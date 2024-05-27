AI and the Grid - Energy Realities with Special Guest: Tom Kirkman

David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley fire up your Monday with special guest Tom Kirkman, LinkedIn AI trainer and humorist. Sit back and get your coffee, Red Bull, and try to keep up with the gang running down the AI and power crisis looming. #ai #datacenters #energytransition #oilandgas #naturalgas

Highlights of the Podcast

02:00 - Real concerns with humor AI data centers

02:54 - Some of the biggest topics

06:13 - CNN reports that not only will 'Climate Change" make you poor, it will also make you stupid

06:53 - Camel milk may replace cow milk soon, Since, camels fart less than cows

08:53 - How to Feed AI's hunger for power

12:24 - Hydrogen

15:43 - The Great Camel experiment

16:54 - The top ten socialist country list

19:23 - Is AI a good thing?

24:08 - AI data centers

28:15 - Bain article

31:56 - AI data centers actively creating rolling power blackouts for civilians

33:04 - The EU is bringing in all of these, new digital requirements

36:36 - The U.S. data center energy train wreck

37:05 - US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets

39:44 - Solar hits above its weight in powering US. Energy transition.

41:12 - TotalEnergies investors Back CEO at AGM, weaker support for climate strategy

43:26 - ExxonMobil proxy fight seems motivated by too much success

45:29 - Is Net Zero by 2050 is it's still possible? Yes, but it'll cost 19% more.

50:26 - As transport electrifies, governments can still make up for lost fuel duty revenues

55:18 - Europe’s Missing Climate Marches

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

