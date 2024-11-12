Analysts See Price Hike

Daily Standup Top Stories

November 11, 2024 Clark Savage

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, placing the Long Island Republican in charge of his plans to boost energy production and curb regulations. “He will ensure fair and […]

November 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Why is the U.S. natural gas price rising today? That’s the question Rigzone asked several analysts on Monday as the Henry Hub price ticked higher. “For me, it seems mostly like a weather phenomenon,” Ole […]

November 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries today announced strong earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with net income increasing 11% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.24 billion, beating Bloomberg consensus for the quarter. The announcement of the company’s […]

November 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

QatarEnergy has signed an agreement to buy a 23% working interest in a concession agreement offshore Egypt from the block’s operator Chevron, the state firm of Qatar said on Monday. QatarEnergy will acquire 23% of the North […]

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome. The Energy News Beat daily. Stand up. My name’s Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. It is crazy out there. Today is November 12th and Michael is out in the field making money drilling for oil. So you got gotta love that. Let’s run off to our first stories. Trump picks up former Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA. This is huge for American consumers. Analysts explain why U.S. natural gas price is rising. You got to love this one. ADNOC Adnoc Gas Posted Strong Q3 Results Board Approves Strategy Update. I bet they’re going to spend $1.95. Qatar Energy Qatar Energy buys stake in Chevron operated block offshore Egypt and then Russian gas flipped between tankers near Spanish Exclave of CO2. I’ll tell you, it’s kind of funny. You got to love a good dark Ghost fleet story or how that goes. [00:01:15][64.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:15] But let’s start out with our buddy, President Trump. President Trump picks former Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA. A quote, He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in any way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest level of environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet, Trump said in the statement. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and structured way. Yeah, I’ll tell you what, I appreciate everything that you’ve done for our country so far. I enjoy seeing you on the Gutfeld show and I love to have you on the podcast with David Blackman and even Josh Young. I’d love to have a little energy policy type summit. Anytime you’re ready, let us know. Because when you take a look at the EPA and the regulatory issues that the Harris Biden administration did with the EV mandate on cars, they’re horrific mandates. We have the cleanest oil and gas industry in the world, but yet we’re overregulated. The regulations cost the US taxpayers trillions of dollars. So well done, Lee. You get your work cut out for you. And we want to help spread the great word for you. So as the Trump campaign is now loving podcast, we’d love to have you on at any time that you’re willing. [00:02:47][92.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:48] And let’s go to the next story here. Analysts explain why USA Natural Gas price is rising. Why is the US natural gas price rising today? That’s a good question. Rigzone asked several key analysts on that. For me, it seems like a weather phenomenon, said Olé! A vote by commodities analyst Ed Abu. I’m going to butcher this one. I’m just going to go ahead. And as then, Vulcan told rigs on the first recent updated weather forecast point to colder than expected temperatures across much of the US. At the same time, lower wind speeds were predicted. We’ve recently seen a similar effect in the EU Dunkle flood, which is low wind and solar output leading to reduced output from wind and power generation. Bottom line, wind and solar is intermittent. So I think this is pretty good. A combination of colder weather and blued and flying or whatever. Duke and Flatt is pretty funny. The EIA shows that, according to the data from the S&P Global Commodities Insight, the average total supply of natural gas fell by 1.1% or one point 2,000,000,000 cubic feet per day compared to the previous report. Dry natural gas production decreased from 1.3% to an average of 101 Bcf per day, and an average of net imports from Canada increased by 2.2%. [00:04:15][87.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:16] So let’s roll over to ADNOC or A D N O C gas post Q3 Result. Board Approves Strategy Update. This is actually huge when you consider their update as they’re looking at income increasing 11% year on year. That’s big increase to $1.24 billion, beating Bloomberg consensus for the quarter. They are now announcing the Q3 results coincides with ADNOC Gas. Board of Directors approval of updated growth strategy of up to $15 billion into a CapEx expenditure. Holy smokes Batman. That is a lot of thing. And drilling and or extra projects that they have going on. So well done and I think that’s a great job there. There’s a big future for natural gas around the world and it will reduce methane and pollution. It is good and good for the environment is a Oklahoman would say, But since I’m a Texan, I can’t say that. [00:05:24][67.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:25] Qatarenergy by a stake in Chevron operated block offshore Egypt. This is over in Club Med. Qatar Energy will acquire 23% of the North Adel by block four in the Mediterranean from Chevron, which will retain 40% interest in the concession. The other partners in the block are Woodside with 27 and Bharat Petroleum and Egypt, a state company with 10%. The age four block lies about ten kilometers or 6.1 miles offshore the Egyptian Mediterranean shore at water depths ranging between 100 and 3000m. That’s 328ft to 9842. It’s pretty cool when you take a look at a cutter buying more into Club Med. I think that’s a great because when you just go, that’s great, this is Club Med, this is the Egyptian. This is right off Israel’s shoreline. And when you have more investment coming in from Arab countries, it is for a good, peaceful front that we’re looking for. So I’m pretty excited to see that I like peace. [00:06:39][74.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:40] Let’s roll over. The Russian oil gets flipped between tankers near Spanish enclave of CO2. The oil appears to have been switched between oceangoing tankers near the enclave in North Africa. It’s on the west side of the Gibraltar entrance. On Saturday, the Suez Max class tanker Sayaka, left the waters of CO2, a once popular destination for Russian oil switching with its dipped in the water, indicating an unloaded cargo. Before then, the ship vanished from digital tracking systems for about 60 hours. It’s about what it takes to unload a tanker. So just depends on the the offload or the on load capabilities. No euro cargo transfer been conducted near sealed since August and 2023 after Spain road to local firms about the practice which could lead to breaches and a group of seven price gap on Russian oil before its transponder was switched off. Tracking system showed that the sorry orca collected about 730 730,000 barrels of Russian oil from Prince Mark on the Baltic Sea in October and then sailed on through the. I just love this because this is actually a a very different kind of thing from the standpoint that sanctioned the Harris Biden administration, weaponized the U.S. dollar incorrectly and and really overstepped their bounds in so many ways. So I’m I’m almost like the old truckers. When you had the the bears in the sky and you had a convoy and you had Smokey and the Bandit and you’re always trying to listen to see if you could outplay or outfox and drive faster. I’m almost rooting for the tankers just to avoid sanctions because they were improperly done and overly weaponized. You can overly weaponize against the U.S. dollar. [00:08:40][120.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:41] So with that, I really do. I am very happy for the Trump transition team. I do want to say this one thing. I am very tired of Republican RINOs. Please, if you’re a Republican Rino, step down. Step out and go away. I am tired of not supporting what the mandate that the American people have voted for. So with that, buckle up and get ready for an absolutely fantastic 2025. If you are looking for some tax problems coming up into this next year, take a look at your portfolio if you like. My investments in oil and gas are getting about 30% right now. 32%. Give us a call. Fill out the form on the website or look forward to visiting with you. Thanks and have an absolutely fantastic day. See you all soon. [00:08:41][0.0][506.7]

