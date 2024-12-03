The Weekly Election Recap

Get ready to get updated from Stuart Turley, David Blackmon and Larry, America's Political Best selling author



Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:04 - Hunter Biden’s Pardon

05:18 - Election Recap

08:19 - Republican Senate Seats in 2026

10:08 - Tech vs. Greens

14:18 - Democratic Candidates for 2028

16:31 - California Election Issues

19:20 - Republicans Overcoming Election Fraud

25:08 - Gen Z Shift to Republicans

30:14 - Black Voters’ Shift to Trump

31:57 - Republican Shift to Working Class

33:45 - Potential Trump Nominees

36:00 - Senate Dynamics and DeSantis

41:10 - Hegseth's Vulnerability

46:00 - New York Political Shifts

47:47 - Wrap-up and Future Discussions

David Blackmon [00:00:00] No, I wouldn't. Wouldn't be able to do any of this. Hey, look, We are live. We are. Live finally. Sorry about the delay, everybody. We have had some technical difficulties. My computer seemed to crash, so I had to go to my backup computer. I hope this is working well. Welcome to weekly talking politics with Larry Schweikart. We have taken a few weeks off here to regroup after the election, which thankfully went the right way, at least for those of us hosting this show. I'm here with Stuart Turley, the man with the plan for these podcasting efforts and, of course, America's history teacher, Larry Schweikart, author of a series of bestselling books. The latest one, which of which is a Patriot's history of globalism, right?

Larry Schweikart [00:00:50] Yes, it is.

David Blackmon [00:00:51] Yes. Yeah. And you guys need to go buy Larry's books. They're wonderful books. Larry, tell everybody where they can find you before we go into the agenda today.

Larry Schweikart [00:01:04] Sure. I'm at the wild world of history. And there we have curriculum for high school teachers of all sorts, homeschoolers, but also regular high school teachers. I teach all the Patriots history of the United States in video. And then we have a site. If you want more politics called the Wild World of Politics, where I do a political commentary three days a week and we have all sorts of on going videos. My latest one is Integrity with Billy Graham. The previous one was Integrity with Winston Churchill. We did 23 episodes of that and now we're doing integrity with Billy Graham. So it's just ongoing. I probably have 50 hours of video lessons in both wild world of politics. And while world history.

David Blackmon [00:01:47] I'm guessing you won't be doing any episodes called integrity with Joe Biden.

Larry Schweikart [00:01:52] Well, you know, so today, of course, the news is that he pardoned Hunter Biden. Shock. I tell you, who could have ever predicted that?

David Blackmon [00:02:04] Nobody interested in that comment.

Larry Schweikart [00:02:06] And so the hoax news media is going after the Republicans because they're going after Biden for this rather than going after Biden for pardoning his crackhead son. You know, I still can't make this up.

Stuart Turley [00:02:20] But, Larry, honestly, they have in that he has a whole ten year. And I don't think I've ever seen a pardon written this way. Ten years for anything that he may have thought about doing bad or even breathing bad air. How do you get that?

Larry Schweikart [00:02:38] Practice. Lots of practice. You practice writing these things for other thugs in your administration, and then you apply all of them. You say, okay, just cut and paste all those and put them in for a hunter.

David Blackmon [00:02:52] But isn't it really tied to the fact that 2014 was when Hunter Biden relocated to Ukraine when his father was the Barack Obama's point man for Ukraine policy and selling influence out of the vice president's office? Let's be honest about this. And it was 2014 when Hunter Biden was zero. Qualifications whatsoever for the job was given $1 million a year position for the board of directors at Burisma, a natural gas company based in Ukraine. And all of this corruption within our throughout our government has stemmed from that date. And so that's why I think this blanket pardon. But we got to be clear, it's not just the pardon for things he's been formally accused of by the Justice Department. It's a blanket pardon for anything he's done or may have done during that ten year period since he relocated to you.

Larry Schweikart [00:03:47] Yeah, it includes it. He's pardoned from bad karaoke trying to sing Born to Be Wild.

David Blackmon [00:03:56] It's really one of the biggest outrages in American history, I think, when you.

Larry Schweikart [00:04:01] Realize, you know, it's not fair. It's not fair to say he was totally unqualified. I mean, after all, he has more qualifications for that job than Pete Buttigieg does for his job.

David Blackmon [00:04:11] Well, that's true. That's a true story. Yeah. At least Hunter Biden is a lawyer that could theoretically provide legal counsel to the rest of the board of directors of Burisma. And.

Larry Schweikart [00:04:25] Yes, firsthand experience with drugs. So there you go.

David Blackmon [00:04:28] Well, yeah, it's definitely got that. Anyway, so that was the big event for today before we went live 15 minutes late thanks to my computer crashing. But anyway, here we are. We're going to go through an agenda here. We're going to recap the election. Larry's got a lot of insights on on the changing demographics in the American electorate. What was a big shift in voter sentiment all across the country from blue to red. And I think let's start, Larry, with just how significant a victory was this? The margin was fairly narrow in the popular vote. But you nailed it on the electoral vote. I think your projection was exactly what the outcome turned out to be, wasn't it?

Larry Schweikart [00:05:18] Yeah, I said 312 electoral votes back in June. And I also said that Trump would win the popular vote. I didn't give a number till October, and then I said by 1.5. And so now he's 1.6. But they're still counting in California. Who knows? And so it'll probably end up being 1.5. I said the Republicans would hold the House. They did. I thought they'd get maybe 3 or 4 more seats. But in California, the Democrats managed to steal 2 or 3 seats through late counting. By the way, it is a myth that the Republicans never win a Lake County seat. There was a Mississippi Supreme Court seat that flipped to the Republican in very late counting. So there's something there. And I did say that the Republicans would gain a net of at least three in the Senate. And it was a net four. And we came very, very close to making a net of six and probably within 1 or 2 points and making a net of eight. So the Democrats should be very, very afraid after the results of this election.

David Blackmon [00:06:23] So on the Senate and I know that wasn't on the agenda we wrote up for today, but on the Senate, you know, there's this prevailing conventional wisdom that the Senate will very likely flip back to the Democrats in two years. When I look at who's who's up for reelection in 26. I don't see that happening at all to you.

Larry Schweikart [00:06:44] I have not gone through the names. You give me some of the names who are up.

David Blackmon [00:06:48] Well, I mean, it's just that the Republicans are the seats that are up for Republicans are safe, good, safe states. Cornyn, Cornyn, you know, and Texas. I mean, and I'd have to go look at McConnell. Yeah, McConnell's up again. There's one vulnerable seat in North Carolina, as far as I could tell. What's his name? Thom Tillis is very vulnerable because you need Miller.

Larry Schweikart [00:07:15] You need Mel Tillis.

David Blackmon [00:07:16] Yeah. You know, and he's a rhino anyway. He's one of the most disappointing senators I've ever seen in my life.

Larry Schweikart [00:07:23] Don't worry about North Carolina, Dave. North Carolina is consistently, especially in the Senate races under polls. For Republicans, it's the one place where they probably underperform Republicans more than Trump. In North Carolina Senate races, they always have these close and they're never close at all.

David Blackmon [00:07:43] Yeah. And the other other see that, you know, for the Republicans that you think could possibly be vulnerable, although. I doubt it is Rubio's seat in Florida, which is going to have, you know, someone in that seat who was appointed by the governor, has only served two years. So theoretically, anyway, if the Democrats can field a strong candidate. But when you when you really look at the other seats that are up in 26, I mean, these are not vulnerable seats for the Republicans. So I just don't see a flip in the cards there. Now, this is different.

Stuart Turley [00:08:19] What I what I'm what I have started doing is on ABC's this formerly known as Twitter, I have been reaching out to any candidate that is starting to primary RINOs. I have an open offer for them that I'm creating a podcast series for to help them get talking points and create marketing material for them so that any Rino nose on point, Kelsey Grammer or Lindsey Graham, whatever the heck his name is, he needs to go away. That warmonger son of a gun needs to go. If you're out there and you want airtime on a podcast, I've had 30 million transcripts read on my podcast this year. I've had 1.8 million downloads. I'm not a big podcast, but we got reach between David Blackmon, myself, and Larry. We got reach.

David Blackmon [00:09:21] Yeah. And so, you know, maybe Ken Paxton in Texas might want to get a hold of you. He's apparently planning to primary Mr. Cornyn. That'll be a big lift. You know, Cornyn is, as disappointing as he is, is pretty strong in Texas. And is that good old cornhole? Yeah. Yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:09:41] You know, Stu, you need to get Ving Rhames involved in that. We are the reach.

Stuart Turley [00:09:49] Right. I'll tell you what, I am very pleased with my team being able to get everything done that they have and considering how badly I am. Shadow banned by Google. Google doesn't like the truth. And that's I think it's a testament to my team.

Larry Schweikart [00:10:08] Well, I would when we're done with this, I want to talk all through you guys for a brief moment about an idea I have for a once a month podcast that would involve us and my election night co-host Seth Kassell, who loves deeper into the statistics than anybody I've ever seen in my life. I mean, he was calling these races within the actual vote margin, not just say, well, win by a percent, but he'll win by 40,000, 50,000. He had those write downs. So we need to talk. Here's something that I'm looking at. So you know that from the time we started this, I've been talking about the big shifts. And of course, the biggest shift this time around was the Hispanic shift. So much so that Matt Iglesias and Ricky Sharon and others are writing specifically about how the Democrats are losing the Hispanics. Now, as a historian, this is one of the great ironies of history that in the past 30 years, the Democrats have worked their tails off to bring illegal Hispanics into the United States under the assumption they would give the Democrats a permanent majority. And it's turning out to be just the opposite, that Hispanics Trump got 45% an all time high tying George W Bush. And chances are, were he he to run again, he would get way over 50. Most of these liberal commentators are saying that it was Hispanics that basically flipped all of the swing states to Trump. And so you have this. The first civil war I've always been talking about is the illegal criminal alien invaders versus the urban blacks, mostly blacks. And that's certainly panned out. And we see I'll talk about this in a second in New York, how this is really producing major problems. Number two, you had the Palestinians versus the Jews, and that definitely worked against the Democrats in Michigan, which probably cost Harris, Michigan, that Arab vote in that and the Hispanic vote Michigan. There's a brand new civil war brewing. I hear nobody else talking about it, and that is the techies versus the greens, and that is the Silicon Valley tech guys who are now obsessed with their new toy, A.I. And they can't do without it. It's infiltrating everything because they're so enamored with A.I. as sort of like the Prius was about ten years ago. And and this has, as you know, they more than anybody, A.I. draws more power and energy than Galactus does. I'm all whenever I think of it, I think of the Fantastic Four comic book and that giant guy with the kind of horns who would eat planets. Yeah, that is A.I.. It even planets for energy. And so the Green Movement, with its solar, with its wind, with its batteries, has no chance. If the techies are going to demand their Galactus level energy and they will slowly fracture away from the Democrats. They don't want to, but they're going to have to because of the energy needs.

David Blackmon [00:13:26] Yeah. Yeah, I think that's right. And that's going to be a pretty consistent problem for the Greens to overcome and I don't see how they can I don't see how they can do it honestly, because the tech companies are going to get the power regardless and they're not going to care what the source is. I mean, we've got Amazon keeping coal fired power plants open five years longer up in Nebraska to fund one of their big tech centers. So, you know, that's going to be a long term issue that we're going to have to deal with. Yeah, there was a question about Gavin Newsom, about whether he's going to run in 2018. Right. I mean, obviously, he's already running he's he's convening this session to truck proof the California economy today as we're recording this. And so I think he's already basically signaling that he's going.

Larry Schweikart [00:14:18] Well as a. Today, the Democrats have four candidates. One is gruesome. One is witness protection. Gretchen Whitmer up there in Michigan.

Stuart Turley [00:14:29] And is that the same one that tried to hijack herself with the FBI? Yes.

Larry Schweikart [00:14:34] Yes. The third is, is Harris good old cackles who announce that she's going to run again, Which you go, girl. And then the fourth one is occasional cortex, Alexandra Cortez, who just. Man, if we could just run her, that would be so awesome. I mean, you're talking basically 400 electoral votes with her.

David Blackmon [00:14:58] I first predicted she would run in 2028. Way back in 2019. She is the next Manchurian candidate. Yeah, but the Democratic Party, she's following right along the same process that Barack Obama went on during the aughts, the early years of this.

Larry Schweikart [00:15:16] But it's a vastly different world, David. I mean, it's not remotely the same world as when Obama came in with hope and change. Let's get us out of the wars. Let's let's all sing Kumbaya, you know, embrace. I've got a very good story for you, though, speaking of Kumbaya. One of my friends, Marc Stein, who was the lead singer and keyboard player of the group Vanilla Fudge in the late season.

David Blackmon [00:15:42] The Vanilla Fudge man.

Larry Schweikart [00:15:45] I love Vanilla Fudge. They were so good. Yeah. Anyway, Marc Stein and I hooked up when I sent him an email over thanking him for his support of the 911 rescue dogs. He did a concert to raise money for the 911 rescue dogs. So that's really great, Marc. I appreciate that. And we started conversing and eventually said, My wife wants me to write my autobiography. Would you help? Well, normally I would charge for that, but this is one of my all time isles. So I go, Yeah, I'd love to help. So we wrote his autobiography and he put me in touch with all sorts of other people around the country, a rock and rollers and everybody else. So I totally forgot where we were going. With all this. You'd led me to a great story and now I forgot it.

David Blackmon [00:16:31] Well, we're talking about Gavin Newsom running. I'm not sure, having ended up with the general as much. But anyway.

Larry Schweikart [00:16:39] I'll remember.

David Blackmon [00:16:41] How I live my life, actually, now.

Larry Schweikart [00:16:43] That I set it up perfectly. Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:16:46] So California, though, is a really great story because as you mentioned, they are still counting votes in California 26 days after Election Day, 27 days after Election Day. And I know the Republicans have filed some lawsuits seeking injunctions on the vote counts in a couple of those California districts. But as I explained to a friend the other day, the problem is you have to file in state court because the states control the vote counts and all the judges in California, communists just like the politicians. So you're not going to get good. What can the Republican Party do to to fight back against this clear, obvious voter fraud operation that is just institutionalized in California now?

Larry Schweikart [00:17:29] Well, yesterday I was talking with Seth Castle about this in Arizona because you're still counting in Arizona.

David Blackmon [00:17:36] Yeah, still counting in Arizona.

Larry Schweikart [00:17:37] Yeah. And the issue is something that Republicans have fought for, which is signature verification. That's what is taking so long as they're going through and double checking all of these signatures. Well, Florida counts all of their early and mailing votes first before the Election Day even opens. They're already counted and under seal, which is what caused Steve Bannon's team to absolutely freak out in 2016 when the Florida early vote pose to then go, we're going to lose Florida. No, no, no, no, you're not going to lose. But so one thing would be to change laws so that all of the early mail in voting and we would like to do away with mail in voting, but that's another story. So that all of those are counted before you get to Election Day. Then all you have to count on Election Day are the actual precincts that are out from. The second thing is, if you're going to do signature verification, it's going to take you more than a few days. It's just there's no way you can verify 5 million signatures or even 2 million signatures in 24 hours.

David Blackmon [00:18:43] Yeah, but. So here we are. We've got two states still counting votes. 48 other states managed to get this done. And in Florida, they counted 16 million votes before 10:00 that evening. Texas, we counted something like 14 or 15 million before midnight that night. It's certainly can be done if you just have the right processes in place. The problem is you've got to have a state government that's willing to do that. Right. And in California and Arizona, the Democrats are more interested in stealing elections than conducting free and fair elections, it seems to me.

Larry Schweikart [00:19:20] And the answer to that is you've got to win over the fraud like Trump did. Like so many other of the senators did. You've got to beat them even though they've rigged the game. I mean, you know, there's people who think the Kansas City Chiefs right now are getting a lot of awfully good calls. You know, well, if you want to know, you're going to have to beat them. And the refs, it's just a fact of life. And once you start doing that, then the Democrats themselves will demand that you change the laws because mail in voting is racist.

David Blackmon [00:19:55] Yeah. If it's not their advantage anymore. Go ahead, State.

Stuart Turley [00:19:59] I got a question for you because the Democrats still counting in California. They're probably counting, in my opinion, for trying to weasel away the popular vote. And so they're just getting all these votes in. And I read somewhere that they they think that Trump may have gotten a lot more than the 71 million votes. They think he could have gotten 90 million votes because there were so many Dominion voting machines that flipped Trump votes for Biden or for Harris that I think we've got to fix that issue because he got a mandate. I believe he got that 90 million.

Larry Schweikart [00:20:49] Trump is at 74 million right now. They're not going to take the popular vote from him even. It's not even going to be close. I do believe he should appoint a commission to look into 2024, but we'll see if he does that.

Stuart Turley [00:21:06] You see, where I was going with that is I think he got the 90 million. I think that they had Dominion servers flipping, though. There's enough evidence that when you have Colorado having her codes to the Dominion servers, are you playing catch with your cat David? Yeah, I don't see you.

David Blackmon [00:21:23] Getting to stop doing something over.

Stuart Turley [00:21:25] There. If you if you have the Colorado head of the voter up there leaving the codes to her Dominion servers open to the Internet before the election. You got to be kidding me.

Larry Schweikart [00:21:43] Yeah. Stu, the thing that that works against suggesting is they flip millions of votes and dominion that what's going to really change anything is this vote overall vote was way down this time, something like 140, 243 million. Right. And while we think 12 million could be accounted for for fraud based on where you were in 2020, Well, the fact is there are simply not going to be that many people come out without the Covid protocols. Remember when we had Covid and everybody was locked down, there was nothing else to do but vote. You know, in July you were getting ballots and you're stuck in your home and I might go sell this thing out and send it in. Right. And there were there have been so many analysts that look at that, the impact of Covid just on turnout and how much greater it increased the turnout in 2020 over 2024, leaving aside fraud.

Stuart Turley [00:22:43] Okay. So saying 90 million is out.

Larry Schweikart [00:22:48] I don't think that Trump got 90 million. I think he made.

Stuart Turley [00:22:52] Whatever the number 2.

Larry Schweikart [00:22:53] Million mark.

David Blackmon [00:22:54] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:22:56] I think so. I think whatever the number is, we don't know the actual number.

Larry Schweikart [00:23:00] But Biden did not get any 81,000,000 in 2020. He got closer to 63 million.

David Blackmon [00:23:07] Right? Yeah, exactly. And that's that's an enormous problem. And I doubt Kamala Harris got many more than that this time. It's an enormous problem that has to be addressed. We got to fix that to have free and fair elections in this country. And the problem is, you know, I think that as conservatives, we're probably all pretty much in favor of having state control of the elections. That's part of the federal system. So while the Constitution was set up, so you don't really necessarily want to change that, but when you have these long term corrupt governments, one party states like California and New York, Illinois, you have to find some solution to that, some way to resolve that issue to ensure that their elections are conducted in the same way the rest of Americans are. And that becomes a real tough thing to do in the current system.

Larry Schweikart [00:24:02] I think it's possible, David, for the Congress, if we get one that would do it, to pass a law establishing that on Election Day, all votes must be counted by midnight that night and let the states work backward from there. It doesn't do anything to state authority. States can accomplish that any way they want, but they must accomplish it due to the requirements of the Constitution, validating the electors and all the other stuff. Why would that be so hard? But getting a Congress to do it certainly with only a what to vote Republican lead in the House and only a 3 or 4 vote lead in the Senate. And two of those are not Republicans. Two of those are, you know, dementia.

David Blackmon [00:24:50] Right, Exactly.

Stuart Turley [00:24:52] David Gergen, the other thing I found most amazing was the only states that Kamala won were those that allowed no I.D. or picture less IDs and so on.

David Blackmon [00:25:08] In a state with with real voter I.D. laws.

Stuart Turley [00:25:11] Not exactly. Yeah, I think that has got to be something for Doge and Elon. If you're listening to this podcast, you're more than welcome to come on at any time. But also for Doge, I think that ought to be something as well. You got to have something for election integrity on banning the damn machines and voter ID. Those two things I think would help guarantee things.

Larry Schweikart [00:25:36] There's a lot of concern, though, Stu, right now about these new ID requirements to fly. And people are starting to worry about a national ID card that would be in the hands of a Biden administration. Prevent you or I or anybody else from ever getting on a plane. They just label it some sort of domestic terrorist, which.

Stuart Turley [00:25:58] Absolutely they do anyway. I mean, look at look at what they did to Tulsi Gabbard. I mean, good grief. Here is a woman that I hope is in a prove to be in charge of our national intelligence agencies. She's I had my doubts at first about her, but I think she's stepping up. I think it could be great.

David Blackmon [00:26:25] Well, speaking of Tulsi, now I want to do this first. So, you know, we talked about Hispanics and the big voter chip there. The other really significant thing that I saw, Larry, and I wonder what you think about it, is Gen Z. And this huge shift among young voters from Democrat to Republican, that that is something that if the Republicans can consolidate and appeal to, could be have enormous consequences. Well into the future. Right. I mean, these are these are people 18 to 29 years old. Right. Voted in near majorities for Donald Trump.

Larry Schweikart [00:27:03] Well, and there were the main thing there was obviously the economy, lack of opportunity, lack of jobs. These are people with two year degrees. And even those who come out with just a regular four year college degree, if it's a liberal arts, you know, not too many things you're going to be able to do with that. And so what we're seeing is a twofold development. One. Colleges are seeing their enrollments fall. They've fallen by about 4% in the last five years and appear to be on a continued downward motion. At the same time, women are making up far more percentages of those who do attend college. Last I saw, it was about 52% and growing. Men are increasingly saying, I want to go to college. There are too feminized, too woke too crazy, and the financial reward of spending four years in college is really not that great. It used to be there was a big gap between high school and college in terms of your annual lifetime earnings. Now the gap is only between upper higher level degrees, Imas and PhDs and B.A.. So that's that's where the gap is. But even among those, if you've got, like me, a Ph.D. in history, you're going to be more limited than if you have a Ph.D. in molecular science or something like that. So which takes a very long time to get and a lot a lot of smarts. And people are finding that if you go to work right out of high school or right after two years at college, you may have a lot going for you and it may not matter in the long run. Right. So those two things are driving the Gen Z turn to Trump. The males Trump overwhelmingly won males, I think, by 14%. And this again, is a response to woke. Most of woke stuff is very feminine, feminist, feminized stuff that just drives men away. And as a result, we're seeing many of these companies, at least openly. Walmart's the latest, but also Boeing and some others closing their D-I departments altogether because it was not flying, to use a pun, with Boeing.

David Blackmon [00:29:29] Yeah. Yeah, exactly. Exactly. So so the other if this be the last on this particular line. You know, we had all these polls leading up to the election showing Trump getting 20 to 25% of the African-American vote or at least of black males. And he ends up getting 12. I think it was the final number. He got 12%, which is much better than he did in 2020 or 2016, but still just pales in comparison to 45% of the Hispanic vote. I mean, are we ever going to see a real shift, a real order of magnitude change in the black vote in America from Democrat to Republican?

Larry Schweikart [00:30:14] Well, the numbers I saw were 16. Meaning he doubled his his 2020.

David Blackmon [00:30:22] Okay.

Larry Schweikart [00:30:23] Second of all, black males, he got 31%, according to polls. So that's very, very significant. He no Republican is going to get a lot of black females because that is the dependent on government vote. There are so many broken black families, so many single black women, single black mothers. They're just not going to be pulled away from what they view as their income source, which is government. So that's going to be a very, very tough nut to crack. But right now, and even the Democrat insiders are admitting this, the Democrats are a U-shaped party. They've got the very, very rich on one side and they've got the very, very poor on the other. And they're losing everybody in between. And the Republicans, it's an astounding thing that they've done is they've remade themselves completely into the party of the working class, blue collar voters, average Americans, middle class, and pulled away from the elites. And when you read the people at National Review or places like that, this is what really irritates them. Republicans are no longer the sophisticated party, so they can go to their little cocktail parties and appear to be intelligent and reasonable and that they matter and they don't. You know, people like Max Boot or Bootless, as I call them, David French or French fries, I call them Jonah Goldberg or Goldberg or as I call them, you can make a meal out of these guys.

David Blackmon [00:31:57] What about Jennifer Rubin? What's your nickname?

Larry Schweikart [00:31:59] God, Jenny the Ugly Red, I swear. You know?

David Blackmon [00:32:07] Yeah. She's the biggest nitwit of them all. I think that Max Boot Matt might be because he's written essentially the same weekly column. Just changed up a little bit for, like, 16 years now at The Washington Post. The guy has a complete one track. Mind is the biggest war pig. And you know, writing today.

Larry Schweikart [00:32:27] All these guys, you could just take a list of conservative principles. And as soon as Trump adopted adopted all those and began to act on all of them, that's when they freaked out and they jumped to the other side. And this was my my view of them all along was they never really were conservatives. What they were doing was serving as the straw man for a conservative position at the cocktail party. Now let's go see what Jonah Goldberg has to say about abortion. And then he would put up a full abortion argument, but he didn't really want anybody to enforce that view. He just wanted to have it so that he could keep attending their parties.

David Blackmon [00:33:08] Yeah, that's right. That's exactly, exactly who those people are.

Stuart Turley [00:33:12] Parties. Did I hear that?

David Blackmon [00:33:14] No, no, no, no, no, no. No dating parties? No. Okay, good. We're not making that accusation.

Larry Schweikart [00:33:20] For the record, I've never been to a p. Diddy party.

David Blackmon [00:33:22] Yeah. That was a joke. So I did drink some Ciroc vodka at one time, and then I found out it was dirty, so I can stop doing that. Ratcliffe and Patel at CIA and FBI. Boy. Tulsi Gabbard at DNI. We're going to get all three of them confirmed.

Larry Schweikart [00:33:45] I think it will get at least two confirmed and probably all three. One of the things Trump has done is he has nominated so many good people, great people, and in many ways such radical people that there's so many out there that I don't think the Senate will be able to muster themselves and focus on one target. They may get one of them, but I don't think they'll get more than one. Then you got Bobby out there and Biondi, who came in with a not so great endorsement by by the real anti-state people, the anti Deep State people. Her first comment out of the box is we're going to investigate the investigators and prosecute the prosecutors. Also, these guys, you all know who did we left in there. How did that happen?

David Blackmon [00:34:35] Well, in the people in the media that have supported all this stuff and brainwash the public about it, they know they're vulnerable to that being part of how, you know, someone like Kash Patel is the perfect nominee, is the outrage in the in the mainstream media about the nomination. Right. I mean, nobody is outraged about Marco Rubio at Senate or at state. They're outraged about the people who are really going to come in and be aggressive and make a real difference. And so that tells you they're the right people for that. For this particular assignment, I, I just worry, you know, we've got so many rhinos in the Senate starting, of course, with Collins and Murkowski and Mitch McConnell. And then you go down the second tier with Cornyn being one of them. And Cassidy from Louisiana. My God. How does that how they keep sending guys.

Larry Schweikart [00:35:28] And that idiot in Utah, right.

David Blackmon [00:35:31] My.

Larry Schweikart [00:35:31] Greatest minion Romney, they just said, here's your Swat. You know, remember Rush Limbaugh? You could write a book of Rush Limbaugh maxims. That would be a great political guidebook. And he used to say, they will tell you who they fear. Obviously, they don't fear Rubio, although I saw South Carolina wrote a very good column the other day about why Rubio is probably pretty good at state.

David Blackmon [00:35:57] And he's going to be better than people think.

Larry Schweikart [00:36:00] He number one, he's 80, China. Number two, he will probably take orders from Trump. He's probably glad to be there. Right. And I wanted to mention this when you're talking about the senators, because this gets into how DeSantis handles that open seat. So there's two ways to go in that open seat. Many, many people think he will pick somebody who will just be a placeholder in that open seat. And then in two years, he will run for the Senate from that seat. And the problem with appointing a placeholder is once you're in place, you don't like, you want to hold it forever. Right? These these people start to see what a great gig it is and they don't want to give it up. So it might be harder than he thinks to appoint a placeholder. I mean, look at William Howard Taft. After four years, Teddy Roosevelt goes, You're not as progressive as I thought. You need to get out of there. So I'm staying here, buddy. I'm president. So the other thing that could happen is DeSantis could put himself in that position if goes on. That's exactly what I would do, because I would not want to risk a open war with a placeholder in two more years. That if the guy does a great job and if he's very, very popular or whatever, who knows, you might not get him out and then you're done at that point.

Stuart Turley [00:37:23] The Sanders Do you think the Sanders is ready to give up the governorship for a Senate slot?

Larry Schweikart [00:37:28] Well, he's only got two more years and then he's turned his term limited out. You know.

Stuart Turley [00:37:35] What? What a great thing for him personally.

Larry Schweikart [00:37:39] He has no future outside of Florida in national politics unless he takes that Senate seat, right?

David Blackmon [00:37:47] I think that's right. I agree with that. I don't think he can serve out his term as governor and then go right into a campaign for the presidency without that platform to run from. Right. And so being a senator gives him that platform. I totally agree with you. If I was him and don't, I saw myself as a future presidential candidate. I would definitely appoint myself to that job with yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:38:11] There is a third option. And the third option is if he really wants to be considered for 2028 but not take the Senate job, he would coordinate with Trump to give Trump everything he wants is a person. If it's Laura Trump, fine. I don't know who it is, but whoever Trump wants in that gig decides to put him in as a quid pro quo. For Trump agreeing to stay out of the 2028 race and just let it go forward, he wouldn't endorse the Sanders because, you know, there's J.D. Vance, but he could say, you know, in return for giving me a solid Senate vote that I can count on every time I will agree to stay out of the race in 28.

David Blackmon [00:38:55] Interesting. Interesting. That would be quite a commitment on his part. What about other nominees? I mean, I feel like the Senate is going to you know, they've already they already took out Matt Gates, which I think was. Not a wise choice to begin with for a lot of reasons, but I suspect they're going to demand at least one more sacrificial lamb before then. The rest of the Republicans will back up and give him everything else. I keep in looking at the slate of nominees right now, it's hard for me to to decide who that's going to be. I mean, when you really look at it, it could even be Robert F Kennedy, right. Who is a very controversial figure, particularly for the job Trump is nominating him for. And then the other one, of course, is what's his name, the Fox guy that these.

Larry Schweikart [00:39:55] Hegseth.

David Blackmon [00:39:56] Pegged Seth for, for secretary of defense. Those are the obvious choices, right? I mean, other than the three we've already talked about, I think Ratcliffe is safe. He's in at CIA.

Larry Schweikart [00:40:08] He's already been there for months.

David Blackmon [00:40:09] Yes, but they're so afraid of Patel at the FBI. You know, I mean, I just think that he is one they're really going to go after. And so many of those senators, the rhinos are compromised related to Ukraine and the military industrial complex. I you know, I just think it's going to be a big lift to get Patel in that job.

Stuart Turley [00:40:32] I'll tell you what, I did see Dr. Patel, Kash Patel's dad put out on X. I don't know how big of a reach he has, but he said, I will call every Patel in the United States to go on strike. And I guarantee you, if for a man to put that out there, a doctor, I have a feeling he's got reach.

David Blackmon [00:40:56] 30% of the motels in the United States of America are run by someone with the last name of Patel, a big fat Harry. That was in the New York or Washington Post last week.

Larry Schweikart [00:41:10] Yeah, but Dave, you know, if 30% of the brothels in Washington was somebody called Patel, then you'd have leverage. Then you'd have those guys in real trouble then. Here's the thing. I think probably Hegseth is the most vulnerable. Only because his record is has the most places to attack him on right now. This record has no place to attack him on. It would just have to be personal animosity. Gabbard's lack of experience would open her to some attacks. Bobby Kennedy is is both hated by a lot of them, but also feared by a lot of them in terms of he has such incredible reach and he is a Democrat and there's just so many things that could go wrong with opposing him. I think he's he's safe. So in pecking order, I think the one most in in trouble would be Hegseth followed by Patel, followed by Gabbert. However, this is a new Donald Trump. This is a Donald Trump who learned from the last time around. And I do believe that this Donald Trump is fully willing now to use the Obama accords, which is to dump all sort to threaten to dump dirt out the wasu on these people, to expose them like they've never been exposed before. And I mean to every charge possible, including the Epstein charges, if they oppose his people. And I hope he's getting that word out now saying, you guys, you're not going to do this to me this time. And if you try it, I'm going to absolutely destroy everyone. You.

Stuart Turley [00:42:52] This is President Trump right here. He's calling in. Yes, sir. You got it. Okay. You heard Larry. Great. Thank you, President Trump. And you're on it.

Larry Schweikart [00:43:01] Maga.

David Blackmon [00:43:05] Well, you don't have to do that, you know? I mean, and the reality is, every one of these senators has those vulnerabilities. I can't talk. They're all compromised in some way or fashion. So they it's not just a matter of Susan Collins or Lisa murkowski not liking somebody and they're not going to vote for him. They've got all these problems in their personal lives, their professional lives that can be revealed and rolled out at any time. So it's going to be just fascinating process to watch.

Larry Schweikart [00:43:40] Well, my guess is we lose Collins and Murkowski on every single major candidate. The top six, they won't vote for any of the top six. I think the fight is between the guy in Utah. Why do I keep having a.

David Blackmon [00:43:55] Yeah, I forget his name.

Larry Schweikart [00:43:57] Curtis of Curtis. Between Curtis Udall. Mitch McConnell. And who was the third one you mentioned? Cassidy.

David Blackmon [00:44:07] Bill Cassidy.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:08] I think Cassidy is more reliable than Cornyn.

David Blackmon [00:44:11] I'll tell us what about Tillis? According to.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:14] Tillis. He's is not going to be in the Senate. So that's hard to, you know, blackmail him in terms of voters, you know, primary him or whatnot. Is he is he up or is he is he.

David Blackmon [00:44:29] He's up in 2016.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:30] He's not. But he still can run, right?

David Blackmon [00:44:32] Yes. Yeah.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:33] He will face a massive, massive primary if he if.

David Blackmon [00:44:36] You think he will run. And he should.

Larry Schweikart [00:44:38] So I think that the fight is among those last three, ensuring that those last three, at least two of them come on board any candidate. And I think whatever you need and you're still has great vulnerabilities now because he he said he's going to leave either. Yeah. And and if you want to you can you could probably tell him I will support your named replacement but you're going to vote for all of these people. That would go a long way.

David Blackmon [00:45:07] Yeah. Yeah. Well, gentlemen, this has been a wonderful discussion. New York.

Larry Schweikart [00:45:14] Didn't get New York. Let's get it. So New York civil war coming up between the Democrats. And have you noticed that in the campaign? Andrew Cuomo My nickname for him is nipple pen, vet, hoarder. Andrew Cuomo And he came out in favor of Trump can endorse Trump without an endorsement, but said Trump was doing all the right things. Then the mayor of New York, Eric Jared Adams, came out and started closing these migrant hotels and said, We're done with all of this. Then Biden indicted him. So now his only hope of getting out of the indictment is President Trump. So he's come out even stronger against the sanctuary city stuff. So strong that a state Democrat had to say tried to start passing legislation to to fortify the the illegal aliens there, which we'll see if that happens. And then just yesterday, Governor Hochul lucky Kathy Hochul came out and said that the state of New York is going to support Ice on all of this. So that.

David Blackmon [00:46:26] Was our.

Larry Schweikart [00:46:26] Major shift to New York on the heels of Trump coming within 12 points of winning New York State, probably closer to 11, five points, a winning New Jersey. They are seeing a shift. And I think that now New York is positioning itself as the not California in the Democrat Party.

David Blackmon [00:46:47] But that would be a huge thing in and of itself. Right. I mean, that would just have tremendous ramifications for the future. Yes. You hear that statement by Hochul was really extraordinary and didn't get the the attention in the press that it really deserved.

Larry Schweikart [00:47:05] And I remembered the Marc Stein story. So after all of that, when Marc Stein was done with his music career of Vanilla Fudge, he went into Jingle Writing in New York City for major companies, and he ended up in the final two of a jingle for Coca Cola. And his jingle for Coke was people like you like Coke. And he lost out to I'm going to teach the world to sing. It's the real thing. And that was what I was talking about with the Kumbaya and everybody holding hands. I knew. I knew that.

David Blackmon [00:47:47] Well, that's fantastic. Guys, we need to do this more often. I think we need to find a way to keep this deal going if whether it's a monthly or a weekly. And the three of us do need to talk offline about that. But I think you'll folks watching and listening, you'll see this come back one way or another soon. And we will let it known on our social media feeds what we finally decide to do. Stu I did not think up top to give you the chance to tell everyone where they can find you before we go.

Stuart Turley [00:48:25] Well, thank you. Energy News Beat AES, my website. We average about 70,000 people a day on the site. Also the energy news beat.substack.com. So and I'm always on x picking on people. So you got to love it.

David Blackmon [00:48:46] He's all over the place, folks. He's all me. You can find me at David Blackmon Dot Substack for Politics, Platinum dot Substack for energy. I write about both every day, usually several times every day. And everything I write everywhere else ends up being linked there in one way or another. So that's where you find me. And with that, we're going to wrap this episode up. And decide what we're going to do in the future. And we will be sure and let everybody know. Larry, thank you.