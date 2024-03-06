ENB 323 - AWS's Nuclear Data Center Acquisition, Electric Vehicle Toxin Study, Grid Blackout Warning, and Carbon Capture Controversy.

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley discusses several key topics. Firstly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) acquires Talen's Nuclear Data Center campus in Pennsylvania, highlighting the potential of nuclear power for meeting the energy demands of data centers. Turley then addresses a study indicating that electric vehicles (EVs) release more toxic emissions than gas-powered cars due to tire wear, shedding light on overlooked environmental impacts. Surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime emerges as the greenest car in America, emphasizing the role of hybrid vehicles in reducing emissions. Additionally, a study warns of potential blackouts in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic electric grids by 2028, underscoring the importance of backup power solutions. Lastly, Turley explores the debate surrounding carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), questioning its effectiveness compared to alternative approaches like nuclear energy or energy poverty alleviation. He invites feedback and expert opinions on this complex issue.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:02 - AWS acquires Talen’s nuclear data center campus in Pennsylvania

03:44 - Electric vehicles release more toxic emissions, are worse for the environment than gas-powered cars: study

05:23 - The ‘greenest’ car in America might surprise you

07:01 - New Study Warns Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Electric Grid Could Face Blackouts by 2028

08:34 - Energy Realities EP#101 LIVE with special guest Robert Bryce on his new Documentary!

09:56 - Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) – effective technology or convenient scam?

12:52 - Outro

March 4, 2024

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has acquired Talen Energy’s data center campus at a nuclear power station in Pennsylvania. Talen Energy Corporation this week announced it has sold its 960MW Cumulus data center campus in Pennsylvania […]

March 5, 2024

Electric vehicles release more toxic particles into the atmosphere and are worse for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts, according to a resurfaced study. The study, published by emissions data firm Emission Analytics, was released […]

March 5, 2024

If you try to imagine a “green” car, an electric vehicle is probably the first thing that comes to mind. A silent motor with tons of torque; no fumes, gasoline smells or air pollution belching […]

March 5, 2024

Many people in high-income nations (and few in lower-income nations) are concerned about emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), and their effects on climate. Behind the media furore and polarized sniping, there […]

March 5, 2024

A new study warns that the Biden administration-backed push to electrify America’s economy is on a collision course with its policy of retiring “base load” power plants as part of its green agenda. As a […]

March 5, 2024

Energy Realities EP#101 LIVE with special guest Robert Bryce on his new Documentary! Don’t miss the great LIVE panel for the Energy Realities team: David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Robert Bryce’s […]

