Doomberg stops by the Energy Realities Podcast

Buckle up as Doomberg strolls by the Energy Realities with David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu P. Turley to talk about Energy / Finance / Macroeconomics and a healthy dose of reality. We will be taking questions live, so sit back and enjoy the gang on a roll with the infamous "Green Chicken." - #energynews #financialmarkets #oilandgas #energytransition

Highlights of the Podcast

02:19 - Apart at the seams

05:54 - The Green Deal

06:59 - The big lie

08:15 - Justin Trudeau

12:04 - The Spain situation

15:04 - Expense of nuclear

17:21 - What is electricity worth?

18:36 - Things putting pressure on the Biden administration to move more aggressively to nuclear

22:44 - The damage of the Saint James Bay Project

24:17 - The trade offs of nuclear power

25:52 - Mapping the war

31:29 - Everybody has their biases

37:24 - The green chicken

38:34 - What the Netherlands new coalition has proposed with respect to energy?

39:56 - The gating function for carbon emissions is not consumption as production

41:44 - Climate

44:52 - Geopolitical Warfare

49:53 - The wind industry

50:20 - The fundamental issue with recycling

51:15 - Chevron refinery

52:49 - The nightmare with wind decommissioning

56:07 - One of the things that we always do

57:11 - Measurement Army

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

