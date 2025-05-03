Energy and Geoeconomics: the role of trading blocs

This was a fun podcast with George McMillan and co-hosted by David Blackmon to be published on our two podcast channels. This is absolutely critical that we understand from George McMillan’s papers and interviews on Energy News Beat that the Trump Administration does not have all the information it needs to end the Ukraine/Russian conflict.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:00:20] Hello everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name is Stu Turley, President of the Sanstone Group. I've also got on this as a joint podcast outing with David Blackman. David Blackmen is with the Energy Impacts, but our special guest today is George McMillan. George Macmillan has been doing lots of wonderful content for Energy Newsbeat. And I needed some extra help from David Blackmon as we talk about this and bring this forward. Just as our podcast listeners, George has been a private military contractor in Iraq, Afghanistan since early 2010. And all of his information is on energynewsbeat.co and you just have to hit George in the search and you can find it. Welcome guys. How are you all today?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:01:13] Just lovely. Happy to be here. Happy to be talking to you and George.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:01:18] All right, well, George, thank you so much for your time. And we also have your slide day. We're going to really let you kind of drive this and just got to tee up our audience where we're at right now is there's been a series of articles that you've been phenomenal in writing. And we know that this has really changed actually the, the course of things in the geopolitical world. And that is... When you made the phrase on the podcast, all President Putin has to do is nothing, really resonated with me because all of a sudden it dawned on me, if Putin does nothing, he's won the war.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:02:04] I'm just gonna go through the slide sets real quick and then we're gonna go back and talk about each point. Let's just do a quick overview. Okay, I want people to see where I'm going with this and then actually go there. Tell them what you're gonna tell them and tell them and tell him again. Let's, yeah, so this is, first of all, the title is Energy and Geoeconomics, the Role of Trading Blocks. All right, yeah. Go down to the next slide. Do you want to go ahead-

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:02:37] Why don't we tell them what we're going to tell them and then tell them and then show them and then we'll come back to this video. This is an important video.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:02:43] Yeah, it is. Okay. So go to the next one. All right. So point one, what Trump's teams does not understand is that Paris and London are going broke. They cannot pay for their enormous debt to GDP ratios. They need the energy and mineral commodities in order to for their welfare states. They had the Wolfowitz plan, which has failed, instead of bankrupting and disintegrating Russia, they bankrupted and disintegrated themselves. Yeah, go down to the next one. Yeah, so now they have to pivot to Iran because they're going to need the oil and natural gas out of Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, in order to collateralize their tremendous debt to GDP ratios. To do that, they need Iran destabilized and they need the United States Air Force to do that. The covert agencies have been operating in Iran since before World War I. If people just look up the origins of Iran or the Azeris in Iran, the Kurds in Iran and watch all the interference that the major powers have had in Iran. They'll see what I mean. I've watched hundreds of hours of videos on this. They need the oil and natural gas reserves and the terrestrial land bridge pipeline routes to Europe. All right, now let's go down to number three. Next. Yeah. All right. The reason why Putin doesn't, you know, delayed meeting with Trump and yes, Kellogg and all those people were going to Gorka every night on Newsmax. We're going to deal with Putin from a position of strength and just bully him into accepting any deal we want. That was, of course, nonsense. We've been talking about that December going into January, and then I started putting the papers. Well, I had to wait until a few people, I waited until the inauguration before I put some of this stuff in writing because this was a plan that failed. Putin's war is against London and Paris, the Western financial districts. It's not against Trump. So their plan is what? Backfired. So Putin doesn't want to meet them because if the Western capital city banks are going broke, well, why would he want to stop now and save them? It's not letting the Ukrainian army rearm. It's about letting the financial banking center figure out what they're gonna do next. All right, go down to the next one. Yeah. What Trump's team, it's scattered. Okay. His, the Kellogg, Rubio Waltz, okay. Rubio is not military, but the rest of his military advisors, they're only trained at the strategic operational and tactical level. If you're talking about walls, he's a green beret. They real, they are door kickers, small unit tactics. It's that kind of op. So he's really focused. On the operation on tactical level, because being a Colonel, his job is to get multiple, you know, kill capture teams in the field for time on target, you know complex coordinated attacks across regions. Okay, if you need door kickers deployed overseas in a precision kill capture strikes to remove people to take them to black sites, he's the person to call. Absolutely, no doubt. When it comes to geo-strategic, well, geo-economic and geo-strategy models, that's not his forte. It is not. Trump is a real estate developer and a finance guy. Same with Witkoff. They do not know what integrated geo- economic and geo strategic targeting package models are. So he's got the wrong, he doesn't have the right players in the team.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:07:12] Is there nobody in the team that understands this?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:07:15] No, no, absolutely not without without a doubt. He's got PhD economists and he's got Chris right over at energy. Who, if they sat down with me in a weekend and went over a whole bunch of stuff, they have the MBA experience in economic development theory to get the geo economic part. They got the several decades or a few decades of experience in energy to understand the energy part. They need to understand the trading block and the geopolitical part. See, people know the different pieces of the puzzle. They know like two thirds or three quarters of it, but they need that last 25%. Whatever last 25% somebody needs is different for each person. My slide sets are made to get everybody on the same page. So yeah, if you go down to the next slide, okay, that's my telegram page, but go down to the next one. The army guys are only trained at the strategic operational tactical levels. All right, we'll explain that later. Go down to the next one. Yeah, all right. The grand strategic level is where finance hits the world multinational corporations, what they've always done since the British East India Company and the Dutch East India Company's original one. They know geoeconomics is about going out and getting the raw materials, bringing it back and making profit from it. So all of that has never been governmental. It's always been in the private sector. And so the military guys do not understand that, but if anybody watches videos on Brown Brothers Harriman or Sullivan and Cromwell with the Dulles brothers and how they got into the, well, the Ivy league schools got started the OSS, then they went into the CIA and they send everybody through the Yale grand strategies courses. And then they deal with the Ivy leaguers on Wall Street. You understand how. That grand strategic level, why it's in the financial centers of Wall Street, London and Paris. Ever since the old British or the old East India companies, all the colonial powers had them. All right, go down to the next one. All right, so every government has a board of directors. Oh, and this slide sets by Ali Hassan, the four level strategic ones done by Sunick, I think his name is from Strategy Bridge. I wanna throw in the citations here. I don't wanna plagiarize, but every organization has a pyramid, board of director, head of the business unit, Your lower down head of business functions and team leaders. So this four level model is a structural functional analysis of, it correlates to the same thing on the four levels on the military side. You can take that model and put it into society how, in this case, the grand strategic level being in the financial world and the multinational corporations include multinational media in that because they're going to put out a false narrative of we need to attack Iran because are going to have nukes. The real motive is We can't afford our welfare states and we need to collateralize our debt. They're not going to tell you the real motives. They're going to. The military people, we need to strike Iran right now. Otherwise they're going to get a nuclear weapon and bomb Israel. Okay. Now the city of London banks don't have an intelligence unit, so they can't speak to what threats are in other countries. They need a cutout. And they use Israel, Mossad to say that. Wow. Go down to the next one. This is how they want to collateralize their debt. We'll get to that later. Go down to the next one. I just want.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:11:45] While we're going to the next one, what we're seeing, George and David, is I'm seeing countries around the world adding global assets to their financial statements. I mean, it is, they are trying to acquire all these things, just like President Trump did by adding all of our reserves back onto the books.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:12:13] Yeah, that's exactly what they want to do. And Alex Craner has been and Tom Luongo and Martin Armstrong have been talking about that on Capital Cosm with Danny. Yeah. Okay. Because I've been saying it one way and they're saying the same concept, but they're in that space. So I'll use their verbiage. So here, what I want people to see here is the purpose of GWOT was to move in global war on terror is to move into the Middle East. You're taking over the oil fields? Taking over the maritime choke points, riverine choke points ports and terrestrial land bridge pipeline routes. So if you move into the eight countries in five years, you're taking over, the oil and gas in that region, you're taken over the land bridge between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, between the caspian sea and the Persian Gulf. Between the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, the Persian gulf and the Red Sea, and Turkey, the Anatolian Peninsula goes between the blacks, well, it goes between all of them. It goes between Black Sea and Mediterranean to Europe. So you're taking over, I have to say the four and two threes, four, three, three. So it's... Maritime choke points, riverine choke points ports, terrestrial land bridge choke points. And you're taking over energy, mineral and agricultural commodities because you want to send them to factories you own. So the profits go back to the Western banks. All right. And then the third one is when you're using proxy wars you're exploiting ethnic, religious and linguistic rivalries. Because if your army can't do it overtly, you use proxy wars covertly. All right, so we'll go back to the top and we'll down this.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:14:28] So George, remind me, was Turkey one of the eight countries that were originally targeted in this plan?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:14:35] Well, they're they're targeted by everybody because they're at a crossroads. That's

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:14:40] But was Turkey one of the eight countries?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:14:43] No, no. Oh, I'm sorry. That was that was Wesley Clark talking. Right. It is 2007. No, it was I'll just go in order real quick. He named them randomly, but if you name them in order, then you understand why I use the four three threes. It's Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan. And cause if you look at it, you're taking over all the land bridges. This is really crucial. Natural gas delivered by pipeline is so much cheaper than LNG coming from Um. The other, oh, the other three were, well, Libya, Sudan, and then Somalia. So you're taking over, yeah, yeah. There you go. So you are taking over the tremendous oil and natural gas areas in that way, plus the ports and the pipelines because you got pipelines from Tripoli to Sicily in Libya, put there by, Enrique Matei during the late 60s and he had an untimely demise when his airplane blew up.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:16:06] Funny how that happened.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:16:07] Yeah.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:16:09] And when we take a look at Syria, Syria has had a collapse because of the refusal to allow pipelines to be monetized through there, correct?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:16:19] Yeah, we went through that before, right? Well, I mean, I'll just run through it real quick, because it's Enrique Matei with ENA when he was trying to bring oil and gas from from Libya, which made which aggravated the aggravated, the French Intel, and the British Intel and the US CIA. He also brought natural gas from Trieste into Italy. So it hooked up to the Drusba pipeline, which aggravated the West. Then Alfred Herrhausen later helped them build pipelines to Russia to bring them into Eastern Europe and then into Western Europe. Alfred Herrhausen of Deutsche Bank. So you had the And then, Alfred R. Haassen got hit by the EFP blast going to work. So he met an untimely demise. Saddam Hussein and Assad were going to build a pipeline to Turkey and pay in euros, and they met an untimely demise one way or the other. And then the same thing with Gaddafi was going to sell in a euro gold exchange and leave the petrodollar. Shinzo Abe was going to complete the Hokkaido to Sakhalin pipeline and that got stopped under diplomatic pressure and he met an untimely demise. Then that South Korean leader, I can't remember his name, the one that was running for office. He was going complete, he wanted to complete, the South Korean Peninsula pipeline from Vlad last stock through North Korea to South Korea. And he got stabbed in the neck. Same thing with Robert Fitcho. So anybody that wants to buy natural gas from Russia and or exit to Petrodollar seems to have, well, they need to radically improve their security detail. Let me put it that way. It's just coincidental, I'm sure. Yeah, I am sure it is.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:18:48] Yeah, it's cause and effect, I think, is a good thing. If you want to.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:18:53] In our methodology class, correlation is not cause, right?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:18:57] Right.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:18:58] Just throw that in there.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:19:00] How would you like to set this video up?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:19:04] Let's just do this.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:19:05] Uh, Daniel Davis, uh, is a, uh retired, uh colonel or general, uh.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:19:11] He's lieutenant colonel, he's in 05.

Lt. Col Daniel Davis [00:19:16] It can't be big enough to even threaten any kind of future action against any of the Russian areas that now in these four regions or even the Russian speakers in other areas that will remain inside of Ukraine control under this deal if it was accepted and the denazification and that is probably the bigger one for Zelensky because they the Russians accused the Ukrainians of being having many Nazi regimes elements inside their actual government. You saw earlier this week, we showed you where I want to say it was on Sunday when Putin was addressing the clearance of the Kursk area, and he said this has set the conditions for our army to continue on to the complete defeat of the Kiev regime. And he has, again, reiterated this issue of denazification, especially as they're getting close to the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Second World War on May 9th. He's really been hitting that denazication issue really hard. Which says the defeat of the current regime as he calls it in Kiev. So there's not a lot of wiggle room in there. So the question is, can Trump, can Europe, can Zelensky have the leverage to compel Russia to back off of any of those absolutely maximalist objectives? Now, as I've argued many times, the answer is militarily, economically, Industrially, the answer is no, there just isn't. And unless you want to go with the West, full on war with Russia, in a vain attempt to try to push this back, there is no leverage. And that's only marginal leverage because then you have the chance for escalation, you have the chance for

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:21:02] That's pretty wild.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:21:05] He covers it from the military perspective. None of these military guys understand, they don't understand that the Wolfowitz plan failed and it's, and the ran 2019 overextending and unbalancing Russia. Because the way you build strategic models is, you know, a rational actor belief preference constraint models, what are their beliefs, then whatever their beliefs are, that's our objectives, that's going to dictate their preferences of what decisions they make along the line. And then constraints, how much resources can they devote to it? And then resources can be money, can be army, it can be diplomatic, political capital, stuff like that.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:21:56] Let me ask this one question, because if London and Paris are panicking, and Putin, and your phrase, all Putin has to do is nothing, is dead on right, because London and Paris are panic financially because they're in a panic, and there was rumors that Zelensky had signed the... Minerals deal with the EU and the UK ahead of time and now we see a signed deal here I don't know that it's worth the paper that it has been inked up on to be honest with you And so I'm I would not trust anything president Zelensky put it put in front Or anything else. I'm a little concerned as a US citizen to be on us with you on this

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:22:54] I don't think it's worth anything. I think Trump did not know, his team did not know why Putin did not want to have a meeting with him as soon as he was inaugurated because Kellogg and Gorka and Waltz said that the Russian economy is about to collapse any minute now. And the war is a stalemate. It's bogged down and then you get Danny Davis and McGregor are like, no, we think Russia, they've been fighting the defensive war, they probably have a 7 to 1 KIA ratio, WIA ratio would be three times that. So they probably a tremendous advantage as far as that goes. There's some people out there that think that some of these pocket battles like in Kursk, they had a 22 to 1. KIA-WIA ratio. Well, OK, all 75,000 troops that got sent into the Kursk region got cut off and killed. So why they would send 75,00 people into a box canyon, I have no idea. If Napoleon couldn't take over Russia with 700,000 people, I have not idea what you're going to do with 75,0000. I mean, it's just, it had nowhere to go. What are they going to march to Moscow and then?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:24:17] Colonel Davis hit on a very important point and I just want to say this, that Colonel Davis brings up a valid very point. President Putin has said he does not want to negotiate and he wants and Colonel Davis verified that says one key point is he does not want Zelensky's government in there and now Zelenski's having problems with his own parliament. Because he refused to do what his own parliament is doing. So there's problems afoot within his own thing. And Zelensky has stopped the elections. So we cannot have a peace deal with Zelenski in that, in that position, period. I mean, that's what I'm hearing from Colonel Davis. And that's where we're hearing everywhere else. Why is that not talked about?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:25:08] Yeah, well, it's not talked about. Well, it, okay, the people who are talking about it, Oliver Stone and his two Ukraine on fires, right, films. I mean, and those are really good. Professor Stephen Cohen has been talking about this forever. He used to be on the John Batchelor show out of ABC in New York every Monday or Tuesday. I used to listen to him. He was always highly critical of Obama's advisors. Going back to 2009, he kept on asking the question, who is advising Obama about Russia and Eastern Europe? Every weekend, he'd be like, I know who the typical Russian advisors are. They're all professors. They all go to the same conferences. And they're like, none of them have been contacted. So you just follow that. I've been following that a little bit off to the side. It's not my major thing, but that was always skeptical. So yeah, when they started moving EU and NATO East, the purpose is, okay, we're talking about trading blocks. We'll get into a little deeper, but it's to erect tariff and trade tariff barriers. To stop all Russian goods, which Russian natural gas being the biggest one, because it's really to stop a Russia export-led growth strategy where they would economically develop. And then, okay, infrastructural integration leads to economic integration, leads to diplomatic political integration, leads to military integration in the diamond. Well, they don't want that started. And here's the meat of the PowerPoint presentation slide set, is if you have, if Russia becomes a major power and does an overland logistical supply route strategy with China, well, and then China with a Silk Road program is an over land logistical supply route to Central Asia to get there, energy, mineral. Agricultural goods, then with that group of people, with that group of countries, you have a functional Eurasian Economic Union that would then rival the European Economic Union. All right, now it gets worse. They integrate, if China integrates to the South with ASEAN, and they're building highways and railways, because infrastructural integration leads to economic integration, leads to political and military integration. So I'm gonna keep on throwing that dime acronym in there. It's that integration that they're worried about, because if you had a functional Eurasian economic union with ASEAN. Then you would have a bigger trading block than the EU trading block. Okay, then it gets worse. Now we're gonna get to the crux of the problem. If you have Russian gas going to Germany, then you have Germany hooked up to Russia and the Eurasian ASEAN Economic Union. But then you also have all the Daniel River Germanic speaking and Slavic. Danube River Valley speaking countries connected to that. So then you would have, I'll just call it a Danube river valley trading block connected to a super European, I mean, I'm sorry, Eurasian Economic Union ASEAN trading block. That would become a mega trading block and then if you have Russian natural gas hooked up to Japan with the Sakhalin to Hokkaido pipeline and then from Vladivostok to South Korea, then you have like a super mega Eurasian trading block and the EU and NATO just goes away. So the purpose of doing that, you know, teleological, you know, logical extension analysis is once you see the Eurasia economic union can snowball, based on Russian pipelines and Chinese railroads, their Belt and Road program. Now you know why, to stop that from occurring, they had to move, from their perspective, they had move EU and NATO eastward, stop all Russian trade to the east, I mean, from east to west, I should say, which is what they did. And then when they trained and equipped the neo-Nazi groups to go to Mariupol, well, obviously, you know, that's the old opportunity intent capability rolls into play, you know the pre-attack indicators come into play. When you amass that kind of troops so close to Russia's critical infrastructure because It's their only warm water port. The intent is clearly to take those NATO tanks and drive them to Rostov-on-Don and to drive them down to Korea. So, I mean, Crimea, not Korea. So Russia then starts to attack back. You know, it's a military response followed by a military your response. So the whole thing about how Russia's action is unprovoked, unjustified and illegal is such patent nonsense. You know, anybody with any kind of micro tactical training knows that the opportunities, intent, and capability rule comes into play, and they did it on purpose because they took the Catholic Ukrainian speakers from the Galician area and they moved them down south where the Russian Orthodox speakers are. So again, ethnic, linguistic, religious differences, moving them in. And then they just don't tell the Western public, European and American. What they were trying to stop was any Ukrainian president from adopting an autonomous federal system like we have here or what Switzerland.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:31:47] For our podcast listeners who are not watching the video, we have a map up of the natural gas pipelines from Africa, European area and the Asia market. And as we talk about the geopolitical trading blocks, the trading blocks moving. As we look at the tariffs, India is already looking to to sign a deal, a trade deal with the United States. And I think we're going to see India in the not the first, it will be very soon. And that is going to be a huge signaling block. I would rather do business with India. In fact, I can't quote the sordid, but. They're saying they would be glad to take all of the manufacturing that we want from China. This is going to be a holy smokes Batman moment when you take a look at Vietnam, Laos, India, that whole area moving to the center of trade and the Bank of London. And Paris losing that amount of impact, they're gaining more traction with China, but China is going to end up owning them.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:33:10] Gonna end up owning who?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:33:13] Owning the EU and the UK. They already do. You see where I'm going with that, right?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:33:22] There's a bunch of problems with that. For one thing, India's manufacturing is going to depend upon Russian oil and gas.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:33:29] Exactly.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:33:30] Yeah We're back to, because I didn't really want to get into what's going on in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The United, well, the United States under boy, how, how much do I want to go down this rabbit hole? Well, the United States exited Afghanistan and I was there. The, um, that signaled, they went back, they left the G what regime change nation building program and went back to Zbigniew Przezinski's and Stan's field Turner's regime change destabilization strategy, the palettes of cash. By a number of different sources. I mean, I got my own private sources, but that were, because I worked there, local nationals telling me that the pallets of cash were landing. But yeah, Lynn O'Donnell from foreign policy in December of 2022 talked about it. And then Sean Ryan just this past year has been talking about it, like he claims he was the first to know. All right, well, whatever. The uh it's been going on so why they think that the palace for cash were sent there for humanitarian reasons no it's to destabilize all the russian and natural gas infrastructural projects because i'll say it again they're stopping ekan infrastructional integration because it leads to economic diplomatic and military integration also so you stop the one to prevent the other chain reaction. Angered the Taliban is they want to go east because they want they want to get rid of Pakistan. They want because their whole country was split by the Duran line. The Pashtun had from the Amidariya to the Indus River historically during the Durrani empire. So the Pashtuns want their Pashtuna stand back. Well, same thing with the Baluch. Now, the person who is amenable to that was Imran Khan because he's Pashtun, you know, the cricket player. So the United States did a color revolution against him and got him out of power and they put a Punjab back in power. Well, that's going to anger the Pashtoon separatists, which includes the Taliban. That's anger's the... Jayshel Idol, the Baloo separatists, and it also angers the Sin separatist. That attack that occurred up in Kashmir this week just happens to throw a monkey wrench into a whole bunch of groups that are aligning because the Pashtun don't like the Punjabs. So they started siding with India. What they want to stop is that International North-South Trade Corridor, where they only need a couple hundred kilometers more from Cash to Chabahar Port to make that functional.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:36:56] When they make that railroad functional, they're going to have pipelines go right next to it.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:37:02] Right. They're going to have pipelines go right next to it. And if the Baloots break away from, from, well, from Pakistan, but I hate to say the word Pakistan because you're really talking about the breaking away from the Punjabs. Okay. The Punjabis that's the way they look at. And then the CIN wants to do the same thing. Well, if Afghanistan, Balochistan and CIN break away, well, now they can run the pipeline straight through the Southern part of what is now Pakistan to Gujarat, India, and then India is connected to, well it's not just Russian natural gas, it's Iranian, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan natural gas. Kazakhstan natural gas, Uzbekistan natural gas. So now you have tremendous two-way markets that are about to come online that are only a couple of years away from happening under the right condition.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:38:05] This is a major change.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:38:07] Right. So when you're using covert activities, you are doing that to throw a monkey wrench to stop those infrastructural projects from happening. So the trade deal with the United States to India is predicated on infrastructurally projects that the neocons are trying to stop. You get a whole bunch of contradictions in here.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:38:35] So when I teed up that statement, I already knew some of this, but I teeded up for you to explain that.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:38:43] Oh, yeah, well, if you

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:38:47] It's ugly.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:38:48] Yeah, because I was in the Middle East working, well, if you're working on terrorism, you're working on counterterrorism, because obviously I'm not there to promote it. If you're working on Counterterrorism you're really working on unconventional warfare and counterinsurgencies. So I had to read a lot of those manuals and learn all those groups. So that was there for 13, 14 years almost. You know, and I live there year round. I would vacation there year-round, go through Eastern Europe, and I, you know, travel through Southeast Asia. And guess what? I always like to go look at infrastructural projects for some reason while I'm on vacation.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:39:30] George, you've been, you can write all along on this whole process over the last several years as I've, as I had you on the podcast and, and talk to you and read your articles on energy newsbeat.com and, my, my sub stack. And, um, if you were able to tell president Trump something today, what would that be, how would you solve or what would you do in order to get him to the next level?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:39:59] Oh, it would it would be get out of Ukraine because. Putin's goal is to collapse the Western financial banking centers who are trying to collapse They could have let Russia into the EU. They could, but they chose not to. They wanted to encircle economically strangle and disintegrate Russia. And this is a key point here. A major key point. They have a soup, the Western superpower, colonial major power, Vassal state hierarchy wants to expand by Bringing in energy, mineral, and agricultural rich vassal states. They don't want to partner with another major power because then the major power would be bigger than the UK and France. They want to pretend that they're still colonial powers that matter. If they brought Russia in as an equal, Well then they would fall between Russia and Germany. And then the UK and France would become irrelevant. Yeah. So that's why they did that. But then they wanted, they still want to collateralize those resources. So they wanted they thought that if they, you know, raised a tariff and non-trade tariff barriers on Russia, their economy would disintegrate. Well, it didn't because if Russia and China weren't doing an logistical supply route. Strategy that was coordinated before the 2014 Euro-Maydan revolution. Oh, they double down on it afterwards. They double down and quadruple down on that afterwards. So now they know that the only way these banking centers can collateralize that debt is to attack Iran. So Trump should not attack Iran because I know the Western media tries to throw some kind of stupid psychological reason on Iran and Xi and Putin is like, no, look at these energy and pipeline maps instead, a geoeconomic, geostrategic analysis fits. They look as Iran, well, the West looks at Iran like the most, like the weak point in the chain. What does that mean? Russia is going to send its IADs and SAMs, Integrated Air Defense Systems, surface-to-air missiles, down to Iran to support it so the US won't attack, knowing that the end goal is to get the energy from that region and collateralize their debt, but also to break The Eurasian Economic Union. They want, so now they've doubled down, they being Russia and China, have doubled down on their Silk Road and Belt and Road initiatives in order to make sure that the Eurasian Economic Union happens and it absorbs ASEAN. So now they double, triple, and quadruple down on that strategy.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:43:36] So to relate this to a story that our news media actually reports, all this stuff about Iran and attacking Iran, you know, uh, Mike Waltz was just jettisoned as the national security advisor, conventional wisdom in the media anyway, contends that one of the main reasons why Trump wanted Waltz out of that job is that Waltz is a neocon who was advocating strongly for attacking Iran. What what do you hear a lot? I mean, is that media narrative in any way accurate?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:44:12] I'm fairly sure that Mike Walsh's team got my slide sets and those papers I sent into, the Russian natural gas and realignment papers that have been posted on Stuart sites since after September 15th. Well, we did a handful last year in December going into January. Then I revamped the slide set and we threw up I think seven more. And then recently we followed up with eight, why Kellogg plan was DOA, it was never viable. If you read the Russian natural gas and global realignment series of papers, yeah, you would know that the Kellogg Plan was never valuable. So that's why I'm saying that. Trump's military staff just doesn't know anything about this grand strategic level because who's at the grand strategic level is the financial people. Who do they hire? Economics and finance, PhDs and MBAs. And then they send the select ones to the Yale grand strategies classes or the grand strategies class at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London and a few other places. Maybe the war colleges. And some of the, or like Link University in Rome and things like that, they have these private universities that they'd like to send their assets to. So-

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:45:43] Doesn't understand all this

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:45:45] No, no. A, he hired people that don't, that are trained at the military level. They're only trained at a strategic level.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:45:54] But I'm talking about the treasury secretary, Scott Besson.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:45:59] They'll know the people in the finance world. Okay. But how they do their strategic plans, they won't. But since he's a PhD in economics, he will know how to build rational actor belief preference constraint models so he would easily be able to read my work.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:46:26] So, I mean, one of the reasons I ask is because the rumor is, of course, yeah, that was one of the ones complaining about waltz and it was part of the reason why waltze. And I don't doubt it going to the U.N. Job, which is basically a ceremonial position.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:46:42] Right. waltz all the tv generals i don't care which one okay he's only a colonel but all of them all they do is just is just read the script from the institute of study war the hudson institute the american enterprise institute brookings you know all the kagan run institutes all they Do is just go on tv every night and just read scripts so trump is listening to General Jack Keane and Kellogg. Oh yeah, the Russian economy's failing. It's, it's going to collapse any second now. No, they have a demand pull, um, inflation. They have inflation because once the Western companies pulled out of the oil, well, then other countries moved in and kept, and their, their oil production did not collapse far from it. But the big thing is the profits stayed in Russia. They're not hemorrhaging cash. Right, they're not going to BP and

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:47:44] Chevron and Exxon anymore.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:47:46] It's not going to Aberdeen, it's not going to City of London, it is not going to Brussels. It's not. Yeah, it it's. Not going to town.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:47:57] Got transferred to Russia and that drove him nuts.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:48:02] So because the purpose of the superpower colonial major power of vassal state hierarchies is to take over the commodities, send it to factories you own, where the profits go back to the colonial powers in Wall Street. So since they're trying to, if the Eurasian Economic Union, the EurAsian Economic union, ASEAN Economic Union takes hold, well then all the profits stay in Eurasia. So you're talking about a shift in the global political center of gravity. Putin has no incentive whatsoever to have a discussion with Trump because Trump is just a short timer. Just to make it real simple, his fight is with the banks in London. It's got nothing to do with Trump and that's the part where Trump is ill-advised. He doesn't realize it's got to do nothing with him. He's just a short trimmer. If he's going to be impeached in two years, because if the Democrats win both houses, they're going to impeach him in January of 2027 anyway. So why does Putin want to make a long-term deal with someone that may not even be around, may not finish this for you?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:49:27] No, and President Putin has made several public statements, George, that I think is a big hint. We heard from Daniel, Colonel Davis, we heard from him that there's one sticking point to getting the war ending. The war has to get rid of Zelensky administration, period. They got to have an election, got to have all new government in there, otherwise it ain't going to happen. Second piece of this puzzle. Is the fact that President Trump really needs to understand that Putin has asked and offered critical minerals and wants to do business with the United States in a long-term fashion. That to me seems more critical than passing statements. Those are the way to Putin's art. Putin has actually gotten his country to a 4.2% increase. Uh in GDP. Germany has got the second year of failing. I mean you take a look and so as Germany goes so does the rest of the EU. That's critical to get him to the table.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:50:41] Yeah, just a couple of points here. Yeah, it's been born. Boris Johnson that stopped the peace plans. Why? Because who does he represent?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:50:51] City of London

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:50:54] So they wanted to make sure that that kept on going because on LinkedIn, I was writing on that, on the Istanbul deal. And I knew, I knew it aggravated a lot of people because I threw it in the intelligence community on LinkedIn was I put in Watts Zelinski switch sides. Well, and some people got very mad at me for saying that. Well, guess what? All of a sudden Zelinski got his first $40 billion. It was to make sure he didn't switch sides.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:51:27] And his, and his wife got a $18 million Bugatti. And then he just, Zelensky just was able to buy a $2 million Princess Diana dress. And this is after Zelenski has been able to buy a ski resort in France, I believe. And then, he's got a two or $3 million house in Florida that we know of. And there's all these other stuff. This is what my tax dollars have been.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:51:53] Oh yeah, they're buying their villas in Dubai and the Swiss, well in the Alps, yeah.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:51:58] And there were nine Ukrainian generals that had their houses destroyed, multi-million dollar houses destroyed in the Palisades fire. Nice.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:52:09] Yeah, well, yeah, the Earth Liberation Front got him there.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:52:13] Oh yeah, oops.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:52:18] I wrote that on LinkedIn somebody went nuts because they never heard about the earth liberation front So I just started I just Started dropping all the news articles because they've never the mainstream media doesn't report it. So it must not exist, right? Right. I just start of all these people that were caught by local police departments for You know arson. I Just started dropping the links in there because they

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:52:43] You know, David, you and I have got to get our trolling game on a little better. Tom Kurtelman is one of the best trolls on the planet.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:52:52] Yeah, Tom Kirkman's got a much better trolling game than we do.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:52:55] Oh, yeah, so George George is up there with Tom and so we got to get you and I just got it like I'm too stupid. I gotta

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:53:03] I have my game up my mind stuff. I'm like George. Well, I think about those things later

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:53:09] I'll throw out, and this is why nobody comments on my pages anymore, I'll throw out my worst piece of information or make it sound like a conspiracy theory on purpose and then I wait for somebody to reply and then just bury them with the avalanche of evidence. So that's why people stop replying to my stuff long ago. Because once people see the evidence, it's like, wait a second. Anyway, I want to get back to this argument because It's the city of London that's trying to bankrupt Putin, and it's the same city of London that, you know, with Stefan Alper that tried to impeach Trump, George, you know, they set up George Papadopoulos, the Steele dossier. They set up Mike Flynn, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, the whole group. So why is Kellogg trying to get a plan that would ultimately save the EU politicians and the NATO people who were behind trying to set up Trump's people and assassinate him. He actually has a parallel path with Putin. If Putin is just gonna go ahead and bankrupt these people, why on earth is Trump getting in the way of that? Because it's the same people that are trying to assassinate them. So why would you wanna keep them in power so they can assassinate and impeach them in the 2017 midterms? Why, his-

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:54:33] His strategy is so illogical. George, you made comments that just made my head go explode. I mean, you sit back and think you just made a statement because the EU government funded a bunch of people to come in and ran a campaign and had people trying to help get Kamala Harris elected from London. Then you have ties to Ukraine on the assassin at the golf course that maybe even have been funded by Ukraine. Oh, he may have been funded by our tax dollars. Holy smokes, Batman, why does President Trump want to help the EU?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:55:16] It's just his staff, again, they're only trained at the strategic level down. He's got, nobody's trained at that grand strategic level. He's Got plenty of PhD economists. And he's got Chris Wright, who knows economics and energy.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:55:35] Chris Wright is one of the classiest guys on the planet, and I just want to keep going on and say that the difference between Jennifer Granholm, who has got the brain power of a potato bud, and that is a technical term, and she barely can find the door to an EV. I mean, she doesn't even know how to spell EV. And now we've got actually a humanitarian that understands energy and is a mover and a shaker. Man, that is a whole different change.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:56:09] Yeah, you know, he really should give me a call because he would understand, you know, him and Scott Bisson and stuff, and, you know, the PhD economist would understand myself very, you know, readily without, without having to take a semester

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:56:21] I'll see if we can make that happen because he's got an international team of folks that need your information.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:56:30] Oh, yeah. Oh, absolutely. Because they don't know it. I put that paper on that 103 page paper on world geo geostrategic insights the other day. So it's how these how these things work and I laid it out, you know, in rational actor belief preference constraint models because modeled after von Neumann, Morgan Stern that. Invented theory of games and John Harsanyi, who's a Nobel Laureate with, with Seltzer and Nash. I met John Nash several times. And, you know, Herbert Gintis, who started who's blasting the social sciences for not having scientific models. Um, you're iPad, and then I do structural functional analysis of how this works, like telecop Parsons and David Easton from Harvard. So all of my, all my people are from the major universities. Military academies and war colleges, that's all my citations are. So yeah, this, it really, I threw that into world geo-strategic because it needs to get out there, because no, Trump and Witkoff, they're real estate and finance guys. They could understand this if somebody sat down and actually walked them through it on a mat. Well, plus my slide says papers is that and the other. But yeah, it's my stuff went through the military side and it just, it didn't go anywhere.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:58:03] Well, it did go somewhere because it changed how their behavior happened. Was it a cause and effect? Because as soon as they got your papers, things changed. So, uh, we'll, we will go there. David, we've only got a few more minutes here. We got about 10, five to 10 more minutes, but what are your thoughts and questions for George as we try to unpack this last hour?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:58:28] Um, you know, I, so I, I just worry about this. I mean, we're, we were, I'm afraid after signing this minerals deal, we'll going to end up going right back into the quagmire in Ukraine.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:58:42] And who wants him to do that?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:58:45] Well, yeah, obviously, but that's not why he got elected. If he does that, then, you know, then his popularity rating really will start to crater, right? He'll start to lose the base.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:58:57] I was talking to a bunch of SoCom folks back in 2022 while Michael yawns. Explaining this back then, because nothing's changed. My models haven't changed. Or at least, you know, they've gotten a little bit more sophisticated, but you know they've expanded, but.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [00:59:18] Sophisticated in George

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:59:41] So, I mean, the... Because back then, I knew that if Trump gets elected, the people that know the real Economists in London and Wall Street and Paris. They don't even tell the rest of the people in their companies what they're doing. They feed everybody else the false cover for action narrative. Oh yeah, and people really should go on Energy Newsbeat and on my Telegram page to read those papers because yeah, we're explaining it verbally, but if people actually sit down and read it and start looking at maps.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:00:23] Your articles are heavy traffic on my site. I just want to-

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:00:29] Yeah, we listed them all on our on our telegram site. So people can find the links really easily. Right. So because. Thing about the people that do know the geostrategic level of thought, make sure that all the DC think tanks just repeat the false cover for action narrative. They make sure that if anybody out there is like, that starts to question stuff like a Tucker Carlson, they make sure that they're fired right now. So, yeah, you know, anybody out there that knows Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlsen, they should look into this stuff, too.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:01:15] Cause I already created a monster with that though. I mean, they fired Tucker Carlson and now his audience is about 20 times bigger than it was at Fox News. So they kind of created a master by running off.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:01:26] Oh, well, OK. Well, you know that just like the Wolfowitz ran plan failed in in the Middle East and in Ukraine, and it's backfired and it has created a Frankenstein monster. Yeah, the more it did, the consequences.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:01:42] I'm looking at my site and there's a bunch of people in Washington looking at your articles right now. I'm, I'm serious. I could share the screen and show you it's nuts. Yeah, I think it's great.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:01:58] All right, I guess I'm about to be swatted any minute now.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:02:02] Well, we are too, probably.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:03:22] Yeah, I want to and now that David has my telegram contact information.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:03:28] Sorry it took me a minute to get that all figured out.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:03:30] Yeah, I mean, I really you really should invite me on one of your shows. Yeah, that's what I absolutely to my way of thinking that would make sense.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:03:40] Good because this one is going out, George, what we've done actually this week, we had Robert Bryce on. And so David and I tag teamed on Robert Bryce and Robert Bryce is one of the most cool cats on the planet for in energy. And both of them are going out on David Blackman's substack, my substack this one. So when we fan these out, we fan the transcripts out. On both channels. And they'll also go out to Apple, Spotify on David's channel and my channel. So that when you sit down with me and pretend that you just go over and hit me in the head, but you're actually gonna be hitting his folks too.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [01:04:25] Well, I mean, now that I've, you know, been in the minor leagues and worked my way up, I want to work my way to David Blackman's level.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:04:35] Yeah, well, you know, you got to get through me to get to him.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:04:48] Yeah, we'll do that. We'll do that here. OK, make sure.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:04:52] There's Tom Mumford, talk about the law of unintended consequences. We love Tom. All right. With that, everybody, I'd like to just go ahead and close this out. And David, thank you. Any last thoughts?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:05:06] Oh my god, my head's spinning. We're in a hell of a mess, aren't we?

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:05:12] Yes, we are. Here's Jeff Chestnut, we love Jeff.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [01:05:16] They're not unintended by France and England, that's for sure.

Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host [01:05:19] Oh, no. And anyway, well, with that, we'll look forward to visiting everybody soon. Here we go. All right.