went back to Brzezinski's operation Cyclone Regime change, destabilization. Right. So I was flabbergasted how many people didn't realize we are going back to Brzezinski and Stansfield Turner, as I call it, Operation Cyclone, whatever they call it now, is going to be a different name. But the concept is the same. Okay, you're arming as many violent. Well, there are Sunni violent extremist organizations that they're that they've been arming the same ones. And the mujahideen is now splintered into the Sunni Pashtun Taliban, Taliban, the Tajik, the Sunni, Tajik Taliban. But they work with the East Turkistan movement. You know, the wiggers, right? It back a certain Islamic movement. And there is one in Kyrgyzstan, Islamic movement as well. There's this Islamic movement in. Each one OC moved down through the corners on slide set. Okay. There you go. So I want to explain this because we're going to get to its bearing on Assad in Syria in a different format. So the aim when we left Afghanistan, they're actually helping what they call the foreign fighters in Afghanistan. So you got the Sunni Pashtun Taliban and then you got the ice core group. So the ice is Khorasan group. Guess what their mission said is to rebuild the Khorasan. Yeah, that's in the name. What is the Khorasan? It's most of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and part of southern Kyrgyzstan.

Stuart Turley [00:20:40] The light went off.

George McMillan [00:20:42] Okay. Now, what is eastern? Eastern Khorasan? It's not really quite in here, but it's it's it's Xinjiang Province, China, where the wiggers are. So it's not you know, they don't list it like that. But if you're Erdogan and you want to rebuild the Turkic Ottoman Empire on the north side and you like, you know, in his Pan Turkic movement, it goes right through the Russian system because these countries are the also Soviet southern republics. Right. So they all the Turkic groups want to belong. No Xinjiang province. It was up to them. They never would have been part of China. They would have they would have been part of the Soviet Southern Republics. They wanted to be united with them ethnically and linguistically. Again, proxy wars, color revolutions and that kind of insurgency is always based on ethnic, religious and linguistic lines. Right. Okay. So here they are going across from the Anatolian peninsula, where Turkey is now to the Turkic speaking countries. So during the Cold War, Stansfield Turner armed the Mujahideen to arm this area, to break apart the Soviet Union infrastructure. So because there's so many oil and gas fields. If you go to go to Slide 20, for all we know, that's the Middle East. Well, it's got some of them. You go to slide 24. Yep. Let me see if I can get a better one on the Caspian Sea. 25 is not bad. Go to. Go to slide 27. Yeah. Yeah. That's why it's not bad. This one's better because at the bigger oil and gas fields on it. Yeah. The other one is really good for the Persian Gulf. But I think this is better for what I'm talking about now. So when the Cold War ended, the United States wanted to put more pressure and get into Central Asia. So they're looking for a trip wire. So the trip wire was 95, right? When the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union fell apart. It's a race to get into Central Asia because look where all these oil fields are. All right? Okay. This is energy news beat. So this is kind of germane to your topic, right? A little bit. The Silk Road Project is a race of China to get into this area and get as much Russian, you know, Soviet Union, Southern Republic, Caspian Sea area energy as possible, oil and gas people. So the Silk Road project is overland logistical supply route because they don't want to get cut off in the block a straight right. So the sea powers have the maritime choke points. So then the then the land power strategy is always going to be overland logistical supply routes. Right. Their primary sea power mitigation breakout strategy as a secondary. All right. So so their primary is to get into these southern republics before Russia rebounds. So they do that with the Silk Road project. And their goal is to build pipelines which which they have into into Turkmenistan, well, into all the stands. What they really want to do is build their pipelines all the way over into into Iran. So when they started trying to do that, they're also rebuilding, you know, rebuilding the highways, upgrading the highways, upgrading the railways. There's a whole bunch of what you could also move oil. I'm going to laugh. Crude oil by train, right? Warren Buffett will kill a pipeline to keep that that going. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:24:04] If he did that really well, by the.

George McMillan [00:24:06] Way, again, the I throw that in there, it's a it's a joke, but it's the truth because that shows how big finance control and strategic level.

Stuart Turley [00:24:16] Biden would not have figured that out on his own without a major donor.

George McMillan [00:24:21] Right. And just to explain this and like last time. But you know why the intelligence community is so intertwined with big finance and and big oil is because the higher the most we'll just say MBAs and Ph.D. economists around. Right. So their network of analysts is so big. And then like I said, what I what I find so puzzling is they only train a few of them. They only cross train a few of them in the in the C power versus grand strategies. So they the different schools, whether they're military or university or whatever, from what I can tell from sitting here and looking at the generals on. TV. They keep it very compartmented what the educational is. But when you're looking at their decision making, they're highly integrated. Right. But they're only teaching these people their curriculum because it's highly proprietary. They're controlling. They're using this to rig the markets for trillions of dollars. And no, I don't really release very much of my slide sets at all either, because therefore, it took me a very long time to do that. Right. And so they're proprietary also. I want to get I get a few of my sections out there so people are aware of what the problem is, what the solution is. Right. One of the people that's in our group, MBA from Wharton, there are not at all he understands the grand strategies. We work together and then we're puzzling. You know, it's well, it's too long. Didn't read. It takes an initial hump. You know, there's a initial learning curve to learn these things. Right. It's very difficult to get people over that hump. But yeah, I can you can tell the way the big finance and big oil people do it, right? They do it very easily. They can afford to send their their MBA financial analysts to the Yale Grant strategy seminars every summer. Right. They just don't send that many. They could afford to send a truckload. They do not want to send a truckload of people into that. Okay. And they do that on purpose because that's how they can, you know, make a move in the policy or make a move in the business world and then trade at the right time. They're timing their trades that way. Right. All right. So, you know, we're explaining how what the strategy is in Central Asia, because whenever they whenever one thing occurs in one part of the world, they're doing another thing in another part of the world.

Stuart Turley [00:26:39] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:26:40] And then another. Then the other side is going to react in a game theoretic format. In this case, it's always sea power is always encircling in the room land. Right. And the heartland is going to shift their emphasis to overland logistical supply routes. Right. Yeah. Once people get the hang of this, then it becomes easy. Right. It's getting people over that hump. So anyway, it was clear when I got out of Afghanistan, you're going back to Operation Cyclone Destabilization by funding the same Sunni videos that Zbigniew Brzezinski and Stansfield Turner did. You know the Mujahideen during the 1980s? Right. So for people that think I'm a conspiracy theorist. What I urge them to do is just go on Amazon and just buy those books. There you go. People, okay. They Kissinger used to was always that, you know, at the Kennedy School was always going down to the Yale Grants Grand Strategies classes where John Lewis Gaddis and Professor Hill taught Paul Kennedy. And those people were up in the Kennedy School at Harvard. They go down there in the summer. Also, the admirals from the Newport Naval War College go to Yale also. They all meet there during the summers and a lot of other people, too. They go there during the summers and then they go back to their respective universities. So Kissinger was down there and then let in 67 or least actually not just one year, but a whole bunch of years with Klaus Schwab.

Stuart Turley [00:28:11] Geez. Geez.

George McMillan [00:28:13] Are those connections being made now? Okay, so then you.

Stuart Turley [00:28:17] Will enjoy eating the bugs.

George McMillan [00:28:20] Yeah. Well, yeah. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:28:23] World Economic Forum. That is a group that needs to go away.

George McMillan [00:28:27] Yeah. So people and people can go right on, you know, Google, Amazon and Mackinder and watch what they teach at Leavenworth and watch, you know, the sanitized versions of what they teach at the Naval War College or even the other ones. I mean, there's there's a lot of videos on it. But when you watch the videos, it's not integrated in what I call a dime integration format. Right. They teach what each theorist wrote at that time. All right. Going back to the strategy stuff video, where the guy is talking about Alfred Thurman turning production into wealth he names. He says, you know, shipping's the cheapest route, you know, railroads, then highways. And then he stops. And then remember last on the last video we did, I said he missed the biggest ones because you have oil and gas pipelines. You also have high tension wire electrical grid pipelines or wires. If you're if you're Canada trying to sell Niagara hydroelectric power to Maine and New York, you send like by electrical wire. So the geography stays the same. The technology and how to move product changes. But you know, what do oil and gas pipelines and electrical grid have in common? They are energy. It's newsbeat. So we're so you're using in covert operations, you're using disparate groups in color revolutions or terrorist organizations to disrupt the other person's ways of transmitting energy. So I. When I walked out of Afghanistan just from reading their books. I'm such a conspiracy theories. I read the books from the military academies, war colleges and major universities.

Stuart Turley [00:30:08] That are publicly available.

George McMillan [00:30:09] Yeah, you can get them for like ten, 20 bucks on an envelope. Are you? Anthony Blinken even wrote his book Allies Against Ally on that on that topic. You're talking about he's talking about Europe and separating Germany from Russian natural gas. I think he was at Yale, if I'm not mistaken. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:30:27] So I just want to say for for the record, Anthony Blinken, if you're watching this podcast, you're not welcome as a guest. Have a great life and I hope you go away.

George McMillan [00:30:37] I'm not saying anything I should know about is allies versus allies, but I understand.

Stuart Turley [00:30:44] I just all I say is I don't want to talk to that. He is one gentleman, and I'd just as soon not talk to you. I don't have anything to say to that young man.

George McMillan [00:30:53] I just I just don't mention any proper names. I just talk about books. I only mention this book in his book. All right. Well, I'll. I'll disagree with policies in an abstract without putting anybody in now. I got to keep it professional over here.

Stuart Turley [00:31:07] Absolutely.

George McMillan [00:31:09] I have the I have to work with. I have to work with everybody. And fortunately.

Stuart Turley [00:31:13] It is my podcast so I can invite the guest or not invite the guest.

George McMillan [00:31:17] That's up to you. That's up to you. Okay. So, okay, it was clear to me that the United States went back to regime change, destabilization in Central Asia. So and you know, the reason for that, if you go back to the Khorasan slide, you can see why in covert activities, you would find the seeing the Sunni videos because what they want to do, the Sunni Pashtun Taliban wants to reform the Durani empire. The Durani empire went from the Armadale area up on to Taji is back border. You know that's the river. Yeah, it's on that map. And they want to control all the way around until the Indus River in Pakistan because that's where the Pashtun left the Durand Line.

Stuart Turley [00:32:01] This map really your conversation, I just want to say that is marching into Turkey and into that area up on the upper left hand side from the Caspian Sea, because Turkey is pushing to try to become the natural gas hub in the whole area over there. Right. And so this makes a whole reason why it's feeding, why it's all happening. Right.

George McMillan [00:32:25] And I, I was tracking at the place I was working at the end of 2011 to 2012, I was tracking the Silk Road pipelines. And they're obviously going to oil and gas fields because why wouldn't you?

Stuart Turley [00:32:37] Right. Because it's a lot better than rail.

George McMillan [00:32:39] Yeah. So then you're going to build, you know. Well, once the old Soviet system was there. So you repave and re widen the roads to highways. That's a no brainer. You get rid of that old whatever, you know, gauge railway that you had during the Soviet era and you upgrade that through modern standard gauge rail because China is trying to ship across areas. So they they want just standard gauge rail all the way across Eurasia because they're trying to ship finished products. Right. Again, you're you get minerals or agricultural products out of the ground, turn them into consumer products. Well, China is the world manufacturing hub. So they're trying to take in as much raw materials as possible and kick out as much finished goods as possible. To do that, you need every kind of upgraded infrastructure as possible. Right. They need all of the above. All right. So and what this map shows is why would Turkey and the United States be funding the violent extremist organizations? I thought global war on terror was against that. Right? Right, right, right. Okay. And I say that because. Yeah, you watch Tulsi Gabbard on Sean Ryan show and go, can great Americans, great people, they get most of the pieces of the puzzle they need this one tiny piece of the puzzle left and then everything is together. This is like putting the border, you.

Stuart Turley [00:34:02] Know, your your podcast, your discussions with me have opened up my eyes from the standpoint of being able to watch the great Sean Ryan show and watch the general or the colonels or Tulsi on there and realize they're missing the last couple pieces of that puzzle. Yeah, I mean, it's like I mean, it's just it's that obvious when you start taking a look at that, it's pretty amazing. Yeah.

George McMillan [00:34:32] And it's because they're only trained up walk Sean Ryan's Navy Seal a a tier two level level operator. Right. But he's got. Yeah. Okay. Joe Camp is is he is a tier one operators got a whole bunch of Delta guys on there. But those guys are really just focused on the tactical level, right? They work enough different areas they that they get up to a regional level, but they just can't put it together because they're not trained in. It took me it took me three decades to do the unified behavioral theory. And then that's the underlying methodologies. And then you what I spent the last 15 years overseas learning this. So you're not going to learn it. Okay. You're not learning five minutes. Yeah. This is a tldr. It's too long. Didn't read. So. And since I have it in my slide sets. Well, I got thousands of slides. That's a unified behavioral theory and another thousand on this. So we're only going to just go over a few sections in that and it's still going to take a long time because I got to get the overall. Okay. You go back to the small minds, talk about other people. You know, smarter people talk about events and then intelligent people talk about ideas. Well, here to talk about how to put stuff together requires an overarching framework. When you start to put everything in overarching theoretical frameworks, okay, you're putting everything into physics to force lots of one side against the other. Or well, in physics, it's going to be some tropical and subtropical centripetal forces, Right? What holds something together and what pulls it apart in this particular area? You're talking about sea power versus land power that are diametrically theories. In aeronautics. You're talking about gravity and atmospheric density. So you want to overcome the first variable to get a heavier than air aircraft off the ground. And then how what kind of engine do you put on it? And thickness of the wings know you're relating to lift, thrust, weight and drag is your four four of optimal variables that you're working on. How big a plane do you have to have? How far does it have to go? How much money do you have to spend? So these are how you take, how you build physics models and then relate it to your cost, quality and time of production variables and business economics. So once you start going down the road of building physics models and applying it to something, you're automatically doing some kind of engineering type of schematic and adding it to business economics, which then relates to economics, mathematics, right? Right now, you're way over 98% of the people settings on YouTube. But to get to that, to get to that grand strategic level, you have to use frameworks. So, yes, you're going to be over your 98% of the people's minds that are on general social media. Yeah. And it's unavoidable. So I don't care about YouTube audience because, you know, they just don't have the background in this. But you can move up for the military people that already have the tactical and operational and bottom level strategic methods. It's not a bridge too far to bump them up. Right. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:37:37] Or the oil and gas executives or financial analysts that need needed. I'm getting great feedback from folks that that have watched your podcast.

George McMillan [00:37:48] Yeah, See, this is our podcast. Yeah, we're talking about events, right? Notice I don't talk about other people. Nope.

Stuart Turley [00:37:55] We talk about events.

George McMillan [00:37:56] There some there are some people that I use a lot of negative adjectives about in the background. Right. But we're only down to a couple. And they don't. And they don't hold public office, by the way.

Stuart Turley [00:38:07] And the only thing we say about them is you're not welcome on the podcast. Now, President Trump, if you're listening. Yeah, you're welcome on the podcast. And J.D. Vance, I'd love to visit with you, too.

George McMillan [00:38:16] I got some yeah, I got I had some other difficulties anyway. Some people that didn't really know what they're interviewing, why they're so yes, some people will try to try to dumb me down and it's like, No, that's not what I'm trying to do. I want to take the people that are, you know, three quarters of the way there and bump them up. But different people from different backgrounds need a different bumping up.

Stuart Turley [00:38:40] But you don't have the time or the bandwidth to take it to the crowd.

George McMillan [00:38:45] No, no, please. Yeah. So, yeah, that's bridge. Anyway, getting back to that, that's why we're doing the theoretical models because Brian Berlanti does a good show on on Color Revolutions. That works very, very well with what Mike Vance talks about, right? He's corporate, which works very, very well with walking Flores dogs on his Telegram channel. Those three guys worked very you know, I watched their show in it. Well, that puts missing pieces on my. Okay. If I do the overarching schematic, that's like doing the border of the puzzle. Different subject matter experts then fill in the puzzle for me. So it works both ways. You bet. Yeah. So if you go back to the Khorasan model. So back on 15. Yeah. There you go. So what the United States wants out of these mujahideen groups, even Hillary Clinton was talking about was the group for funding. Now are the groups. Wait, no, the groups that we're fighting now during their when she was secretary of state, are the groups we funded, you know, during during the 80s. Right. The other thing is, the more you understand what I'm talking about right now, the stupider the movie Charlie Wilson's War becomes. And the reason why I bring that up is big finance. You know, the top decision makers are funding their social media to propagandize their stuff. But it's not just propagandizing the masses. It's propagandizing our military leaders who are then not taught any different. Wow. Okay. Need to let that sink in a little bit because most of the corporate finance people that I.

Stuart Turley [00:40:23] Mentioned earlier.

George McMillan [00:40:24] Are. So they take the people trained in economics and they send them to Yale Grand Strategies and they purposely do not tell the other people to read these books. If Jamie Dimon or whoever or Fink or whatever told people, everybody in my organization has to read these books over the next five years, they would all do it. Yeah. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:40:48] But they would still be missing part of the puzzle.

George McMillan [00:40:51] But. Well, if they already have MBAs, they're already have most of it.

Stuart Turley [00:40:54] Well, depends on the MBA.

George McMillan [00:40:55] So they don't teach them what the missing pieces are on purpose. Wow. But now those people going to leadership positions. But the grand strategies level, now you understand. They use this information as it doesn't matter which administration comes into power. Right. They use this knowledge to manipulate the rest system. Actually, I really think it's brilliant.

Stuart Turley [00:41:20] How do you know you're going to get to this? But how does Syria fit into this failure? Because that's a whole new thing here.

George McMillan [00:41:28] So, yeah, let's all get back to that. But I wanted people to understand the propaganda because the conversation just ended up that way. So here the United States pulls out of Afghanistan because they want they want the Sunni vetoes. They want the Sunni Pashtun Taliban to pressure Pakistan. They want the East Turkistan movement, the wiggers, to cause trouble in Xinjiang province and in China. They want the Tajik, the Sunni, Tajik Taliban to put pressure in southern Tajikistan, where there is oil and gas fields up there on Ahmadiyya Ahmadiyya. There's the oil and gas fields there, some of them. It has ball contenders up there. Well, just just to the right of that is Mazar e Sharif in Kunduz. So the oilfields are up there along the the the terms border on. Ahmed, are you there on the Turkistan side? During the Tajikistan side, too. Well, and and in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. And where Tajikistan meet in the Ferghana Valley. The border is really kind of crazy up there. I have done that on purpose by by Stalin. But the U.S. Islamic movement is really focused right around those oilfields. I'm sure that's a coincidence. We're absolutely sure that that's a coincidence. I wanted to go up there a couple of years ago. I didn't quite get over there. And then I had to go back to work. At work really? Messes up everything. Yeah. The. So then you have oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan, basically around the Caspian Sea. I got that in the video in a slide that, I mean, we'll get to that later. So the purpose of funding the Sunni vetoes in the 1980s or today is to be as disruptive. Well, back then it was to be as disruptive to Soviet infrastructure as possible. Now is to be as disruptive and sabotage the the Chinese access to that oil and gas as much as possible. Well, okay. From the Turkish side, he doesn't want he doesn't want that area to go full towards China or be controlled by Russia, because Erdogan has really wanted the Pan Turkic corridor going across the Caspian Sea into the stands. So he needs that Trans Caspian pipeline, which, by the way, Conoco and Halliburton have done a lot of work in in building plans for that, by the way. Wow. So that's you know, and they've been eyeing that for a long time. One guy I was talking to in Baku went on for boy, he gave me a he talked to us for four hours. And after each hour, he would say, hey, if I'm boring you, I'm like, no, keep going. He knew all the history guy from Louisiana. He had worked on the Louisiana oil and gas fields in the Gulf for, you know, until he was like 20 or 30 or whatever. And then the last two decades, he's been in Baku in the Caspian Sea. I just listened to him solid for four hours because he knew the whole history of that region when Rockefeller was there. And J. Paul Getty And just just on and on. And I was just. No, keep going here. Let me buy you another beer. Keep going, please. I wish I had the conversation recorded. It was the guy was like a historian for for that. So anyway, you got turkey that wants to come across and build their their Pan Turkic movement. You got the United States that wants it destabilized and they're funding the Sunni vetoes Turkey's. A Sunni country and wants to integrate with the Turkic countries. Isaiah Azeris are a combination of Turkic peoples and Persians. The Iranian Persians, the Persians, or from that from the Turkic steppes also. Well, but Iran wants Turkey would probably love to see Iran disintegrated so they can do their Pan Turkic movement. Right? By the way, this whole entire long buildup is to has bearing on what just happened to Assad. Got it. This is people need to know what the background information is as to why they wanted to dislodge Assad. He should have built that pipeline back in 2011. He should have taken the gold rather than why you didn't take the lead. He fled while his people took the lead. Right. You know the silver or the lead, right? Right. So anyway, there's. So Turkey wants to integrate across into the stands. The United States wants the Chinese infrastructural projects disrupted as much as possible. They would love to see Iran disintegrate as much as possible. If you go to let's go to a turkey. Let's go to our Iranian ethnic map. Go to slide, set six. I got a few different slides on that and each one really portrays something well. So in this case, you have the Persians basically in the middle that control most of the country, but you have the Baluch down south and then, okay, the Durand Line and the and the line that created the lines that created Pakistan and Iran that the British made cut the Baluch in half and it cut the Pashtun in half. The Baluch in the Pashtun used to actually be be united. And Afghanistan went all the way down to the Arabian Sea or or Gulf of Oman on the Indian Ocean. So Caspian Sea report did a video on the weapons that we left behind in Afghanistan. Right. Armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles. Guess what? A lot of them are showing up in Sistan, Baluchistan or, you know, if you've been there long enough, you like Stevie Wonder, can see this coming. But Americans just never heard of it before. And by watching Telegram Channel and I know the information is there, so I go forward with these models where I flowchart everything I can find out what the missing information is that I know where and how to go. Look. Right. I was talking to it. Epic times for a guy that supposedly had a Ph.D. in economics. I broke conversations because he had no idea what I was talking about. He thinks I'm crazy, but I'm like, okay. No, he doesn't know. I've been working in the Middle East, right, for so long. I was talking about Myanmar was that was the conversation. And he didn't understand. It fit a certain pattern, Right? He he doesn't see outside influence there. Okay. Anyway, well, you can see it from different perspectives. Now, if you know where to go, look for stresses. I stress these models because I can do I can form hypothesis and then I can go look for, you know, for, you know, for confirmation or just confirmation of the hypothesis. Right. Of course, if you stop looking for something and say, I knew it wasn't there because you didn't really look in the first place, well, that's confirmation bias. I realized my myself wrong, actually. So. But yeah, if you know what the missing information is, you know where to go look. So, yes, I knew early on when I left because my coworkers are still left behind in Afghanistan. I belong to every Afghan rescue group out there, as you know, during that summer, 2021. Right. Okay. So and I left with a lot of my former coworkers and contacts are still in Afghanistan. So I knew that the pallets of cash were still flowing into the into HQ after we departed because my own contacts there told me confirmation from Lynn O'Donnell of Foreign Policy magazine that stated that on why our news in December, December 26th, if I'm not mistaken, on why on news. Well, last year, Sean Ryan is convinced he broke the story. No, actually, Lynn, right. Lynn O'Donnell did. And then on, you know, in open source, but it's in Indian media. I don't think she reported it and it's in English, but I don't think it got reported into that much into American media, let me put it that way. So, yeah, in American media, he's probably the first person to really talk about it, right? I did some posts on that, I think, in LinkedIn, but I got a very negative reaction. I didn't know. I did not get a positive reaction. Okay. Like, wow. Okay. So that's funny. Some people thought we were making this up and they didn't know who Lynn O'Donnell was, but, you know, whatever. So, yeah, Sean Ryan is the first person to put that in American alternative media. And he was able to come up with more exact numbers, right? Yeah, I have no way. I mean, I just my people could only look from 100, 200 yards away. You can't count that way. But so we don't know. How much We just know what's going on. All right. So I know that it's going to let O'Donnell does things. It's embezzlement, you know, corruption. But now you have the Sunni violent extremists organizations trying to obliterate the borders in the northern stans because they've been doing that since General Zia ul Haq when he was president of Pakistan from 77 to 87. That coincided with Brzezinski Turner, Operation Cyclone. So it's the same thing you call it. Whatever they name they call it. Now it's the same thing. And then our weapons are showing up in Baluchistan. Well, I knew they would because they've always been trying to get the Unocal and Conoco Tapi pipeline through Afghanistan. But the violent extremist organizations always stop that. You're the tribal fighters. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan. Pakistan. India. Unocal survey that like when was that? During the late 70s or early 80s. I can't even remember. It was really long time ago. So, well, by the time I was I was in middle school and high school back then anyway. But or at least at least high school. Right. So, yeah, that's been going on for a long time. So in this case, they want the Baluch in both Pakistan and Iran to keep Gwadar Port from opening up to block the pipeline that goes from tribal hard port. They want to block the international North-South trade corridor between Russia, Azerbaijan or Turkmenistan through Iran. So Russia has a warm access to a warm water port by a port and a railroad. Right. Okay. They have highways. Those have been upgraded. But they don't want a railroad. That's what they need. So they want to use the Baluch to to be as disruptive as they possibly can. Between the Sahelian and what our Port Gwadar port would be. Okay. This map is from the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Iran primer. It would be just above the U. Okay. Okay. That's where Guardia Airport is. I'm sorry. Trabalhar Port Chabahar Port. Gwadar Port in Pakistan is about where the A would be in Pakistan side and the ANP. So, I mean. Right. Just on that side. So they want the Baluch on both sides of the border to stop those infrastructural projects. What the Sunnis want is they would love to be the energy hub through the Anatolian peninsula. Okay. Why do I say it that way? Maritime riverine and terrestrial choke points. Anatolia Peninsula is a land bridge. So going underneath the Caspian Sea, you're going to go through the land bridge that is Iran. The whole of Iran is a land bridge between the Middle East and Asia. Right. You get to the Middle East, you get to the Anatolian peninsula. Then it comes down to the Dardanelles Strait and the Bosphorus Strait. And then you can which aren't that wide. You can then ship pipelines or railroad bridges into Europe. So you're talking about logistical supply routes. So the Cold War is about the Anglosphere controlling maritime choke. When the Cold War ended. You're you're talking about distract the Wolfowitz strategy is to control all riverine and terrestrial land chokepoints in order to control the oilfields, oil and gas fields and the pipelines you ship crude oil or refined refined oil, whatever. It doesn't make a difference. That goes on tankers very economically. But natural gas is more economical by pipeline. So that's why in our Russian natural gas papers that we did in shows that we did right. Graded on natural gas because it's so much cheaper than every other form of energy. And cleaner burning.

Stuart Turley [00:53:34] Cleaner burning and. And I mean, you and I talked about this on the other podcast the other day. Chancellor Scholz wants natural gas from Russia today.

George McMillan [00:53:46] Yeah, he he's.

Stuart Turley [00:53:47] Trying to push he's trying to pressure for an end to the war so he can start buying it again.

George McMillan [00:53:53] Yeah. The River Valley was the heart of the European Coal and Steel Union before it became. Before it became the EEC, you know, the European Economic Union and what they call the EU now. I mean, that was the heart of it, the river valley going over to the Benelux countries and.

Stuart Turley [00:54:10] Deindustrialization of the bad energy policies has crippled Germany right then.

George McMillan [00:54:18] And going back to the dime national instruments of power. When your economy falls, your military and diplomatic know in Bismarck terms that in Clausewitz terms, that decline is also the other. First, I wanted to mention, you know, since I'm over here in the Permian Basin, it's been T Boone Pickens that we've been talking about natural gas for how long now? Right. So, yeah, it really comes down to natural gas that they want to shift through. So they're using the violent extremist organizations to hamper and thwart and sabotage Chinese infrastructural projects in this area. Wow. Turkey's in on it too. I, I don't know that I'm just making very, very strong correlations. Right. Because wherever there's happens to be a Russian, a natural gas infrastructure project, like I said in the opening teaser, there just happens to be some kind of sabotage conflict activity occurring. So I'm just it's a 1 to 1 correlation all the way around Eurasia, right? Kind of wild. So correlation is not cause, but when you're talking about a 1 to 1 ratio, you can start making some causal deductions, I think.

Stuart Turley [00:55:30] I think you can.

George McMillan [00:55:31] Yeah, because you you only have the options of covert policies and and I mean, I'm sorry, overt policies and covert operations. You only have those two possibilities. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:55:45] And I'm willing to bet in I'm willing to bet in the Permian Basin and in Texas, because I left Texas this past week. It like, Dark 30 in the morning, like three in the morning and there were no drones. So causal effect of no drones in Texas. Is it because we shoot at them or is it because it's a blue state?

George McMillan [00:56:05] So Jersey is a blue state?

Stuart Turley [00:56:07] Yeah. I'm just being a smart like. Okay, never mind. Let's get back to.

George McMillan [00:56:10] Your if if, if that was the real thing. I mean, okay, the drones are real. Right. If the if those didn't come from the see if they came first, if they came if those drones were Russian, Chinese or Iranian or North Korean. They would have been blasted out of the sky, right?

Stuart Turley [00:56:27] I think so.

George McMillan [00:56:28] Okay. They would have been obliterated.

Stuart Turley [00:56:31] I almost yeah, I almost feel that it's being teed up so they can put more controlling legislation out to control us more, if you want my honest opinion. So but let's let's keep going on Syria and.

George McMillan [00:56:44] Okay. Because we still haven't got to Syria yet because just there's so much activity here that corresponds to there. So in this in this area. Yeah, the, the the the the the Anglosphere is pursuing a seapower encirclement strategy by funding the Sunni vetoes since Brzezinski and Turner, the Erdogan, you know, since the fall of the Soviet Union. He wants to control the stans because they're Turkic they're historically Turkic speaking countries because the Turks and the Persians move from the steps, just like the Mongols, the Arabs from from one direction, the Turkic tribes come from the other. Right. So he's doing it for those reasons. Then Putin in, you know, in the heartland in Russia sees them as competitors. China wants that once that oil and natural gas to go east to feed themselves to avoid the Straits of Malacca. So that's why this area that most Americans don't know anything about is so pivotal. Right. If you go back to the back to a Mackinder video, I mean, slides that rather. And where are they? Yeah, this is such a pivotal area. Brzezinski talked about it in his books. You know, you're back down to go back down to Slide 20 for just a second. Yeah, it's it really. Okay. The Black Sea is easier to see. It's everything else is not is not very differentiated in this in this particular slide. The Persian Gulf is where the air is in spite Yemen's rim land. But there since there's so much oil and natural gas in the Arabian Peninsula and the Caspian Sea and in the Black Sea, go back up to. Wait, hold on. Let me get a better map. Let's go to go to go to slide 24. Could you give me one minute? Yep. Yep. Just. You're going to have to cut. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:58:33] We're recording again.

George McMillan [00:58:34] Okay. Okay. So, yeah, I'm shifting from, you know, Central Asia what you're looking at here. Okay? It's the big oil and gas fields, right? During G. What they want to control. You know how many seas here are Are they controlling for maritime choke points? The Caspian Sea to the Black Sea. To the Mediterranean Sea, to the Red Sea. The Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean down below, right under control. They're trying to control the South Caucasus land bridge and the north side of Turkey, which is just off this map. But they're trying to control the Middle East between the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, but also between the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, because those are the oil and gas fields you need to control that the land bridge is going through the terrestrial choke point. So. Right. And bodies of water, whether they be rivers or seas or oceans, they're trying to control those points. So the 911 created a convenient opportunity for the Project for New American Century or Institute for Study of War, its new name for them to move into this area. And then General us and Clark, you know, name this name the countries at random if you name them in order, you're going from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and into Afghanistan. Why do you want. Well, just look at that. Look at where the oil field maps are. And then just imagine how you would build pipelines.

Stuart Turley [01:00:03] Exactly.

George McMillan [01:00:04] Okay. The pipelines need to go to the river valley. That's what it boils down to. Needs to go to needs to go to Austria, Austria, where the wall where they were, their manufacturing facilities are. So you're talking about road tax and KTM and and the different German factories that are there from while right there. They're BMW, VW, Audi. They are.

Stuart Turley [01:00:25] There's a sense there's a sense of urgency to get this done because Germany is failing at a incredible rate and they have got to get it back on line.

George McMillan [01:00:36] Right. So and during that 10:00 meeting that we opened up, I was talking about the sense of urgency as as Russia cut as the United States cut off Germany from affordable natural gas. What was supposed to replace it already? Right. But it hadn't. It comes down to Bashar al-Assad was stopping the pipeline from going through Syria because it's a competitor to his. Yeah. We didn't talk about that before. Okay. Wow. So the Bashar Assad and Saddam Hussein were both Ba'athist Party. Right. So they're both secular and they wanted to get their countries out of. You know, the Shia versus Sunni rivalry and they wanted to move towards secularism. Right. Now, I'm not going to claim that they did that effectively. Okay. We all know their shortcomings. That's not what we're talking about. This is energy news based or focusing on news. Okay. Yeah. So what Saddam Hussein wanted to do, because he was under U.S. sanctions after Gulf War one, after Kuwait. And what Assad wanted to do was build Well, they did build pipelines going from Iraq to Syria. They wanted to build them into Turkey. Well, Iraq does have the Beiji pipeline that goes up and feeds in to the to the Tbilisi to, say, horn pipeline. Bashar Assad wanted one also, but they wanted to leave. Exit the petrodollar and trade in Europe. That went over so well that they had their countries invaded. So that's the primary reason for that. Okay. The next reason is Bahrain and Qatar are Sunni ruled countries with Shia majority, you know, classes of people, Sunni. Qatar wants their pipe to go through Sunni, Saudi Arabia, through Sunni, Jordan, let Jordan. But it runs it ran into Alawite, Shia controlled Syria. All right. So that the one of the corridor pipeline routes is through Saudi Arabia, through eastern Jordan. And they wanted to go through Syria and then up near Aleppo. And then well, they want to get to, say, horn up near Adana, where near Incirlik Air Base also. So Qatar is Sunni controlled kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Sunni controlled. Amman, Jordan is Sunni controlled. Bashar Assad is Shia Alawite controlled. And he blocked the pipeline in 2011. Wow. So it wasn't long after that that al Qaeda and Iraq, which was by end of 2011, was totally destroyed. All of a sudden, end of 2011, beginning of 2012, it starts in insurgents. How does the insurgency started? The Sons of Iraq didn't get any oil production contracts. The only thing that occurred out in Anbar province was just drilling cap contracts, you know, just exploration contracts. So they got mad. They couldn't support, you know, their constituency out in Anbar. Talking about about Ramadi and Fallujah, you know, the Sunni root out, well, root mobile if you're from here, if you work in Iraq. But along the Euphrates River. So what happened was they have their Friday night prayers in Islam and then they had their Saturday feast. Well, the feasts in in Ramadi and Fallujah and all along that that border where we're being catered by people there, being catered by people with, according to Fars News, GCC accents, American aircraft and well, they they thought it looked like U.S. desert camouflage. But since we do foreign military sales in that region is different. So you see countries that were paying for this. Wow. You had that. Once you have free food, you have people going there getting food, and then all of a sudden, al Qaeda in Iraq starts to reformulate. Again, correlation is not cause, but it starts to correlate on the other side of of the Iraq Syria border along the along the Euphrates River valley. So people can make, you know, put their own. Draw their own conclusions. These Sunni Arab tribes, you know, they've been there for, you know, literally since biblical times. So they're there for, you know, millennia before there was the Syria to Iraq border. So they don't really recognize it because the Bedouin tribes have literally been going back and forth across the desert since the time of Moses. Right. You're going back 6000 years. The Brits just put those borders in, you know, during the Sykes-Picot agreement of seven of 1917. So before that, they just go back and forth. So they don't really recognize those borders anyway. I mean, they weren't put there by Arabs. So the it's it's strongly coincidental that al Qaeda in Iraq starts to reconstitute, but they call it the Free Syrian Army. And for the you know, for people to think it's a conspiracy, just Google. General Austin's testimony before Congress during this time period was $500 million to train and equip the Free Syrian Army. Just replace that with Sunni violent extremist organization, al Qaeda. That's that's tied to Ayman al-Zawahiri. Ayman al-Zawahiri is formulated al Qaeda with Osama bin Laden. But he's most known for being involved in the assassination of of Anwar Sadat back in 1981. Just to give people some historical knowledge on who this person is. So he had a wing and then ISIS was was run, you know, al Qaeda in Iraq and ISIS was had their allegiance to also al Zarqawi from from Zarqawi, from Jordan, who was then replaced by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and an Iraqi Sunni Arab. So that's where these two groups were fighting against Alawite, Shia. Jordan, I mean, I'm sorry. Syria is a Sunni majority population. And yes, had Bashar Assad, you know, let that pipeline go through and didn't want and didn't try to run his own pipelines through with Saddam Hussein and pay in euros. He might still be and might still be in power, but you. Manufacturing Consent by Noam Chomsky. How do you let that go through? He probably would have been glorified as a hero, but now he has to become a villain, a vilified villain, and then dehumanized with with the media.

Stuart Turley [01:07:31] And that's why he had to leave all of his cars behind.

George McMillan [01:07:35] Yeah. He's his half as Assad, I'm sure, socked away enough money for several lifetimes. They'll be fine. And, you know, with houses all over the place, especially in Russia, I'm sure. But somebody else will enjoy the cars, right? Yeah. So that's what the demonization. Yeah, that's what the Free Syrian Army war against Assad is all about, running these pipelines. Wow. So let's let's end it there. Just to sum up, we talked about what's going on in Central Asia with, you know, back to Operation Cyclone and why we left Afghanistan in such a chaotic mess. It's right back to regime change, destabilization of Russian and Chinese pipelines using the Sunni vetoes and then reusing the scene, the Sunni videos out in the Syrian desert, you know, the western desert of Iraq. Plus, you have the Turkish strategic plans of wanting to unite across the Trans Caspian Sea. So, of course, with Elinav and Erdogan and Turkey and Azerbaijan, the the Armenians are in the way. So you have all these things. They say one one nation, two countries, is what they're saying is. So they have one set of strategic plans. The United States has a set and then Russia and Iran and China, they want a wall in together and keep the United States out of it so they can direct the energy and capital flows to strengthen themselves. So let's end it there, because blocking keeping Iran together is what they really wanted to go after. So let's end it there and we'll we'll start the next one from why, you know, dislodging Assad and dislodging Iran to run more pipelines is going to be the next target because we want to go on to what the next we want to talk about how Russia and Assad are going to what their countermoves are going to be. We want to get into predictive analysis because people can watch. People can watch the news shows. Exactly. I'm building these models for predictive analysis purposes.

Stuart Turley [01:09:39] Well, I tell you what. Next show, we will watch that Stuart Varney clip of him picking what's going on. We have a couple other things with the DOD. We'll talk about this on the next show, George. But the DOD is putting out mandates that they're going to be putting out some. Or tanks. I am not kidding. This is absolutely Biden. It cannot get out of office fast enough. Can you imagine running an army on solar.

George McMillan [01:10:07] Solar.

Stuart Turley [01:10:08] Tanks? Yes, it's right here. Biden's Dodd doubles down on Climate Action as traumas as Trump Promises Military reset. They're trying to stuff in as many stupid energy policies. And Stu Varney is talking about a lot of that as it relates to energy and everything else. And this is just amazing.

George McMillan [01:10:30] Yeah, it doesn't matter who you talk to on wall. The only person who actually made any sense is Colonel MacGregor. Everybody else is. Everybody else on Fox News Fox Business. They don't understand the seapower versus land power dichotomy, those different strategies. So they really think that this stuff is organic rather than it's it's over sea power, encirclement strategies and land power breakout strategies. If you do it in those formats, you see what the game theoretic aspect of it is and then it becomes predictive analysis. If you just watch Fox News, you're always going to be reacting. Is acting for no. If you understand maritime riverine, terrestrial chokepoints and then controlling the land bridges, this all makes perfect sense. And that energy is the multiplier coefficient in economic theory. Without energy, a country does not have a growth economy. It has no multiplier coefficient. Right. All right.

Stuart Turley [01:11:31] With that, we will do another one probably tomorrow. All right.