Ford Cuts Jobs

November 20, 2024 Clark Savage

Joe Biden is not “mismanaging” funds or making “poor decisions.” Let’s drop the pretense. What’s unfolding here is far more sinister: an outright global scheme orchestrated by elites to siphon wealth from the American people […]

November 20, 2024 Clark Savage

Exxon Mobil Corp. has signed a preliminary agreement to provide battery metal lithium to an LG Chem Ltd. plant in the US, strengthening the oil major’s role in the domestic critical minerals supply chain. The multiyear deal will […]

November 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Seventy-two townships and seven counties have filed a legal challenge to the process laid out by the Michigan Public Service Commission for approving certain renewable energy projects if local authorities delay or deny them. The […]

November 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The amount of gas flowing to the seven big operating U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to a 10-month high on Wednesday, according to data from financial firm LSEG. […]

November 20, 2024 Clark Savage

Reductions amount to about 14% of carmaker’s local workforce Vice chairman says Europe, Germany lack clear EV policy agenda Ford Motor Co. will look to eliminate another 4,000 positions in Europe, further retrenching within a region […]

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome to Energy News Beat daily Standup. My name’s Stu Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Michael’s out in the Permian having a barrel of fun. And I’ll tell you what, we are just really slammed around here on the news desk. Today is November 21st. And buckle up for a fun one. Biden spends $4 billion to the World Bank after 41 billion vanishes. Americans are robbed blind. That’s a good opinion piece that I think you’ll enjoy. Exxon signs a deal to supply lithium to battery maker LG Chem. Pretty excited about that one. I think we need more of that. Michigan communities filed a legal challenge to state authority on renewable projects. We’re seeing this all across the United States. The NIMBYs are just going crazy. U.S. LNG feed gas is on track for a ten month high as it flows rise to Louisiana and Plaquemines plan. That’s pretty exciting. And then over in the EU, they formed plans for thousand job cuts in Europe as EVs lose momentum. So around the world. [00:01:24][74.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:25] Let’s get in here to this first story. Biden sends $4 billion to the World Bank after 41 billion vanishes. Americans are rob blind. What Biden’s not telling you in about the third paragraph down in this article. True role of the World Bank. His record breaking pledge comes as the World Bank’s secret role is a front for the elites. Financial schemes come to light, according to an anonymous insider. Not only are they the numbers made up, but they could be missing billions or even double or higher. This isn’t just negligence. It’s a well oiled machine built to make money disappear into offshore accounts, bogus and NGOs and covert operations. This is like a holy smokes Batman article. It’s well worth your read. [00:02:19][54.0]

[00:02:19] And I just want to say that the climate change narrative is nothing more than a wealth transfer that has been well thought out and well-planned. And why are we pledging a president that is leaving office for billion dollar pledge to the World Bank isn’t helping bad nation or vulnerable nations. It’s a payoff to secure his place among the global elite before Trump returns. This is pathetic. This is also a drag on American sovereignty as they try to go through and give away all of our rights on this. This just came in from Kyle Becker on X, and I just went ahead and put this in the article as well. Russian Vladimir Putin has reportedly hoped to open new cease fire talks with Ukraine, but only under one condition. Peace negotiations must be led with President Trump. President Trump, please pick up the phone and call President Putin and get on this. This is pretty crazy when you sit back and take a look. We have one of the most fraudulent and or fake crime ridden governments the U.S. has ever seen from Obama and now finishing up with Biden. Those that eight years of President Obama followed up by the four years of president. Here’s Biden are the most corrupt section in the United States history, and I’m really wanting it to be over with. This is despicable. [00:03:56][96.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:57] Let’s go to Exxon on a cheery note. Exxon signs a deal of lithium to battery maker LG Chem. Exxon Mobil has signed a preliminary agreement to provide battery metal lithium to LG Chem LG in the U.S., strengthening the oil majors in domestic critical minerals supply chain. Boy, we need that. Here was no when it was originally announced in November and 2023 is in line with the U.S. government to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals that are really key to our energy transition. It is definitely challenging market right now, said Patrick Howarth, Exxon’s lithium global business manager in interview. But the world needs a lot more Lithium in the future is producing today. I’m very happy about that. And hats off to ExxonMobil. [00:04:45][48.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:46] Let’s roll over to Michigan. Michigan communities filed a legal challenge to state authority on renewable energy projects. There, I believe is still 14,000 energy projects to connect to the United States grid. We have Ercot, we have three the three grid systems, and then you have the West East and then Ercot and Ercot. Cohen has said the demand in Texas is looking like it’s going to double in the next six years. Let me say that again. It’s going to double in the next six years and is all hands on deck to stabilize the grid. But this means that you’re going to need and for every time you put in a wind farm or a solar farm, you have to bring up a natural gas plant to hold those things online. Or you have to really add in the batteries in on this article. The Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in Michigan, adopted the rules last month to implement a law passed last year to take effect this month. The law is meant to smooth the path toward Michigan’s climate goals by bypassing local governments if they’re blocking utility scale wind, solar or energy storage facilities. That sounds not like a good thing. Attorney Michael Holmes near the the law firm Foster Swift, Collins and Smith is one of the attorneys representing the missing now municipalities in the appeal. He said local government should get control over decisions of whether or not to approve big renewable energy projects. I couldn’t agree more. We’re buckling up and I’m very hopeful we get a new DOJ in here, here, real quick. [00:06:32][105.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:32] Let’s go to the next story here. US LNG feed gas on track for a ten month high as it flows to the Louisiana Plaquemines plant. The amount of gas flowing in the seven big operating U.S. liquefied natural gas LNG export plants was on track to rise to a ten month high on Wednesday, according to the data from the financial firm L. S e. G. Gas was up in part as venture global LNG plant. On track. That’s pretty darn cool. We like that. [00:07:04][32.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:05] Let’s roll over to Ford Plans 4000 job cuts in Europe as Evie loses momentum. I’ll tell you what, in the EV space, Tesla will survive. If you’re not Tesla, get out. And then we’re seeing that GM and I believe another one are doubling down and saying we are going to stay in it. Reductions amount to 14% of the car. Carmaker’s local workforce in the EU will look to eliminate another 4000 positions in Europe. Further wrenching within the region when then transition to electric vehicles is losing traction and industry wide. That’s a lot. Ford vowed in early 2021 to drastically overhaul its business in Europe, saying We’re almost completely electric. By the end of the decade, that transformation hasn’t been going to plan, with the company announcing last year that it would slash 3800 jobs per year, including Volkswagen, AG and Stellantis, N.V. have issued profit warnings in their recent months, citing the broad slowdown in electric vehicle sales. While Chief executive officer Jim Farley is pressuring executives worldwide to lower costs that have put forward at a competitive disadvantage to its rivals. Ford plans to cut an additional 200 2900 positions in Germany, 800 in the UK and 300 in the rest of the region. It’s obviously a difficult day for Ford in Europe, said Peter Godsil, vice president of human Resources. But we do believe it’s necessary given the situation we are facing. So I hats off for all those that are losing their positions. And, you know, I truly believe that the the way to get to less gasoline use, which is what we’re all about, the less gasoline used. How about a hybrid? If you can build a good truck hybrid at a good low cost, I guarantee you that would sell huge in the United States. The rural areas would love 60 miles to the gallon. They would love 70 miles to the gallon, but they can’t afford the batteries and the lithium and everything else. The technology could change. So that’s a whole nother animal. [00:09:23][138.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:23] Hey, by the way, if we are in tax season, so please go to Energy News Beat.com go to the head of top menu bar there and then go to is your portfolio OC? Let us know Is oil and gas an investment for you? Take a look. Do you need a passive income? Do you need a tax deduction? Fill out the survey and I can sure let you know how we’ve done it. We have been invested in oil and gas and we’re about 32% on our investment. And that’s not including the about the 98% investment tax, the action we had in the first year. So thank you very much for all of this. And again, reach out. And if you’re an energy expert, I want to talk to you on the podcast. I have about five. Interviews that are coming out. I have one with George McMillan coming out. I’ve actually got three with him coming out and we have got a line up with a lot of other. Great. Yes. So buckle up and how you pets. Lock horns. Big day. Awesome. Have a great day. [00:09:23][0.0][549.1]