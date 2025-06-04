Daily Standup Top Stories

June 3, 2025 Stu Turley

The UK’s North Sea has long been a powerhouse for oil and gas production, fueling the nation’s economy, supporting high-skilled jobs, and bolstering energy security. But with anti-fossil fuel regulations tightening their grip, the industry […]

June 3, 2025 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: What is Brazil’s energy mix, you might ask, so we included above the update from LNGPime.com. We are seeing LNG to power plant model being a great solution for coastal countries wanting […]

June 3, 2025 Clark Savage

As geopolitical tensions simmer, Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports are feeling the heat from Western sanctions and a tightening European Union clampdown. In early 2025, Russian LNG exports dropped by 3% year-over-year, totaling 13.2 […]

June 3, 2025 Clark Savage

I have several guests lined up on the Energy News Beat podcast to talk about the Texas Legislative session. We will cover the good, the bad, and the homely. If you have article requests or […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:10 – UK North Sea Oil and Gas: Jobs at Risk, Costs Skyrocketing, and the Anti-Fossil Fuel Push

03:50 – Brazil’s GNA launches second LNG power plant

06:27 – Russian LNG Exports Dip Amid Sanctions and EU Clampdown: The Dark Fleet’s Role in Russia’s Energy Trade

09:16 – The 2025 Regular Texas Legislative Session Concludes: Key Energy, Oil, and Natural Gas Bills Analyzed

15:10 – Markets Update

16:57 – Outro

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] Why the US dollar could fail with more financial sanctions. Next on the Energy News Beat daily stand up. [00:00:06][6.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:14] What’s going on everybody? Welcome in to the Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 edition of the Daily Energy Newsbeat Standup. Here are today’s top headlines. First up. UK’s North Sea oil and gas jobs are at risk, costs are skyrocketing and there is an anti-fossil fuel push. Nothing new in the North Sea. Next up, Brazil GNA launches second LNG power plant will fly over to Russia. Russia’s LNG exports dip amid sanctions and EU clampdown. The dark fleet’s role in the Russian energy trade. And finally, this is a biggie folks, the twenty twenty five regular Texas legislation. Session concludes multiple bills including key energy oil and natural gas bills, which we will analyze Stu then toss over me I will quickly cover what’s going on in the oil and gas markets as always. I’m Michael Tanner joined by Stuart Turley Where do you want to begin? [00:01:09][55.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:10] Hey Michael. Let’s start with the UK. Hey, the UK North Sea oil and gas jobs at risk cost skyrocketing in the anti-fossil fuel push. Michael, this could be thousands and thousands of jobs and if you take a look at it over the next several years it’s going to average of 400 jobs a week lost. By 2020-30 UK offshore energy workforce requirement for oil and gas renewal. Between 125 and 163,000 jobs compared to today’s approximately 154. This is huge because the push in the UK is to get rid of all fossil fuels. I have some bad news for the UK, Michael. They’re gonna need fossil fuels, they have a energy mix problem, they still rely a lot. On natural gas so then they’re not gonna make it and i found this very interesting when i tried to make an analysis of this and say wait a minute if you’re going to go a hundred percent renewable how much tax revenue are you going to lose as well to there is just absolutely no way the uk is gonna make. [00:02:25][75.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:25] No. And I think you accurately put it, they have an energy mix problem. And that’s the big problem with not just the UK, but all of these countries, you know, Hawaii, California included, who have this energy mix, problem where the cost for to provide energy to them is artificially inflated because they are trying to artificially determine what is what goes into their energy mix now. In hawaii it’s a little bit different because they don’t have any they have to import all their energy and they’re subjugated to the jones act which means we have to use american ships there’s not enough ships to come in so there is an interesting part when it comes that but but from the uk i mean it’s it’s pretty unbelievable i mean you accurately point out in this article you know that the uk has received about 350 billion pounds of production taxes since 1970. There’s about 200,000 jobs including direct, indirect. And what are known as induced rules. And the crazy part is, they are able to meet 82% of their domestic oil and 38% of the domestic gas demand through drilling just in the North Sea. And yet they wanna shut it all down and move to offshore wind. [00:03:38][72.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:39] It does not make any sense. And the more I wrote this story, the more my head hurt. Honestly, this was absolutely horrific when you start considering stupidity. Let’s roll to the next one here. I’m seeing this trend around the world and I want to give Brazil a shout out for this and there’s a couple key nuggets. I’m going to go in this Brazil’s GNA launches a second LNG power plant. Michael, the LNG to power this came in from our news feed. In September 2021, GNA commissioned their first 1.3 gigawatt LNG power plant. The second one that has come online is coming in and it is getting ready to roll. LNG to power plants in coastal areas makes a lot of sense. Now, where did that started me thinking? Why, how is Brazil’s energy power? And I, let’s take a look at hydropower 57% of Brazil’s backbone grid. That’s pretty cool. 13.9% is wind, solar’s nine biofuels is 6.8 natural gas is 7.1%. And nuclear is 2.1, coal is only 1.9, oil is 1.5, and that’s in the back areas where that’s all they can get. That’s one of the best looking mixes I’ve seen on the planet, man. That’s clean energy. If you’re talking clean energy, there it is right there. [00:05:09][89.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:09] No, absolutely. I mean, it’s a really good mix. It’s one of the reasons why they have very low cost of energy. They do have a decent amount of renewables. As you mentioned in this article, their electric mix is one of cleanest globally with 83 to 93% of renewable generation, which contrasts with about 25% of the rest of the world. They have a lot of hydro power, as you mentioned, a lot of hydro power. The interesting part about that is though it’s really hard, they’ve kind of maxed themselves out on hydropower because there’s only so many rivers, there’s so many places you can put a dam. And we know you love hydro, I love hydro but you’re limited by exactly where and where you can’t put it. So I think it’s interesting. They also, you also point out that they’re a global leader in biofuels which. Yeah, I think it’s cool. I also think there’s a lot of the biofuel industry is a little bit of a scam from that standpoint, but I absolutely love this and it’s, it’s going to be why Brazil continues to be a leader in low cost energy. [00:06:13][64.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:14] And keep an eye on the coastal areas like Petro, Vietnam, and all these others that are bringing on LNG to direct power plant. That is something that’s trending, a place to look for for investments. Let’s go to the next story here, Michael. Russian LNG exports dip among sanctions and EU clampdown, the dark flea roll in the energy trade. Uh, Michael, the- The amount of information that is out there right now is mixed and they’re saying oh wait a minute LNG trade is down because of the EU sanctions it’s because they had a little bit of a maintenance issue was not because of sanctions. Sanctions don’t. Work on the way that they’ve got it set up. The dark fleet oil tankers, the dark fleet has about six, 600 to 101,000 globally around 400 crude tankers. And then you take a look at the LNG dark fleet. It’s smaller. There’s 64 unique vessels shipping LNG in 2024. Michael, they can skirt around, but the key problem with the LNG exports. Is it’s being traded in rubles and that is outside the U S dollar as a currency. And that’s what nobody’s talking about is think about how much OPEC plus oil is no longer being treated traded in U S dollars. That number is significant and that’s hurting the U.S. [00:07:45][91.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:46] No, it really is. And you’ve been on this dark fleet for three years now. And two years ago, I, you know, or even before the Russia invasion and I, you know I was calling, you know, I was called you a conspiracy theorist. I mean, I still think you’re a conspiracy theorist, but you had this right, unfortunately, from the standpoint of that. And it goes back into your theory of sanctions don’t work. And so the fact that this is happening, the fact that you’re seeing Russia still be able to use these tankers and get They’re. Get their oil out and the fact that now they’re going around the US dollar is also showing the rest of the world that maybe the dollar doesn’t need to be the reserve currency of the world. And that’s a scary thought. Very scary if you’re an investor for the US Dollar to not be the world’s reserve currency. That has to scare you because the implications are far reaching. I mean, first of all, the debt markets will go absolutely insane. [00:08:44][58.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:45] You know what, you just nailed the, the biggest story of the, of the is not being talked about and why president Trump is so scared is because if the U S dollar was not, I just got off the phone with Christopher Messina, who wrote the Messina’s federal budget, he and I were talking about some of this stuff and you sit back and go, if the United States wasn’t the world’s currency right now, the U.S. Dollar, we would be bankrupt. That’s how important this is. [00:09:14][28.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:14] Absolutely, it’s crazy. Let’s jump to Texas here and talk about their legislative session. [00:09:18][3.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:18] I enjoyed putting this one together, Michael. The 2025 regular Texas legislation session, it concludes key energy and oil and natural gas bills analyzed. Let’s go through some of these. And I wanted to say, wait a minute, as a Texan How much money has actually come around on this? And I put a chart in there from 2019 to 2024, and we’re talking probably about $27 billion a year is what the tax revenue for 2024 comes in on. That’s a lot of money on gas money pays. There so let’s sit back and take a look texas energy fund expansion five billion dollar allocation what it does the state budget allocated five billion to the energy fund to finance new natural gas power plants and michael my realization of the US grid shows that Texas pennsylvania and two other states are okay. I’m now checking off states as they are able to be like, okay, for more plants. There’s only like six states that actually have a plan. [00:10:27][68.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:10:28] There’s a bunch in here. I think that the big part is the expansion of the Texas Energy Fund. And basically what this meant was they’re allocating about five billion more to the Texas Energy fund. Basically, the fund is designed to help reinforce dispatchable power. A lot of it goes to aircott. A lot was earmarked actually post winter storm, which, if you were down anywhere in Texas during that time, it got a little cold down here and- Basically took down the grid. I remember I was still living in Colorado and we were just like, we were laughing because it’s like, well, you can’t build a grid to sustain five degree weather. Get with the program folks. So this is very interesting. I think you accurately put here from an analysis standpoint that this, that this specific point underscores what, what Texas kind of calls it’s above all of the above energy strategy, but it does lean heavily on natural gas, which is, which is critical. A bunch of those anti-renewable bills, as you mentioned, are stopped. I also think, as we talked about on a show last week, there’s the plugging and abandonment or fit well bill that was sort of slipped into this as well, that I think is, is, it’s good overall. It’s going to be cause a lot, a lot of shifting in the business when it comes to oil and gas here in Texas. But, but I think for, you know, if you’re a, if, if you’re an investor specifically looking to allocate into Texas. What this means is there’s more capital going to be flowing in here. So the real question is, how do you go about the allocation process, again, with grid reliability becoming something interesting, with the push for data centers, and with the attempt to deregulate and get the government and legislative process out of the way? I mean, really, that’s what a lot of these show is that they’re trying to take the regulatory burden, at least from Texas’s standpoint, out of here. Make it a lot easier to have capital specifically from an energy side flow in. Because if you’re trying to build a data center here in Texas, well, the land’s not your problem. It’s the energy. [00:12:28][120.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:12:29] It’s your problem anywhere in the United States. And there’s only a few states that you can build a data center in now. Hey, one thing I do want to give a shout out to Carr Ingham. He and Steve Reese and I are working on a, he is with the Texas energy alliance, and we’re going to do a summary podcast of this as we get rolling and governor Abbott looks to start signing some of these bills. We’re going start looking at that process and follow up on it. [00:12:54][25.7]

Yeah, absolutely. So why guys, let's jump over and cover some oil and gas finance up before we do that. Let's quickly pay the bills. As always guys, news and analysis you just heard brought to you by energy newsbeat.com. Check out the description below all links to the timestamps, links to the articles. Check us out on sub stack, the energy news beat dot sub stack dot com. We're putting a bunch of custom content that you can only find on sub stack. It's really where our, where our analysis is going, where do with, say, Analyzation. But for the rest of us, we call it analysis. And it's mostly going and primarily going on Substack. I will be rolling out a new white paper. Most likely, as you listen to this, it'll probably be tomorrow or it'll be probably be Friday. It'll be one of those, or it will be Thursday or Friday, one of these two days. We will be rollin' that out and that's via for our paid subscribers only. Great way to support the show, sign up for a paid subscription there. Shout out to friends of the show Reese Energy Consulting, as you can see by Stu's hat. We love them guys, reeseenergyconsulting.com. You know, the midstream expert guys, if you have anything that you're worried about or thinking about in the mid-stream business, they do a great job of breaking it all down. They've worked with every company from a guy in his garage all the way up to the largest publicly traded company. So if you're wondering whether or not you fit into their business model, trust me, you do. If you're not working with an oil and gas marketing company as an upstream company, I highly recommend calling them. They will save you lots of money. Tell them Energy Newsbeat sent you and they will give you a. Million percent discount on whatever contract they send you. That's a joke, but definitely tell them that they sent you. And then finally, guys, investinoil.energynewsbeat.com. If you're thinking about allocating capital in the energy and oil and gas space and are wondering how to do it, wondering what is the best type of investment right now as oil prices sit where they are, where's the future going, where natural gas sits. Guys, we have a great ebook that breaks it all down. Go to energy news, go to Energy Newsbeat. You can go to the finance tab we have on our website, or you can just go to investinoil.energynewsbeat.com. There's a link below in the description. We'll get you that ebook and we'll get you put and get you connected with all the resources to help you continue to accurately and profitably allocate capital in the oil and gas space. Well, that's it, Stu.

[00:15:10] Let’s look quickly at top line indices, S&P 500 up about 6 tenths of a percentage point, NASDAQ up about 8 tenths percentage point. Two and 10 year yields up about 5.6 percentage points and four tenths of a percentage point respectively Bitcoin up about a half a percentage point just over one hundred and six thousand dollars and one hundred six thousand and forty one dollars. Crude oil up about two percentage points today currently sitting at sixty three forty four as we record this late afternoon here on the fourth Brent oil basically flat sixty five fifty three. So there’s just again a very interesting collapse between where Brent was and crude is there. They’re dialing in on each other. About a percent jump for natural gas up to $3 and 72 cents XOP, which is our EMP securities contract. It’s up two percentage points, 123, 84. A lot of what’s happened is geopolitical. I mean, that’s really the only change that’s happened. We, day over day, couple of days over the last couple of days, one we’ve got, you know, that Russia, Ukraine, there’s some crazy stuff going on there. I know Sue talked about it on yesterday’s show and I and I don’t need to opine so much other than to know that there’s a large risk that that war now escalates and that will only drive prices up. We did get leaked that Iran is set to reject the US nuclear proposal and we have seen some Canadian wildfires knock out some oil and gas oil supplies there in Canada, increasing the supply. There is there actually has been some reported lower inflation in Europe, which is could lead to a possible rate cut in the EU, which actually might be interesting from From a demand side standpoint. But other than that, I think people are, again, people are just, you know, it’s what’s going on in Russia right now. I mean, they’re calling it the Russian Pearl Harbor. So it’s going to be very interesting to see how they decide to react. You know,. [00:16:56][106.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:57] So, well, all right, guys, well with that, we’re going to go and let you get out of here, get back to work, start your day. We appreciate you checking us out here on the energy newsbeat daily standup for Stuart Turley and I, Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks. [00:16:57][0.0][1000.3]