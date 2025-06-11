Daily Standup Top Stories

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have long been a geopolitical flashpoint, with implications that ripple across global energy markets. Recent speculation about Israel potentially targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities or oil export infrastructure has […]

June 10, 2025 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: The Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables, has filed a request to cancel its wind project off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey. […]

June 10, 2025 Clark Savage

As summer 2025 approaches, the United States faces a tightening oil supply, raising concerns about potential spikes in gasoline prices during the peak driving season. With U.S. crude inventories dropping, refinery constraints mounting, and global […]

June 10, 2025 Clark Savage

In a significant setback for Nigeria’s fiscal ambitions, negotiations for a record-breaking $5 billion oil-backed loan from Saudi Aramco have hit a wall, with falling crude oil prices casting a shadow over the deal. This […]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] Why Israel and Iran will dictate U.S. Summer fuel prices. Next, on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:06][6.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:14] What’s going on everybody? Welcome into the Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 edition of the Daily Energy Newsbeat Standup. Here are today’s top headlines. First up, what would happen to the oil markets if Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear sites or oil export infrastructure? Let me tell you guys, to the moon! Next up, developer requests to cancel New Jersey Offshore Wind Project. And finally, oil supply tightening in the U.S., what it means for summer 2025 gas prices. I will then jump over quickly, cover what happened in the oil and gas markets and finish with Nigeria’s five billion oil back loan from Aramco delayed by oil price drop. As always, I am Michael Tanner. Stu is out on assignment, so I am rocking a solo show. Let’s go ahead and kick us off. [00:01:01][46.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:01:01] What would happen to the oil market if Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear sites, all oil export infrastructure? I mean, this is a pretty crazy, crazy article from the standpoint of Israel is continuing to threaten Iran. And what this article really talks about is the potential consequence for Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and or their oil export infrastructures. We all know the big island, Krog Island. Has an export capacity of about 1.7 million barrels per day, which theoretically, according to analysts, could have prices. And if that was taken offline, prices would go all the way up to $90 a barrel. Theoretically, OPEC plus could compensate for the loss. They claim to have spare capacity that exceeds export volume. Iran has also threatened to target energy infrastructure in Israel or other Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia’s Abaqa facility, which was also attacked in 2019. This interesting tit for tat would just continue to escalate until it’s a full on, full on war. You know, any, you know, if you’re an investor and you’re looking at what’s going on in the space, you know the loss of Iranian exports could at least drive things up by $5 bro. I think it’s much more. The production cuts for OPEC could come in and compensate. But point is, guys, oil prices would absolutely go insane if Israel decided to strike Iranian nuclear facilities or target specific oil export. That geopolitical risk that’s being baked in right now, I think, is part of the reason why price movement has happened here. We will cover all that in a second. [00:02:36][95.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:37] Let’s jump to developer request to cancel New Jersey offshore wind project, the Atlantic offshore wind. Project, which is a joint venture between Shell, New Energies, and the EDF filed a request to cancel its wind project off the coast of Atlantic city, New Jersey, a quick moment of silence for the dead project. Okay. That was enough. The interesting part is guys, I mean, this is the least least surprising news in the plan. I mean truly it’s the least surprising news from the standpoint of once Trump took office, we knew all of these subsidies would be going away for offshore wind. And so this was left with. You know, this was left with them attempting to figure out, well, what do we do next? I think the interesting thing to think about is where New Jersey goes from here, because clearly they’re not gonna get the offshore wind. 49% of their energy mix is actually through natural gas. The crazy part that we found in our research, though, 42% is nuclear, 7% solar, wind, hydropower, and biomass, 2%, and coal at zero percentage points. A real interesting mix that you wonder if there is maybe now a pivot in New Jersey to go to nuclear. The difference is they can’t really control all that. So I think it’ll be very, very interesting to see what happens. But, you know, in a win for whales, in a wind for the taxpayers, this wind farm is no more. And I think also with where Shell is pivoting, I’m kind of shocked it took this long, but that is dead. Now we had a quick moment of silence. [00:04:00][83.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:04:00] Let’s jump over to oil supply tightening in the U.S. What it means for summer 2025. Gasoline prices, you know, this kind of plays on, okay. So how does this summer look from a pricing standpoint, specifically as it pertains to gas prices? Well, I think the hard part is there’s the geopolitical risk. You have to bake into the equation. And I don’t honestly quite know what that geopolitical risk is if you, if you tell me that Israel and Iran are bombing each other, I’m going to tell you gas prices are going to go up. If China and the United States reach a trade deal. There are some tariffs. If we see the geopolitical risk die down, if we see a Ukraine-Russia deal happen, prices could drop a little bit. So I think it all really depends on where you see that geopolitical risk from a supply and demand standpoint. We’re fairly, I don’t want to say balanced, but the price is really in its sweet spot. The price is always right, so to speak. So the question is, where does that geopolital risk? It’ll be interesting to see from California perspective. Obviously, this summer will be interesting. Bye. Stupid in this little article here. California could see $8 gas relative to in 2026 which could be could be very interesting. So we’ll be covering that but prices from a gasoline standpoint could be going up depending on what happens with the agreement. [00:05:20][79.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:43] Let's jump over top line headlines, S&P 500, NASDAQ up about five tenths of a percentage point, two and 10 year yields, basically flat. 10 year was flat. Two year was actually up about a five tenth of a what dollar index flat Bitcoin sitting about a hundred and ten thousand dollars a coin. Crude oil, WTI down to $64.98, hovering at that $65 mark. Brent oil, $66.40, down about a percent and a half. Natural gas down to about $3.55. A lot of what's going on right here is the reason why prices have been elevated, again, is that geopolitical risk, specifically what's going on between the U.S. And China trade talks happening in London right now. And then also this Israel-Iran subsistence, there's a lot of geopolitical risks baked into this. It was interesting,.

Michael Tanner: [00:06:43] Let’s jump over top line headlines, S&P 500, NASDAQ up about five tenths of a percentage point, two and 10 year yields, basically flat. 10 year was flat. Two year was actually up about a five tenth of a what dollar index flat Bitcoin sitting about a hundred and ten thousand dollars a coin. Crude oil, WTI down to $64.98, hovering at that $65 mark. Brent oil, $66.40, down about a percent and a half. Natural gas down to about $3.55. A lot of what’s going on right here is the reason why prices have been elevated, again, is that geopolitical risk, specifically what’s going on between the U.S. And China trade talks happening in London right now. And then also this Israel-Iran subsistence, there’s a lot of geopolitical risks baked into this. It was interesting,. [00:07:24][41.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:24] The EIA did show about a 4 million barrel draw from the strategic petroleum reserve. I find that interesting that prices responded negatively. Again, it goes to show you that headlines are really driving this nudes and not fundamental supply and demand. [00:07:36][11.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:36] And finally guys, Nigeria’s 5 billion. Backed oil loan from Saudi Ramco has been delayed by a price drop. So they agreed to do a $5 billion loan back in January. That was between the president Bolot Tenubu of Nigeria and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The interesting part is that this loan now is in jeopardy due to one, the price drop and nobody able to underwrite the deal. The quote is, quote, it’s hard to find anyone to under write it. According to sources, The president of Nigeria sought approval for a 21.5 billion dollar foreign borrowing last month in order to bolster its budget. And that five billion specifically backed by an oil facility under discussion would be a part of that. There’s a couple of golf banks and some African lenders associated with it. The difference is that Saudi Aramco wants 100,000 barrels of oil per day for that five billion dollars. The problem is Nigeria may or may not be able to keep up with that, depending on all of the other loans that they have. So it’s going to be very, very, very interesting what happens there, guys. And if you’re an investor, guys, buckle up. [00:08:42][65.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:42] But with that, I’m gonna let you get out of here, get back to work, start your day. Appreciate you checking us out here on the World’s Greatest Podcast for Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks. [00:08:42][0.0][509.3]