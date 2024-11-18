COP 29 just finished up, and it was a wild time. With the US looking to pull out of the Paris Accord, can China pick up the slack and lead the world to clean "Renewable" energy? Well, the Energy Realities Podcast has the story with Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. They are ready to have some fun and bring COP29 to a close.

Irina Slav

International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria

David Blackmon

Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stuart Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

COP (E) Harder 29

Stuart Turley [00:00:00] Intro.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:12] Hello. Good morning, everybody. Good afternoon to those people in Europe and the UK. Welcome to the Energy Realities podcast. I'm the host today Tammy Nemeth. And then we have the amazing Irina Slav from Bulgaria. Hi, how are you today, Irina?

Irina Slav [00:00:31] Hi, Tammy. I'm great, thank you.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:33] Love, Just Substack this morning that was really funny. We also have David Blackmon, who's in Texas. Hi David. How are you today?

David Blackmon [00:00:42] I am just so happy. It's hard to even describe.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:47] Yes, that came across completely in your substack today, too. That was fantastic. Love that forwarded that to everybody I know. And Stu rounding out their crew someplace in Oklahoma, Texas today. I'm not sure if youre

Stuart Turley [00:01:02] up in Oklahoma until next week, so you got.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:06] Okay, awesome. Welcome, everybody. And I hope we have a great conversation and Audie and audience today. So the topic is Cop 29 Cool harder. I love that.

Stuart Turley [00:01:21] Profile.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:22] Of course, we have the U.N. climate meetings that are going on. And for those of you who aren't familiar with the acronyms and Jargon Cop Means Conference of the Parties, and so this has been ongoing for quite some time, many years, where it used to be every second year, but now it's every year that the the different climate officials from around the world and politicians and whatnot get together to hammer out different elements, to tax us more and make energy more unreliable in the name of climate change. And this year it's it's in Azerbaijan, which created a whole kerfuffle. And a lot of the top Western countries just decided not to send their top people in protest or whatever. And there was a bit of controversy a few weeks ago where the government of Azerbaijan was cutting energy deals, oil and gas deals at the beginning of the of the meeting. So that that's an interesting thing. So I read it. Let's start with you. You're the closest to Azerbaijan. If you're. Graphically speaking. What do you make of of all this climate meetings?

Irina Slav [00:02:36] You know, this was really, really amusing when they caught the president of Cop 29 closing Russian gas deals. Well, guys, it's oil and gas producing country. That's what it does. But they framed it as if it's some kind of a betrayal. Yeah. Which was funny. You know what? What I found most interesting about this issue, scope, is that the coverage is nowhere near as abundant as last year's cop. Have you noticed, guys? Or maybe someone's changed the algorithms on X and everything. And that's why I'm not seeing the outrage or the enthusiasm, But I'm seeing fewer news about this. I'm seeing fewer, fewer reports of activists. And it seems like there are a lot fewer people attending. I don't just mean, you know, the Western countries, delegations or whatever. They don't really refuse to go because it's a verb by John and it produces oil and gas because European countries count on Azeri gas.

Tammy Nemeth [00:03:49] Yeah, I know. So I heard one of the arguments that it's about human rights abuses.

Irina Slav [00:03:55] Really?

Tammy Nemeth [00:03:56] Yeah. With Armenia, the Armenians and. And then they were trying to say that they're. They're being mean and punishing to climate activists. And then there was. There was. Right. And then there was an article saying that this is just the past three cops have been terrible how these countries have treated the activists because they wouldn't let the activists do their normal PR stunts. You know, throwing stuff showed.

Irina Slav [00:04:26] Yeah, the killing of Armenians is not half as bad as mistreating climate activists, I'm sure. Yeah, it's it's really awkward position, especially for European countries because they are out of options for their gas. And you know, if we live to see the new year after the Gazprom Naftogaz contract expires and Naftogaz doesn't renew its. Europe will have to rely on more Azeri gas. It's really amazing how the European Union keeps putting itself in such awkward, uncomfortable positions and pretends it's not in these positions. It's really funny, but as far as I understand, this year's cop is all about the money.

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:16] Yeah, that's what they say.

Irina Slav [00:05:18] And the big donors that was supposed to provide most of the money broke, Unless I'm really mistaken. So what was the point of this cop, really? Except to. To show us how ridiculous the whole thing is? That's mine

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:40] that's a really good point. Good point. David, with respect to not seeing as much coverage of this. Do you think that had anything to do with the American election just kind of.

David Blackmon [00:05:51] Yes

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:53] Keeping the air out of the room?

David Blackmon [00:05:55] No, I think it has a lot to do with it. At the same time, Cop 29 was happening. Trump is announcing all of these Cabinet nominees, and many of them are quite controversial, as I'm sure everyone is aware. And and plus, you know, we have this sea change in American's attitude towards the whole climate alarm debate as exhibited by the election results. And so you're going to have a real. I think a dramatic change in posture from the American government towards all this climate alarmism stuff that John Kerry and John Podesta have spent so much time promoting over the last four years. And you're not going to have a president claiming that that climate change is the most existential threat that we face as a country. And it's not China or Russia. It's really climate change. And so, you know, I mean and I don't I'm I don't want to sound. Like your classic American centric bully here. But it really is a fact that Americans posture towards all of this is going to drive the global attitudes towards it and not, for example, the climate fund that they want to fund. What is it, $250 billion to take away from Western democracies basically, and give it to developing nations? Yeah. If the United States is not going to fund that, then it's not going to happen. I mean, that's just really like Naito, you know, the head of state meeting last week threatening to kick America out of Naito if Trump abandons Ukraine, which I didn't realize it was America's option to abandon Ukraine. But we.

Stuart Turley [00:07:44] Want out. I want to speak as an American public. I want out of Nato.

David Blackmon [00:07:48] Sure. But when you look at who runs it, America funds over 70% of NATO's budget. So if you kick America out of Naito, Naito ceases to exist. It's that simple. And and so.

Stuart Turley [00:08:02] all those in favor.

David Blackmon [00:08:03] And look, I know I'm sounding like like a bully, but it's true. It's just the reality of the situation. So I think that really has driven a lot of the lack of coverage because in past years, you know, you would have seen daily updates on MSNBC, CNN. It would have been obsessed with it. All the evening news shows would have given an update of what Al Gore had to say. Al Gore made a, you know, one of his classic bombastic presentations last Thursday. Nobody covered it. I saw a clip of it on it. That's all I saw of it, because nobody gives a damn what Al Gore has to say anymore, which I understand. But still, in past years, it would have been featured story on all these newscasts and the BBC would have been all over it, too. But everyone's obsessed with what Trump's doing. And so that takes all the air out of the room. And I got to say, I'm fine with that. I'm really fine with that. I get so sick of these things to begin with. I'm glad I didn't. You know, nobody none of my editors at any of these publications were asking me for a story about 29, which, you know, last several years. Both. What are you going to write about this? What do you write about that? Well. Not a question from anybody. So I'm glad about that. And I think it's what the top conferences deserve is is studious attention from everybody.

Tammy Nemeth [00:09:25] Right. That's a fantastic point about that. Your editors not asking for it. You know, really, that's that's fascinating. I know Marc Morano has been going to these events every year for some time. And he at Climate Depot has a bunch of different stories of what he's seeing at the at the meetings. And I wonder, because they say this is a Finance Corp. are they going to try and say that the reason why it hasn't been covered so much is that it's financing and finance is boring and, you know, all that kind of stuff. I wouldn't be surprised. But one of the things that they brought in on the first day was this carbon offset market. And I think this is kind of like their Plan B, where if America pulls out and they don't contribute funding, they can do this sort of global wealth redistribution through this carbon offset market and they'll kind of bully and badger the big corporations to buy these offsets from developing nations and in effect, do the sort of financing transfer of wealth that they they would like to do more overtly, but they're going to pretend it's capitalism. Stu, what's what's your take on what's been happening at Cop 29?

Stuart Turley [00:10:44] I think it's almost a great awakening around the world, realizing that the financial implications of. Renewable energy is no longer renewable, nor is it sustainable, and it's worse on the environment. And now that it's having to look at green energy equals deindustrialization, we have Germany, we have the UK, we have New York, we have New Jersey, we have California. Green energy equals deindustrialization. And Chancellor Schwartz. Charles Schulz I was going to say Sergeant Schultz, but you know, Carl Putin and I have some pretty good sources in there, and I think I heard a copy of it saying, Can I please have some natural gas out of Nord Stream one Now that one of the pipelines that he's there because Germany is absolutely broke for energy. They have no nuclear. They have their firing their coal backup. Either political leaders get low cost energy to their people or they're out. It's either revolution or they're voted out. So this is a pretty simple formula, you know, and and I called for this a month or two ago. We are going to see an end to the Ukraine war. We are going to see that contract that Irina talked about, the pass through for Ukraine extended. We're going to see more and more gas bought by the EU through Russia. Russia is going to be selling their low cost gas again. It is going to be okay to buy again in about 15 minutes. And I swear, this is all about money and low cost energy. And David brought up the fantastic point, and that is Trump's appointments. Let's take his energy secretary. Holy smokes, Batman. Chris Wright is an absolute jewel. I love that man. And I guarantee you he is the right man to lower United States energy costs by working with Doug Berman. Bergin Out of the energy. He is an executive for Liberty Energy. I've had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple times. Outstanding human. He is about getting the lowest cost kilowatt per hour to everyone on the planet. And let's have the least amount of impact on the environment. That man is a rock star. And I guarantee anybody one, two, three. And he is not a climate activist. He is a realist. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I don't know that I answered your question, but I sure had fun

David Blackmon [00:13:54] Hey, can I make one quick point about one thing Stu just said? Well, first of all, Chris Wright is great. I totally endorse it. But on on the LNG imports from Russia, Bloomberg has a story this morning that was published a few minutes ago that France's imports of Russian LNG have reached all time record highs now. So just to support the point Stu just made.

Irina Slav [00:14:19] But in Germany, meanwhile, Economy Minister Robert, how big our favorite climate guy has apparently ordered ports to turn away Russian LNG cargo.

Irina Slav [00:14:33] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:14:36] I mean, it's just economic suicide. It's absolute economic suicide.

Irina Slav [00:14:40] It's not . It's childish.

David Blackmon [00:14:44] In saying

Irina Slav [00:14:45] These are not serious people.

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:48] So do they just change the manifests? Yeah. It's not Russia.

Irina Slav [00:14:53] I really have no idea because this LNG is there because it was paid for by someone. It was.

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:59] Yeah, exactly.

Irina Slav [00:15:01] Well, you can have the. Will all the divorce not allowed used cargoes?

Tammy Nemeth [00:15:09] Its madness and absurd

Irina Slav [00:15:11] It is madness.

Tammy Nemeth [00:15:11] On. But if I could add to what what Stu was saying, you know, before I would say when when they when they first built natural gas pipelines from Russia to the European Union, they had in law a set percentage that they could take from Russia to ensure diversification, that they wouldn't be over reliant on one source or two, you know, that kind of thing. And so as time went on, that percentage kept getting increased until with Nord Stream one and two, it would be a significant percentage of European natural gas was being sourced from Russia, whether it.

Irina Slav [00:15:53] Was before the war began.

Tammy Nemeth [00:15:55] Exactly. Thank you. Thank you for that for that number. And so going forward, let's say they actually end the war and they normalize relations with Russia, it is conceivable that they return back to the lower percentage. They still take natural gas from Russia because it does make sense, but not be too dependent, overly dependent on it, especially since they're supposedly phasing out. So I think going forward that that could be what they want to do. But I think there's a battle going on between those who are 100% committed to the energy transition, are 100% committed to treating Russia like a pariah. And there the you know, there's the battle between those who who want to normalize and have a realistic economic situation in Europe. So it'll be interesting to see how that plays out in the new year, especially now that apparently the Biden administration has approved the use of missiles, American missiles in Ukraine to be used against Russia personnel.

Irina Slav [00:16:57] Please. I'm too close.

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:00] I know, I know. Sorry. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:17:04] I want to say this right now. The American people do not approve of that knucklehead even trying to think about doing anything right now.

Irina Slav [00:17:13] That that's why they voted for Trump and this is why this is so disgusting, really doing it while they have the time to try and do it because they know the moment Trump comes into office, he'll put a stop to that.

David Blackmon [00:17:28] Right

Irina Slav [00:17:28] Right, right. Sorry this happening.

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:32] And the same thing with the EPA passing its methane rule late yesterday or whenever.

Irina Slav [00:17:40] One day the EPA will have a new head in a couple of months.

David Blackmon [00:17:45] Yes. And the rule, by the way, because of our we have a law that enables Congress to reverse major regulate regulatory actions that are put in place within 180 days of the inauguration. And so that will be the first one probably that's reversed by Congress because there's no support among any Republican for that regulation. And Lee Zeldin will come into EPA and immediately offer it up as a cool cat. Yeah, he's going to be good at EPA. Less enthusiastic about Burgon at Interior, but for a variety of reasons. But that's just me. What was I going to say back to Cop 29? One of the thing I want to be sure and comment on is the fact that this morning well, it's actually afternoon over there. They're parading all the children now out to scream about climate change, 12, 14 year old kids that they're using as poster children to to promote this propaganda. And it's one of the most shameful things that happens every year at these cop conferences two years, these children who are easily brainwashed to just recite all this propaganda on behalf of all these activists and grasping greedy people who have a big grift going on in all this. And, you know, we saw it with Greta Thunberg, who now has become shunned, I guess. I mean, we don't even see her related to climate change anymore because.

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:27] It would.

David Blackmon [00:19:27] Be Yeah. And so she's now trying to

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:33] modeling She's too old now.

Stuart Turley [00:19:34] Right? Yeah. She's moving on to Palestinian.

Irina Slav [00:19:37] horrible thought.

David Blackmon [00:19:40] But it's true. It's it's just like Hollywood child actor. If they lose their they lose their living when they become un cute as they grow older. And that's happened to Greta Thunberg. It'll happen. All these children that they're trotting out there today. And it's just despicable for adults to be doing this.

Irina Slav [00:19:57] Exactly. Yeah, it's really bad for them to to be to be climate activists. And it kind of ties in with all those conspiracy theories.

David Blackmon [00:20:07] Yes.

Irina Slav [00:20:08] About People targeting children.

David Blackmon [00:20:12] Yeah, it's really bad. Really bad.

Tammy Nemeth [00:20:14] I mean, I see it in the curriculum in the U.K.. They they they start introducing climate issues in preschool. Yes. And they and it's worked all the way through to the till the two A-levels. And every it doesn't matter if you're in physics or chemistry, biology, history, whatever English they work it in. It's worked in everywhere.

Stuart Turley [00:20:42] Can I can I make a suggestion to Elon and to Vivek Ramaswamy as they try to tear apart the budget? I have two papers that I'm writing on. One. One paper really is to get rid of ethanol in the United States for a very real reason, because it's actually a waste of money. It's a waste of gas, it's a waste of farming. It's a waste of money. But if we're talking about climate change, real climate change, why don't we get rid of geoengineering and weather modification from Bill Gates and all the elites and cut that out of the military budget that has been going out? I found this. Jim. Cam trails harp in the full spectrum of dominance of planet Earth. Holy smokes, Batman. You know how much money we're spending on this crap?

David Blackmon [00:21:38] It's billions.

Stuart Turley [00:21:39] It is unbelievable. Why don't we get rid of that and let's let climate change happen naturally.

Irina Slav [00:21:48] Which it is.

Stuart Turley [00:21:50] It would just happen naturally. But we sure don't need to have chemical weapons and everything else thrown up in the sky. That used to be a conspiracy theory. And I want to throw this one thing out real quick. Does anybody know how conspiracy theory the term got started?

David Blackmon [00:22:08] Yes. CIA invented it.

Stuart Turley [00:22:11] Exactly. And it happens to be like, holy smokes. Anyway.

David Blackmon [00:22:18] That was an invention of Allen Dulles was leading the CIA, and it was an instruction he gave to all of his plants in the news media to call anyone who questions the CIA's involvement in overturning governments in Central South America, which we did a dozen times in the 50s, to call them and discredit them as being conspiracy theorists. That's the origin of that term.

Tammy Nemeth [00:22:44] So to to talk about just briefly mention the geoengineering there. One of my art news articles today is going to be the $405 million Canadian of these different philanthropies that have gotten together to invest money to fight climate change and do different stuff. And this will be utilized in Canada and developing nations. And they trotted out these nine big philanthropies or donations that were put forward for this $405 million fund. A $10 million donation was given by Professor David Keith, who was heading up the geoengineering department at Harvard. He set up a company called Carbon Engineering that was sold to Oxy for $1.1 billion last spring. So he took a big chunk of it. I know that Bill Gates had given him startup money, and there were some other investors that had given money as director captures stuff. And so now he's gone from Harvard and he's set up a whole new department at the University of Chicago on geoengineering, and they're currently recruiting a whole bunch of professors there. If you go to their website, you can see they've got all these different weekly seminars and whatnot that they're holding and conferences where they're talking about what are the geopolitical concerns. If we go full bore on geoengineering, which is putting particulates in the atmosphere to dim the sun and change the weather, do all this stuff and.

Irina Slav [00:24:32] This missile strike, I suggest.

Tammy Nemeth [00:24:36] Right. So, you know, what if what if one country does it and it takes rain away from another country and they experience drought, then you could start to have all of these effects. But I think what's more most concerning is that countries have been doing this for the past 50 years and who's keeping track? Who's keeping track of it? And, you know, who regulates to be who, who's regulating it. Of all the things that we should have a registry. There should be registries so we can know and try to figure out what how this is impacting global climate.

Stuart Turley [00:25:08] In the U.S. Defense Department, $1.9 trillion is missing, I think, or whatever the last eight were. They failed eight audits. And of that, how much of that is geo engineering?

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:21] Hard to say. I know.

Irina Slav [00:25:23] And dollars theory.

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:27] Yeah. Lack who knows? But okay, so we got a little bit distracted here. Go back to Cop 29

Stuart Turley [00:25:35] Related to Cop 29 because Cop 29 is about the finance and finance is being funneled through the dark sources of being able to funnel it around and go, I've lost it. What about the World Bank that just lost so many billions of dollars?

Irina Slav [00:25:56] Well, two $1 billion.

Stuart Turley [00:25:59] This is a true testimony that the climate change narrative is a wealth transfer intentionally. You don't lose that much money. Go, oops, I've fallen and I've suddenly had an affair. It doesn't happen that way.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:21] Well. That's that's a good point about the World Bank losing the money, and the World Bank, in conjunction with the U.N., are going to be managing this carbon offsets market. Well, if they can't be trusted with the money they're handing out, how on earth are they going to be trusted with this offset market, which to me, you know, the U.N. isn't it does have a few issues with corruption. And

Irina Slav [00:26:48] yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:50] If I can be generous. And so now the U.N. is going to be put in charge of that, just like they're put in charge of this net zero data public utility, which will take all of the the climate disclosure information and put it under a U.N. Department, I guess, or something. They'll be managing that too. But the U.N. isn't that great at managing these kinds of things. And now with the conference of the parties, countries are putting their faith in the U.N. So that's a problem. And if I could get you guys to sort of respond to this. Marc Maron, I've had this great clip of this guy called the head of the True Animal Protein Price Coalition, and he gave this big speech about how they need to have a global tax on meat and dairy in order to. Facilitate getting rid of this kind of agriculture that affects climate change. What's your take on that, David?

David Blackmon [00:27:53] Well, the beef already cost too damn much. Folks are not willing to pay a globalist tax on it, for crying out loud. Well, you know, I mean, that doesn't surprise me. This whole narrative about farming and ranching and cow cal farts, you know, causing climate change has been well documented for a couple of decades now. It's all about my favorite topics. John Kerry, of course, has repeatedly said we can't address climate change and continue to feed the world. This is how he puts it. He said it several times. He repeats it constantly. It's intentional phrasing. Okay. And so what does that mean? What that means is they're choosing fighting a two degree temperature rise by 2100 over feeding the masses in developing nations all over the world. And that's going to result in mass starvation if we continue to let these people go down this road with our money. So the best thing for governments everywhere to do is to refuse to pony up the money. And if that means refusing to support a global tax on meat, then that's why we need to do an. Yes, that's my rant for today.

Tammy Nemeth [00:29:16] Irina. What did you think of the the proposed global tax on meat and dairy?

Irina Slav [00:29:20] I think it's going to go swimmingly in Eastern Europe once these guys seem to forget, is that we in Eastern Europe have only had well, less than four decades of so-called democracy. And there's still a lot of people in their active years who remember what it was like before, who remember the rationing in the late years of the totalitarian states. They remember the queues that remember the hyperinflation of the early and mid 90s when remember all this just sell was that meat and dairy are going to skyrocket in price and wages. It's just not happening in the west. This could gain traction because you have what. Three three generations who have lived in relative abundance in relative comfort. They might be, especially the younger generations might be willing to make sacrifices to help the poor countries, even though they're not helping the poor countries in any than way. That this would happen in the West for a while, but it's not going to happen in Eastern Europe. So know we'll just vote in nationalistic governments who are going to say, No, we're not being fools.

Tammy Nemeth [00:30:43] Unless they get banned, like in Germany.

David Blackmon [00:30:46] Well, yeah, exactly.

Irina Slav [00:30:49] This happens.

Tammy Nemeth [00:30:51] Yeah, Stu. What do you think? Global tax, meat. Dairy.

Stuart Turley [00:30:56] I think it's another Bill Gates way to try to eliminate the population. He has said he's trying to kill people. Klaus Schwab has said they want to reduce by a couple billion. It's all that is and that's all they want to do. Why would they want I was it two years ago or a year ago? They wanted to ship chickens to China, have them processed and then ship the processed chickens back. Why or why is the United States. I'm serious. Why are states importing beef? Why is United States?

David Blackmon [00:31:40] Why? Because they want access to slave labor in China.

Stuart Turley [00:31:43] Thank you. Why is the United States even doing any of this crap that we're doing to make ourselves unhealthy? And by the way, I want to give a shout out to RFK Jr for stomaching a Big Mac or whatever he tried in on Trump for.

Tammy Nemeth [00:32:00] His face was priceless.

Stuart Turley [00:32:02] Wasn't that great? You've got Trump, you've got his son. You've got the speaker of the House trying to party jump in on this thing. And then you have RFK Jr going, I have got an initiation, right, that I have to eat this thing in order to join the big boy table. I'm sorry. That was that was actually wonderful.

Tammy Nemeth [00:32:21] It was pretty funny. But before we go on to the the news articles, I'd like to just wrap up with two little things. The first is in because there was a bit of lack of coverage and the they didn't really like Azerbaijan being the host. A bunch of experts are calling for a change to the Future Corp meetings. Before they used to be every second year. And now they're saying that a country should only be allowed to host the meeting if there are 100% behind the transition. So if if they're if they're an oil and gas producer, no way. Can't host it if they're sent behind.

Irina Slav [00:33:03] Their next year's call because it's scheduled to take place in Brazil, if I'm not mistaken.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:09] Right. So I'm not quite sure how that's going to work. But anyway, that's what they're calling for. And they want a permanent bureaucracy to manage stuff and then only have meetings with the nations once in a while. So this is their pitch to create a new permit, another permanent UN bureaucracy to manage the the the the implementation of the Paris Agreement. And it sounds like what they're also recommending is that they have a means to punish countries for not following through with their commitments now that the agreement is supposedly nonbinding. So I'm not quite sure where they're going to have this. So that's one thing I want you all to comment on. And the second thing is the opening where you had the president of Azerbaijan say oil and gas is a gift of God and we should be grateful for it and not be, you know, trying to demonize and everything else because it's a gift. So, yeah, I'll open it up. Stu, what do you what do you think of of those two things? Changing the cops and oil and gas as a gift of God?

Stuart Turley [00:34:18] I'd like to answer with a proposal. I propose that the United States throw the United the UN out of the United States and fund total remove all funding from the United States to the U.N., the Who and all of those organizations. Naito shut them all down and then that would end this conversation. I think it's absolute horse crap.

Tammy Nemeth [00:34:50] Okay.

David Blackmon [00:34:51] I know that. Isn't it also. What? Go ahead.

Irina Slav [00:34:59] No, no, no. He said it's crap, but horse crap is fertilizer. This is. Zero. And you know.

Stuart Turley [00:35:08] Well, said Irina. And it's and there's a group out of the UK, I believe it, or the EU. It's no farmers, no food. It's on on eggs. They're great.

Tammy Nemeth [00:35:18] That's from the UK. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:35:20] Great people. The war on farmers sucks. And I'm sorry, this gives me all worked up. It goes back to my paper. I'm trying to write on ethanol and that is we've got to protect our farmers. We have China buying all of our farmland in the United States, and Bill Gates is over there helping out doing this crap. I tell you, I made that man really mad one time. I would like to do it again. Okay.

David Blackmon [00:35:46] If he watches this episode.

Stuart Turley [00:35:49] He he's. Anyway. But we have got to take care of our farmers. We've got to get rid of the tanks. And in the UK, the tax that they're putting on farmers is criminal. And they can come to my house and talk to me if the UK wants to come to me for my Twitter post. Knock yourselves out, boys. Come on in. The water's fine.

Tammy Nemeth [00:36:12] So, Irina, what's your take on the the idea of changing the cops and what the president of Azerbaijan said?

Irina Slav [00:36:21] What will the president observe? I just said was really great. It must have rattled so many of those present. Good for him, even though he's not a nice guy. But yeah, that's he's just stating facts poetically, but he's stating facts. The other thing, however, the addition of you, there are pros. It's really cute because we don't have a bureaucracy. It's you say it's about a wealth transfer and it is about wealth transfer. It is also about finding, you know, a cozy little place for all those activists who needs an income in case all those donors pull out at some point or find another game to play. You know, these are, you know, job positions. And of course, they control in the shadows because there won't be so many me. I'm interesting, however, was the punishment for violators. Well they're going to point them.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:29] Exactly. I don't know. They want punishments but are are not being forthcoming on what those punishments would be. Is it a tax,

Irina Slav [00:37:37] something like details that seem to escape them?

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:41] Yeah. Yeah, for sure. David, what do you think?

Stuart Turley [00:37:45] I want to say realquick David. I love Tom. Way to go. Tom, We don't see these so-called leads lead by example. Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt. My apologies.

David Blackmon [00:37:56] Sounds like a great idea, Tom. So the changes that are being proposed to how the cops work is entirely consistent with our ongoing theme here, that climate change theory is being used by globalist elites to destroy Western democracies, replace those governments with authoritarian, totalitarian states. And what they're proposing to do with the cop conferences is entirely in line with that overall philosophy. What the president of Asia, Bijan, or I guess he's a president, whatever he is the leader of the country said about oil and gas is 100% right. Oil and gas is a blessing and a curse. Right. We'll tell you that the best way to address climate change effectively is to increase the production of oil and gas and other fossil fuels in order to address energy poverty in the rest of the world, in developing nations, will turn into developed nations. And developed nations have been the most successful in reducing their carbon footprints. So that's the way you do it from the bottom up. And so I think I agree with everything the leader of Azerbaijan said that day last Monday, I guess.

Tammy Nemeth [00:39:07] Okay. Well said.

David Blackmon [00:39:09] Also today.

Tammy Nemeth [00:39:11] I forgot one last thing. What do you all make of the president of Argentina pulling his contingent out?

Irina Slav [00:39:18] Great.

Stuart Turley [00:39:22] Let me try to do my Trump dance here, You know, because I loved him at Merritt Lago. He is cool cat

Tammy Nemeth [00:39:28] He's my. I heard the NFL wants to ban the players from doing the Trump dance.

David Blackmon [00:39:33] Yes, they may do that. But because every team's doing it now.

Stuart Turley [00:39:37] And and good luck if they ban the Trump dance. I guarantee you there will be a major Bud Light of the NFL for folks. They are not putting up with this cr ap anymore. Go ahead.

David Blackmon [00:39:52] You know what their real concern is, is that they'll piss Taylor Swift off and she'll stop attending the Chiefs games and that will harm their their brand. And this is true. I have since.

Stuart Turley [00:40:05] I was a Chiefs fan before she showed up. David And I'm going to rant. Go away.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:15] Okay. So on to the headlines of the week. Okay. That's mine. So. And that is from last week. So we'll just go on to the to the next ones.

David Blackmon [00:40:37] That's from last week.

Stuart Turley [00:40:40] Those are from last week. Yep. Yep. Okay. There we go. David.

David Blackmon [00:40:44] Okay, well, I've made my feelings about Chris Wright. Well known. I have a piece up. It's not mine to paywall this morning. Laying out all my reasons why I think he's a tremendous nominee. The other one is. And also reposted an interview I did with him in April, which I highly recommend, is 30 minutes. You'll get a real good feel, I think, for Chris's overall philosophy related to all this and is incredibly articulate and just a brilliant thinker on the Canada's edible cricket boondoggle. Tammy. took me off to this one. I'm sorry, what? Tammy.

Tammy Nemeth [00:41:25] Another Canadian boondoggle.

David Blackmon [00:41:27] Another Canadian boondoggle. Thanks to Justin Trudeau, he contributed $8.5 million to a company based in England that has the bright idea of raising 4 billion crickets and 150,000 square foot warehouse. And believe it or not, things have gone wrong. They should have never seen that coming. Nobody could have possibly seen it coming. Another classic Justin Trudeau story. Anyway, so those are mine.

Tammy Nemeth [00:41:59] Yeah. What was funny about the cricket one was people were mad or like, what do you mean for human consumption? And then they came out and said, No, no, no, it's just for pet food. It's just for pet food. But it wasn't.

David Blackmon [00:42:12] Sure.

Tammy Nemeth [00:42:14] And then it turns out people don't really like them. Go figure.

David Blackmon [00:42:21] Patrick, you can you can read the interview. I mean, you can watch the interview at my Substack. David Blackmon or Blackmon. That's substack.com. It's free. There's no there's no paywall.

Stuart Turley [00:42:33] I thought your I thought Patrick was talking about my interview with him which is on energy news beat dot co. just kidding.

David Blackmon [00:42:41] Seriously? Yeah. You did one with with Chris and do Bergen. Same time, for crying out loud.

Stuart Turley [00:42:46] He's a he's a great guy. Anyway, I was just teasing. Sorry. I do want to say this. Tom. Tom. But way to go. There are no defined paths technically for achieving 100% renewable energy without fossil fuels. Tom, I want to extend that one thing further, and that is I have said over the last four years I've been tracking the more money we spend on renewable energy, the more fossil fuels we use. That is now called Turley's law. And Turley's law is there is more absolute truth to the fact that more money is spent on renewable energy, wind, solar and hydrogen. my gosh. Iryina I love hydrogen stories. So, I mean, that is a true fact. The more fossil fuel. So sorry. Let's go to eyeshadow.

Irina Slav [00:43:45] Okay. I like to start with the right story because political malpractice, if Trump does climate-geared, Biden projects. Outgoing U.S. energy secretary says. Yes. Okay. Actually, I want to quote something from this story because it's so, so passionate and so very, very wrong. So here is the quote. We are building all of these projects. We're building batteries for electric vehicles. We're building the vehicles, we're building the offshore wind turbines. We're building the solar panels and all of those factories and those batteries. I'm districts of members of Congress that this cannot work. They're building the projects. They're building the panels. They're building the turbines, the cars. It doesn't matter that none of this is making a profit unless you keep pouring subsidies into it.

David Blackmon [00:44:53] That's right. That's correct.

Irina Slav [00:44:55] And the other one is a funny story. Well, fun and funny to me is an observant outside observer. But Nissan has warned the U.K. government that the car industry cannot survive the mandates. And the transport secretary has responded that she is in a listening mode, which I'm sure is a great help, and that there are certain flexibilities about those mandates that could be pursued or addressed and those mandates. And I add, as you can hear, Blood agrees with all of it.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:34] Well, Vlad the Impaler.

Irina Slav [00:45:36] The blood, the wine in this case.

Stuart Turley [00:45:40] Is that Taylor Swift at your house? Is that Taylor Swift at your house?

Irina Slav [00:45:50] No. You just insulted my cat. Anyway, so there are apparently some flexibilities to the targets because UK gunmakers and gunmakers active in the UK can not hit those targets whatever they do. Among the ideas are buying carbon offsets from other companies. I'm not sure how this will work. But the important thing is that the Transport Secretary is in a listening mode.

Stuart Turley [00:46:21] Well.

Irina Slav [00:46:24] That's. That's awesome.

David Blackmon [00:46:27] Yeah. That's so.

Tammy Nemeth [00:46:29] Apparently it's all about flexibility, right, Irina?

Irina Slav [00:46:32] Yeah. It's all about flexibility. And you can put into that word any meaning you like, whether it is rationing, whether it's self destruction, whether it's more taxes and more subsidies. It's all flexibility.

David Blackmon [00:46:49] I will say this. That Secretary Grant and I don't say this often. In fact, I'm not sure I've ever said it. Secretary Granholm has a valid point. Maybe the first time I ever heard those words. I think it is. But she's right in that in that a lot of these factories that are being built with all these subsidies and all these tax breaks are in Republican districts. And the valid point she has is that that's why it's going to be virtually politically impossible to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act.

Irina Slav [00:47:23] And no, that's true to the inside Republican. You see, that's that's why it's so funny because she didn't say Republican. She said that, these factories are in districts of members of Congress. Hopefully.

Tammy Nemeth [00:47:40] Obviously. Right.

Irina Slav [00:47:41] They exist physically. So there would be in this way members of Congress. But yes, you're right about that. It will be hard to dismantle the IRA completely.

David Blackmon [00:47:53] Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:47:54] It's going to be tough.

Irina Slav [00:47:57] But if they just cause complacency analysis, you know.

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:02] I just keep thinking. Solyndra.

David Blackmon [00:48:05] Well, there's a hundred cylinders already. Yeah, from the I.R.A.. And there will be a thousand before it's all over.

Stuart Turley [00:48:12] Was cylinder was the Obama problem?

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:15] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:48:16] That was a mere billion dollar subsidy. Okay. 500 million. We got 370 billion in that bill that are creating bankruptcies all over the country already.

Stuart Turley [00:48:29] I love Dan Marino's. Poor Bill. I'm sorry. That is.

Irina Slav [00:48:34] And there are all those projects being delayed even during the Biden administration, despite the subsidies, despite the pledges and mandates. So clearly, something is wrong. It's not working as advertised.

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:48] Because there's no market for this. You know, I mean, if you need the subsidies yet, you always have to have these infusions of capital to keep going. Then there's something wrong with what you're making. Either there's not enough demand or you're there. There's something else that's that's a problem. So right.

Stuart Turley [00:49:10] Now, I think we can also take a look at catfights as as we're seeing in the United States. We're seeing people are so upset over the as Tammy pointed out, the Trump dance in the NFL. But I've got Trump beating up on people in this next video. Look at That. Watch smack in the face. I think we're going to have to have cat attitudes around here, but then you're going to have people fight back like this. I don't get cat. I really dont

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:56] Let me.

Stuart Turley [00:50:06] That was. That was David. That was not me. That was me. I was just. Look at that. watch this.

Irina Slav [00:50:21] How you.

Stuart Turley [00:50:31] That was it. That was the frog. That was actually it on mine. We pretty much covered. Scholz I see nothing. Scholz Calling Putin for more gas. I was pretty funny on that. But Chris Wright is absolutely a rock star, and he is going to do a lot more. I'm going to give a shout out to President Trump this morning for having Morning Joe down to Maryland ago. What a brilliant move that was to talk to those two idiots and really try to bring the left wing narrative in because all of a sudden, wait a minute, they have access to him. How cool is that? It's going to be harder for them to spin it when they can pick the phone up and talk to him. I've never seen another president like that.

David Blackmon [00:51:25] I think it's a terrible mistake by Trump, actually, because those people are dying. They're part of a dying media platform that should be allowed to just die.

Stuart Turley [00:51:36] Trump I like the way you think, David, but I'm going to respect President Trump on that one further for the standpoint because I want him to talk to me someday. So I'd like to think that I'm funnier than Joe.

David Blackmon [00:51:49] So you're a funnier than Joe. Background noise. I've got a hailstorm hitting the house there. It's great. I'm going to get a new roof. Yeah

Stuart Turley [00:51:57] But let's get back to library and. And one thing I got to give a shout out to Chris Wright again. He is not Secretary Granholm. She is one biscuit shy of a picnic basket. And that woman is absolutely a political hack. That woman should have no business that anywhere other than a 7-Eleven. Chris Wright is the right man for the right job. He will be able to cut energy costs in the United States because he is a good manager. He is a great leader, and that man can do it. So,.

Tammy Nemeth [00:52:41] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:52:41] True.

Stuart Turley [00:52:43] I'll tell you what, though, dogs are cool, too. As we close down here.

Stuart Turley [00:53:05] So now when we sit here and we kind of think about this, what is that green energy really looking like as we go through this? And I think that they're trying to do this. Maybe we have cop 29 folks trying to figure out how they're going to get to the budget. And I've got a video of this, Tammy. So if you're ready, let's take a look at here's the cop, 29 executives. This is a real flash flood. I believe it's out in somewhere, one of the Middle Eastern countries. Look at that cop 29 leaders trying to find money. They're trying to outrun this flood. I got to give this guy real. He's driving. Yeah. So.

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:56] Wow. Joanna says Texas will be at the trough until the dries up. Our representatives don't want to let go of renewables. I hate to say this, but look at our grid right now. Incoming.

Irina Slav [00:54:09] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:54:11] Yeah, yeah. I agree. And I want to give a shout out to all of the folks that were listening today. I don't know that we got everybody's comments. What a great job, Timmy. You did a fabulous job today.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:24] Thank you. And Thomas more. I think the the paradox you mentioned there is Jevons Paradox and that was related to call them. The more efficient call became the more you use. But you know, that's like electricity and energy. The better we get at producing it, the more we use. Right. And I want to just put one more thing out there. And that is, you know, one of the things about the energy transition and the climate movement is about managed decline. So that kind of goes in with, you know, where Patrick, I think said planned bankruptcy. But it's a it's a managed decline of Western economics and energy and whatnot. And this is something they say all the time in the degrowth movement and in the climate movement is that this is about a managed decline. So yeah. Cop 29 Kimiko I don't know.

Stuart Turley [00:55:22] I'd like to manage their decline

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:26] Yeah. Yeah, exactly. So thank you everybody

Stuart Turley [00:55:30] Who would like to manage Cop 29 30 decline? I would.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:35] I would do that. They need to be getting there and eating Wagyu beef.

Irina Slav [00:55:43] No sailboats. Lots of them.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:46] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:55:46] That's net zero.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:49] In the middle of winter. Atlantic. Yes

Irina Slav [00:55:53] How green and not risk you.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:56] Exactly.

Stuart Turley [00:55:56] We'll see you guys next week.

Tammy Nemeth [00:55:58] Thanks, everybody.

Irina Slav [00:56:00] Have a great one

