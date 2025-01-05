Iran’s Energy Crossroads: Shaping Global Power Dynamics

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley, talks with George McMillan delves into the intricate relationship between energy, geopolitics, and global strategy, exploring how energy infrastructure, such as pipelines, shapes regional stability and global alliances. The discussion examines key dynamics, including Russia and China’s energy integration, Middle Eastern tensions like the Shia-Sunni divide, and the strategic significance of Iran and Syria. Utilizing frameworks like Mackinder’s Heartland Theory, the speakers analyze how regional cleavages are exploited through proxy wars, revolutions, and covert operations, with external powers like the U.S., NATO, and Israel playing pivotal roles. The conversation highlights the economic and military dimensions of energy politics, including battlefield shaping operations and the strategic control of resources, offering a nuanced perspective on the factors driving global power shifts and regional conflicts.

George and I have recorded additional updates in production on the German energy policies related to Russian Natural Gas and geopolitics and will be out this week.

Thanks, George, for stopping by the podcast. I recommend contacting him on his LinkedIn if you need geopolitical analysis in energy, especially if you are in the new United States administration or an energy company. https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-mcmillan-5665b015/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:17 - Energy Crisis and Global Dynamics

04:01 - Sea Power vs. Land Power Strategies

06:43 - Middle East Tensions and Regional Analysis

08:09 - Energy Politics and Infrastructure

12:47 - Historical Context and Regional Power Shifts

16:56 - Strategic Models and Global Influence

21:10 - Iran's Energy Crisis and Strategic Importance

27:20 - Geopolitical Mapping and Future Projections

36:27 - Israel, Turkey, and Strategic Alliances

45:12 - Energy Economics and Military Strategies

53:02 - Predictive Modeling in Geopolitics

59:31 - Outro

Full Transcript -

George McMillan [00:00:07] The United States has a bunch of problems. Russian oil and gas. The cheapest form of energy. So whichever industrial power centers that they connect to by pipeline, we'll have industries that prosper and basically put everybody else out of business. Russia being in the heartland of Central Asia. Chinese energy integration is so much more cost competitive globally that the other industrial power centers are probably going to have to also integrate. Japan's been having energy production in the Sakhalin Island. Germany had the Nord Stream pipeline, but they also had the South Stream pipeline going through the Black Sea. And wherever there is a Russian or Chinese infrastructural project, there happens to be war, tension, color, revolutions all the way around Eurasia. That is causing a big problem for the United States and losing its allies. And also whoever integrates then pays in rubles. And then there's nobody to support our $34 trillion in debt and everything just collapse.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast. My name's Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. We are in a I don't want to use the word unprecedented because that makes me airsick. And when we sit back and take a look at where we are is really in a crisis today. Iran is in a crisis right now because of not having natural gas. They're having to determine whether or not they have people actually getting natural gas to heat their homes or they have power going on. We have Syria that has fallen. There is so much going on there. But we also have Chancellor Schulz in Germany asking for more natural gas. We have more natural gas problems. And as you heard George Macmillan talking at a event in New York, this is a very big discussion because I have George Macmillan here and he is absolutely the man about town with information on what is going on right now. We're taking a little bit of a side turn from our regular land power versus sea power discussions. And welcome, George. We're sure glad you're here.

George McMillan [00:02:17] Thanks a lot. Yeah, I mean, today we want to we want to talk about what happened in Syria and we want to go to what's next. So we were doing the sea power versus land power over our key strategies because the more people know the man Mackinder Spike meant Gaddis Smith Ambassador Kennan you know, strategies of containment, the more predictive things are, the more, you know, the more sensitive everything is. And without it, you're just going to be reactive and chasing your tail. So. Right. Yes. Since this is a Stem audience that does theoretical modeling, you know, you do it for protectiveness. And if people know how to do predictive modeling in their area, well, then I'm just going to be teaching a new method in this particular area, which is, you know, we started out doing Russian natural gas and global geopolitical realignment because it totally changes the five power center strategy of Kennan. Okay. I put that in a Russo centric form that, yeah, if the more people connected to Russian natural gas, the more their industries will be competitiveness, right. And look what look at what's going on in Germany. We've been wargaming this on my old telegram channel before I axed it because there are 70 everybody's in my old telegram channel is is under a pseudonym. Right. And I'm just going to take a real wild guess and say, yeah, a lot of our foreign or financial analysts, but a lot of them are going to be foreign Intel analysts that I'm not allowed to talk to. So that's why I just tell everybody, be above board, contact me on LinkedIn so none of us get in trouble, you know, keep it real. Name our no, your real job. If you can't tell me that, I don't want to talk to you. All right? We're all going to get into trouble.

Stuart Turley [00:04:00] We deal in public information here.

George McMillan [00:04:03] Yeah. Yeah. So that's why I do that. I just want to know people's real names when they interact with me so well.

Stuart Turley [00:04:09] George, This morning on my podcast, I said regimes will change if they do not have natural gas, because in the energy world right now, a nuclear is too far out. Germany has totally decimated their nuclear arms for us to increase our 90 some odd nuclear reactors, the we're going to have to do that. Nuclear is actually a the renewable energy folks don't like nuclear because it could replace them and they don't want that. They want the wealth transfer on the solar and wind to go through. So as we talk about this, you've got all this in your head, how you want to talk about what's just happened in Syria, what's happening and what are the next steps. Yeah.

George McMillan [00:04:57] So with the in the local dynamic. What kind of modeling I use for local dynamics is I get it from Freud's Beyond pressure points principle. He says there's there's forces that integrate, integrate a psyche and disintegrate a psyche. And he gets that from physics. Centrifugal force versus centripetal forces. So I just take his methodology, apply it in the region because the sites, physical lines built by the made by the British and the French split all these different tribes all over the Middle East and even in there in the British Raj areas. So how these tribes are split up? Yeah, it's it's it creates all kinds of endless tension. That is the same kind of tension between, again, I'm going to say it again, ethnic, religious, linguistic ties. That's the three factors I look at to see what's going to what are what's going to be. Well, in political science terms, is what political cleavages are inside a country. Then you're looking at the surrounding countries that are going to try to play off that and pull it apart. Then at the global grand strategic superpower level or major power superpower level, they're going to be using those cleavages to do their proxy wars, color revolutions, covert activities. So you're I'm using knowledge of regular irregular warfare, covert overt activities, you know, institutions, you know, clandestine warfare. All of those things are very similarly, they're very similar concepts, you know, insurgency, counterinsurgency operations. They're all very similar. So that's the, you know, ethnic, religious, linguistic is how I'm looking at to understand how the Western operations are working. You're going to say something?

Stuart Turley [00:06:43] No, you're saying. Okay.

George McMillan [00:06:44] All right. So in Syria, it's it's the Shia trying to do their Shia crescent over the top to try to support the Alawite Shia in in Lebanon, in Syria. They're also coming around and supporting the the the Shia and the Who, the Shia in Yemen. So they're trying to encircle the Sunni areas. There's also Shia areas. We've got maps of that. We also have Shia areas all all down to Persian Gulf. Yeah, Go to slide. Slide 12. Yeah. All right. So you got Iran is trying to activate. Okay. And here they got that light blue. It's gray color. They're trying to interact with all the other bluish gray colors. So wherever those are is basically what what they're trying to interact with. Now, if someone says, well, Turkey's interacting with Azerbaijan, you know, Turkey's Sunni and Azerbaijan is tends to be Shia. Well, then that's that's where that breaks down the linguistic ties between the two countries because they speak the same language. It becomes control. So if you if I use the Sunni versus Shia as a first, as a first approximate approximation, then I then when you look for an anomaly and then you start to understand the the anomaly, well, then it's, then it's along the linguistic lines or yeah, it's or over or over some kind of ideological sphere. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:08:09] Okay. What is the green mean in the Saudi Arabia area versus the blue and the red? I just want to make sure I understand what I'm looking at.

George McMillan [00:08:17] Those are the Wahhabi. Those are Sunni areas. But that's the hard core. And then the cap desert, the hardcore Wahhabi areas. Okay. So there are ultra, ultra Sunnis. So they're trying to. Okay. Yeah. They're trying to move the other forms of Sunni Islam or towards the fundamental Wahhabi Islam. Yeah. So you have different factions within Islam. Well, that you're also. Yeah. So I have to break it down to a series of steps of how I break that down to analyze an area and then start looking for how the outside forces are trying to pull the country apart to start a revolution or take over. So you have Iran trying to reach the blue areas, but since 79, well, that would be since the Tehran revolution in 78 going into 79 after the grand mosque seizure in Saudi Arabia, in Mecca, the the Sunnis are trying to break out into Afghanistan and surround Iran. So Iran has a breakout strategy and the Sunnis are having encirclement strategy that's occurring within the superpowers. See power, encirclement and land power, integration and breakout strategies. So I'm using these different methodologies to start predicting, you know, if something happens in one area, what's going on and then how the other actors, you know, either regional actors, which is Sunni versus Shia, and then the global actors, which is going to be sea power versus land power. What's your next move going to be? What's the next move going to be in that region or on the other side of Eurasia? All right. All right. So if something. So you're looking at how the different actors are going to play. And so in this area, I said, okay, well, obviously, Russia didn't want to spend any more money in Syria and pulled. Out. So some people say that they're going to move those ships to Libya. Okay. That's fine. But what they're really going to do is concentrate on supporting Iran, not because they're particularly great friends with Iran, but because the sea power is trying to access Caspian Sea oil and Persian Gulf oil. So they're using the global war on terror to take over the river. They already control the maritime choke points. Now they're trying to control the riverine choke points and the terrestrial choke points because they want to take over their oil fields, natural gas fields and the pipeline routes. Okay. You can ship oil, you know, economically by overseas shipping. But now he's got to go by pipeline. So you got to control the land. Bridges to control the land bridges. You need to control the riverine and terrestrial choke points. So that's what you watch about. So now with Syria, Putin doesn't want to put any more money into that. So he's going to consolidate. So he's going to shift those resources to Iran now because Iran is going to be the so-called weakest link for the sea powers to access Caspian Sea oil and gas. So what this slide sets about, you have Turkistan that wants you know, Turkey wants to unite with the other Turkic countries on the other side of the Caspian. Azerbaijan is stuck in the middle. The Israelis have supported the Azerbaijan war in 2020. So they trained and equipped the Azeris with drones to take over the non-carbon region. I mean, the Artsakh region of the Gordo Karabakh, they did that very effectively. They used the big metal drones so the Armenians would throw on their radars and then light up their sand. Then they brought in drones to knock out the Sam sites once they knocked out. You know, you call that, you know, Sam Sites and the radar units. Called an integrated air defense system or IADs. So they use the drones to knock out the IADs. Then once the ads are gone, then they could use the drones to knock out the tanks and then the armored vehicles. So it's a very, very systematic destruction of the Armenian army in Karabakh. So a lot of especially the Indians, really broke that down and it was a total game changer. All the militaries looked at that doctrine because it was such a game changer. And you see the escalation of that in Ukraine. All right. So why why did the Israelis back the Azeris there? And it's because they want Azeri natural Caspian Sea oil and gas to flow, to, say, Haim, to get to Israel so they don't have to buy it from the Arabs. You know, the whole Ishmael and Isaac controversy has been going on for 6000 years now, and it's now over oil and gas, you know, so it escalates.

Stuart Turley [00:12:48] I just changed it to this one because you were talking about Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Russia and Azerbaijan. So this one was one of your slides that I went ahead and moved to you so that folks would see what that was.

George McMillan [00:13:02] Yeah, I have a detailed slide set, but we're not doing a detailed slide, so know, I got that in the background. So just so people know with that I have it. But yeah, this is conversational. We're just going to just talk over maps now or the conversation goes, All right. So in this one, this is a good map because you have in orange is is is Azerbaijan and you have a lot of oil and gas and well, in the whole area. But yeah, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the Turks. And this has been going on for a long time. They really want that that Trans Caspian pipeline to go from. Well, a lot is just south of Baku. That's that point on that map going into the Caspian Sea. So basically, they want to run a pipeline just south of there across the Caspian to Turkmen Bashi. And the Kazakhs would also like to build a pipeline going from coming south to Baku. And then it can go through. They've been going through Tbilisi, Georgia, then down to, say, horn or sending it through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits into Bulgaria and Greece. So Right, right. And then the pipelines that way they would could save a lot of money if they built the pipelines directly over the tankers or pass or the Latvian corridor. So but Armenia is in a way that's been blocking it. They if if Georgia gets controlled by the Russians, the Turks don't want to get blocked. So they want a different pipeline route. But the Armenians don't want to get separated. Okay. Because because of the Turkic genocide of the Armenians. And I got maps on that. If you look at their that territory, the Armenian side in 1900 to what little territory they have left and a mass population graph. Well I mean it just makes the it makes the. Yeah it. Makes the Holocaust look like nothing. But it's not talked about. So, yeah, one thing talked about a lot and the other one, you can't talk about it at all. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:15:08] You get banned.

George McMillan [00:15:09] Yeah. Yeah. You're going to get. Yeah, it's. You're going to get strikes. So. So in this concept, what I what I think the Armenian should do is allow a roadway and and and railways, but build it 20 or 20ft off the ground so the Turks can have their goods go back and forth. They can travel over, but not stop in Armenia. I think that would be the best solution because it's going to be a silver or the Led offer that you can't refuse. Refusing everything is going to be well, you're going to be assaulted, right? Ooh. Yeah. I mean, it's you might as well take the money and but just try to minimize the negative effects. Right. So the the US policy has been to use move the EU eastward to set up a trading bloc to take over the European peninsula by taking over by moving the EU, NATO into the Baltics, Poland, Ukraine as a match set and to take over the land bridge of the European peninsula. Okay, that would be a land bridge between the Baltic and the Black Sea. All right. In this case, they're trying to take over. The fight is over the land bridge between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, which is Azerbaijan and Georgia. Well, you know, north north, because the Russians already. Okay, somehow the Chechens got a lot more weapons and ammunition and they're a Sunni Salafist area. And yes, the people from the Arabian Peninsula put a lot of money in radicalizing the mosques. And in Chechnya, the same people that Zbigniew Brzezinski and Stansfield Turner dealt with in Operation Cyclone. So you can start correlations not cause, but I think people can make a reasonable assumption about what I'm getting at.

Stuart Turley [00:16:56] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:16:57] So there is, you know, armed revolutions in Chechnya, obviously instigated by outside actors. Again, I use, you know, Freud's Freud's disintegration integration adaptation of of physics modeling to look at that because what side, what kind of outside actors are trying to inflame those tensions? Yeah, one can only guess. I see such stupidity on LinkedIn. That's fairly people written by people. The United States had never been to the region or are completely unfamiliar with, you know, or their activities.

Stuart Turley [00:17:29] Right. Or they're a podcast host. The legend in their own mind. Yeah. Let me.

George McMillan [00:17:34] Think. We don't know any of those people. No. So in this case, the the United States wants to continue that. And the West is Britain, too. Well, it's Wall Street, certainly London, Washington, DC and London.

Stuart Turley [00:17:48] The Black Rocks of the world. Is that what you're saying?

George McMillan [00:17:51] And if you look at. Yeah, if you look at the history, you know, if you look at the man Mackinder speak man thought lineage where these grand strategists were. Yeah it's it's Oxford and basically Yale. Well, Yale, Harvard and Newport where the Naval War College is. So if you look at these strategies and look at at the MBA financiers that also attend the same set business schools at the at those universities, you can start and then see what financial companies they get to. You know, one can start drawing conclusions of who's behind stuff. That's right. Yeah, yeah, yeah. If you it helps if you actually, you know, know some of these people. So anyway you have. Yeah. Getting back to it. go down to slide 15. Yeah. There you go. So the turkey doesn't have that. Well Turkey originally doesn't really have the oil and gas, but it's the land bridge, the Anatolian peninsula that connects, you know, West Asia to Europe. So getting any kind of Caspian Sea area oil and gas or Persian Gulf area or oil and gas has to go through Turkey. So that's his position. It's you've got the largest gas supplies in the world, you know, between the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, and then the biggest industrial powers of the world in Europe, mainly it's mainly the German speaking countries, Germany, Switzerland. Listen. Stein. And Austria, Liechtenstein may be just the size of a United States county. But they do have hilti tools as base there, which, you know, everybody, you know, which are in all the stores. Okay. And they produce a lot a lot of dental surgical equipment. Wow. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. Well, all right. So, yeah, there's that there. So even as small as they are, they still have tremendous amount of technical progress. And then and in Austria, yeah, they have the German automobile companies there. They also have Road Tax and KTM that make engines, motorcycles, that kind of stuff. Road tax makes the engines for what? C2 and Bombardier. And they also making design engines for for the Indian company. What is it? I can't escape. Since they bought Jaguar a long time ago. They make a lot of busses and stuff like that. So they also are doing the technical work for them. They Yeah. Well, satire, rifles, Glock pistols, they have their own military industrial complex as water ski and college scopes. They have their own industrial capacity and military. So it's very important. So those areas produce. And then they're also connected to northern Italy where the manufacturing is, so that on both sides of the Alps there is where most of the EU's industrial power is. So in this case, cutting Western Europe off from natural gas is sinking those economies. So getting the natural gas through Turkey to those industrial power centers, either you have to bring the natural gas to them or those companies in the German speaking world have to move to where the gases one or the other. Right. Okay. So you were talking about Schultz is going to be repair the talking about repairing the Nord Stream.

Stuart Turley [00:20:55] All right. Well, he was he was begging for for natural gas. And it turns out they voted him out as a vote of no confidence. So he's going to be replaced. And that falls right in with. What I've been saying is if you don't have natural gas, you will be replaced.

George McMillan [00:21:10] Right. So, okay, getting back to the Middle East, I just wanted to make a connection here on this slide of what the geo political geo geographical importance of Turkey is. Right. So if the what happened in Syria was, yeah, Assad did not allow that the pipeline to go through from Qatar. So he's replaced. Turkey can immediately start building pipelines. Immediately is still taking years and years to build pipelines from the Syrian fields and the Levant fields in the Eastern Med. I got pictures of those, but I think people already kind of have an idea of where they are. So now they now they've moved to Assad out of the way. They can start building pipelines. It's not going to be in time to save Germany. All right. But they're playing in this case. You know, the the big financial institutions, without naming anybody, are still playing the long game. They still want to access Iranian. They need to access the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea fields to Iran. So with with the Russian, Iranian and Chinese alliance, they want to protect Central Asia. And right now, the weakest link is Iran. So if you're Washington, London, you need to use the the rivalries in that region to do your color revolutions so you can pull it off without in your British or American and minimizing the amount of British and American troops that are on the ground. Same thing in Ukraine. They're trying to do the same thing here. So now how do you do that? Well, since if you go down to the next slide, what Turkey's trying to do is do this is take the former Soviet republics that are now the the six countries of Russia or the economic or the Eurasian Economic Union or the the Csto, the Common Strategic Security Alliance that that Russia and China are trying to develop mainly. Well, yeah, it's small. So there are competing Turkey wants to be Central Asia based on linguistic and ethnic ties. You might have different Sunni versus Shia and the region. It's still mostly Sunni, but they're not strong Wahhabis. They're more moderates, but they're going on a linguistic kinship. And if you watch some of these videos on a topic go down and look at the at the comment section, I use comment section to do my my sentiment analysis, you know, content, frequency analysis. What's what are most people saying? Like, what's that moral group, Right. When you start to look at that moral group, yeah, you start to see a lot of Uzbeks that are really for this, their land, their land trapped at least that that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have access to the Caspian Ocean. So they're not as land trapped as as as the Uzbeks are. But still, overwhelmingly they want to join and get connected to Azerbaijan through that Trans Caspian pipeline. And Turkey wants it. Okay. They would also like a land bridge. The land bridge would go through Iran. So there are the people that are really trying to destabilize Iran. And who else is Well, Israel, the United States and Great Britain. So once you start to understand the role of energy and geopolitics and the and the the layer of superpower, major power, regional power structures, then you can start saying, well, how they're going to use these ethnic rivalries within this in the in the in any region to do their bidding. So these these wars, like the civil war in Myanmar, these things aren't by accident. We were talking before, how many billions of dollars, what cut or through, they say $300 billion into overthrowing Assad? Well, I don't know how many billions of dollars the U.S. and and Great Britain spend in that, you know, issue.

Stuart Turley [00:24:52] Now with or with with with or without weapons being left behind.

George McMillan [00:24:57] Yeah. It's it's.

Stuart Turley [00:24:58] Just. Astronomical.

George McMillan [00:25:00] Right. And then I was talking to somebody that some of this stuff I get is like baseball. And conversations are like, well, if the if the if Britain and United States are behind this, they would have their latest in Stingers. You all MANPADs, your manned portable air defense systems or shoulder fired anti-tank weapons. Right. I'm like, no way. If you're doing Colbert operations where if you're sending them your latest and greatest equipment and high quality that is no longer a covert operation, that's an overt military operation that no longer a clandestine proxy war, that's an that's an overt military action. So in corporate actions, you want to you don't want to pin the crime on yourself. You want to pin it on your rival. So you want to frame the right. So, yeah, I need to throw that in there because I some of the conversations with people that have never done this before or never been around words and never seen it, if they'd never worked in a war zone. You put it that way. It's some of these if I'm talking to someone who's never been in this atmosphere, Yeah, some of these comments are just like should be face obvious, but they're not, right. So in this case, if if Turkey is going to use the Sunni vetoes to occupy Syria and Lebanon and wall out the Shia, they're also going to use them to push back on Israel. They're also going to use them to push back on the Kurds. And then, you know, who's also in the same problem with the Kurds, the Armenians. So the Armenians are now just a speedbump within from getting Erdogan. I know my Armenian and I got a lot of Armenian friends are going to get mad at me for saying that. But I, I got to be I just got to be straightforward here, Right? They're going to murder one as this little strip of land in Armenia that is keeping him from unifying with Aliyev and at zero, you know, in Azerbaijan. And then he he would either needs that Trans Caspian pipeline to go from region to, well, Turkmenistan. Well, we'll just leave it at that. Or he needs a land bridge going through Iran. And guess what? If you go down to well, go down one slide. This is cover the greater Israel thing. Yeah. So just an aside here. If the Theodor Herzl plan or the United plan is for is for Israel to take from the Nile to the Euphrates, is the idea the. Okay, so.

Stuart Turley [00:27:21] You're saying this greater Israel is Israel's plan?

George McMillan [00:27:25] Yeah. Well, yeah. Well, it's Theodore Herzl's plan. Okay. There's actually a hotel in Jerusalem. Call Herzl Hotel, so. Okay. Gotcha. He was if Mehan Mackinder speak men and then have their sea power doctrines and Ratso and house op or have the German Russian integration plans Theodor Herzl had his had his Israel plan is his Zionist plan because he's saying that the Jewish people need a homeland. So that's how that came out and that's where herzl's discussion of that in the early 20th century. And he ended up living in Basel, you know, in the banking community, interacting with the other people in the other banking communities to make this happen. There's a lot of videos on YouTube that people can can double check. So you have Israel is now going to try to stop its actors supporting it's taking over Syria now. They need to contain the Sunni vetoes there. I think they're going to move all the way up to our 10th airbase that the United States is holding or even up to where the Kurds, well, they're united with the Kurds and U.S. is going to want to move in there. And now Turkey is going to turn on Israel and try to take over that territory, too. When we get to the maps there, it's open desert. So there's not a lot of physical resistance, but there is a territory that you've got to occupy. Well, you're going to use airpower and ESR equipment to do that. But yeah, Turkey is now going to want to push out the United States, the Kurds in Israel. So let's go down. Let's go down to the Iranian. Yeah, well, go down to map 22 real quick. I want to get okay, I posted this map several times so people can keep track of where the oil and natural gas fields are because that's the end goal. And then people can imagine how that how the natural gas pipelines would run from those fields to Europe. Well, okay, I got pictures that I'm drawn, but people right now to see what the goal line is, is to get that resources to Europe. And you're going through basically the Sunni versus Shia. The way I do strategic plans is the rational actor models, the rational actor, belief preference, constraint models. It's your beliefs that define your preferences. Your constraints is how much resources you have, either military or your raw materials or diplomatic. All right. So going down to yeah, if you go down to map 29. Yeah. There's just a quick picture of, of the pipeline. From Baku, Baku to Tbilisi to Susa, which is just north of Batumi or down through cars. Well, please see two cars or is there to say hand or there's also the the Turkish pipeline that goes over the the Dardanelles and part and Bosphorus Straits.

Stuart Turley [00:30:16] And then if you rollover from Turkey, you go then to, you know, into the other. This is why the Turkey president was wanting and advertising several months ago that he wants to be the natural gas hub of the entire area. I understand that once you become that hub, you become very powerful.

George McMillan [00:30:38] Right. Then he then he's got tremendous leverage in Europe because right now they're saying the bigger argument for pushing NATO's east. Okay. Like those GW videos we're watch you know we're we did clips of. Right. They didn't want Russia to sell natural gas, oil and natural gas to rebuild its economy and its military. Well, okay. So they didn't want to become dependent on Russian energy. Right. All they're doing is shifting that dependency to Turkey. So now it's going to be whatever argument they had against invading and breaking apart Russia. Well, it's in Turkey's best interests to do the same thing that that Russia. Well, Turkey's going to know that. They're also going to try to break apart Turkey if they're trying to break apart Russia. They're trying to also try to break apart Turkey. So everyone knows this. So he wants more natural gas to go through Turkey so he can build up his society. Right. So he's going to want some level of independence from Putin and Russia, but not total. It works better if they you know, he he wants a bigger piece of the action, but he still has to collude with with Russia. Right. Okay. So people people are saying, Putin is totally defeated. You know, that was a big win in Syria for for Israel and Turkey. Putin is totally, you know, shamed, embarrassed, are all, you know, defeated, all this other stuff. Not so fast. Not so fast. Because Turkey is not doing this for free? Nope. If Russia breaks apart and you get the Russian republics can sell directly to Europe and bypass Turkey, guess what? Turkey's leverage and prices fall while the prices fall. Then their leverage falls. Okay. They make more money if they collude with Germany over all that. The Syria thing did was just shift the negotiation, you know, the negotiations between Erdogan and Putin into unstable. It's just a renegotiation. Well, if people look at it, it's okay. Your audience is not going to have a problem. And understanding that they're just renegotiating the oil and natural gas deals. Right. Okay. So now go ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:32:46] Yeah, I was just going to say, the Syrian natural gas pipelines that you'd mentioned as well. They're not Syrian natural gas fields up in that area. One time we were talking that those are now that we did not want to give up that territory, the United States.

George McMillan [00:33:02] Yeah. So now is the worst might in Georgia.

Stuart Turley [00:33:05] And what's the next slide?

George McMillan [00:33:07] Yeah. Let me let me look through this real quick. Okay. So Iran. Yeah. Go to 74. Let's talk about Iran for a minute. Okay. All right. Okay. This is what we were talking about last week off air. The big Israel is going to say that they're attacking Iran to stop the well, knock out the theological the theocratic regime. All right. I'm kind of for that. Right. And they want to knock out Iran's nuclear policy. But the real reason is, of course, oil and natural gas. Right. All right. So they're going to use this as the pretext to invade because Iran is going to have the the the nuclear bomb any minute now. But you also get in what they call the security dilemma. If you know, if you start to buy some guns and your neighbor doesn't have any, just in case your neighbor gets suspicious of. Well, why is that buy person buying guns? Is it offensive or defensive? Yep. Are they about to take are they about to attack us? So then what do you do? Well, he's got X amount of weapons. Now I'm going to buy two X, right? Then the other person says, Well, you know, you people get the point. There's an arms race. The more Iran is surrounded by the Sunnis, the more it tries to break out in the in it and form the Shia crescent. Well, okay. The more the Sunnis react to that and try to block it, the harder it tries and the more it builds its arms up, the more the U.S. sanctions it to Western trade. It's got to go to the east. So when you understand this, the the geographic or the geostrategic see power versus land power, you can start to see how the what the country's next move is going to be. We have the present move. What's their next move going to be in the in American football? It's going to be if you if you know the down and distance, you can have a general guess whether a team is going to pass or run and then you're going to look. Got their line up and make further, further deductions. You don't know exactly what play is called in the huddle, but you can start narrowing down your guesses and forming your defense for that. Right. So we're taking the same the same kind of keys. Tom Landry Call them keys. We're applying that in a geostrategic sense so that the pretext is going to be Iran is the more they're surrounded, they're more they're going to try to build up their capabilities. And knowing that the Wolfowitz doctrine that's in the that's in Iran papers, everybody should download them and read them. It's online. They lay out everything I've been talking about. They lay it out in their bullet points of their chapter headings. So we're just watching to okay. The Wolfowitz doctrine of 92 is operationalized by the rand by the Rand papers. Anyway, so they want oil and natural gas and they got to build the pipelines. Well, how are they going to do that? Well, Turkey wants to do its Turkistan rebuilding of the Ottoman Empire to the north and to the south by going down in the Levant. So they use the Sunni vetoes to do that? Well, in this case, if you go down. Yeah, that's the nuclear sites on that one. So that's ostensibly what they're going to hit. Right. The more they talk about that, the more Iran is actually going to try to build up its nuclear deterrence. So like Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis says, well, we're pushing them into making a bomb. Exactly. All right. So and there's a lot of merit to that. Yeah. Go down to the next slide. Yeah, that's a simpler version of of the potential military targets.

Stuart Turley [00:36:27] Now, George, they've been saying that they were going to have a weapon for weeks, for about a year now.

George McMillan [00:36:34] And I for my for an entire time in G1.

Stuart Turley [00:36:38] It's just nuts that. Yeah, they're going to have one boom and any moment. And I've even heard rumors that they've already got them. So, you know, they're rumors. Who knows what they've got. It just seems that they've got enough uranium already done. Just it just seems silly now and then.

George McMillan [00:36:55] They don't want, you know, Saudi Arabia to then get nuclear weapons either, because if Saudi Arabia gets overthrown by the Wahhabis and people like, that's farfetched. No, it's not really. Alastair Crooke did an amazing series of papers from 2014 to 2017 in The Huffington Post, of all places. I know that's not known for It's it's it's high intellectual thought, but he's the smartest person in the Middle East by far. Wow. And while he was in closed source writing in MI6, I think it was, and then to Intel. But yeah, all of his work is in open source now. And yeah, he knows more about the Middle East than that. I forgot. I mean, I learned from him. He's on Judge Napolitano. But people need to go back and look at his old works that he did in the Huffington Post to really understand Howdy Arabia. So the aim of ISIS is to overthrow the House of Saud and take over take over Mecca. All right. So if you know that Saudi Arabia does not arm its own military, it has a military, but they won't give them live ammunition. They use the Pakistanis to guard the oil fields. But in order to keep the Wahabis and the Shia Saudis, oil oilfields are in the Shia areas of Saudi Arabia. So the the House of Saud uses the Pakistani military to guard the oil fields to keep the two groups apart. So Saudi Arabia doesn't want to bring nuclear weapons into Saudi Arabia, but they've been supporting Pakistan. And A.Q. Khan, A.Q. Khan, I mean, they supported that effort for the package to get nuclear weapons. So the assumption has always been that the Saudis actually have nuclear weapons. Right. Okay. Just so people understand that that background.

Stuart Turley [00:38:41] And that makes sense. But we also take a look at Iran. And you know the rumor. Okay. Do they have them? Do they not? You and I don't know. But on the other hand, Iran is in a very dangerous spot when people do not have enough power for a regime change potentially coming in. Is something worse going to be sitting on the sideline?

George McMillan [00:39:06] Yeah, I didn't have time. You talked about that just before the show. I was busy preparing for this one. Look at that. All right. But the immediate question is, how could Iran with the most natural gas on the friggin planet?

Stuart Turley [00:39:20] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:39:22] All right. They have a lot of it has to do with sanctions. They can only sell you know, the Chinese have not really pushed the Silk Road strategy over land and integrated with Iran to the degree that they should. They need to send those pipelines out of Turkmenistan heavily into those fields, which means they got to push them down into the Persian Persian Gulf. And you got to go over the Argo's mountains, which is going to be no easy task. Right. All right. So and then they really should be burying those natural gas pipelines so they can't be easily bombed.

Stuart Turley [00:39:56] Right.

George McMillan [00:39:56] That is I mean, they are saying. Hills. It's not like cutting through granite. Well, but it still is still a task. So they should be doing that and getting prepared. Yeah, well, we'll have to I'll have to look into that because. Well, for the reasons on. Yeah. Go down one more slide. Okay. Okay. Now we're actually going to get into the meat of this. Okay. We just as we're going through the slide, I just want to there's so many aspects of this. It's like, where do you even begin? I try to do.

Stuart Turley [00:40:23] Exactly that again. And then when you get in, then you get me asking questions.

George McMillan [00:40:28] That's why it's done very systematically in order. And how many? This is 113. And it's just pictures I left out of it because the pros are going to be in the other slide sets. So we're trying to just get regional proximal proximate cause here. So if Turkey is going to destabilize Iran to get a land bridge to Turkmenistan, you're going to want to take the Caspian Sea area. So now here we have your ethnic, linguistic and religious map. So this is two different ethnic groups. You have the blue area next to Azerbaijan. Below the anchors are quarters corridor. That's Armenia. And then Non-carbon Exclave is is there. So the yeah, the blue area. That's the Azeri area of of of I'm sorry, of Iran. That yellow area is the Kurdish area. That's east of Turkey and east of Iraq. Wow. So the goal would be the easiest goal would be for Azerbaijan and Turkey to try to activate the A-series in an error dentiste type claim to destabilize and break away from Iran. All right. That would be one piece of the puzzle moving from Azerbaijan and Turkey that would actually link the two. So they would love to break apart that part of Iran and take it. Then they wouldn't really need. If they did that, they actually really wouldn't need to take over Armenia as much. They could. They could. They could do that. Now, Erdogan has been in negotiations with Arsalan of the PKK and let him free. When I watch regional videos on that. Okay. What's the problem with those videos? They're good, informative, proximate cause news stories, but they're not putting it into the context of the regional and superpowers geopolitical strategies. So when I look at it, videos that talk about that or read news stories, whatever I'm doing, I start to put it into that overarching context. Okay. Why is Erdogan want to get Ocalan out of jail? Well, I'm just going to take a real wild guess. He's been in I think he's been in jail since 2019, I think, or 2018 or I don't know what I wait no longer than that. I can't remember when somebody in the comment section will throw it up, but he's obviously going to want Ocalan out. I also want out to get the Kurds in line. He doesn't want the Kurds to attack west towards Ankara and Istanbul or wherever he's going to. Let me take a wild guess and say he's going to want them to attack east to Iran. So there's going to be some kind of deal made, because if he can take PKK is energy. I mean, human capital, energy. Right. And instead of directing it against him, inward directed outward. Again, using Freud's inward and yeah, internal external reasoning here, if he can direct it externally, then he can then they can use the Kurds and the A-series to destabilize Iran. Now, keep in mind, Caspian report that YouTube video show that they've been getting a lot of help from external writers. I'll let that I'll let people think about that for a second. He does this videos out of Baku. I don't personally know. I've been to Baku several times, but he's been reporting on what his video is, that in this an assistant Baluchistan area of southeastern Iran, the weapons that we left behind, the $80 billion that just magically appeared in that orange area of southeastern Iran.

Stuart Turley [00:43:58] Geez.

George McMillan [00:43:59] Who else is interested? Would it be you to also fund these enterprises? Well, Israel's already been supporting Azov militarily. Well, why would they be doing that? Well, because of that blue area. And in north northwestern Iran, they want the Israelis to also destabilize and overthrow Iran because they want they want to buy that Caspian Sea oil and gas it so they don't have to buy it from the Arabs. Again, you're going back to that Isaac versus Ishmael Wall and going on for 6000 years. And since that's been going on for 6000 years now, I don't think it's going to stop any time soon.

Stuart Turley [00:44:35] No. Holy smokes.

George McMillan [00:44:37] All right. So and then you get into the end Times prophecies that I was talking about in the videos before. Again, Why am I talking about that? You know, rational actor, belief, preference, constraint models. What are the beliefs that's going to determine the preferences and then whatever their objectives are or or or amount of resources they have to fight a war a long, well, dying. Using dime modeling, you're going to, you know, fight a war, either military, militarily, diplomatically, economically or infrastructure. Right. Combination of all those things. That's how we build. That's how I build my RSVP models. You know.

Stuart Turley [00:45:12] Think.

George McMillan [00:45:13] Plan modeling.

Stuart Turley [00:45:14] While we're while we're here and talking about this, do you see that AI, Israel has deactivated or eliminated a lot of the air defense tools, air defense that Russia has dropped in? And I heard I don't know if it's true.

George McMillan [00:45:33] Korea or.

Stuart Turley [00:45:35] Iran. So Iran is now open. So for Israel to make nuclear or to attack their nuclear sites. And there's now a big rumble. Are they going to attack their nuclear sites? Because if Israel.

George McMillan [00:45:51] You came in, the Internet stopped for some reason.

Stuart Turley [00:45:54] Yeah. You know, I ask a question and it doesn't like that.

George McMillan [00:45:58] Okay. So, again, because this is so complicated. Yeah. My it is my slide matic, but we're debating.

Stuart Turley [00:46:07] Here in this and we've only got about five more minutes. But when we sit back and take a look at some of the biggest news articles out there, if Israel attacks the oil, it will take out there's about three places. There's one island, current island that they could attack and it would cripple their ability to make money if Iran goes after and Netanyahu said that he was going to take out their nuclear capabilities and then the Biden administration allegedly gave them permission. I'm like just kind of like going, what in the world is going on?

George McMillan [00:46:45] Okay. Yeah. So in there. Yeah, no, we're good. In the limited time that we have left, we'll bring this thing up to a close because, yeah, it took me decades to do the unified behavioral theory and then apply it to direct. And then I spent the last 15 years in the Middle East learning all the other aspects. Right. This is it's none of this gets explained in one show. No. What's really obvious is going watching the General Wesley Clark videos and watching everything sense. Yeah, all the TV generals are just reading the script written by them, by big finance and big oil. They do not understand these de strategies. The sea power versus land power strategies are not taught. If I had not been working on the unified behavioral theory of how to integrate well psychological, political, economic, demographic and geopolitical models, I wouldn't be able to do an integrated geostrategic model either. So talking to some people behind the scenes that are in the finance world, how many people actually know the role of energy within that framework? Not a lot, and definitely not even Trump's picks. So again, while since Chris Wright's been on your show, he'll if he watches these videos, then he will be probably one of the few people that know what people are talking about. Well, Huckabee is going to become the ambassador in Israel. Are they going to tell him? No, They will tell him exactly what He's an evangelical Zionist who thinks the Christians and the Jews are going to push out, you know, the the, you know, the Islamic groups and take over the area. So to some extent, he believes in the way David Jeremiah wrote a book on the gold it becoming golden age that articulates that and is basically the greater Israel. You know for the sake of this conversation here, because we got to wrap this up. So going from those books, because that's going to be the beliefs that, you know, make the how I can do my rational actor models. You know, what would you if you believe this and you want to achieve this goal, what are the.

Stuart Turley [00:48:43] What are the steps?

George McMillan [00:48:44] What are the steps? All right. So that's the kind of logic that I'm using. And of course, it's from John Harsanyi, the Nobel Prize laureate and Herbert dentist who write about that you game theory and decision theory. So that's where I'm getting this from. You know, I'm not just making it up. Okay. So then the yeah, I've done a lot of theoretical modeling and both on my own work and at work work. So in this case, the Greater Turkistan Plan actually matches with the strategic policies of the Wolfowitz doctrine of, of the U.S. and the UK and Israel. So you see how that worked out in Syria. Now it's got to play out by using the Azeris up north and the Kurds up north and the Baluch up north. And what you're telling me with recent events with Israel striking. Well, if Iran is having energy problems, you know, converting raw materials into electrical power, right, then something I'm going to go way out on a limb and say something was sabotage possibly.

Stuart Turley [00:49:45] I'm going to say, yeah.

George McMillan [00:49:46] We'll look into that. I haven't even I've been preparing for this all morning. So I wasn't looking at I wasn't looking at that. Well, I was planning ahead, so that's why I can't do anything right now.

Stuart Turley [00:49:57] But. And he also the are they going to attack the nuclear thing? Because that's the big thing. If they attack the oil and gas, the oil price, because the number one buyer for Iranian oil is China. Right. And so if they attack that, that takes away their revenue. But if they attack the nuclear, what is that going to do to the market? So, I mean, that's I've got other folks rocking out.

George McMillan [00:50:24] If they're knocking out the power generation to homes, it's a battlefield operate. It's a battlefield shaping operation that is going to try to trigger the ethnic, religious and linguistic rivalry.

Stuart Turley [00:50:37] Wow.

George McMillan [00:50:38] All right. So that's what you're trying to trigger. That's why we're going to we're going to go ahead and end on this slide here because people want to see what kind of the Farsi speakers are in the center. Okay. That's that that that greenish area, the brown the brown areas, areas that are desert, nobody lives it. I've flown over Iran probably two dozen times, at least every single different direction you can think of, you know, coming from different areas. So I've flown over daytime, nighttime, you know, people would be like, well, what do you see it at night? It's what you don't see. You don't see any lights in that middle yet.

Stuart Turley [00:51:14] No power.

George McMillan [00:51:15] What you'll see every now and then is is an oil flare.

Stuart Turley [00:51:18] Yeah.

George McMillan [00:51:18] So, yeah. What do you see at night? It's what you don't see. I mean or what you do see. You see very few lights and very few oil flares. And usually the lights are right around the oil flares. I mean, the gas. The gas flares. I'm sorry.

Stuart Turley [00:51:29] Right. Flaring. And we. Well, you.

George McMillan [00:51:32] Bet. The people on this show might be familiar with those. You bet. During the daytime, you can see the oil derricks and the jackpots out there. So that's why, you know, that's where I can you know, that's what you can see. So they're going to be if they're if they're shutting down their power grid, that's going to be a battle shaping operation. So then the weapons flowing into an Azeri irredentist operation would be state would they would be pre-staged. So, again, what happened? What happened in Syria for that to go down so fast the way it did stuff had to be prearranged behind the scenes.

Stuart Turley [00:52:04] Wow.

George McMillan [00:52:05] Okay. Because otherwise it would have gone into chaos. That transition occurred in ten days.

Stuart Turley [00:52:11] Wow.

George McMillan [00:52:12] So Erdogan, in some ways he betrayed Putin, but as he was doing that, he must have been on the phone to Putin also saying, hey, look, I'm going to do this. I'm going to take this. And then you write some kind of comp because it's still in their best interest to control the flow of gas and oil. West because you don't want the prices to collapse the West, Right. Gas prices to collapse down to $20 a barrel. Okay. It's not in Putin's nor Erdogan's best interest to collapse it. They still want it to stay high because they want to get monopoly prices to the closest they can get it. You bet. So I just want people to start thinking through this, because if you're looking at the news, you're going to be reactive. I want people to do proactive. I don't do all this theoretical modeling, you know. Right to guess the guess. So, yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:53:01] So what would Iran what would Israel's benefit of taking out their nuclear their nuclear program would be to make sure that they don't have a nuclear bomb so they don't blow them up. That is that is a given.

George McMillan [00:53:20] I don't even think it has anything to do with. Because if if they're trying to destabilize Iran and they don't have nuclear weapons yet, then you just destabilize Iran and get the oil and natural gas because you're trying to take over their job points. You don't care about the nuclear enrichment facility is unless they have a nuclear bomb. If they already had a nuclear deterrence, you would be back into mad theory and you wouldn't be doing this battlefield shape shaping operations.

Stuart Turley [00:53:46] While a light bulb went off because the holy smokes, Batman, when you sit back and take a look at it that way, yeah, that is a whole different can of worms. And that explains why things are going on the way they are.

George McMillan [00:54:03] yeah. I was in Baghdad since early 2010 where this was a big deal back then. So I mean, I've been thinking about it for that.

Stuart Turley [00:54:10] Wow.

George McMillan [00:54:11] Yeah. Plus, I mean, in university you read books and everything's abstract and which which is all well and good. I mean, you know something. But you really have to live there and travel the area and you have to know what the economic development strategies are. And then geopolitical strategies are the opposite of sabotaging that. And then how do you sabotage that? That's when you get to the targeting packages.

Stuart Turley [00:54:33] Holy smokes.

George McMillan [00:54:34] And then the targeting packages are that guy's book. What is it? Unrestricted warfare, right? Financial, diplomatic, military resource stuff. But you got to know these different things. And it's one of these things where I've just learned because I keep on changing jobs and locations, because I'm a very curious person, I keep on getting thrown out of my comfort zone to into a different area. But yeah, then I got to work seven years. Hours a week to get down learning curves and new jobs. Yep. Well, okay. You know, being the F and G, right? So I'll take whatever job they give me, right? So I like that because I like getting thrown out and I get very bored very easily. Anyway, I accumulated this knowledge over such a long time. Then I'm kind of surprised that people don't realize it like that. That's why we're going over these slides, sets and maps and pictures. So, you know, if they're having power outages, that's just. Well, I'll I'll look into it when we get off here. Yeah, that's going to be battlefield shaping operations. Battlefield shaping operations to what? To start these different ethnic religion wars to destabilize Iran. Again, the Sykes-Picot agreement drew these lines between between these different groups. So that's they're using that to destabilize Iran. And it's not that they're going to use the nuclear sites as a red herring. That's just a pretext. Wow. So now what's rush they're going to do? They're out of Syria. We'll end it here. But they're out of Syria now. They see what what's going on here? Russia is at the north of the Caspian Sea right now. They've got a rush and it's much I adds to Iran. Okay. That's going to be a mess. Integrated air defense systems.

Stuart Turley [00:56:11] That's what I was thinking. Thank you. Just one make sure. Air defense, because the all the air defense systems have already been wiped out of Israel. And then one of the earlier ones that they did, I believe it was like 100 planes or something like that.

George McMillan [00:56:25] Yeah. I mean, I think I don't think it's a secret that the U.S. Air Force used to fly just 16 metal birds over Iran, you know, with impunity. Right. You know, ten years ago. Then I look back years ago, they they started to move the S-300 out there. But do you you know, again, in covert operations, you're not going to put your latest and greatest because then that pins the crime on you. You're trying to pin it on the rival. But this is this is overt operations. So Russia is going to now move their IAD systems, which means they have to move their technicians to run them into Israel. Okay. You're you're cost too much there. They're moving because they don't want Iran is going to be the next vulnerability. Putting U.S. troops in there is too difficult because the our gas mountains are too high. They need to use. Right. They're already there. Wow.

Stuart Turley [00:57:12] But we had a undocumented I saw this on a headline. I can't remember where it was, but we had an undocumented troop build up that the Pentagon finally admitted in Syria. We have a lot more people there. Unbelievable. I want to we'll talk about.

George McMillan [00:57:30] Well, again, knowing that if you have take over now, the Kurds are going to use them to push out the Israelis and the Kurds, which means they had to push out the US. Right. And then the U.S. and Naito are ostensibly narrow countries. Yeah. So now you're at a stage where there is just going to be a lot of contradictions.

Stuart Turley [00:57:50] Wow. Well, this is great. Yeah, this was a great episode. We're going to record again. Very quickly, we'll get this one turn around. We have another three episodes almost ready to go. So this is pretty exciting, right?

George McMillan [00:58:03] A football game. You're only talking about two teams here. You're talking about a dozen teams. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:58:09] This this is A5D chess match going on right now.

George McMillan [00:58:13] We'll cut it down to six teams. So you have it. You have a six team huddle here, basically.

Stuart Turley [00:58:17] Wow. All right. All right. What's our next topic? Where we're going on the next topic?

George McMillan [00:58:24] Okay. Well, I'll look up what happened in Iran today. Okay. And, well, we'll talk because of it. Sabotage. It's battlefield shaping operations. What? What they struck because this battlefield shaping operations. Now, what's the battle going to be? The battle is going to be in these ethnic groups. All right. So now the sea power is going to attack because I want people to think about this in terms of sea power versus land power. Right. So now how how is the land power going to strike back? Got it. We want to be the coaching staff in the skyboxes looking down at the field.

Stuart Turley [00:58:57] We want to be the skyboxes talking to the generals saying this is what's going to happen. Right.

George McMillan [00:59:04] Well, I'll kick the ball, right? That would be good too. But yeah, that's just the way I do this. If I think about it objectively, then I don't get caught up in tunnel vision.

Stuart Turley [00:59:12] There we go.

George McMillan [00:59:13] Yeah. I'm.

Stuart Turley [00:59:14] I'm learning how to speak, George.

George McMillan [00:59:16] Yeah, well, it's a logic of scientific discovery. It's the last chapter in that book is about proving yourself wrong. So you guard against bias, your own bias, your confirmation bias.

Stuart Turley [00:59:31] Well, we'll have you link LinkedIn in the show notes for you there. Yeah. So. All right. See you soon.

George McMillan [00:59:36] All right. Thanks.