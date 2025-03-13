Natural Gas, Data Centers & Digital Currency

In this episode of Energy News Beat - Conversation in Energy, host Stuart Turley sits down with Frank Snell of Liberty Sentinel. They discuss the booming energy sector, focusing on Trump's initiatives and the future of natural gas and data centers. Frank highlights Liberty Sentinel's investments in energy assets and their innovative approach to digital currency and immigration. The conversation touches on political and economic themes, emphasizing their impact on the energy industry's future in Texas and beyond.

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name is Stu Turley, president CEO of the Sandstone Group. Here we are live at NAPE and I've got Frank Snell here. We've got a great conversation coming up. I'm not sure what we're going to talk about, but we're going to talk about energy. Frank, thank you so much for stopping by the podcast.

Frank Snell [00:00:26] Absolutely. We've been working four and a half years to a far stranded or not under producing natural gas assets. We're at the board now to pull the trigger. And because of Trump's schedule board and the initiative of a half a trillion dollars that he will see put into natural gas to electricity or data centers, then that's the space we're moving toward. And we've been working on it for several years. He highly caught

Stuart Turley [00:00:55] up with us. Well, you know, there is $4 .5 billion that is in process right now. For new electrical plants in Texas. Texas is where I would want to build a data center because we're the only ones with budget for new natural gas power plants.

Frank Snell [00:01:14] Well, we do not want to do. We don't want it to go in the pipeline. We don't always go into the wires. We want to build a data center right at the source where the natural gas is. It's nice to have as a cable connection or a link.

Stuart Turley [00:01:28] It's a whole different way to do it. We have four sources that want to work with

Frank Snell [00:01:33] us financially. The 50 million dollars for resaleager. But we can also now size into the cubicles as also do digital currency mining in a way. So

Stuart Turley [00:01:45] Liberty Sentinel is your company.

Frank Snell [00:01:47] I'm a special representative for Liberty. The use of media here at the I was also the rich boy. We're never a trust. One of the major efforts in a trust of making money to give away is Mad for Gas. We get all the gas production now that we manage. We just acquired a, I guess, Maddenby company. But we buy and bond and blaze everything. And we're using that to our assets that we've been working in for suddenly for as long as four and a half years.

Stuart Turley [00:02:19] Wow. You know, the excitement that's going on. I had a guy come up and By the way, I need to buy a refinery. In my 10 years of coming to NAPE, I've never had anybody go, you got a refinery in your back pocket. That's the kind of excitement that I'm seeing in with what President Trump has got going on. It is absolutely crazy.

Frank Snell [00:02:40] He is doing the right thing. He keeps using it and some people use the term common sense. That's not the right phrase. The right phrase is right

Stuart Turley [00:02:50] Right. I like that. Yes. If you coin it, you heard it here from Frank Snell, right? You know, I like make Gitmo great again. You know, when you have access running down there and you have Gitmo, there's something great about that.

Frank Snell [00:03:21] And then if they qualify, you can elucidate. Second point of that deportation deal is instead of fear and force, which is what they're using, is by faith and hope. If those people have reasons to volunteer to go by or to...

Stuart Turley [00:03:37] Mace!

Frank Snell [00:03:38] ...register it and if we will give them the opportunity at regard or work from it as it works out. We need, we need, and so doing that, I think 60 percent of them all would probably volunteer to go.

Stuart Turley [00:03:50] Wow. And that interesting thought.

Frank Snell [00:03:53] Think about what it takes off of the government's shoulders, expense wise, and it gives instead of people being fearful. Right. They have a hope, a life ahead. And it just changes the dynamics. Now, I gave this to one of the assistants for Ted Cruz the night of the inauguration, and he said, I will make sure Ted hears this. I said, I don't need to take credit for it. I received it from powers above. And but I said, Ted can take credit for it. If he wants to, four days later, Trump announced that they were going to do this in Gitmo. Then, what, three days ago, three days ago, he started the other side. And that is the Venezuelan people that are here legitimate. I mean, you know, for legitimate reasons that they can stay for a period of time till we've been them. And I believe that's going to work out along the line, I said. So you heard it here first.

Stuart Turley [00:04:48] Oh, well, you and the eight million people that will read this transcript. So that's pretty cool, Frank.

Frank Snell [00:04:55] Well, the other the third thing that Trump is doing right is something we've been working on for eight years. What's that? That's issuing a stable digital currency, redeemable in gold.

Stuart Turley [00:05:06] Stable digital currency, redeemable in gold. I did not have that on my bingo card. I think that that is absolutely phenomenal.

Frank Snell [00:05:15] Well, it came from upstairs as well.

Stuart Turley [00:05:17] That means that if you do that, you can get rid of the Fed.

Frank Snell [00:05:21] Well, we may get rid of the that's the ultimate plan.

Stuart Turley [00:05:25] I like that and know exactly what that is. So when you sit back and take a look, you know, we have USAID has now been discovered out as absolutely the piggy bank for the CIA, for the Democrats. They're all upset.

Frank Snell [00:05:41] Well, see, it's the cabal that seeks to rule the world. Right. That we have the problem with. Because they have tried to take over this country. They almost had us in their clutches where we couldn't come back. That's right. Trump came on the scene in a lighting white, red, a white horse charging into the scene. And he is upset at the right way.

Stuart Turley [00:06:04] Oh, it is unbelievable, unbelievable. And the the whole amazement that people are are even capable of thinking for a Democrat or a rhino, because we almost had a uniparty. I mean, flat out, we had a uniparty. And you take a look at I'm watching a new podcast series on Energy Newsbeat, and I'm wanting to visit with any buddy that is going to go up against a Democrat or a rhino. And we want to have regular discussions on the podcast about political topics that are around energy that will help get them air time.

Frank Snell [00:06:45] And that is right sense.

Stuart Turley [00:06:47] I like the way you think, Frank. This is actually very cool. So how do people get in touch with you?

Frank Snell [00:06:53] Oh, wow. If you want to go to the media site, it's Liberty Sentinel Media at Gmail dot com. I've only got 15 emails, so I have to read. That's for any media coverage. Alex Newman is the founder of Liberty Sentinel Media. He was not able to be here. And so I'm standing in for him.

Stuart Turley [00:07:13] So this sounds good. We want to make sure that we tag you as we put this out there.

Frank Snell [00:07:17] OK, well, now the other if you have some some gas energy assets that would make sense or us to look at that are large enough begin to play. We like to bring back on stale or underperforming or shut in. Now, yes, that's what we like to do. And you can contact us at Tri-tex Dot TXOG cat Gmail.

Stuart Turley [00:07:44] OK, that is absolutely fantastic. I know that we're going to have that in the show notes because on our podcast, we put this out everywhere. We last year we had eight point two million transcripts read. So our staff transcribes these podcasts, goes to our website, energy newsbeat dot co. It goes to our substack and also goes to YouTube rumble. And my ex channel. So this is going to get out there for folks. I hope you get a few folks bugging you.

Frank Snell [00:08:13] Well, I've been a long ranger and stealth most of my life, but I've been told I need to get out of that and open up. And, yeah, let the world know.

Stuart Turley [00:08:22] Well, I think we just did. Frank, thank you for stopping by the podcast, you for the opportunity.