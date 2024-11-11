What impact did the US Election have on Global Energy?

Only on the Energy Realities podcast could you get an answer to that question. We have David Blackmon and Stu Turley from the United States, Tammy Nemeth from the UK or Canada, and Irina Slav from Bulgaria. We have the world covered in this discussion. Trump is now the President-Elect and has talked to world leaders, and things are changing already. The EU wants to buy oil and gas from the US, and Qatar kicks Hamas out. Wow. As always, the gang will take questions live from X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:03 - Introduction

01:46 - Election and Energy Policies

05:49 - Germany’s Energy Dilemma

12:04 - LNG Imports as Leverage

17:54 - Ending the Ukraine Conflict

20:27 - The Role of Musk and Trump

24:12 - Trump's Energy Policies

29:37 - Manufacturing and Economic Revival

31:15 - Potential Democrat Pushback

33:01 - U.S. Clean Energy Transition Debate

37:46 - Top Energy Priorities for Trump Administration

39:20 - It Turns Out That Even Berkeley Residents Love Their Gas Stoves

39:57 - ‘Just Stop Oil’ Spray paints the London US Embassy

40:58 - Here for good: How can companies stay relevant in a post-GDP era?

42:25 - A seminar for professionals torn between conflicting priorities In the Metacrisis

45:47 - In Ukraine, due to European integration requirements, electricity tariffs may increase,- MP

47:14 - Joe Oliver: We’re at a climate policy turning-point

54:01 - Cop 29 chief exec filmed promoting fossil fuel deals- So when is peak oil you may ask?

55:12 - German President hit man on head over Nord Stream - Bill

56:00 - How Trump's second term could derail the clean energy transition

Irina Slav

International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria

David Blackmon

Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stuart Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

What impact did the US Election have on Global Energy?

Stuart Turley [00:00:03] All right. We're live. And I don't have our intro video. So, David, you're up.

David Blackmon [00:00:08] That's okay. We don't have an intro video, so we'll just wing it. Well, wing it today, folks. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today for the Energy Realities podcast. I'm your host this week, David Blackmon. And that's always a risky exercise when I'm having to host here. I'm not very good at this, but that's okay with me today. Our Irina Slav from Bulgaria, one of the wittiest and most prolific energy writers out there. How are things today in Bulgaria? Irina?

Irina Slav [00:00:37] A great David, Thank you. We have a real November day with openness, highs and single digit temperatures. It's like it's winter.

David Blackmon [00:00:48] I love it. I love it. Yes, It's 60 degrees in Texas. I'm having to wear a heavy coat. I'm freezing. Tammy Nemeth is is today in the UK. I see. At home in the UK, correct? Is Keir Starmer behaving as Keir Starmer behaving Tammy?

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:07] No, no. And hey, you know, it's autumn and it's a wonderful period of don't go flatter. So it's been still and foggy and cloudy for weeks. So, yey.

Irina Slav [00:01:24] highly unusual for the UK.

David Blackmon [00:01:26] Yeah. Robert Bryce had a great piece about the Don't go a lot of stuff. Yeah, it's hilarious. Yeah. And with us today also is Stuart Turley, the head of the Stance Sandstone Group. And Stu, I believe that is you're somewhere in Oklahoma residence.

Stuart Turley [00:01:46] Yeah, my bunker in Oklahoma. I had to come back up here for my. I had another family emergency. I'm supposed to be in Abilene.

David Blackmon [00:01:55] My gosh.

Stuart Turley [00:01:56] So I can't keep family emergencies now.

David Blackmon [00:01:59] And I know it gets hard, doesn't it? Well, listen here. We're here today to talk about the implications that people may, may or may not be aware there was an election in the United States last week. I guess really it was a culmination of an election month. We have so much early voting now going all over the country. And the happy result, as far as I'm concerned anyway, is that Donald Trump was reelected to serve a second term in office. He becomes the second president to ever serve nonconsecutive terms in office, assuming he does get sworn in in January. And so far, at least, we don't seem to have any significant effort by the Democratic Party to prevent that from happening. Hopefully, that will remain the case. And we are here today to talk about all the myriad implications of the election of Donald Trump to a second term. And we're already seeing a lot of stuff happening in Europe in reaction to that. And I think so that means we should start with our European core cohort. And I will call on Irina first to give the reaction she's seeing from Juju and NATO and all these other folks in the in in Europe.

Irina Slav [00:03:23] Well, I haven't followed all the reactions, but my favorite one, even though I haven't followed all of them, was the reaction of Ursula von der Leyen from the European Commission, who said in response to I expect media asking about Trump's threats of tariffs on European goods because the US is running a rather sizable trade deficit with Europe. And she said that maybe Europe is going to import even more liquefied natural gas from the US. She made a note of mentioning we're not discussing it as in not actively discussing it, as far as I understand. But they're thinking about it because we're in we're still importing Russian LNG. Maybe we should import U.S.. Alan Jones that well, maybe you should ask yourself why you're importing Russian LNG still when you have all this U.S. LNG. But let's not get into the details, you know. So clearly, Europe is not in the stronger position when it comes to potential tariffs. And I loved a column in Invoices by Kevin Maguire, the climate editor of something. Well, if you report on climate, climate change and transition stuff and all that, he suggests really charmingly that Europe could try to twist Trump's arm and say, if you impose tariffs, we'll stop buying American LNG. Now, how exactly is this going to happen? Where are you going to get alternative supplies from Russia?

David Blackmon [00:05:06] Well, of course, yeah.

Irina Slav [00:05:07] It's really it's really funny. And of course, we have the German government collapsing, which has nothing to do with U.S. elections. I'm absolutely sure it's just is just a coincidence.

David Blackmon [00:05:18] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:05:20] Well, let me ask this of the team, because Germany is a was the poster child of what to do for climate change. It was the poster child of fiscal responsibility and green energy. It has failed. It has de-industrialization in the industrialized. What is their plan forward?

David Blackmon [00:05:49] It's a great. Question.

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:53] I mean. It's one of the reasons why the government fell was because the coalition is a very was a very strange one. So you have the socialist, which is the SPD aligned with the Greens, which is even more socialist, borderline communist. And then you had a business party called the FP and or FDP, I can't remember which one, but the business party was put in charge of the budget because there's a law where they're not allowed to run deficits or whatever. And so he held the line and said, all of this different stuff you want to spend money on, we don't have the money for. And they wanted to use the Covid money. And then the the the court said, no, you can't. And he said, well, I am not going to support all of this energy transition stuff or Green Deal stuff if it puts us in debt. And he refused to to cross that line. And then he resigned because the government was going to force him to go into debt. So supposedly the coalition has fallen and but they're going to hold a snap election next March. So it hardly hardly holds grip, you know. So they're not even going to vote have a confidence vote until probably January. The in the Bundestag, they're still fighting about it. And and the different parties are like, no, we should call this now. We should maybe have a have a vote on Wednesday. And the SPD and the Greens are like, no, no, no, we need stability. We'll do it in January. So I don't know what the outcome of that is, but it's exactly what I read and Stew had mentioned, is that, you know, if you if you commit down that pathway, it is about de-industrialization, it's about de-growth. And when people realize that, they're like, well, what? That's not we want what we want. And it's cost a lot of money. So all this stuff that is supposedly cheaper is more expensive. And people don't want to pay it. So there. There we are.

David Blackmon [00:07:57] So this is Germany?

Irina Slav [00:08:01] Yeah. So they probably just need time to make sure the FDA doesn't win with a landslide.

David Blackmon [00:08:10] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:08:11] Sorry, David.

David Blackmon [00:08:12] So. No, no, it's fine. I'm curious. Hasn't Germany had to go into some level of debt due to all of the energy green energy subsidies that they've had going on? I guess not.

Tammy Nemeth [00:08:25] Yet. Well, it's complicated. I'm, you know, they I call it magic accounting. But I think there is a certain law that they cannot cross legally. And but who knows? You know, when a government is in trouble, will they cross that line and.

David Blackmon [00:08:40] Yeah. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:08:41] Yeah. Well, I'm sure there's some you can put it. Put something in the chat. Who knows a little bit more about those, those details on Germany.

David Blackmon [00:08:50] Yeah I really feel bad.

Irina Slav [00:08:52] There's a question about electricity costing Bulgaria. Just. Bring both out here. So Robert Bryce his recent article on what he's doing up here with the lowest residential electricity costs, Would Irina kind of explain why this isn't the case? Yes. Well, I expect he he means I didn't have a ton of the time to read it. If he means electricity costs in absolute terms, ours are probably among the lowest because we have a cap. It's similar to the UK cap on residential electricity prices aimed at preventing widespread energy poverty. And this gets revised when the national go regulates something that so many of these agencies ask to raise this a bit, but they're really careful and we do not have a liberalized market for residential electricity consumers. The market is completely controlled, which is how they're keeping costs relatively low. The problem is that relative to income, we have some of the highest electricity costs for residential uses. So, you know, it depends on how you how you account for it. But they're trying. The last half dozen government hopefuls have been pushing for liberalization of the residential electricity markets. And I really don't want to see this happening right now with all these wind and solar and all the rest of it. After we build the new nuclear power plant. Okay. And go on liberalizing before that. So I hope this answers your question. I saw a big.

David Blackmon [00:10:48] Well, I was I was interested that Ursula von der Leyen's comments right after the election that she had had a phone call with Trump and they had discussed LNG from the United States and to to replace what apparently Germany and some other countries have been bringing in and from Russia, despite all. The. Ballyhooed sanctions that they put in place. I thought that was really interesting. I, I wonder, too, how Germany must have felt about our election campaign given that the candidate for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, was almost certain to make this a, quote, pause in LNG, export permitting in the United States a permanent feature of policy. I mean, I think everyone really knew that was the plan going into that thing. And now now, of course, in the wake of the election, we have news out of the Energy Department that there that the D.O.D. is rushing to complete this ridiculous study that they actually did in 2022.

Stuart Turley [00:11:53] Yeah, they buried that report that they already did. They lied about I mean, did I just say they lied? The government lied.

David Blackmon [00:12:04] That's basically what the entire energy and climate policy is in the United States is just the series of of lies. You know, and that's unfortunate, but that's what it's been for for years. But now, you know, think. Got to go ahead.

Tammy Nemeth [00:12:21] If I could jump in about the LNG and European Union issue, honestly, I think did did voluntarily and see that as a means of leverage. So it's like what the other reporter guys said, if you can get America's LNG industry to be dependent on the European exports, then that's leverage to say, well, you need to bring in these different climate measures that they want to extend eventually the carbon border adjustment mechanism to imported fossil fuels, natural gas, oil, whatever. At some point, probably within the next five years or so. So I think they want to use that as leverage. Because I was thinking when she said that, well, what happens when the Russia issue is solved? Are you saying then that you're not going to deal with Russia at all? Is that what they're saying? That they're going to not import anything from Russia once all this is over?

Irina Slav [00:13:20] They really believe that. I think, yeah.

David Blackmon [00:13:24] Can they really prevent that at the EU, though? I mean, these these countries Germany's government is notorious for wanting to deal with Russia on energy. They've done it for decades. I mean, you know, this Russia Ukraine thing is probably going to be resolved in the next few weeks. Yeah. Or maybe shortly after Trump is elected. And, you know, as it should have been two weeks after the invasion resolved And. So so, you know, I mean, it's going to reset all of this. And yes, Russia has found other markets for its oil and gas with India and China leading the way on that. But, you know, Russia will deal with anyone, both companies or semiautonomous, and they will deal with anyone who's willing to pay the price of dealing with them. And, you know, Germany and some of these other countries have shown a perfect willingness to do that. Nothing has really changed about the nature of the Russian government, even with this war happening for the last couple of years. And so I just I mean, does this EU government really have any that much leverage that they could prevent some of these national governments from going right back to dealing with Russia on energy? I don't think they do. You know they do. I mean, they can penalize them, Right. But as an

Irina Slav [00:14:45] Hungary's not changing its mind.

David Blackmon [00:14:47] Right? Yeah, yeah, yeah. So, I mean,

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:51] It Depends on how dependent the country is on the EU transfer payments. Right. Right. So if and there's certain laws that the EU implement like puts forward and then it's up to each state to adopt those laws into their national law. So if the EU were to pass a law regarding that, then as part of being the EU in the EU, that the nations would also have to adopt those laws and put it into their law. So it depends on how far they want to push that.

Stuart Turley [00:15:25] Yeah. Patrick brings up a great thing here. You already spoke with Putin and Zelensky. Wouldn't you like to be a fly on the wall during those talks?

Irina Slav [00:15:33] Would you?

Stuart Turley [00:15:35] You are brilliant. And I was about to say that. So I think, ah, my Zen with Patrick is right on because, you know, I'm sitting here going, Why would you have Elon Musk on a phone call with Zelensky? What are what is Ukraine and X have in common? They're both. They're both crime scenes. The UK. The Ukraine is one of the biggest crime scenes for U.S. and Ukraine corruption. The world has ever seen.

Irina Slav [00:16:13] It's bigger than just not the US and

Stuart Turley [00:16:17] it's everybody. I mean, it's a crime scene. Their bodies everywhere in Ukraine and especially fiscal bodies. So if Elon Musk is over here going, Zelensky, I got records of you in, you know. Think about this. The reason they want to take Elon Musk out is because he have records of the US government and X trying to censor free speech. Elon Musk also has a lot of records on Ukraine. Why was he on there to end the war? I believe that the war will end very quickly. I believe, David, you're right that it's going to end here very quickly. I think that you're also going to see a choice for the EU. Either you can start buying cheap Russian natural gas, you can REO free sign that contract that's due in December. That's expiring for the Ukraine pass through. I bet that gets resigned. You're going to see the Caspian Sea pipeline come on through and then you're going to start seeing some other pipelines that are already being teed up to roll through. You can either buy cheap Russian natural gas and re industrialize and save your economies or you can d industrialize and be overrun by being thrown out of office. So which one? If you're a political leader and you'd industrialize your country, which one are you going to do? Are you. Never mind. Cheap.

Irina Slav [00:17:54] Yeah. Explain their their transition push. How how are they going to explain all the solar panels and the wind turbines if they're just going to put or they will switch back to gas? Well, not switch back, but increase their gas consumption in order to avoid total economic annihilation and then pretend nothing happens.

David Blackmon [00:18:21] Right.

Irina Slav [00:18:22] That's a possibility.

David Blackmon [00:18:23] That is a possibility. You know, the question about pipeline gas from Russia, though, is a good one because, you know, as much as Ms.. Von der Linde was saying that, well, you know, we can get LNG from the United States cheaper than we can get it from Russia, which I suppose may be true in some instances. I mean, U.S. LNG doesn't come cheap. It's going to be a whole lot cheaper to take that Russian gas, the pipeline, It's going to be maybe 20% of the cost of LNG. And so there's going to be a tremendous economic incentive for all these countries to be willing to approve new pipelines and reactivate keep the one that goes through Ukraine active. And I just I just really think once this war ends, it's going to be there's just going to be tremendous pressure on the EU to relent on this issue. But I you know, I don't really understand the politics over there.

Stuart Turley [00:19:19] I think it's pretty funny. I'm sitting here looking at the stream yard deck. My ex just went down and stream yard just said, by the way, we cannot be streaming this News X account. So even though I just gave my little speech, X is not totally free. They didn't

Stuart Turley [00:19:45] Sure.

David Blackmon [00:19:46] I was going to ask you posted on Stu of Mind Still active. Yeah, but yeah, that's weird. That may be a Streamyard decision, not an ex.

Irina Slav [00:19:58] Well, you should not have mentioned Elon Musk and the Ukraine in the same sentence, dude.

Stuart Turley [00:20:04] I think it's pretty funny. I did get contacted by several of the agencies with letters that will remain unnamed and my systems have been attacked. So I know for a fact that they have been attacking me.

David Blackmon [00:20:27] Yeah. Another way. Nathan had a longer comment prior to that warning. I'll put that up. I can't I don't have access anymore. For some reason, Elon Musk and Trump can be on a yacht or on an island with a golf course, but they choose to fight for the country instead because they see through the baloney of the left and absolute corruption that has come to light. We need to keep these guys safe. Yes, you're right about that. I think that's true and particularly true of Elon Musk, who is the wealthiest man on earth, doesn't have any real business incentive for doing what he's been doing. And, of course, neither does Trump. He lost $2 billion of net worth during his first term, and he probably lose more net worth in a second term as well. So that's a forward point and I think people should keep that in mind when they read all the criticism of these guys. This is acting from their own self-interest. It simply is not the case. And it's certainly not in the interest of Tesla and the other companies that Musk has created and owns.

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:31] So, yeah, it would have been easier for him just to suck up to the Democrats and make sure that those EPA and other FCC investigations or whatever the all that crap that he has to do, like putting headphones on a seal to see how it reacts to sonic booms. I mean, really.

David Blackmon [00:21:51] There are. Yeah. It's just insane.

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:53] Stuff.

David Blackmon [00:21:54] Yeah. Yeah. So I, you know, I just from the US perspective, I want to chime in too that Trump's election means the following. It means that we're going to have a renaissance in the oil and gas industry, at least in terms of favorable policy. I don't think it's going to mean a big shift in the business plans of these big companies that are making overwhelming profits from limiting their drilling activity and increasing production through technology improvements and acquisitions. So I don't think you're going to be seeing a big drilling boom anywhere in the United States as a result of this. You're going to see a lot more emphasis, though, on deploying natural gas in our power grids because it's a lot faster and cheaper to build gas plants than it is to build nuclear plants, which will be the second area a big focus for incentivizing in a Trump administration. We're going to see huge policy initiatives designed to speed up the permitting and building of new nuclear as well. In the United States with gas in the short term is going to see a big boom just in terms of demand from from energy. I mean, from the electrical sector's going to be a huge focus on securing our power grid, which is incredibly vulnerable to all sorts of attacks that Trump is going to really focus on that. And the other the loser, the big loser in all this won't be solar. It'll be wind. When the industry is going to be under a big assault from the Trump administration because they realize how destructive, inefficient and really expensive wind energy is. And there's nobody on the Trump team that's in favor of continuing to incentivize wind in any form. And I think you'll see the idiotic offshore wind program come to a rapid halt as soon as Trump takes office.

Irina Slav [00:23:46] Well, he promised to ban it on day one.

David Blackmon [00:23:49] Yeah. And he should. He should do that. Listen, man, what's happened in offshore wind in the United States is a huge scandal. And it really needs to be some focused investigation by the new attorney general on everything that's happened in that space in the United States. Not easier if you have a moral compass. I'm not sure what that's referring to.

Tammy Nemeth [00:24:12] He's referring to my comment about Musk, how it would have been easier to suck up to the Democrats. I agree, Tom.

David Blackmon [00:24:19] Yeah. Yes, absolutely. Absolutely. And that purchase of of of Twitter by Musk. Just the other thing I'd like to say about that is one of the most important events in American history in terms of protecting the individual rights of our citizens to speak freely and openly in public. And without Twitter, without access in the open forum it has provided is very unlikely Trump could have won this election because the media would have been in full control of what the truth is in the United States. And, you know, we'd have been lost. I mean, we'd have really been lost as a country. So Well, we would have overstate the impact of this.

Stuart Turley [00:25:12] Joanna asks a great question, David, Do you think they'll do away with the Texas Energy Fund after the election?

David Blackmon [00:25:19] No, because I mean you've already got so many projects lined up to be built and I think the Texas government really sees the need to build more natural gas. Even if the power industry doesn't. And unfortunately, providing that subsidy via the Texas Energy Fund is the way to get it done.

Stuart Turley [00:25:38] And last night,

David Blackmon [00:25:41] I'm not in favor Of those kinds of policies. But you just see that that the power, the power plant sector in this state is not going to build natural gas without that incentive.

Stuart Turley [00:25:54] I got to give Nathan Hammer a shout out because this is very Irina like comment. That is very good. It's ironic that big tech companies who think green energy and solar and wind is the future aren't using it to power their data centers. Nathan Well done. I think that you just picked up on Irina's sense of humor.

Irina Slav [00:26:19] It's a really obvious conclusion to make, though. Yeah, it's perfectly correct. And yet they do try nails and they do try. They just can't swing it.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:31] They just use it as an offset. So they'll invest in the wind and solar in order to have that on their books that they've made those investments even though they would never use it for their own thing.

David Blackmon [00:26:43] And by the way.

Irina Slav [00:26:46] You said so.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:48] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:26:49] Yeah. But I a think that the Trump administration is going to mount a big assault on all this ESG nonsense and any public policies that have been based on that during the Biden years.

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:03] Well, it'll be interesting what they do with the Inflation Reduction Act. You know, are they going to be able to gut certain parts of it? Will they keep elements of it? Will they get rid of it all? Who knows? Right. I mean, I think that that'll be a very interesting thing. I've read various various commentators talking about with it what those prospects are. What do you guys think?

David Blackmon [00:27:29] Well, I think they'll take a piecemeal approach to it. They won't. There's just he doesn't have a big enough majority in either house to sustain a full repeal.

Irina Slav [00:27:38] I do think that in both houses.

David Blackmon [00:27:42] Pardon?

Irina Slav [00:27:43] Did they get majority in both houses?

David Blackmon [00:27:45] Yes, but they're going to be pretty narrow. We're going to have 53 to 47 in the Senate. You're going to have a 5 to 10 seat majority in the House. And there's, you know, all these rhinos that you can't rely on in both houses of Congress. So, you know, it's the Republican Party's a mess in Congress. So it's going to be. But but you can go after certain aspects of it. I think they will be able here in the first two years of the administration to go after like the methane tax that's in there that's incredibly destructive and expensive for for rate payers, even though nobody realizes it yet. And that will be able to go after subsidies for wind because it's becoming incredibly unpopular in the United States. And and I think, you know, more and more people wake up to the scam that is the wind industry every day. And that's a good thing.

Tammy Nemeth [00:28:43] I think you're right about the first two years. I read an analyst saying that what what Trump was kind of talking about before the election or during the election was that companies will have two years to shift their production, like manufacturing production back to the United States. And if you have lower energy prices compared to other place jurisdictions like Europe, I think you'll see a lot of companies move and you'll have two years to do it. After that, if you don't move, then there'll be these massive tariffs on your operations. Now, I remember when he on the campaign trail, when he was at the John Deere factory and threatened them with like 1,000% tariff if they moved their factory to Mexico. So I'd like to know.

David Blackmon [00:29:37] If they can fill that factory in Mexico. It's funny how that works.

Tammy Nemeth [00:29:44] Yeah, but I mean, so if I could just add here, what what net zero really is, is managed decline. It's managing the decline not only using hydrocarbons but also in any industrial production. And so to you know, what what Trump was saying is that no, why why are we managing decline? We should be growing. We should be, you know, being bringing manufacturing and whatnot back to the United States instead of, you know, farming it out to all these other jurisdictions. And it'll be interesting to see if if that'll be something that he pulls off or if there will be enough resistance. And to me, that was kamala's her concession speech where she used the word fight 16 times. I mean, I think this whole fight thing was like a dog whistle to the activist groups, to the governors, to any of those places on the map that are blue to start the litigation, start the pushback. I read from some of the activists who were involved in slow trying to slow everything down between 20, you know, after he won in 2016 is that we've done this before. We're just going to put the money in, get the people on the street, get the lawyers lined up, and we're just going to drag things up because he's a lame duck president. That that's the mentality that circulating amongst the sort of activists left Democrat circles.

David Blackmon [00:31:15] That's no, that's absolutely right. Their problem is this. And I think that's their inclination. But their problem is going to be that they don't have, you know, in 2016, it was a very, very, very narrow victory for Trump. Really. 40,000 votes across three states decided that entire election. This election was a mini landslide. And it's the first time in 20 years the Republican candidate wins the majority of the votes in the election. And that's that's a big deal. And it's going to have a dampening effect on what they do. I think had this been as narrow as 2016, we'd already see Antifa and BLM organizing massive riots on the streets. But because it wasn't close, it's really not a close election. They're going to have to be a lot more strategic in what they do, and there won't be any kind of effort to deny him certification in the Electoral College, which would have happened in a really narrow result. So it's it's it's going to be interesting to see what the Democrats do in reaction to this, because they can either be intelligent about it and moderate themselves and have a chance of winning in 2028 or they can go full on radical again and you know, then it'll be really unfortunate for the country. Climate change was a real concern. Manufacturing and energy production in the USA would be totally unbuckled. We'd have the most stringent, costly and difficult regulations in the world. Thus, we have the cleanest energy. We have the most stringent, costly and difficult regulations in the world, right? Yes, that's true, Nathan. And that's something.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:01] Hey, Laura.

David Blackmon [00:33:05] If all US net zero policies scrapped in 2025, will this guarantee.

Irina Slav [00:33:09] friend Laura.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:11] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:33:13] Hi, Laura.

David Blackmon [00:33:15] Well, this guarantee prosperity. I don't think anything guarantees of prosperity, does it? I think it would help.

Irina Slav [00:33:22] And I think because people won't be paying for a pointless transition.

David Blackmon [00:33:28] Yeah. And we would only be paying for one power grid instead of two. That would be nice.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:33] Yeah, exactly. Yeah, That's what I find so interesting is this argument that, well, we'll have all the wind and solar and everything else because that's the, the, the moral thing or whatever. And then they have an entire parallel system set up because sometimes that wind and solar isn't generating enough. So for the people to say, having two parallel grids. Is cheaper than just having the one efficient one. Yeah. I don't know. Obviously, they failed math in school.

Stuart Turley [00:34:07] Right? Hey, I got this lady just dialed in just a second ago. Let me play her reaction. And she. And when she brings this up, she has a map of the U.S. and then the map of the U.S. You can see where there's voter, no voter IDs. But she has a great reaction. Let me play this.

Video Speaker 1 [00:34:27] I haven't seen a man beat a woman this bad since the Olympics.

Stuart Turley [00:34:33] I kind of like what she had to say. Look at that map, David.

David Blackmon [00:34:39] Yeah. I mean, you know, that's what the map always looks like.

Tammy Nemeth [00:34:42] But hey, I heard. I heard Oklahoma had no areas that went blue.

Stuart Turley [00:34:49] All right. That is great.

Tammy Nemeth [00:34:50] The only pure red state.

David Blackmon [00:34:52] Actually, West Virginia did, too. Same thing every every county with Republicans. Texas only had we have 253 counties in Texas. Only a dozen this time went to the Democrats out of 253. It's incredible.

Irina Slav [00:35:08] And most new Texas citizens coming from California.

David Blackmon [00:35:14] Yeah. Yeah. It's it's the Hispanic vote is is trending Republican because their communities on the border are the ones that take the brunt of the illegal immigration. You know, the invasion that we've had for four years has really alienated those where

Stuart Turley [00:35:31] my brother was. An emergency room doctor, I would go to the hospital and I would see he'd be on the night shift and there'd be Hispanic families lined up. When an Hispanic family lines up, the aunts, the cousins, the third generation. I mean, everybody shows up to the emergency room as a family. That is critical. I mean, when you take a look at that and that that's what's changing. Family values matter. And the destruction of the family nucleus by the left is a backlash. I do have a video of Eminem. This is the only Eminem song, we're seeing this around the world with all the world.

Video Speaker 2 [00:36:25] I'm back. Yes. Yes, I'm back. Yes, I'm back. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding. Nobody wants to see my name. On the want Trump. I'm chopped liver. Well, if you want Trump, I'll give you a little thing. He'd make me some hard liquor, some book about Jumpstart My Heart break. And then I've got one up at the hospital by the doctor. I'm not cooperate when I'm rocking the table. When he goes back. On the red lady. I know you got a job, but your husband's heart problems complicate things, and she. She won't let me. Let me finish. So let me try to shut me down. Not with her, but I feel so guilty without me. So come on, let's get some tips and get ready for this. Get heavy. It's just that. On to you, Nancy.

Stuart Turley [00:37:22] That's pretty funny.

David Blackmon [00:37:23] I only went too far as to.

Irina Slav [00:37:26] Why we love There's so many people crying and leaving America for good and believing in America for good.

David Blackmon [00:37:34] We had all.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:37] One person on TikTok was saying they were leaving America and going to Hawaii.

David Blackmon [00:37:42] Yeah. MoveOn Yeah. Incredible.

Stuart Turley [00:37:46] What are the top three energy related things you would like to see? Deejay Donald John Trump administration do in the first hundred days? Question

David Blackmon [00:37:59] Well, I mean, you the obvious first answer is you end the idiotic pause on LNG and you go from there. I mean, you see he's going to basically rescind every Biden order related to energy, and that's dozens and dozens of executive orders. And, you know, he'll you know, what I want to see is his nominate somebody with a really aggressive attitude towards the Department of Interior to restart the federal leasing program. And because the Interior Department's been in violation, in clear violation of the Mineral Lands Policing Act for four years now, and refusing to conduct Leigh Sales as they're required to do under the law. And so I just think that that's vitally important as Attorney General is vitally important. And, you know, as Secretary of State, it's going to be vitally important because you're going to have a lot of international pushback as well as the Democratic Party here. Yeah. We probably ought to go to our news for our selected news articles. I'm sorry I'm ten minutes late doing that. Ah, okay. Here we are. Yes, This is me in Berkeley, California, the most liberal city in the country. I had a proposition on the ballot this time that would have penalize invoked a heavy tax on large apartment buildings, office buildings that wanted to use natural gas for heating and cooking and other appliances. And Berkeley residents in California, more than 60% of them voted to reject that that item on the ballot. And so it turns out that even Berkeley residents like their gas stoves just like everybody else does. And then we have this incident where these two lame brains from just stop or got some orange spray paint and painted the sign out in front of the American embassy in London. And you can't really see it in the photo attached. But a lot of that paint dripped into the water of the body of water beneath that sign and polluted that. Of course, because spray paints made with what it's made with petroleum products and these. Yeah. She's not too dumb to know that. Anyway, so those were my two. I just enjoyed the heck out of this.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:31] Well, you know, maybe they were celebrating the Trump victory, you know, orange man and all that.

David Blackmon [00:40:36] Maybe so. Maybe. Or maybe they were Dutch. I don't know. Irina, it's your turn. We've lost sound.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:48] This way.

Irina Slav [00:40:53] Sorry All right. So first of all, the less funny one is about the growth it comes from. ING the bag and it's based on some survey of companies that say, interestingly, not growth should not be the basis of a business. Now, I can get on board with that. I can understand that the idea that a company does not necessarily need to grow constantly, it does not need to keep getting bigger and bigger. They just need to keep their income higher than their expenses. And it's it's simple as. Yes. But what this article tries to do is. You know, apply this to an economy. But an economy cannot really be run as a business. I think. You know, because people want to have better lives, not the same lives. And while a company could. Gangs of do it. If it's a private company and doesn't have shareholders and economy, I don't think it should do it. But anyway, we have this idea of the growth yet again and we're going to see it more and more often, I'm sure, despite the Trump presidency. So that was from ING. They're even talking about opposed you the GDP era. How how is this going to happen? I have no idea. But the funniest story is. An ad for a seminar that subscribe to send a link to one of my posts. And yeah, it's a very catchy headline. But it's about coping with the tragedy of climate change and how, as far as I could understand, well, we need to talk more about it. We need to vent about it to, you know, be be afraid to share. Our. Depressing feelings about it all. And if you're feeling apparently you should be feeling torn between going to work and caring about about planets and climate change.

Stuart Turley [00:43:08] Wow.

Tammy Nemeth [00:43:10] And how to affect change. Right. How to change the attitude of the company you're working with.

Irina Slav [00:43:17] That, too. Yeah. And it costs 285 pounds to attend this seminar or a really good prize of 250 pounds. And you've got to have two lecturers or whatever. One of them is a climate psychologist.

Stuart Turley [00:43:35] Wow. Of course.

Irina Slav [00:43:36] The other was the climate something. I'm sorry, I forgot the journalist, a comma. Journalist. Thank you.

Stuart Turley [00:43:43] Irina. Breaking news and breaking news. Irina, this is breaking news. They just hit my Twitter feed. They just released an A, the last year's feed from this. So hang on. This is important. Unbelievable. Sorry I had to do. I had to do it. This is what you get when you go to a climate conference and learn how to deal with climate and.

David Blackmon [00:44:15] Also, I think prettier.

Stuart Turley [00:44:17] You know, wait for the end. This is hilarious. Watch this.

Irina Slav [00:44:25] I have no idea they could make these sounds.

Stuart Turley [00:44:28] I didn't either. I'm a climate activist. Frogs? No idea. Sorry. Sorry, Irina. That was breaking news.

Irina Slav [00:44:36] Dont apologize. I already spilled 2000 words on the topic. I just wanted everyone to see this. This had this seminar. Maybe some of you would like to go. Had enough? I mean, was 250 pounds for the good of the planet. I mean, think about it people.

Stuart Turley [00:44:55] If I can bring my

Irina Slav [00:44:56] Price to pay on learning how to cope better with your conflicting priorities. I know you want to have a job and keep having a job on the one hand, but on the other we're destroying the planet and we should do something about it. May be Stop going to work. I'm ready with an idea. Is that it? That's. That's how it sounded to me. That's. That's all for me.

David Blackmon [00:45:25] Okay. Next steps Stu

Stuart Turley [00:45:29] Okay. Let me go to the next one here.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:33] Okay. So the the first story there was linked on EurActiv, where they were talking about in Ukraine. A Ukrainian MP said that due to European integration requirements, the electricity tariffs may increase for Ukrainian citizens and they will write. And if you go to there's a link on the EurActiv page to the article in Ukrainian and use Google Translate or whatever. And he talks about how basically because of if if they want to join the EU, become an EU member, they can't have low prices because it'll change how food is produced. You know, they'll be competing with European farmers and all the different industries that may want to relocate to where there's cheaper power and all this kind of thing. And so he's like just prepping the Ukrainian people. Well, sorry, you know, you're going to have to pay a lot more for your electricity when we join the EU. And the way it was phrased with Google Translate was that basically Ukrainian Ukrainians are debtors and that and they owe they the people in Europe or whatever. It was interesting. I'd like to know what the actual Ukrainian words are, whatever. But the translation made it sound like it's the Europeans who hold the money and therefore they will be dictating the terms. So that was a very fascinating article. And then the second one was in the Financial Post this week by Joe Oliver, who was a former energy minister for the Stephen Harper government. And at one point he was also the finance minister. And he wrote this really great article called We're at a Climate Policy Turning Point. And he talks about all of these different measures in Canada, especially the carbon tax. Last week, Canada just announced a an emissions cap only on oil and gas production in Canada. So it's before it was, no, no, we won't do a cap. We won't tell you that that you have to limit how much you're producing. But now we're going to put this emissions cap in and we're not telling you you have to reduce production. But the only way you can reduce the emissions to where we're limiting them is by reducing production. So he goes into some he makes some very good points on where Canada is with respect to climate policy and says a lot of very sensible things. So I highly recommend people check it out. And now that that Donald Trump has been elected, this has profound implications not just for Europe but for Canada. So it'll be interesting to see where Canada goes now that the United States is going to be basically unleashing productivity and Canada's productivity is in decline.

David Blackmon [00:48:50] Boy, boy. That's just like invoking a tax directly on Alberta, isn't it?

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:56] Yeah, absolutely. Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:49:00] They try their best to just say about the Ukrainian news we have This is. Well, bye bye for European politicians. When we were ascending into the European Union, the message was essentially the same. The EU. The EU is going to give us some money. So shut up and do what you're told.

David Blackmon [00:49:20] That's right. Yeah. Yeah. By the way, Tammy, is this fellow a member of the Ukrainian parliament or the European parliament?

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:31] The Ukrainian parliament?

David Blackmon [00:49:32] Ukrainian? Okay. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:49:36] What a bunch of wasted lives. I mean, with the war. The whole war. Sorry.

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:44] Well, if I can just add here today, the prime minister of Britain, Keir Starmer, and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, are having special meetings on. Trying to convince Joe Biden to allow Zelensky to use American missiles on Russian targets.

Irina Slav [00:50:06] Are they really that much of a rush to start a Third World war?

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:12] It would seem.

Irina Slav [00:50:12] So. They're running out of time yet?

David Blackmon [00:50:16] Yeah. It's their last chance. We don't think so. It's just since we went there, I wonder what people think about the head of NATO. What's his name? Forgetting his name.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:28] Mark Rooter, A farmer. In the. Netherlands.

Irina Slav [00:50:31] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:50:32] Yes. And he was quoted as saying yesterday that if Trump surrenders Ukraine to Putin, he will force the United States out of NATO now. This is a right here.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:46] Sure.

David Blackmon [00:50:46] With a couple of problems. I don't think it's up to the United States to surrender Ukraine to Putin, period. This is NATO's proxy war with Russia. Yes, the US has funded most of it, but this is official NATO's policy. And and what I think is going to continue to fund this proxy war. If he kicks the United States out of NATO's I mean, it's just the most mind boggling quota I've ever seen in my life. It's just I mean, is that been getting any play in Europe, in the European?

Irina Slav [00:51:25] I haven't heard about it.

Tammy Nemeth [00:51:27] I read the headline this morning that it hasn't really been getting to much play. But, you know, what does he mean by surrendering Ukraine? Does he mean the whole country or does he mean those particular areas that that Russia went into A.

Stuart Turley [00:51:42] Potential deal that they're talking about is the land that has already been captured by Russia? And plus an 80 mile

Stuart Turley [00:51:55] With the most militarized zone to be monitored by the U.N. rather than NATO, because then there is also going to be a limitation of how soon Ukraine can join NATO. So is it five years or 20 years? I've seen 2 or 3 different articles based on when they can limit Ukraine to join NATO. Personally, I think that the U.N. needs to be thrown out of the United States, and the United States needs to no longer support anything to do with the Who, the UN or NATO, in my opinion. Let them fund themselves.

Irina Slav [00:52:34] Yes. And by the way, the Russians have a condition for the Ukraine to never join NATO's. So how is that going to work? Or they're just not going to allow the Russians because the Russians are losing so badly. These people live in fantasy lands about energy, geopolitics, about everything.

David Blackmon [00:52:53] That is true.

Irina Slav [00:52:54] They strongly believe that what's in their heads is actually lies, which isn't.

David Blackmon [00:53:02] Yeah. And if Biden allows to use American missiles to shoot into Russia, then that's just I'm not sure that's not actually a criminal action in the United States. So that'll be interesting to see if he does that. I don't think he'll do it, frankly.

Stuart Turley [00:53:21] I don't think he will. I don't think he will. I saw one where the neocons in the United States are trying to get Biden to step down. Yeah, bring Kamala in as president and then have her sign the documents to allow those missiles to be used. Declare World War three and then go ahead and declare martial law and not allow Trump in. Good grief.

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:53] That's convoluted.

David Blackmon [00:53:57] to do that anyway.

Stuart Turley [00:53:59] You can't buy this kind of entertainment. Cop 29. Tammy, you said earlier and when we're warming up in the green room here, Cop 29 and Azerbaijan Senior official at Cop 29 Climate Change conference appears to have used his role to arrange a meeting to discuss possible potential fossil fuel deals. The BBC reports.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:24] We did that. Last year too. I mean, so that's what I thought was so funny because they had somebody from what is a global witness or something go undercover and do a sting operation with this guy. I don't think it was. What's so secret about that? I mean, I think the why is there assistant energy minister or some I don't know. But he's involved in energy. Of course, he's going to be trying to do deals just like, okay, so if a wind company goes there and is and is trying to secure deals with different countries, that's okay. So I don't quite understand the outrage.

Stuart Turley [00:55:01] I don't either. I think it's kind of fun. The next one. Do what, David?

David Blackmon [00:55:08] It offends green sensibilities. Anyway, I'm sorry.

Stuart Turley [00:55:12] German President gets hits. Man on Head over Nord Stream. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier allegedly assaulted writer Marco Martin over his criticism of the Nord Stream gas pipelines build, it reported. The outlet said the incident occurred after Martin called out the veteran politician for approving the projects during his prime foreign minister, the Nord Stream one and two. I think I just got tickled. I really enjoyed it.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:44] Was there charges laid or did they did it detail the fights or what?

Stuart Turley [00:55:51] The article quoted saying how high the tabloid hit him. He actually physically hitting the. The other thing is how Trump's second term could derail the clean energy transition. I don't think it's Trump's second term that is going to derail the clean energy transition because quite honestly, hydrogen, wind and solar are not clean. Yes, I just said that out loud. They are not clean. They are going to derail themselves because the global finances are not fiscally capable of sustaining it. Yeah, I is making sure that some.

David Blackmon [00:56:34] And they're too impactful on the landscape people, local communities. It just increasing. It's not just in the United States. Local communities all over the world are fighting back, particularly against wind. But it same thing will happen with solar. You know, Tammy circulated that article about the UK government wanting to approve a 60 square mile solar farm in the UK. That's insane. That's insane. And it's some of the most beautiful landscape in the country. That's a crime against the environment.

Irina Slav [00:57:09] And it's not funny.

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:11] I know.

Irina Slav [00:57:12] Magically it's not sunny enough?

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:15] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:57:16] Right. Yes, exactly. It's.

Stuart Turley [00:57:19] Hey, I would like to give a shout out to our veterans and Tammy. It's Remembrance Day in the UK. Is that correct?

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:26] Yeah, in the UK, in Commonwealth countries. So in Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, any of the other Commonwealth. We call it Remembrance Day or Poppy Day.

Stuart Turley [00:57:36] And then instead of having a cat video, would you can you imagine jumping out of an airplane just as a human but let alone as a dog? And this one to me is just a fantastic tribute. you know, when my dad went to Vietnam, he made the only one So.

Stuart Turley [00:58:06] What would that dog be thinking? Boy. I'm getting a treat when I land. Watch this. A firm is also getting ready to go.

Stuart Turley [00:58:31] I would agree with Jeff on my. As we watch this last bit here. Look at that. How would you, like have your arm chewed out looking through those goggles? What a great what a great tribute. I agree with this comment. And the biggest obstacle to the mega moment is not the Democrats that you and a party Republicans. We still have all these Republicans that are about ready to try to stonewall the next speaker of the Senate. And it really infuriates me. I have been a Republican all my life, and I am now tired of all of the RINOs in the United States. Get them all out and go away. Retire, take your corrupted money and go away.

David Blackmon [00:59:24] Short term.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:25] Term limits.

David Blackmon [00:59:27] Yeah. Term limit time.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:30] Again. Can I add something that you on Stu's article about the the German president punching the guy What is in a couple of weeks ago a Labor MP punched a constituent who was complaining about the various taxes and stuff that the budget came in. The constituent looked away. He got sucker punched and then kicked when he was down and almost nothing has happened. They had a tribunal set up to prosecute people within 24 hours during some protests over the summer. You've got all this video of the guy getting, you know, punched and kicked or whatever, and nothing happens. And so what's going to happen to Steinmeier? Is he going to get charged? Is he going to go to jail? Shouldn't he lose his position for for doing that?

David Blackmon [01:00:21] Certainly.

Tammy Nemeth [01:00:21] I mean.

David Blackmon [01:00:22] Absolute.

Tammy Nemeth [01:00:22] Double double standards. The worst justice we're all calling for justice.

Irina Slav [01:00:27] That there's a masters of double standards.

David Blackmon [01:00:30] They certainly are. And they have the support of the media so they can get away with stuff like that anyway. We are over time at this point. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. Thank you to Tammy and Irina. Yeah. I can't pronounce names. Irina and Stu. I'm sorry. And I apologize and salute to all of our veterans all over the world. Thank you for your service, folks. And we will see everyone next week.

Tammy Nemeth [01:00:57] Thank you so much, everybody.

Irina Slav [01:00:59] Bye bye.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

Our Podcast Sponsor

The Sandstone Group.