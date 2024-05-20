Energy Reailities Live - "Biofuels"
Highlights of the Podcast
00:24 - Biofuels
02:37 - Clarkson's Farm
07:51 - The agriculture issues that are coming down from the EU
09:32 - Ethanol
12:14 - Biofuel refiners
15:50 - Conspiracy theory
20:28 - Free solar for Farmers: Climate Law Gives Rich Incentives
23:56 - Wind farms
30:33 - A Trump presidency would risk $1 trillion in clean energy investment, WoodMac says
32:39 - Feds give financial boost to biofuel sector amid growing U.S. competition
34:59 - US oil giant quits North Sea as Hunt refuses to scrap tax
37:08 - New report reveals jjust how energy rich America really is
40:31 - DeSantis signs laws slashing climate agenda directives, targeting adversary investments.
42:34 - Widespread power outages from deadly Houston storm raise new risk: hot weather - NPR
44:51 - Low-carbon fuel groups in U.S. urge prompt issuance of tax credit guidance.
48:55 - AI and Data Centers
