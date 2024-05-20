Energy Reailities Live - "Biofuels"

The international team is at it LIVE at 8:00 Monday from Dallas, Bear Country, Bulgaria, and the UK. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, Stu Turley, and Irina Slav all have fun getting the facts around energy while having fun. Buckle up and ask the team questions LIVE. #ai#energynews#podcast#energyindustry@davidblackmon6807

Highlights of the Podcast

00:24 - Biofuels

02:37 - Clarkson's Farm

07:51 - The agriculture issues that are coming down from the EU

09:32 - Ethanol

12:14 - Biofuel refiners

15:50 - Conspiracy theory

20:28 - Free solar for Farmers: Climate Law Gives Rich Incentives

23:56 - Wind farms

30:33 - A Trump presidency would risk $1 trillion in clean energy investment, WoodMac says

32:39 - Feds give financial boost to biofuel sector amid growing U.S. competition

34:59 - US oil giant quits North Sea as Hunt refuses to scrap tax

37:08 - New report reveals jjust how energy rich America really is

40:31 - DeSantis signs laws slashing climate agenda directives, targeting adversary investments.

42:34 - Widespread power outages from deadly Houston storm raise new risk: hot weather - NPR

44:51 - Low-carbon fuel groups in U.S. urge prompt issuance of tax credit guidance.

48:55 - AI and Data Centers

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

