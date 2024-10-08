Serbia Debates Lithium Ban

Daily Standup Top Stories

October 7, 2024 Stu Turley

Israel faces mounting pressure to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities amid escalating missile attacks, with Tehran now reportedly possessing enough material for three nuclear warheads. Discussions at high levels suggest that Russia may be assisting Iran […]

October 7, 2024 Stu Turley

Tensions continue to soar in the Middle East, bringing oil prices along with them, as with Hezbollah firing rockets into Israel’s Haifa city on Monday, and the Israel defense forces intercepting a surface-surface missile fired […]

October 7, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A record short position in oil and energy stocks has led to a historic short squeeze, driving prices sharply higher. Goldman Sachs predicts that Brent crude could reach $90 or higher if the conflict between […]

October 7, 2024 Stu Turley

Liquefied natural gas will be needed for decades to ensure adequate energy supply, even as the world shifts to cleaner sources, an industry group of importers emphasized on Monday. Regular investments will be required to […]

October 7, 2024 Mariel Alumit

BELGRADE, Oct 7 (Reuters) – The Serbian parliament on Monday began debating an opposition proposal to ban lithium and borate mining and exploration, which would effectively put an end to a contested Rio Tinto (RIO.L) […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Tell everybody we’re from the Energy news Beat daily. Stand up. My name’s Stu Turley President of the Sandstone Group. Michael’s on the customer site. And this is a wild day. Today is October 8th. Buckle up while I go through the top stories. Israel waiting for the US elections to make its biggest move against Iran. Crude oil soars as three over 3.5% as Hezbollah strikes half year. Historic short squeeze sends oil prices higher. LNG is needed for decades to ensure the energy security. I would have to agree with that one. And Serbia’s parliament debates a ban on lithium mining. There’s a lot of lithium in the news right now, so buckle up. Hang on and let’s go with this first story. [00:00:59][48.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:59] Is Israel waiting for the US elections to make its biggest move against Iran? I’ll tell you, this is pretty big stuff. We’re all waiting on pins and needles. And there’s a big debate right now whether or not they’re going to attack only the Caribbean island. I believe that’s how you pronounce that, which is 95% of the Iranian export facility that’s there. Are they going to attack that or are they going to attack the refineries or are they going to attack the nuclear? And in this article, discussions at a high level will suggest that Russia may be assisting Iran in nuclear technology in exchange for missile support for the Ukraine war. Holy smoke, Batman. Full scale Israeli strike on a nuclear sites way. Technically feasible risks severe retaliatory missile strikes. This is not a good situation, no matter which way you want to take a look at it. If you look at how this article plays out, it also says, firstly, the airstrike would first need to take off from a position allowed from the optimal air route from Israel to Iran. The top such candidate to appear to be Azerbaijan, which Israel has notably developed much closer relationships or other areas. So you’ve got to take a look at how they’re going to get their airplanes over there and then back and then have the tankers meet the planes and fly around. This is not going to be very easy. They can do just about anything. The key thing that I saw a rumor and this is a 100% rumor, but there were calls saying that there were very large earthquakes that had gone on in in Iran. And were those, in fact, a nuclear warheads test? I don’t know. But that would sure give a rise to whether or not they had nuclear weapons at this particular moment. Don’t know. Pretty scary. [00:03:04][124.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:04] Let’s go to the next story here. Crude oil soars over 3.5 as Hezbollah strikes fear tensions are in the Middle East. Oil is up. Let’s see, 3.5%. Let me see what it is right now. It is currently at 7714 for WTI and 7869. That’s very unusual to be that close. Israel has stepped up its bombing of Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon and Gaza. Unbelievable. [00:03:35][31.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:37] So let’s roll the next story. Historic short squeeze sends oil prices higher. In this story, they’re talking about when funds were the most short on oil on record, the broader energy space was the most sold sector. Goldman U.S. prime book driven by U.S. short sales, were paced by long buys for 6.41. And here, we say, was the hint to the next mega squeeze, as the recent short selling in energy was the largest in over five years. That’s pretty nuts when you take a look at over the last five years and short selling. They’re really betting on it. Reza del Monte mostly trades equities. But for the past week, he’s been dipping in and out of the oil market, lured by the crude’s biggest weekly rally in nearly two years. Quote, ever since we reached 67, it’s been going up quite steadily. An orderly said they’ll get money, I believe. I apologize for pronouncing your name wrong. A Phenix based day trader who’s been trying to capitalize on the market short term decision. When it’s orderly, it’s great. I’ll tell you what, I’m really kind of nervous about the whole thing, though. And there’s a lot of great information in here. The the bottom line with record shorts now painfully squeezes upward. Momentum has ignited across the energy sector and with a slashing red line that result that Israel has level the car. Galen. And the looming and unwind, what, a week ago. A record short position in oil and energy stocks is just getting started. Buckle up. And well, if you’ve got the nerve or the stomach, go make some money. [00:05:23][106.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:24] Let’s roll to the next story here. Energy needed for decades to ensure energy security. Lengthy, regular investments will be required to keep this demand. And as long as we can keep the government out of stopping or putting permit holders on LNG, reduced investment will impact both access to affordable and reliable energy and economic growth for producers and consumers. As a group says, this is pretty the international group of liquefied natural gas importers. I couldn’t agree with them more. In fact, we were talking about that this morning on the Energy Reality podcast with David Blackman, Irene Islam and Tammy Nemeth, and we covered that. Then it is if you stifle oil production, you will stifle your economies growth. In fact, net zero equals deindustrialization. And if you demonize or get rid of your fossil fuels, your economy will whole and go down. And so it’s either be prosperous, use fossil fuels, but let’s not pollute. Got to be a fan of the show to understand how I’m saying that. [00:06:40][76.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:40] So Serbia’s parliament debates a ban on lithium mining. This is huge. Serbian parliament began debating on opposition a proposal to ban lithium and boar mining and exploration, which effectively put an end to a contested Rio Tinto project in the west of the country. I agree there is a time and a place there’s never been a greater danger for Serbia and nothing will stop without lithium. There will be no apocalypse and no scarcity. The ruling coalition said it will not look back. The Opposition proposal has a comfortable majority of 156 deputies in the 250 seat parliament. Parliament will vote on the proposal in the coming days, pending the end of the debate. I have mixed emotion. Mining is something that you do need. Energy security needs to be done as much as you can within your own country. However, there is a lot of discussion on lithium mining in the United States and whether or not there are companies that are going to take advantage and destroy land or make a land grab over mines if that is the case. Mining is not a good thing. And I don’t know that the energy transition is actually in the best possible light in order to do that. So I think it is going to be very interesting to see how this turns out. In Serbia’s parliament, we’ll be following it. [00:08:11][90.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:11] And with that. So with that, like subscribe, share or read this to your pets. We are going to have our hearts and our prayers out for all Floridians as this next hurricane is firing up. It’s a Cat five. And I just read that it is now one of them. Hurricane Milton is absolutely one of the biggest hurricanes ever recorded. This is really a frightening day for that. And so our hearts and prayers go out for all the other Hurricane Helene victims as well, too. So buckle up. I do want to say I have my StarLink mini. Please go out and buy yours today. You know, it is imperative that you have a communication plan. You have a 24 hour mag, you have a 72 hour mag, and you have a way to make sure that you can take care of your friends and your family. So with that, buckle up and we’ll talk to you tomorrow. [00:08:11][0.0][477.0]

