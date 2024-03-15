US electricity prices outpace annual inflation
ANALYSTS CITED TRANSMISSION COSTS AND FEDERAL POLICIES FOR THE 3.6% INCREASE THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS REPORTED TUESDAY.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration published the March edition of its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, forecasting average residential electricity prices next year to reach their highest level in almost three decades.
Residential customers will pay about 16.23 cents/kWh in 2025, up from 15.98 cents/kWh last year, the agency said.
In January, …
