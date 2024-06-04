Doomberg stops by the Energy Realities Podcast
Buckle up as Doomberg strolls by the Energy Realities with David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu P. Turley to talk about Energy / Finance / Macroeconomics and a healthy dose of reality. We will be taking questions live, so sit back and enjoy the gang on a roll with the infamous "Green Chicken." - #energynews #financialmarkets #oilandgas #energytransition
Highlights of the Podcast
02:19 - Apart at the seams
05:54 - The Green Deal
06:59 - The big lie
08:15 - Justin Trudeau
12:04 - The Spain situation
15:04 - Expense of nuclear
17:21 - What is electricity worth?
18:36 - Things putting pressure on the Biden administration to move more aggressively to nuclear
22:44 - The damage of the Saint James Bay Project
24:17 - The trade offs of nuclear power
25:52 - Mapping the war
31:29 - Everybody has their biases
37:24 - The green chicken
38:34 - What the Netherlands new coalition has proposed with respect to energy?
39:56 - The gating function for carbon emissions is not consumption as production
41:44 - Climate
44:52 - Geopolitical Warfare
49:53 - The wind industry
50:20 - The fundamental issue with recycling
51:15 - Chevron refinery
52:49 - The nightmare with wind decommissioning
56:07 - One of the things that we always do
57:11 - Measurement Army
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
