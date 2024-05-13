A Very Convenient Waring - Gregory Wrighttone on the Energy Realities Live

What does the Data show us about Net Zero? Or, can you even trust the Data? Check out the International team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley live 8:00 Central US. From Bulgaria, UK, and Texas

Highlights of the Podcast

01:33 - Inconvenient Facts

02:48 - Gregory Wrightstone's background

05:35 - Why are so many people lying about climate change?

07:28 - The sixth mass extinction

11:38 - The state of California just approved a an enormous solar farm

13:42 - The whales

16:29 - A Very Convenient Warming: How modest warming and more CO2 are benefiting humanity

20:14 - The greening of the Earth

26:03 - The Great Barrier Reef

27:48 - Talks about electricity

30:09 - The facts that are being hidden

32:41 - The Climate Conversation documentary video

36:28 - Breaking: Just stop oil break magna carta glass

41:26 - IEA warns OPEC+ to keep lid on Oil Price to avoid higher inflation

42:47 - UK shelves plan for country's biggest hydrogen home heating trial

45:09 - Implementing CSRD: Pavind the way for an enhanced sustainability program

48:05 - Cross & Mintz: Resources are still our golden goose. We need to protect them

48:55 - 25 states sue EPA over unachievable Power Plant regulations

49:40 - pragmatic environmentalist of New York

49:56 - OPEC

52:41 - BRICS

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host.

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

