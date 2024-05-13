A Very Convenient Waring - Gregory Wrighttone on the Energy Realities Live
What does the Data show us about Net Zero? Or, can you even trust the Data? Check out the International team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley live 8:00 Central US. From Bulgaria, UK, and Texas
Highlights of the Podcast
01:33 - Inconvenient Facts
02:48 - Gregory Wrightstone's background
05:35 - Why are so many people lying about climate change?
07:28 - The sixth mass extinction
11:38 - The state of California just approved a an enormous solar farm
13:42 - The whales
16:29 - A Very Convenient Warming: How modest warming and more CO2 are benefiting humanity
20:14 - The greening of the Earth
26:03 - The Great Barrier Reef
27:48 - Talks about electricity
30:09 - The facts that are being hidden
32:41 - The Climate Conversation documentary video
36:28 - Breaking: Just stop oil break magna carta glass
41:26 - IEA warns OPEC+ to keep lid on Oil Price to avoid higher inflation
42:47 - UK shelves plan for country's biggest hydrogen home heating trial
45:09 - Implementing CSRD: Pavind the way for an enhanced sustainability program
48:05 - Cross & Mintz: Resources are still our golden goose. We need to protect them
48:55 - 25 states sue EPA over unachievable Power Plant regulations
49:40 - pragmatic environmentalist of New York
49:56 - OPEC
52:41 - BRICS
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning.
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
