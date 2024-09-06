ENB: #218 The Savage Path: Navigating America’s Energy Challenges and Societal Shifts

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley interviews David L. Savage, an author and energy expert, discussing the challenges facing the U.S. energy sector, including the impact of the Green New Deal and Texas's strained power grid. They explore the broader implications of energy policies on the economy, the role of misinformation in public discourse, and the importance of ethics and mentorship in today's society. The conversation also touches on Savage's book, "The Savage Path," and the need for men to step up as leaders in their communities.

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast. My name is Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. We have an absolute unmitigated wild ride going on in the United States right now. Not only do we have misinformation, but we have the desire to have total disinformation out there. Not only is it affecting your pocketbooks, it's got inflation going on. And I happen to have a wonderful guest today. I have David L Savage. He's an author. He's an energy expert. And we are here to have a wonderful discussion around the misinformation out there. Welcome, David.

David Savage [00:00:50] Well, thank you very much for having me on, Stuart. I'm looking forward to our conversation.

Stuart Turley [00:00:54] I tell you what, besides just being a good looking man, I love your hair line, David. I'll tell you what. You and I got the same barber.

David Savage [00:01:01] Yes, yes. You know, it works. Low maintenance.

Stuart Turley [00:01:04] Hey, what what is your podcast? Because there's what's worse than having a bunch of women go to the bathroom at the movie theater is to podcast host talking to each other. I'm not sure which is worse, but what's the name of your podcast?

David Savage [00:01:19] My podcast is called wrestling with the Inner Man, and the tagline is because the first fight we face each and every day is the fight between our selfish, sinful nature, which I think everyone is 100% familiar with. And then, at least for those of us who are Christian, our Holy Spirit inspired divine nature. And so you got got the angel on this shoulder and the devil on this shoulder, and you're like, how am I going to respond? You know, so it's unlimited content and it's just whether people will be transparent enough to come on and talk about it. So like in your most recent one is on the grades destruction of college football. So people.

Stuart Turley [00:01:54] You know, I think that is a great point because I am disappointed that, oh, you as has left the the big 12 and is going to the SEC and it just really breaks my heart. But then again, we've at least OSU won the last, you know. But let's get to energy here for just a brief moment when we talk about the grid and we talk about the grid is really it doesn't care about anything. It's got physics and fiscal responsibility. And if you don't have that in balance, you're going to have high cost of energy and you're going to have blackouts. There's a bunch of stuff going on out there, David, that's just nuts with the energy policies in the country.

David Savage [00:02:38] Well, we have this horrible thing that is so inappropriately named, you know, called the well, it's really the Green New Deal, but it's called the Inflation Reduction Act. And basically it has so subsidized green energy to distort markets so that the real reliable energy, which would be natural gas generation, makes the most sense for electricity production or nuclear even, you know, but that's harder to build out fast, right. The capital, it's not even available because if you go to the bank and you're Duke Energy or somebody who wants to build a natural gas power generation plant, said, hey, you know, we had a bad experience during Uri. We got 1300 people a day moving to Texas, and no one's bringing any electricity with them.

Stuart Turley [00:03:18] Oh yeah.

David Savage [00:03:19] So how do we meet this demand? And it's not always windy and it's not always sunny. So to have and everybody, 100% of all people, regardless of their political brand, wants the light to come on. And they flip the switch all the time.

Stuart Turley [00:03:34] And and they just expect they think that it's magic and it's because the building is there, the electricity happens. You've got a lot of things going on behind the, the, the grid. In fact, the balancing authorities. David, those poor guys are worse than air traffic controllers as far as the stress goes on balancing that grid. You know, where the wind or solar we have to do that. I wouldn't want that job. That would be a horrible job.

David Savage [00:04:01] Well, it's very difficult because, you know, the variability we we didn't used to have that variability. You ran your coal or you ran your nuclear or you ran your natural gas and it just ran and was pretty much steady state, you know, and but when you start adding this intermittent surges of electricity that are coming into the grid from wind when it's super windy or when it's really sunny, people don't understand, you know, we as engineers do, you know, but we have a responsibility to educate the public. Like, look, this stuff, you know, I'm trying to think of a good metaphor or illustration, you know, of something else that you might need that needs to be steady. But, you know, just breathing, you know, it's like, what if you just had a rush of air come in and it's like you needed to be steady, and that's what makes it reliable. And then managing, you know, the influx and then the, the shortage right in the grid makes it much more vulnerable to disruption and outages.

Stuart Turley [00:04:55] Well, you know, the funny thing is, in Texas, I read an article yesterday. And they said that Texas needs to double the ability and capacity of their grid in the next five years, because demand is doubling in Texas in the next five years. It took 100 years to build the grid. We're going to double it in five.

David Savage [00:05:16] Well, that's because you have things like this gigantic Samsung chip manufacturing plant and these data centers that are such energy hogs, which people don't realize, you know, this is the new like AI and everything. Well, it takes a lot of computing power to to run that. And then of course, we have, you know, the good jobs, picture with the state of Texas and all the people that are coming here. So, yeah, that demand is unbelievable. And, you know, Texas is already well in you know, we went way ahead on wind and solar, but it's just not going to meet the demand. And hydroelectric if you look at the pie chart. Right. Doable has barely moved the needle, you know, from the hydroelectric dams that have been around for 100 years to, you know, with the wind and solar, it's still, you know, 70%, 80% is.

Stuart Turley [00:06:02] I was reading those numbers and it's terrible. We spent 3 or $4 trillion. What's a few trillion dollars between friends? And we've only gotten 15% of the electrical grid is covered by renewable energy. And that renewable is that marketing term. I think it's.

David Savage [00:06:19] Funny. Well, the problem also is the cost of the transmission. See, because when you build all these solar panels out West Texas, they got to get it to a station. And then they're not really we're not so environmentally conscious of that. What is you know, if we try to build a pipeline to connect to connect Canadian oil, you know, that Keystone, you know, pipeline because it crosses international border. But if you want to build a transmission line and you want to tear through, you know, some kind of right, you know, coyote habitat or whatever, so, you know, you can just do it at will because it's it's for the green policy.

Stuart Turley [00:06:55] But, you know, the green policies like the Wall Street, The Wall Street Journal. Let me read this title to you, The New York Times, excuse me, The New York Times. Harris's new strategy equate fighting climate change with freedom, framing it as patriotism, a novel way of framing climate change. In my opinion, climate is changing naturally. And then we have geoengineering and going on, and geoengineering should be banned, in my opinion. You know, Kim Trails, I thought everybody was sitting there going along, going, oh, Kim, trails are not real. Robert Kennedy Jr just said yesterday he wants to ban chem trails. Oh, if we're going to have geoengineering and we're going to have climate change, let's let nature take its course on some of these things.

David Savage [00:07:46] Well, I think, you know, as a Christian, I think you have to God created the universe. And I don't think man has the slightest idea to accurately model a planetary weather, you know, like global climate, anything. We can't get the weather forecast right, you know, 50% of the time right here on the Gulf Coast. And yet, you know, we believe that we have that kind of understanding. So and if you look at ice ages and the recession of ice ages and things that have been happening with solar cycles, you know, the sun has set like an 11 year solar cycle. And that's why, like, we've had an extremely wet year this year, right in Houston. You know, we've had our wettest year on record by over 50in of rain already this year. So we don't understand it. And there's just an agenda. This is, this is a Trojan horse, man. They're trotting out some idea that they think because they want to claim a higher moral authority. Like, look, Stuart, you know, you're a climate denier, and I'm trying to save the planet. You know, look what I do good or I am.

Stuart Turley [00:08:47] Oh, yeah. Yeah. And take my tax money to do it I look, Dan Bongino is absolutely a hoot. And he calls the Inflation Reduction Act the populist bill. And I think that that is actually hilarious when you think about the poor clueless bill that I believe Kamala Harris was the deciding vote on that.

David Savage [00:09:07] Well, she was the deciding vote on many things in the Senate, and they were all straight party votes, by the way. And I hope America public remembers that as we experience this pain, that we are already well down the road on.

Stuart Turley [00:09:18] You know, we were kind of alluding to about Zuckerberg and honesty. One of the things that I and have done is I banned my company from advertising on meta products. We have done great advertising campaigns for our clients before on meta, on Facebook. It is a great platform if you're wanting to advertise on it. But because of Zuckerberg's inability to keep child trafficking off of his platform, I have one absolutely nothing to do with him. And then with him coming out and apologizing and saying, wait a minute, ethics matter. It's very much like the grid. Grid relies on fiscal responsibility in physics, ethics, matter, and AI. I personally would like to see him go to jail. But speaking of ethics, I had a club in the back of my head. Years ago, I had a social problem that really had a very good eye opening on this thing called a walk to a mess. And you and I were kind of laughing about and walked to a mass on that. And you've had a few experiences on that ethics matter, and I think I would love to sponsor Zuckerberg on A Walk to Mars.

David Savage [00:10:33] I think it'd be great for anybody to go on it. It's it is transformational to experience, you know, agape love from the best mankind can reproduce it for a 72 hour period. And I couldn't recommend it more highly to anybody. And it was just a real spiritual mountaintop in my life that was very formative as a new father, back in 1994, when my kids were like two and one years old. Oh, that that.

Stuart Turley [00:10:59] Is really cool. Where where did you go through your your walk to.

David Savage [00:11:02] Mars and Corpus Christi, Texas?

Stuart Turley [00:11:04] Corpus Christi? Fantastic. I'll tell you what. I got stapled to the back of the head, and I, I just really appreciate Mark McIntyre was my pastor, and he showed up with handcuffs because I was like, nah, I don't need to go.

David Savage [00:11:18] Yeah, I was reluctant to.

Stuart Turley [00:11:19] And it it was one of the best single events in my life. And I am very grateful to him for that. And so and, and having these kind of conversations, David is a kind of like the, the talking point of your podcast is, you know, you got to stay on track. It's one just to get, to go on an event, have a great event, but then go back to your old habits is absolutely not good for anybody.

David Savage [00:11:46] No, I had a I had a terrific mass reunion group, you know, and we met each week. And I still have a nice habit. I have it him anyway, my my card on how you go through the reunion. You know, it's just it's like when you have an opportunity where, you know, discipleship was denied. You had it, you had a chance to actually help somebody and then you didn't actually do it or when you did. And I, I went to that every week with a group of men for probably three years. And that accountability and sharing and that common desire to humble yourself, you know, before God and to confess, you know, really, confession is so important because pride and ego and narcissism is just rampant these days. And, oh, we have to realize we're flawed, we're broken people, and then we need a savior. Everybody needs a savior. And so that's that's how I feel about it. And it informs, you know, everything that I do or talk about.

Stuart Turley [00:12:39] I guarantee I would not be here if it was not for that weekend.

David Savage [00:12:43] So yeah, it is special.

Stuart Turley [00:12:45] But I tell you what, if more men and this brings up a bigger, bigger issue that we have got as a country to solve problems not only our energy problems, but as men, we have to stand up and protect our neighbors, and we have to protect our families. And we cannot allow our children to be handled the way that we have, what, 300,000 missing children in our border? This is unbelievable. We, as men in our households, need to stand up and protect our families and our neighbors.

David Savage [00:13:20] Well, I certainly agree with that. That's really what my whole post-retirement life is all about. You know, my message is to try to help the, you know, my podcast, the book I wrote, everything, is aimed at an 18 to 30 year old young male who may have grown up without a father due to divorce or household, or an absent father who may have been an alcoholic or a workaholic, or, you know, all the other politics of it. But people can fall prey to and, you know, they basically are incomplete. They don't have the ballast in their boat. So when they go out to sea, a little wave tips them over. And they can't overcome that adversity because they don't have that gravitas. You know, someone saying, look, I believe in you, man. You have what it takes. You can make it. You can you can suffer a setback. And you know, you have this whole generation has just grown up with these participation trophies. And it's like, that's what. And when you get out in the real world, someone kicks you in the teeth and you really lose. And the some we haven't prepared him for it. And so when they experience it, they have no way to, to recover. And so as men, you know, what we need to do is have an intergenerational connection to these younger men and try to fill that gap, you know, however we can through, you know, one on one discipleship efforts, many men's ministries, however, to help these young men who who didn't get what they they should have gotten, you know, they deserve to have and that's, you know, the love of an older man pouring, you know, his wisdom into them.

Stuart Turley [00:14:44] In your book, the The Savage Path is pretty, pretty cool. I have not ready yet, but I am going to. I and you had a foreword on it by Doctor Ed Young.

David Savage [00:14:54] Yes, I did, which was kind of a coup really, because he doesn't do that. Obviously he gets. Quests for that kind of stuff all the time, right? And, you know, I was a deacon at Second Baptist Church here in Houston for, you know, 16 years. And, you know, I traveled to Israel with Doctor Young. You know, I went to China, we hosted Chinese students, went to China with Second Baptist Church. I went to Normandy with Second Baptist Church. And so I got to know him pretty well. And he preached a strong message of what basically I just was talking about. And I said, look, this is what I hear in the pulpit, and there's all this push, you know, against anything that is helping Christian masculinity and who's going to resist? You know, everybody's just rolling over on it. And I said, I've written a book. I've kind of taken a courageous step. And this is what you preach from the pulpit. Please, would you write my forward? And he said, you know what? I normally don't do this, but I will do it for you, David. And so I'm extremely proud of the fact that he wrote that forward for me.

Stuart Turley [00:15:51] That is really cool. Now, going through your book process, I'm just now getting my book in order. And it's about the puzzle pieces of energy. I mean, it is a whole different animal. But what was your thought process behind your book?

David Savage [00:16:06] Well, the the kernel, you know, or the seed of the idea was I was so angry about the, the tear down of the Boy Scouts of America. So I am an Eagle Scout. I got all three poems. I was a Philmont Ranger and led people on backpacking trips. And I started my own high adventure post and, you know, just had this incredible scouting career. And now the word boy isn't even in the scouting program anymore. And I said, you know, that was the best youth organization in the country to train up young men to be physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight, which is what our country needs. And it was torn down and by evil. And so where's the response? And so I said, I have to do that. I have to write a I'm going to write this book. And and so was that originally it was. And I don't want to give too much of about the book away, but so it's titled The Savage Path a memoir of Modern Masculinity. And the path is a metaphor on my life as a lifelong backpacker. So I backpacked everywhere. And then when you backpack, you make mistakes, and then they're much more costly when you don't have, you know, when you're in that weather or hail or, you know, you run out of fuel and those things, your matters as lessons. So what the the title is, The Savage Path, is that, you know, God has a plan for us. And and really, the theme of the book is all men need three things. You know, we need a work to do, a will to obey, and a woman to love the three devils. And so that that path is the one that God has ordained for us. And we stick to the trail. When you're hiking, man, it usually goes pretty good, but when you get off the trail, you're bushwhacking.

Stuart Turley [00:17:50] It doesn't go so well.

David Savage [00:17:51] And it's the same in life when you get out from under, you know God's protection and his plan for your life. He'll have to experience those consequences. And you can get lost. You can get cold and you get hungry. And then finally you kind of go, what am I thinking? I'm the prodigal. I'm going to go back to my father.

Stuart Turley [00:18:07] Yep.

David Savage [00:18:07] And get on the trail again.

Stuart Turley [00:18:09] I'll tell you, I'm the fact that my son got his Eagle Scout. I only made it to life, but I was a very involved dad. And I got NRA certified for black powder pistol, rifle, shotgun. Got it all. And I had all the the things I taught the kids how to do ax throwing, knife throwing, archery. I was the guy.

David Savage [00:18:33] That's what young men need. It's a little bit a little bit excitement.

Stuart Turley [00:18:37] We were we were out there all the time. In fact, I remember one scout camp, they were sitting there and I'm I'm going, this is the dumbest thing I've seen young men do. And they were flame throwing with aerosol and flame, you know, having a flame thrower fight. And the scoutmaster, I was the assistant scoutmaster and the scoutmaster. I'm not like Walt. I'll say that. I was the assistant scoutmaster, not the coat. And the scoutmaster comes up, and I'm the assistant. You know, they need to stop that. And I go, I'm going to let them burn themselves first, you know? And so he goes, you got it. And he walks off, and I let them burn themselves. And they got their eyebrows burning. They never did it again. And you have to let stupid boys grow up in a right way. I mean, and that's a great place to do it.

David Savage [00:19:24] Natural consequences is what I call it, you know that they're pretty. Of course, nowadays you get sued, you know, for something like that. But it's a very valuable teacher.

Stuart Turley [00:19:34] But, you know, when I was, we had the big jamborees and we're and I have 500 kids roll through my, my line and seeing underprivileged kids being able to do black powder. And I've got my raccoon hat on and I'm teaching them how Daniel Boone used to do this and everything else, and letting them hit those metal clang targets and that feeling of really understanding a black powder. Gun or a B-B gun or a arrow or those things that self-confidence. Yes. And get them to the next life lesson for sure.

David Savage [00:20:09] I got a funny story. I don't know this as well. So when I was working at Philmont, you know, you get good at all that. And so.

Stuart Turley [00:20:15] Yeah, you.

David Savage [00:20:15] Know, Black Mountain was where they had the black powder gun and I had a crew from Kalamazoo, Michigan. And these kids, man, they're like kind of in awe of the Ranger because they're like, you're so good at everything. I said, you know what? I'm a crack shot. Of course we're all braggart because we're from Texas, too, you know? I said, all 13 of you, I could shoot a hole through your hats with one bullet, throw all your hats up in the air, and I'll shoot a hole through all 13 of them. One bullet, and they were like, no way. And so, you know, we did the whole shooting thing. And then they said, all right, you know, Ranger Savage, we want to see you do it. That's why I collected all of their hats. And I just stacked them all right on top of one another and just barely threw it up in the air over the barrel, and then blew a hole in it. And there was a hat, shower, you know, a bullet hole. And it was their favorite souvenir.

Stuart Turley [00:20:57] Oh, sure. Getting mad now that's funny, I that I did not see coming, I.

David Savage [00:21:02] Was I got a lot of stories like that from from my scouting days and experience.

Stuart Turley [00:21:06] We have a few of those too, like putting chicken underneath the Scouts tent so the raccoons will go in and you can't buy this kind of entertainment, you know. That's right. There's a lot of fun things out there. So. Well, people, how do people find your book and be on Amazon?

David Savage [00:21:23] Yeah, it is, it's on Amazon and it's I have a website that's WW, The Savage path.com. And in fact I just created my new 500 1C3 nonprofit that I told you I was doing. I just got it today. It came. And here it is.

Stuart Turley [00:21:39] Congress, Savage Path.

David Savage [00:21:41] Ministries. There it is.

Stuart Turley [00:21:43] And so I like I did zoom legal zoom.

David Savage [00:21:46] Yeah. So so I'm all set with that. And I'm deeply committed to the book and the podcasts. So the websites The Savage path.com and fantastic. I know not about the book or the podcast wrestling with the man at that website.

Stuart Turley [00:22:01] I'll tell you what, this is going to be absolutely phenomenal, because I know that I'm feeling hopeful that there is a awakening going on in the United States. And I think that as men and I, I used to consider myself a Republican. I have stepped away from the Republican Party, and I'm now in America. I am tired of Democrats and Republicans.

David Savage [00:22:26] Amen.

Stuart Turley [00:22:27] I am an American and y'all need to start listening to us. You work for us, and this is now getting where we as men are now needing to take care of our neighbors and our household because there is an emergency coming, like you would not believe. And it's coming around the corner very quickly.

David Savage [00:22:51] Well, that's exactly right, Stuart. I think I told you I was a delegate at the National Republican Convention, you know, in Milwaukee, and I've got the same problem. It's a bad brand. And so it's so is the Democrat the D and the are bad brands. And yeah, you know we were trying to just get more people. Let's quit focusing on identity politics. We don't need to. You know, I got interviewed by, several TV stations when I was up there and they asked me, you know, how I felt about, you know, Biden and whether he was going to resign all that at the time had happened yet. And I just said, look, you know, we don't need identity politics. We don't need to elect Kamala Harris just because she's a woman of color. And that's the only basis for a vote. We need to elect the smartest, most confident people and those people in our government and not be doing it around identity politics. And what that means to me is, you know, we go back to being the melting pot America, where we're all just Americans. Like you just said, we don't have African American, Asian Americans, LGBTQ, however many veterans, Americans, you know, we're all Americans, and we need to work together and focus on what we have as a common interest because the world is watching. And you know what? There's a lot of adventurism going on right now that we're all pretty nervous about in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Taiwan, because they see us divided as.

Stuart Turley [00:24:11] Weak, they see us as weak, and we need to stand up as men united and and take charge. Amen. And so well, thank you so much, David, for stopping by the podcast today. I just really appreciate you. And I'd like to have this as a regular series in talking about things, because I feel that having energy discussions is the basis for our finances around the entire country, because energy affects everything. And when President Trump was saying, I am going to drill, baby drill and lower energy prices, that was his first step to get rid of inflation. Oh, look at that Harold hand.

David Savage [00:24:49] Yeah, I mean this is a great book. It was given to everybody who was a delegate at the convention. And he really helps people understand how energy is just crucial. Especially energy independence. And then to our allies, you know, if we're asking Germany to unhinge themselves from Russia and dependance on natural gas, then we're going to need to provide the LNG to export it. And then we have this Biden administration that's just ruining all of this. I mean, the steps, anyway, you and I, because we're informed about what's happening in energy. We also know all of the extraordinary measures they've taken to undo what was American, that was energy independent under the Trump.

Stuart Turley [00:25:29] Years, you know, and it's one of the things about trust that we were talking about. And that is the mainstream media. Nobody trust the mainstream media. I think that's one of the reason that our podcast is doing so well. We get an average of 50,000 people a day to our news site, and then we have this year about 181.8 million downloads or something like that. Unbelievable. Nice traction. Life's good as far as that. And I think it's because people are starving for the the truth. We've had about 8 million transcripts, right? I mean, this is just unbelievable to me. And thank you to the mainstream media. I'd like to thank you all for being a bunch of lying. Not ahead.

David Savage [00:26:14] Yeah. It's so, I don't know, inexplicable. It used to be that, you know, if there was a scandal in either party, there's news. It seems like they've just forgotten that there's at least half of America. That's a market. You know, for for that news that that news product. And I don't know how it got so monopolized and so biased and just well, it's scary. It really is scary because there are people pushing like this whole climate agenda, which is the biggest red herring ever, you know, and no one cares more about the environment than me as an Eagle Scout, as an outdoors person who still backpacks every year, I just bought an Airstream trailer I visible in national parks. And that's what Harold Hamm talks about, is how successful we've been with natural gas is a clean energy and nuclear. I was a nuclear engineering major when I started at A&M, and then unfortunately, Three Mile Island happened and I decided I'd better get a different major. But, you know.

Stuart Turley [00:27:07] We have nuclear. We have we need nuclear, bad.

David Savage [00:27:11] Heat, nuclear for the electricity generation. And you're starting to see actually these small scale nuclear facilities at like Dow and Freeport, you know, to run their plant. And because they need that reliability. And so, you know, we need liquid hydrocarbon transportation fuels because that infrastructure already exists. And people have no idea about the pipelines and everything that move, you know, liquid hydrocarbons around this country. So we can all drive an internal combustion engine car. And this push for E-vehicles and, you know, Ford discontinued, you know, their production line. It just isn't work. It's not that people don't want it. It's not ready.

Stuart Turley [00:27:47] It has some $1.9 billion. Unbelievable.

David Savage [00:27:51] Well, these poor people that are buying EVs and then in a couple of years and they realize how much it costs to replace a battery in their car has no resale value. They're going to be mad, but they've already been hoodwinked. You know, they've already cast their vote in these elections and things. And you know, it's it's it's evil is what it is. That's all I can say.

Stuart Turley [00:28:08] I do want a Cybertruck. I'm going to go on record and say that I do want an electric I want, but I can't have it as my primary car just because the range thing, but it's the Cybertruck is is besides having a sloppy roof and the Secret Service would not be. They're afraid of it. You know, the Secret Service is really afraid of that sloppy roof.

David Savage [00:28:26] That's where things are hideous. Those are the ugliest things I've ever.

Stuart Turley [00:28:30] They're bulletproof. Have you seen the Chicago model? I mean, it's got no.

David Savage [00:28:34] I'm one by one. It Lowe's yesterday, but it was just I don't know, they're bulletproof.

Stuart Turley [00:28:38] You can shoot them with a 45 on somebody I know they're they're fine I want one I want bulletproof or better yet, I think I'll just go get a Ford 250 and bulletproof and and put a armor on it.

David Savage [00:28:50] All right. And you can put all your doom prepping dehydrated foods in there, and you'll be the the mad rat survivor.

Stuart Turley [00:28:57] All right, so with that, thank you all very much. Subscribe. Like share read this to your pets. And more importantly, reach out to someone and really try to help them out.

David Savage [00:29:09] Thank you, Mr. Stewart. Thanks for having me on.