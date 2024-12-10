What is going on in the European political scene? Are people waking up to the Energy Reality of Green Energy Policies being expensive? Well, you don't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley as we cover global energy issues. This will be a great episode you don't want to miss. We answer questions from the live audiences on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube - #energynews #energypolicy #renewableenergy #nuclearenergy #geopolitics

QatarEnergy CEO: are you telling us you don’t want our LNG into EU? - https://energynewsbeat.co/qatarenergy-ceo-are-you-telling-us-you-dont-want-our-lng-into-eu/

European political meltdown

Stuart Turley [00:00:00] Okay, Where do I go? Arena.

Irina Slav [00:00:06] Hello and welcome to the Energy Realities Podcast. Today we're talking about European politics. What we have called the European political meltdown, because that's what it is. And I have you with me the future president of the World Studio, Early studio. How are you today?

Stuart Turley [00:00:25] I'm having so much fun. You cannot buy this kind of entertainment.

Irina Slav [00:00:29] That is very true. We have future Global Energy Secretary David Blackman. How are you today?

David Blackmon [00:00:37] Gosh. In my dreams.

Stuart Turley [00:00:40] I'm great. I'm great.

Irina Slav [00:00:42] And we have global Prime minister of the future. Prime minister of present name. Hi, Tammy. How are you today?

Speaker 4 [00:00:52] Hi, how are you? I'm doing well. I hope everyone else is doing good too.

Irina Slav [00:00:57] Yes, we are. So, Jamie, I'm starting with you because you're in Europe. What is happening in Europe?

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:04] My gosh. Well, I guess, you know, the things that impact energy policy, of course, is politics. And what countries, the decisions that they make and the rules that they make have implications for everything with respect to energy, reality and the energy transition that many of the European countries are being forced to undertake. And one of the interesting things that's happening is this political meltdown. So on the weekend, we saw that the Romanian government, I guess it was at the end of last week, had an election and the outcome wasn't what the Europeans wanted. So then there's all these accusations of political interference, as if somehow the public is unable to make up its own mind in the face of the supposed propaganda. And so all these accusations of Russian interference and tick tock amplification that somehow swayed the majority of the population to vote for a certain party. And so the EU's interfered and I don't know, it's a mess. And then we've got what's going on in Germany. So that government collapsed, the coalition collapsed, and they're trying to ban now the most popular party in the country, the alternative for Deutschland or AfD. So there's there's been a bill put forward that they want to ban this party that's the most popular. Then we have France. France fell. They couldn't pass their budget. So France has fallen, supposedly. But Barny Michel Barnier is going to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until they can come up with a solution. So it fell, but it didn't fall. So whatever. Whatever that means. Right. And then then we've got Austria. Austria, people have forgotten about Austria. So back in October, September and September, beginning of October, a supposed right wing party got the most votes. And none of the other parties will form a coalition with them. So even though the people voted for this party, that the previous leader will form a government. So once again that what the voters want is thwarted by what I would say are the progressives in Europe. Then we've got the Netherlands, which it took, I don't know, over a year for them to form a government because none of the other parties wanted to form a coalition with Geert Wilders party. And he wasn't even allowed to be the leader because, that would be for voting. So they made sure that he wasn't able to be leader. Then we've got what happened in Georgia. The Georgia outcome wasn't what the EU in America wanted. So now they're questioning the results. And there's supposedly all these protests going on that are, of course, backed by the EU. And even though the majority was overwhelming, they're saying, your vote doesn't matter, people. And then with respect to the UK, the UK, I think is the most advanced along the whole uni party thing because all of these other countries have there's many parties and they have to form coalitions and so on. But in the UK the way their system is, even though there's a lot of different parties with first past the post, it enables 1 to 2 to have a majority. Even though there's lots of parties and a lot of people felt like there was no one they could vote for because all the parties represented the same thing. So I'll just end here with the UK is that a couple of weeks ago someone put forward a petition saying, I want another election. I don't like the DUP. Millions of people signed the petition. And once you get 100,000, it's supposed to be debated in the House of Commons. So the other day the the Labor government sent out a message to anyone who signed this petition and said, yeah, people voted for change. We're here for five years. Suck it up. This is the way it's going to be. So I don't know. Yeah. So I don't know if they're actually going to debate it. There was a date set for January 5th, but it's unclear whether or not they will debate the the petition. I think they should. I mean, when you have it says 100,000 must be debated. There was over 2.5 million. It might be up to 3 million signatures now. And I don't know. We'll see. So Europe's a basket case. And I'm curious to see what everyone else thinks about all I've just described.

Irina Slav [00:05:38] David, what's your take on the situation?

Stuart Turley [00:05:41] Well.

David Blackmon [00:05:42] So yeah. And so, I mean, what a wonderful job of laying it all out. Tammy, I really appreciate that. What are your first point? No, really, seriously, what are your first points was? You know, politics impacts energy policy, which is. Absolutely 100% true. But here's one thing that we need to look at and think about is when you look at all this and how these these these challenges to conservative wins in these European countries are taking place. They all bear the hallmarks of intelligence operations, all bear the hallmarks of using exactly the same tactics to oppose and depose these conservative winners of these elections, using exactly the same tactics that CIA, FBI, deep state in the United States has used against Donald Trump. First to rig the 2016 election, which failed then to the for year to date tie effort led by Robert Mueller that also failed the sham impeachment hoaxes, the, you know, all these tactics. And then they succeeded in rigging the 2020 election, didn't really mount that big an effort in 2024 in the presidential race, but certainly have stolen several congressional seats with post-election vote counting. But it's all the same tactics. The CIA is clearly involved in what's happening to Georgia, in Romania. I mean, it's exactly the same thing. How do how does some Russian posts on TikTok impact the election in favor of one, one candidate or the other? Makes no sense. And it's not just in Europe. We saw exactly the same tactics that the CIA and Deep State had run against Trump for six years in the 2022 election in Brazil. Exactly the same tactics to deny Bolsonaro that victory and rig that election and run him out of the country for a while. And you know, the lawfare that's being levied against Marine Le Pen in France trying to put her in jail, just like the Biden administration, working with all these corrupt prosecutors who tried to put Trump in jail for the last three years. It's all the same stuff. So it's politicians for sure. It's it's all these policymakers and the globalists at the WEF and the EU impacting all this stuff. But it's also these intelligence agencies, not just the CIA, but my six and the intelligence agencies and all these other countries getting involved in trying to rig and these elections and deny the winners of these elections from taking power. And it's a big thing to try to stop, you know, because there's just trillions of dollars behind that and all this political power from all these leftist globalist governments.

Irina Slav [00:08:38] Okay, Before we continue, I'd like to make a note about the situation in Romania. So I spoke to some people in Romania, including someone I really trust because I know him and I know he follows the news and tries to be objective. So the Georgia school campaign was in violation of electoral law because he didn't you know, he didn't label those talks as election campaign. There were apparently some financial problems as well. But okay, that was a problem. He did violate the law. First of all, why didn't the intelligence services or whoever is supposed to be watching the candidates take note earlier And, you know, why didn't they shake finger at him and stop doing this? Why didn't that disqualify him? Well, according to my source, it was because the intelligence services were asleep at the wheel. But why? Why would you announce the results of the election when you have no proof that there was actual interference, which was the allegation? And I agree with both Tammy and Joe that you can't swing so many voters. Yes. If you have violated electoral law, you should suffer the consequences, whatever they might be. But. I remember before the latest elections in Bulgaria, social media was inundated by clips and messaging from a certain party a very pro-Western, very pro EU party. That didn't swing my vote. You know.

Stuart Turley [00:10:16] If you're intelligent, I hate. Hello. You're very smart.

Irina Slav [00:10:21] You genuinely people are ideas. Well, clearly they're not. They're voting against the establishment in large numbers. So I believe this candidate, the good angel, just should have been a bit more careful. You know, but the fact that so many people are voting for him for the wild card tells me that a lot of people are disillusioned, possibly scared and are unhappy with the current government, which is the case in Germany, in France, in Austria, as Germany and in Georgia. I mean, the EU threatened Georgia with sanctions because Georgia doesn't want to be a member of the European Union.

Stuart Turley [00:11:03] This is right.

Irina Slav [00:11:05] Exactly. Yes. So you do you have the European politics right now.

Stuart Turley [00:11:13] Wow. But, you know, what we're seeing is when President Trump went to Notre Dame and and started shaking hands like this in lifting, you know, I'm sorry. I thought it was pretty cool, the waves shaking hands. And everybody knows that there's an adult back in the room. But when we sit back and kind of go, I was very pleased to see that he had a very warm reception. But the common theme is control green energy policies and wiping out total financial fiscal prosperity. So green energy policies equals failure. And we had German chancellor calling Putin, I believe, three times. And I guarantee you you're going to see an end to our war. He is asking for Russian gas. Please. May I have some Russian gas? Because I'm about to get ousted because of my green energy policies. And then there was a wonderful article about Tammy, the the nuclear reactors in the UK having to be extended because retrofit people expect power.

Tammy Nemeth [00:12:33] Reliable power when they when they turn the switch.

David Blackmon [00:12:38] How unreasonable.

Irina Slav [00:12:40] They haven't.

Stuart Turley [00:12:42] I do have a urgent video that came in. This is a secret video that came in from the G20 when when Biden was there and President Z went and had to pull him up onto the stage. I do have this. This is a hidden video. So he is there dragging Biden up to the stage. And then here is President Z is going to say, hey, Biden. Take a look here. This is pretty sad that we have to have our president, our world leaders wrangle in our president because he says, okay, you got President ge holding Biden down for the next two or.

Tammy Nemeth [00:13:26] That's a good one. But I mean, it is sad that there were all those leaders who had to act as caretaker whenever if they were the host of the meeting. Right. Like George 11 when it was Italy and. Yeah. I mean, it was pretty pretty sad. Yeah. I don't think they'll need to do that now.

Stuart Turley [00:13:44] To do what arena?

Irina Slav [00:13:46] I do hope this pain is coming to an end. It's painful to watch. I mean, he's a war criminal. He's all sorts of criminal. But it's still painful to watch this.

David Blackmon [00:13:57] Yeah, it really is.

Irina Slav [00:13:59] When's inauguration Day?

David Blackmon [00:14:01] January 20th.

Stuart Turley [00:14:03] 28. Okay.

Irina Slav [00:14:05] What happened to Trump in the meantime?

David Blackmon [00:14:10] I'm sorry, What?

Irina Slav [00:14:11] Do you think something might happen to Trump?

David Blackmon [00:14:14] Well, I think there's always a threat. I mean, they tried to kill him twice during the campaign that we know of. And I think that threat is always there. I've actually been kind of surprised there haven't been more of those kinds of attempts on his life. And it was a miracle he survived the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, literally a miracle of turning his head at that exact fraction of a second when the bullet was coming. So but, yeah, I know that's always a threat. That's why he has beefed up his Secret Service detail with private security. And of course, the Columbus same thing. He travels with a massive security detail. So it kind of puts the Secret Service to shame. Wow. And, you know, we have. And that's the problem. We have to realize, you know, that the Secret Service right now, the guy running it H. Trump, is a longtime Trump hater. The previous one was a long time Trump hater. You're going to have to completely take out the top management at that at that agency, at the FBI, the CIA. And by the way, John Ratcliffe, the incoming CIA director, is going to be a sea change at that agency and hopefully will put a lot put an end to a lot of this international adventurism that that agency has been involved in since the 1950s. I mean, for the CIA, it's a stain on American history that we've allowed that agency to run rampant and execute all these coup de doors in dozens of countries all over the world and never really taken on a true, serious reform of their what is really a criminal operation.

Stuart Turley [00:15:57] Yeah, I can give a notice.

Irina Slav [00:15:59] Of the media have started this smear campaign against Will Chris Wright, for example, and Kevin Keller recently wrote about it. And I saw a Wall Street Journal article saying that three strike breaches for the benefits of carbon dioxide. How dare he? And it's the same in Europe. I mean, that really steps up the narrative. For example, when the French government got ousted, it was Reuters that read the Reuters report and it said the far right and the hard left united to oust the government. So one is far right. The others have left.

Stuart Turley [00:16:44] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:16:45] That's a difference. But I kind of noticed it and always it's always far right if it was ultranationalists.

David Blackmon [00:16:54] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:16:56] I get to.

David Blackmon [00:16:57] Vote for parties. Just a bunch of moderates there in the UK.

Irina Slav [00:17:00] Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's always far right. You should probably, you know, switch to a hyper, right?

Stuart Turley [00:17:08] I don't know.

David Blackmon [00:17:09] They're running out ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:17:10] Further.

Irina Slav [00:17:11] Away from them. But once again, I'm amazed that they're doing the same thing. They have a very, very thin playbook and they follow it to the letter in every single case.

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:24] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:17:25] That's a great point.

Irina Slav [00:17:26] Yeah. Do they really they they appear to really believe that people will keep buying the same script over and over again without asking questions?

David Blackmon [00:17:37] Yeah. If you watch the interview Trump did with Kristen Welker at NBC, which I will never forgive him for doing that interview, she went through the whole playbook in an hour and 20 minutes in that interview. It's it's just it's like. They're required to do it, I mean, to keep their jobs. And it's pathetic at this point and that's why their audiences are collapsing.

Tammy Nemeth [00:18:00] I think this is also why, Iryna, you were talked about misinformation and disinformation in your substack today. And I think this is why there's such a concerted effort to control information, because if people are allowed to compare, wait, the EU is doing the same thing in Georgia, in Romania, in Austria, in France, in Germany. Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a second. This isn't such a good thing. And if people start to talk about it, then they'll be like, wait, we don't want this. We want to have some more sanity and our our voice counting and not be dismissed as some kind of extremist simply because we disagree with the progressive agenda. And ultimately, this is a form of progressive globalism. And, you know, I don't like to label things, but that is sort of how you have to describe these these activities and these people who who are behind a lot of what's happening from the European Union, spread out to the member states and potential member states. So that's why I think it's they're trying so hard, especially in the EU, to put a clamp on information. Now, I know when we lived in Germany and in France in for real information was hard to come by even when we lived there. And it was like the UK was the only place that had a lot of open discussion about all different kinds of things. And I don't think that's improved at all. I don't think the Germans, I think it's very difficult for Germans to come out with any sensible idea of what's happening is killing people.

Irina Slav [00:19:39] I mean, Habeck is suing people personally.

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:42] Yeah. I mean.

Irina Slav [00:19:44] He's getting them dying because they mocked him online.

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:47] That's right. And, you know, there's lots of other things happening in Germany that are offensive, especially to what's happening to women in and different things going on. But you're not allowed to say anything. And if you say anything, you get sued or you go to jail. And you know, the UK is going the same way where you can get put in jail for forwarding a tweet of something that the government has arbitrarily decided is verboten today.

David Blackmon [00:20:15] So we would've been in the same boat here in the United States if Elon Musk had not bought X when he did. Would you write well down that same?

Irina Slav [00:20:24] That's why all the attacks against X formulae Twitter works, you know, because people get to see a different point of view. It's not just about seeing, you know, seeing another perspective, hearing the other side of the story. People can feel it with their wallets that green energy policies are not working. Just how long do these people, our leaders, think they can keep up the pretense? Because they keep saying it will get cheaper in the future.

Stuart Turley [00:21:00] But we have what you can.

Irina Slav [00:21:03] You can keep losing people by the nose with the same promise. They don't want cheaper energy in a hundred years. They want it now while they still alive and consuming this energy.

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:14] Well, every time it's more expensive, there's an excuse for it.

Irina Slav [00:21:18] So when it rains for a little while longer.

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:21] It's just a little while. It's because of Russia. It's because whatever it me.

Stuart Turley [00:21:27] Why is it that we have the IMF losing? I believe it was billions. Several, four, $5 billion, 47 billion, whatever the number was. A lot of money they can't find. Why do we have the.

Irina Slav [00:21:40] World Bank and it's 41,000,000,041.

Stuart Turley [00:21:43] Thank you very much. See, I got to fact check myself. You still lose what's a few billion between friends when you lose it? I mean, we have seven audits at the United States Pentagon. They fail. They don't know where it is. Good grief. How? When are we going to trust the people that are supposed to be telling us the truth? Not ever as far as I'm concerned. Did I say that? Yeah. Well, then why.

Irina Slav [00:22:12] Are you stating the obvious?

Tammy Nemeth [00:22:14] Like the IRS also failing their audit?

Stuart Turley [00:22:18] Yes.

Tammy Nemeth [00:22:19] The auditors.

Stuart Turley [00:22:21] Audit, and they had.

David Blackmon [00:22:23] Failed every audit since 1980s. And the last one they passed was in 89, 83.

Stuart Turley [00:22:30] I think we have like several thousand IRS agents that have that owe back taxes trying to collect them.

David Blackmon [00:22:38] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:22:40] You know, it's almost like Christmas vacation when Eddie is standing there and his daughter walks up and she has cross eyes and she's like this. And he goes, well, she fell in the well. She came out and her eyes were crossed. And then all of a sudden the mule kicked her in the head and they went back straight. That's like Fetterman, You know, he has a seizure and he goes to the hospital. He has a total meltdown, and now he's normal. So did he get kicked in the head by a mule? I don't know.

David Blackmon [00:23:12] Well, it is a Democrat vision law. The donkey party, anyway. Sorry. Like what?

Stuart Turley [00:23:18] I was totally your man, and I apologize.

Tammy Nemeth [00:23:22] But if I could bring us back to the two energy realities for just a second. I'd sent around an article earlier last week where it was about the CEO of Ford in the UK had said that there because right now in the UK, if if dealers aren't meeting their EV sales quota, they're fined X amount of dollars. And the CEO said, we're telling our dealers, sell what you have to sell, don't pay the fines. We think this is a bad idea. And by the way, government, give us more subsidies if you. Right. So I just think that's the epitome of of what happens when you've got these governments coming out with these policy statements, these these regulations, like the fact that you have to sell 22% of your new car sales have to be EVs. And for every one that you go, you know, you're under or whatever, you have to pay 15,000 pounds. I mean, it's a ridiculous amount of money. And they want to do the same thing in Europe and they want to do that in Canada as well. So, you know, these these policies matter. Elections matter. But voters are being told that at least in Europe, that their vote doesn't matter unless it's for what, the establishment.

Stuart Turley [00:24:42] Right?

Irina Slav [00:24:43] Yeah. Maybe we should ease into the stories because you start with the 40. I think it's really important story.

David Blackmon [00:24:53] All right.

Tammy Nemeth [00:24:56] And I want to give a shout out to Zero Hedge and Tyler Durden, who had a really great it was like they channeled what we were going to be talking about today. Bechet did a really nice yeah, it was a really great summary of some of the the key countries that we were talking about where they talk about the Romania situation, Germany, France. They basically say the UK is lost, but it's a really great outline. So if people are interested, go to zero hedge and and take a look at this article because it it gives a little more depth to what we were talking about today.

Stuart Turley [00:25:31] And then the next highlight, if you're listening to this podcast, we'd love to have you on sometime.

Irina Slav [00:25:37] yes, I was thinking the same thing about.

Stuart Turley [00:25:39] But.

Irina Slav [00:25:40] Great Minds.

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:41] Yeah, that would be great. Okay, so next story do. So my two stories were the first one is about Ford refuses to limit gas and diesel car sales despite UK EV rules and by you know, 2035 in the EU you won't be allowed to register any gas and diesel cars apparently. Now what that will mean three years from now if they change that legislation? I don't know. But it's a fundamental point of the European Green Deal to to do this in the UK. Ford said no, but they also said, look, if you want us to sell these EVs, people will need to want them and they'll only want them if you actually build up the infrastructure for them. So Ford was was basically doing a stick and carrot saying, look, we're not going to we're still going to sell these cars.

Stuart Turley [00:26:42] But if.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:43] You need to be improving infrastructure. Iryna, did you want to add anything on that story?

Irina Slav [00:26:49] No, I was pleasantly surprised by him stepping up to say that this is impossible. It's December and all the carmakers are falling way short of the targets with 22% EVs. There is no way to compensate this. So a neighbor will find them. But how long can you find them until they, you know, shut down and move elsewhere? And people have no cars to buy at all. Non jazzy buys, but no cars. How? The reason. A lot of thought process involved I think in the UK energy policies or EU energy policies. They're not thinking this through, they're just rushing on. Yes, we have to do this and we have to do this. But how and whether there will be side effects. They're not thinking about this.

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:45] Well, I think like in the UK they have the climate change committee that is this quasi government organization that gives advice. It's it's mandated through legislation that they're a third party, arm's length whatever to give advice to the government about climate change. And the former head of it is now the czar for the energy transition. So hardly nonpolitical. Right. So anyway, I mean, if you read what they've written in their recommendations, they don't want people to have cars, so they want ridesharing. Right. So the only way that there should be cars is if it's through ride sharing. But people should be walking, biking. And if they have to take in an Uber or take the bus or the train.

Irina Slav [00:28:36] You know, people are not there yet. This is right. They're not thinking things through. People are not there yet. They have not completely turned into cattle going wherever you problem them. I don't want to be offensive to cattle. I respect a lot. But really they these people who made those plans, they are not thinking them through that thing. It could happen whenever they say it should happen, but it's not going to.

David Blackmon [00:29:09] Yeah, but isn't it isn't it like the old saying that the beatings will continue until morale improves? I mean, we're going to continue to go down this authoritarian path.

Stuart Turley [00:29:21] Sure.

Irina Slav [00:29:23] Until they make your wall of public resistance.

David Blackmon [00:29:27] They think you know that right now, or at least a few years ago, it was a carrot and stick approach. And then it's become more and more stick, less and less. And pretty soon the carrots are going to disappear and it's just going to be sticks. And the end goal is, as you all have said, to get people out of cars entirely except for the the wealthy, upper classes will still get to drive their own cars.

Irina Slav [00:29:49] Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:29:50] I do want to add that any city that commits to being a 15 minute city seems to have. It's been in Peru, Canada, Hawaii, unbelievable weather, devastation. It's amazing how that happens.

Tammy Nemeth [00:30:09] And the UK. Yeah, with Oxford trying to do it and Barth is trying to do it and and they do use different euphemistic words instead of of that. So and then the other one is the closure. So they were going to shut these four nuclear power stations in the UK next year or something and they've already been delayed I think kept open a couple of years longer than they're supposed to. So they're extending them now until 2030. And of course, these nuclear power stations are owned by EDF. They were built in the mid 80s. So you would think that they should be able to stay running for quite a long period of time. But they can't. You know, the wind and the solar in the UK is not meeting up expectations and they know that by 2030, if they want people to not be upset and, you know, commit defense duration or something, then they need to keep the power going. So they've committed to keeping these nuclear power stations open longer than expected.

Irina Slav [00:31:18] I think we're going to see more of these things happening across Europe. They will just quietly. Admits. That It's not working out.

Tammy Nemeth [00:31:32] Though. This is temporary. It's just temporary.

Irina Slav [00:31:34] Yeah. Yeah. We know temporary is the most permanent thing in the world. So for over 100 years.

Stuart Turley [00:31:43] France's fleet of, I believe, 50 some odd reactors, they let all their money go away for their maintenance. And so they were actually having 50 reactors running at 25% for a long time. And so now they've had to add a lot of money back into it very quietly.

Tammy Nemeth [00:32:03] Yeah, well, we made mistakes. When Macron was first elected. He had promised he would shut them down. And so one of the ways to shut them down is to not invest in maintenance. Right. Because then it's like, we got to shut it down. And it's, you know, it's not. And now it's they're thinking, well, we can sell all this energy to Germany and elsewhere that won't do it themselves. We can make a fortune and have power and control. So they're reconsidering that, which I suppose is good.

Irina Slav [00:32:34] I think Mark Nelson spoke about this on Twitter a while ago, that even before Macron, I think some some other liberal governments in France deliberately, you know, let those nuclear power plants be and maintain, remain and maintain because they wanted to phase out nuclear energy, which in France is completely insane.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:01] Yeah. They have no alternative.

Irina Slav [00:33:04] Sense of their energy of nuclear. But yeah, there was this plan.

Stuart Turley [00:33:08] I saw that new technology making wine and generating electricity in the same bed.

David Blackmon [00:33:14] No, I'm for that.

Stuart Turley [00:33:16] Yeah. That'd be.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:18] Great.

David Blackmon [00:33:20] Okay, so speaking of rising energy costs, Biden-Harris touts first climate change arrest of man smuggling greenhouse gases over the border. It was refrigerant. Okay. So my wife and I a few weeks ago invested in new. We have dual air conditioning units in our house. And we we invested 30 grand in putting in new higher efficiency central air conditioning units mainly in the deciding factor in my mind anyway, was the fact that beginning in January the US is about to force these AC companies to go to units that use an entirely new carbon dioxide based refrigerant, which isn't going to work as well, is going to be incredibly more expensive, is going to raise the cost of electricity and cooling homes for everybody in the country. Okay. Now that's the Biden-Harris EPA forcing that. It's going to be really interesting to see if if the incoming EPA administrator, Mr. Zeldin, Lee Zeldin from New York, will reverse this policy or at least strive to. It's pretty difficult to reverse these regulations once they're in effect. But we'll see if there's an effort to do that. This guy was smuggling in, of course, the old style refrigerant that supposedly caused or helped to cause the ozone layer, the hole in the ozone layer that now has mysteriously disappeared. So maybe that was really the cause and maybe getting rid of it worked. But anyway, he committed a crime by bringing that across the board. All right. Then we have this one I posted this morning. There's there's a guy up, young man named Chris Martz, who is a meteorology student. He's a graduate student meteorology right now. And I can't forget the name of the university there. But anyway, it is a tremendous, tremendously informative poster on Everyone should follow.

Irina Slav [00:35:29] Yes, he.

David Blackmon [00:35:30] Has a post up today called Ten Questions Climate activist Refused to Answer. What I admire about Mr. Martz is the same thing I admire about Alex Epstein and others out there who are constantly challenging these climate alarmists to debate. Let's just have a debate. Let's talk about this stuff in a rational, fact based manner. And they issue these challenges constantly and never get a taker because the people on the other side understand they cannot win a real honest exchange of ideas, an exchange of facts, because what they're doing is a religion. It's a religious call. It's not based on real science, not based on real truth, not based on real facts. And, you know, it's why Al Gore hasn't had a debate on this topic since he made the mistake of going on Nightline in 1997. Nos. Earlier net 1994, I think with. Rush Limbaugh and got his head handed to him. And he hasn't had a debate on the subject ever since. And I recently posted that clip, a clip of that, too. But anyway, Chris Marts, if you're on X file, this guy, you'll be glad you did. He's brilliant and really one of the great minds out there.

Stuart Turley [00:36:48] Morning.

David Blackmon [00:36:48] Craig is here, me and Marina. But he's great.

Stuart Turley [00:36:52] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:36:53] He's better because he's an actual professional.

Stuart Turley [00:36:56] Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:36:58] Of course. The A fact checked all the time by AFP.

Stuart Turley [00:37:05] Okay. Of course.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:06] He's misleading.

Irina Slav [00:37:08] Now he's being called too young to know this stuff. Yeah, but he's studying it, unlike you anyway. No. Yeah, he really is great.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:17] He's at the University of Pennsylvania. That's where he's at. But, you know, we're all supposed to believe. Gretta, come on.

David Blackmon [00:37:25] Of course. Yeah. Great. I know. She knows he's an emeritus.

Irina Slav [00:37:30] Okay, I'd like to start with the gas price shock. Central to Europe's industrial bank, which is a complete.

Stuart Turley [00:37:37] Shock.

Irina Slav [00:37:38] Very surprising. Nobody expected it. Nobody even knew that. Europe is experiencing industrial pain. And if you remember, just three years ago, the same publication called Reuters, which used to be a serious outfit but is now a rag, said that the suggestion that energy sanctions on Russia will hit Europe harder than Russia. Remember, it was supposed to be Russian disinformation, part of its hybrid war. Well, today it's a fact. As we said two years ago. And now gas prices are up when demand is down from previous years. Why do you imagine that might be?

Stuart Turley [00:38:23] Who could know? I believe deindustrialization.

Irina Slav [00:38:28] Is the reason for far lower demand. But gas prices are up because it's cold and the winds are blowing again. Is this a dunk in flour to ease back in Germany? It's really very, very sad and totally unexpected.

Tammy Nemeth [00:38:44] Yeah. 12 days. 12 days.

Irina Slav [00:38:48] So where's the record window? I don't want to twist this knife into this one any longer. It's not even fun anymore. What's funny, however, is Bruegel's plan about how to to get the transition back on track because he's going to cost trillions every year and we have to get this trillion somehow. Otherwise it's not going to happen. And I know we've talked about this with Tommy, that Bruegel used to be a very reliable, credible source of energy information. And this is no longer the case because among the suggestions is dying. Every country's energy transition plan. So all national politics, I think I mentioned this last week. Was it here? I don't know. Anyway, so basically, they're suggesting that every political decision every EU member makes should be tied to the net zero goals of the whole block. Well, then also there should be some major behavioral changes because they're going to save some money a few hundred billion every year from that massive 1.3 something Prague for the transition. And I admit I'm quite horrified by these suggestions and I do hope that will never become official policy because the EU will be done so strive that they should they should become official policy for every EU member country so we can have the EU itself.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:28] Can I add to that? Can I add to that Bruegel, what you just said there about wanting to put net zero at the base at the center of every decision? Yes. And the thing is, with the corporate Social Responsibility directive, the third, which is this massive ESG reporting program of the EU, that's mandatory this year for certain sized companies. That is what it does. It makes every company put net zero and emissions at the center of every single decision. So when you bring all the companies in, then suddenly it's like, well, now you need to have all the politics, all the governments behaving in the same fashion. And that's how the money gets shifted because the banks make those decisions based on net zero. The insurance companies and your your your businesses. And, you know, after five years, it's supposed to be every business in the European Union, no matter what their size, will have to be doing this.

Irina Slav [00:41:31] I will have to reposes my. Matias, this is just great.

Tammy Nemeth [00:41:36] I know. But, you know, that's. Though that's how they want to phase it in. Now, maybe it'll be the fact that after this first year, the corporations will be like, Wow, this was way more than we expected. I think we're going to have to delay it. And even if it's delayed, the plan is still the same that it it reaches that at some point, you know, by 2030, 2031, 2032, something like that.

Irina Slav [00:42:00] So we don't know what kind of governments will be in power in the EU in 2030. Are you sure?

Tammy Nemeth [00:42:08] We'll not know based on our discussion today. Does you know.

Irina Slav [00:42:15] I, I will keep trying. But, you know, I think what's happening right now, in these past few weeks, it was going to happen over a couple of years at least, and it's happening faster than I expected. So I did feel some optimism that this acceleration will continue and it's going to get very interesting. But I agree that if it turns out unsustainable, this whole reporting step, that will have to delay it even if the plan remains the same. I know you're a huge pessimist and rightly so, because you know what kind of people are pushing this. No, I agree. But I try to be optimistic, you know, to to keep my sanity. And based on what we're seeing right now in Europe, this is all this. Far right populism, nationalism rising. And besides, let's let's look at it from this perspective. By 2030, the EU may well be bankrupt completely.

Tammy Nemeth [00:43:15] Right?

David Blackmon [00:43:16] Yeah, we can only hope.

Irina Slav [00:43:17] If there's no money, there's no transition.

Stuart Turley [00:43:21] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:43:22] You. You kill the population with taxes, you can blame them. But you're asking them.

Stuart Turley [00:43:26] Green energy policies equals deindustrialization, which equals.

Irina Slav [00:43:30] Yeah, it's happened.

Tammy Nemeth [00:43:33] And if America doesn't play. And the whole point was that with the progressives in charge under Biden, that they would be playing this game and de industrialize just like the European Union is doing. But if America doesn't and they open up the floodgates for investment and innovation, who's going to want to deal with that?

David Blackmon [00:43:55] That's right. And that's why, you know, this this reelection of Trump is such a shock to the system for all these globalist. And it's why you see guys like Macron. You know, sucking up to Trump now because they're going to try first. They're going to try to politely influence him. Yeah. And knock him into abandoning the principles he laid out in the campaign. And when that doesn't work, then they're going to just go right back to resorting to more and more authoritarian totalitarian kinds of measures on their own populations. And, you know, to try to make the United States a social outcast internationally, which is only going to have the impact of further deindustrialization, the industrializing the EU once they start going back down that path again. And it's kind of inevitable. I mean, I just think we three years ago we were predicting all this stuff we see happening now because it's inevitable because of who's running these things and the mindset, the central planning mindset these people bring to bear and religious dogma that dominates their discussions. And so I just think this is all kind of set in stone in the EU because largely because the the. The results of the free and fair elections that are being held are being reversed and ignored. And that just leads to totalitarianism. It just really does.

Irina Slav [00:45:26] And I don't want to make a really big mistake with that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:32] I agree.

Irina Slav [00:45:33] With that. The thing is.

David Blackmon [00:45:37] Brian's in church. Has a good, good, good comment before we go on. I can click on and you can click on it.

Stuart Turley [00:45:44] Watch this. Canada's.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:46] Brian.

Stuart Turley [00:45:47] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:45:48] And it is Trudeau's making net zero. The key for every decision that can work is being limited to selling only 10% manual transmission in a transmission in his trucks due to climate change, putting an automatic transmission in some of the equipment heavy equipment Kenworth manufactures is insane. Absolutely completely insane. And but that that's just another example of the craziness that goes on.

Stuart Turley [00:46:14] No and no, you can't. Physically. I believe a great man once said, when you're talking about energy, physics and fiscal responsibility matter. I can't remember if it was me or you, David, because I stole it.

David Blackmon [00:46:31] I think it was that we just kind of stole it from each other.

Stuart Turley [00:46:34] That's right. I want to. And Irene is just. Thank you, Iryna, for throwing it over to me now and cutting energy. CEO, are you telling us you don't want our LNG in the EU? I love this article. Please quote our cabbie said in the in support of cos I've got to read this quote this quote is absolutely a hoot a shout out to him today. I just want to applaud him. Bear with me. This is an important quote. So companies like Cutter Energy, Shell or ExxonMobil and even car companies like Toyota or GM will have to say they will abide by the Paris Accords. So the company will have to commit to net zero. We said for us IT Cutter Energy and all the expansions we are undertaking, I can assure you we cannot meet net zero as a company. The second thing is we need to make sure we put a team properly. About probably about 1000 people at Cutter Energy whose dedicated job would be to go out and look at all of our subsidiaries and suppliers around the world because there might be a nail or a screw from anybody from a contractor who has a subcontractor, and we will be responsible for looking at their practices and we would be penalized. We are also being asked we're responsible for each tier emissions one, two and three and be liable for a penalty up to 5% of our total generated worldwide revenue. This makes absolutely no sense. So my message to Europe, I'm almost done. And the EU Commission is are you telling us you don't want our LNG in the EU? Because I'm sure not going to supply the EU with E LNG to support their energy requirements and then be penalized with our total revenue worldwide? I'm sorry, he gets the golf clap of the year with him. Well done. That is just like Ford. It's going to take CEOs and world leaders like him and I would love to have him on the podcast. So if you're listening here, I would love to have you on the podcast and let's talk to you because that is an outstanding discussion point.

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:57] It's an energy, real reality talking point.

Stuart Turley [00:49:01] Holy smokes, that man works for me. All right. Yeah, I like it. Let's go to our favorite grant at Grant Fetter Graham. If Grant Hill, Mary Bannerman would anything better. Graham And I swear she was the epitome of a she has the brainpower of a potato bud and I am so thrilled. Get this right, she has set the bar so low. If he walks into that office breathing, he will be able to accomplish a lot. And out of the 4000 employees in the Department of Energy, only eight phones showed up every day in 2023 eight. That was a heck of a report that just came out. Boy, Chris has got their work cut out for him. But listen to this one. Biden. The Biden office just closed a $303 million loan package for iOS, a battery company to help cover the costs of four automated production lines. I cannot wait for the Biden administration to very succinctly go away. I you go away mad. I don't care. Whatever it is. Leave that checkbook alone and go away. And then this one is the thing. Can I say that anymore? Look at this. This meme says we got billions for that short clown in Zelensky. And if you're listening to this podcast, President Zelensky, you're a clown. I want you and Congressman Lindsey Graham go fight the war together. Arm in arm. No money. Go away. We have billions for all of you other folks. And then they gave a loan to the folks in North Carolina. And that is pathetic. Thank you for letting me rant today, and I appreciate you taking up.

David Blackmon [00:51:12] And for you know, what Lindsey Graham's saying this morning, don't just do is demanding we conduct we send 200,000 troops to Syria to conduct the ground war there.

Stuart Turley [00:51:22] What do you think of that? Lindsey Graham.

David Blackmon [00:51:27] Every time there's an upset in the Middle East. John McCain used to demand we go. We sent 200,000 troops for ground war. And so Lindsey Graham is taking over John McCain's role in the U.S. Senate. And this morning he said, yeah, we need to send 250,000 troops over there and have a ground war in Syria.

Irina Slav [00:51:45] What are they doing?

David Blackmon [00:51:47] Unbelievable.

Stuart Turley [00:51:48] But I have a question, right? I have good.

David Blackmon [00:51:52] Powers in Syria, folks.

Stuart Turley [00:51:53] No. I have a new Test series and I started this. And the new podcast series that I started is if you are a a politician and you are looking to primary out any rhino, I want you on my podcast. I'll have a regular series for you. I'm going to generate all the clips that you want, but I want to talk about your policies and I want to do everything I can to get my reach of all my transcripts read and all around the world. I want people to know who are premiering the rhinos out. Okay, We got a few comments here, so I guess we're good. And we talked about that one. I want to give Robert a shout out to Gayle. Gayle had a great comment last week as well. Thank you, Gayle. And I'm in Canada. So we can reduce truck and trailer emissions with aerodynamic devices. Absolutely. And you're more than welcome. We'd love to visit with you as well, Richard. It's good seeing you, dude. Need more videos? Yes, we do.

Irina Slav [00:53:02] And they're going to be kids that will have no no choice. They'll have.

Stuart Turley [00:53:07] This.

David Blackmon [00:53:09] Is going to be the next energy secretary because he was willing to speak up about this.

Stuart Turley [00:53:14] Yeah. Yeah. All right. Can I add.

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:18] Can I add something about your spending point, Stu? About the EPA, the DUI? We have to remember the EPA, which was caught under hidden camera, talking about how it's like pushing gold off the Titanic because they're just trying to push out as much money to various progressive initiatives and renewable, you know, wind and solar and battery initiatives that they can before Trump takes over. So they're just like shoving money out from the inflation reduction.

Stuart Turley [00:53:51] That we don't have. The poor clueless bill, as Dan Bongino calls it.

David Blackmon [00:53:57] That's all debt.

Irina Slav [00:53:58] And not nonprofits. I read part of the transcript that they're funneling billions into private nonprofits so they will keep up the pressure on the Trump presidency. They're weaponizing nonprofits.

Stuart Turley [00:54:13] Yes. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:14] For litigation.

Stuart Turley [00:54:15] For water. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:17] Yeah. And there's a revolving door there between the EPA and a lot of these non NGOs and foundations.

Stuart Turley [00:54:26] How do we get prices? How do we get politicians to be as cool as this can? I don't know. I would like to see this. Why don't we have. I'm sorry.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:43] You want to send the politicians out? Busking is what you're saying?

Stuart Turley [00:54:47] Yeah. Yeah. If they can't. I mean, how many billions did Camilla spend? Now, I do have a video with a.

David Blackmon [00:55:00] Million, and.

Irina Slav [00:55:02] She's deeply angry because she spent so much money on her campaign and it didn't deliver.

Stuart Turley [00:55:08] I believe the UK is over. You know, I love farmers, but I wouldn't want to be a farmer. I shoveled a lot of stuff and morning cows. Hello, there's Lindsey Graham. Here's Lindsey Graham begging for money.

David Blackmon [00:55:43] Man. Can you imagine what that's all about?

Stuart Turley [00:55:49] Watch this. Here's Lindsey Graham going to war. There you go. No, no, no. No. Whoa, whoa. Get it? I'm telling you what our farmers put up with so much stuff to feed us. We have to support them. And we got to give them low cost energy and give us low cost food. And I am so glad that RFK Jr is already got the die coming out of the US. And they're starting and they're going to go ahead and start cutting out some of this stuff. So even before President Trump is in office, RFK Jr is getting some of this poisonous food out of our stuff. So the US is just trying to kill its citizens and I cannot wait for a new administration.

Tammy Nemeth [00:56:40] Well, I hope he goes and investigate some of these additives they're giving to cattle to stop methane emissions. There's been a huge outcry in the UK where it came. It came forward that there is a certain milk producer that uses a certain chemical. The supplement that they give to the cows to diminish the methane emissions. But it's unclear what sort of how this goes through the system. What's the long term effects? Because there's certainly it seems to be unclear what studies were done. Any long term studies on this issue. And other people are saying that the EU has mandated this for some time, but I don't know for sure. I'd have to do more research, but I hope they they at least look into that and what the long term effects are of this.

Stuart Turley [00:57:27] The crap they're putting in the U.S. food is like if you go buy a brand called Good Value and it's an ice cream bar, they ship it in unrefrigerated cars and you can leave it on the counter overnight 24 hours and it does not melt.

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:44] It's like they put some kind of gelatin in it.

Stuart Turley [00:57:49] It's warm food. You are in it. You did great today.

Irina Slav [00:57:57] Well, thank you. I'm just stunned by your latest revelations. There's a lot of non foods there.

Stuart Turley [00:58:04] Our food supply is terrible. That's why my garden and my generators and I've got my microgrid and I'm trying got a blacksmith shop. I'm trying to totally get off the ground and not be around people that I say that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:58:21] Thanks, Richard. About Peter Sweet. And I'll take a look at it. Yeah. This additive is also in Canada. They've been testing it in certain jurisdictions, but there's other I don't want to say any particular names, but there's another very wealthy person who's been pioneering. It's something that kills the bacteria in the cow stomach, that helps digest the grasses, but also creates the methane. And I'm like.

David Blackmon [00:58:56] Cows go.

Tammy Nemeth [00:58:58] To do this, and now.

Stuart Turley [00:59:00] You won't ever be.

Irina Slav [00:59:02] Able to do that. Worse than these, I'm sure. What the hell is wrong?

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:06] I know. And it's like, wait a second. They're now telling us if we take antibiotics, it affects our gut microbes microbiomes. And that's bad. But now they do it to cows, which could have potentially I don't know what that'll do to the cows if they're designed, you know, for nothing good. Nothing good.

Irina Slav [00:59:28] Any parting words? Anyone?

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:32] Energy reality will prevail in the end.

David Blackmon [00:59:34] Reality will prevail. It's just a matter of when it happens.

Irina Slav [00:59:38] The truth shall out one.

Stuart Turley [00:59:42] Bye bye, guys. Thank you very much.

Irina Slav [00:59:44] Great week.

David Blackmon [00:59:45] I'll have a great week.

Irina Slav [00:59:46] Thanks, brother.

