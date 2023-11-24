ENB 158 Tom Kirkman The "Climate Pope" and Ph.D. in Climate Panic Apocalypse Worrying stops by, and we cover the looming storms heading our way.

My Interviews with Tom are fun and personal. I truly respect Tom's views as he has a wealth of experiences from around the world in energy coupled with a vast mental fortitude for acquiring knowledge.

We may have been twins separated at birth, but I think he was the smarter of the two. He says just the better-looking. As a true industry thought leader, he is not an influencer. Tom is more of a knowledge provider and assumes that if you are human you can determine the best path for yourself to follow.

We both agree on many things and having fun while talking about serious topics is a way that we deal with the travesty that has befallen humanity.

Buckle up, get the popcorn, and ponder about what Tom talks about.

Tom, Thank you for your time, fun, and friendship. - Stu

00:00 - Intro

00:41 - Energy Transition Skepticism: Kirkman questions the energy transition, criticizes media and government climate panic, warns of grid collapse due to unreliable renewables, and suggests a conspiracy for population reduction.

05:25 - Global Elites and Conflicts: Kirkman criticizes U.S. involvement in conflicts, advocates for non-interference, and discusses the profitability of war for certain industries.

10:07 - January 6th and Biden Administration: Topics include January 6th events, media coverage, corruption in both parties, and concerns about the Biden administration's intentions, especially open borders.

14:53 - Political Compromises and U.S. Energy: Kirkman discusses concerns about compromises, alleged corruption, and deliberate U.S. energy supply destruction, suggesting connections to China.

24:16 - Opinions on Figures and Economic Issues: Kirkman shares strong opinions on political figures, geopolitical dynamics, and economic issues. Emphasizes the abuse of the U.S. dollar, advocates for humor, and discusses a potential shift in global economic power dynamics.

34:02 - Religious Schooling and Climate Change Skepticism: Kirkman talks about his religious schooling, encourages questioning, and expresses skepticism towards climate change, focusing on renewable energy challenges.

41:10 - Criticizing Renewable Energy: Kirkman criticizes the renewable energy industry, highlighting issues with solar and wind power. Expresses skepticism about electric vehicles and the green narrative.

44:10 - Unintended Consequences of Wind Farms: Discussion on the unintended consequences of wind farms, particularly their impact on bats and birds. Criticizes the lack of accountability for environmental damage.

48:24 - International Relations and Biden Critique: Kirkman expresses divergent views on leaders like Putin, criticizes Biden's policies, and asserts deliberate U.S. destruction, predicting a challenging 2024.

56:59 - Outro

Please follow Tom at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomkirkman/

