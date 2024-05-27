AI and the Grid - Energy Realities with Special Guest: Tom Kirkman
David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley fire up your Monday with special guest Tom Kirkman, LinkedIn AI trainer and humorist. Sit back and get your coffee, Red Bull, and try to keep up with the gang running down the AI and power crisis looming. #ai #datacenters #energytransition #oilandgas #naturalgas
Highlights of the Podcast
02:00 - Real concerns with humor AI data centers
02:54 - Some of the biggest topics
06:13 - CNN reports that not only will 'Climate Change" make you poor, it will also make you stupid
06:53 - Camel milk may replace cow milk soon, Since, camels fart less than cows
08:53 - How to Feed AI's hunger for power
12:24 - Hydrogen
15:43 - The Great Camel experiment
16:54 - The top ten socialist country list
19:23 - Is AI a good thing?
24:08 - AI data centers
28:15 - Bain article
31:56 - AI data centers actively creating rolling power blackouts for civilians
33:04 - The EU is bringing in all of these, new digital requirements
36:36 - The U.S. data center energy train wreck
37:05 - US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets
39:44 - Solar hits above its weight in powering US. Energy transition.
41:12 - TotalEnergies investors Back CEO at AGM, weaker support for climate strategy
43:26 - ExxonMobil proxy fight seems motivated by too much success
45:29 - Is Net Zero by 2050 is it's still possible? Yes, but it'll cost 19% more.
50:26 - As transport electrifies, governments can still make up for lost fuel duty revenues
55:18 - Europe’s Missing Climate Marches
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning.
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host.
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
