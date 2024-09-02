ENB #217 Drilling Down: The State of Independent Oil and Gas in a Shifting Economy

In the Energy News Beat - Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley and Rey Trevino III discuss the current state of the oil and gas industry, emphasizing the ongoing demand for oil, the challenges posed by rising costs, and the role of independent oil companies in the U.S. They highlight the importance of effective cost management, the potential of using stranded natural gas for Bitcoin mining, and the impact of political and economic factors on energy production. The conversation also touches on the differences between energy policies in Texas and California and the upcoming 2024 election.

