How Real is the Landman Series? - and Is President Trump's Drill Baby Drill a reality?

Stuart Turley [00:00:20] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast with Stuart Turley. My name is Stu Turley, president of the Sandstone Group. Last time I checked. And I also have David Blackmon here. He is co-hosting this thing here with the Energy Impacts with David Blackmon. How are you today David?

David Blackmon [00:00:36] Oh I'm just peachy man. It's a it's a great day to be an American.

Stuart Turley [00:00:40] I'll tell you what. I got all fired up after seeing President Trump and them Democrats sit on their hands. You can't beat that kind of entertainment.

David Blackmon [00:00:47] And it was pretty well

Stuart Turley [00:00:50] all right. Coming around the corner we have Mark Stansberry. He is one of my oil and gas heroes and legends. Welcome, Mark. Thank you for stopping by the podcast today.

Mark Stansberry [00:01:02] Thanks Stu. Thanks to David and Doug as well. Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] And we have Doug Sandridge. I absolutely love Doug Sandridge. He is not only an oil executive, he's a land man. And he's also all fired up about nuclear energy as an advocate for nuclear. How are you today?

Doug Sandridge [00:01:25] Never better.

Stuart Turley [00:01:28] Well, I think Mark. So you.

David Blackmon [00:01:31] Mark?

Stuart Turley [00:01:32] Yeah, but we're still going to keep rolling on in here. And David, I'm going to ask you, you've seen the whole series.

Doug Sandridge [00:01:41] And land man.

David Blackmon [00:01:42] Every minute. Love it.

Stuart Turley [00:01:44] What's your what's your thoughts?

David Blackmon [00:01:47] Well I have a lot of thoughts about it. I put a post up about it after the second episode. We went on that incredible rant with the young lady lawyer about why the oil industry is important. I made a post on LinkedIn about it and that post got 800,000 views 800,000, which tells you how popular the show is, not how popular I am. This is a it's an extraordinary bit of television that would never be allowed by standard Hollywood to be produced, where it could only be done by Taylor Sheridan in today's universe. You know, in a way that would be, you know, reached such extraordinary popularity. And because it it portrays the oil industry in a somewhat sympathetic life light, a somewhat realistic light, and then in an overly dramatic, dramatized light with all the fatal incidents and all this stuff that happens out seemingly every week to this poor independent producer out in the Permian Basin. The truth is, it's it's an incredibly safe industry these days, although there's a lot of risk working out there in the oil field. But I think the first question I'd like to pose to Mark and and hopefully, I mean, Doug and hopefully Mark comes back here soon, is is this really a show about a land man? Doug, you're a land man. What do you think?

Doug Sandridge [00:03:26] Well, thanks for having me. And I love the show as well. It's it's very entertaining. I'm a big Taylor Sheridan fan and so it was a must see for me. Regardless, the reality is it does portray the oil business in many ways, the way it really is. Midland is pretty much the way it's shown in the TV show, and a lot of the cultural issues and things are, are very are very much like real life. The the land man part of it may be a little bit less I think. You know, they, they kind of shown Billy Joe. Billy Bob Thornton to me basically shown him as being a land man, and he's not really what you would typically think of as a land man. Now, if you work for a small company in the oil business, there are a lot of land man who midland men who do similar jobs to him, but a typical land man, if you're looking for a definition that he does a far broader scope of work than just what a typical land man is, and be honest, the guy, his son at the end of the show, I think the last episode, when he's out buying leases and, you know, talking to landowners on the top of his pickup truck hood, That's more like what we would think of a typical land man. So I think the show's great and it's very entertaining. But the the depiction of Billy Bob as a land man is probably not that that accurate.

David Blackmon [00:05:05] Yeah. My favorite, favorite line about the Billy Bob character is he's not a land man. He's more of a field production or area production superintendent, but land Man is a whole lot better title for a TV show than field production superintendent. So you got to go with what. You got, right? And you think, what? What do you think Land Man produces gives us any sort of a realistic view of what really happens in the oil patch in the Permian Basin?

Mark Stansberry [00:05:41] Is that my question?

David Blackmon [00:05:42] Yes, sir.

Mark Stansberry [00:05:43] Oh, sorry about that. I needed, you know, some technology problems already and just for a second there. But you know it really overall is you know, drama mixed with was what Doug and you both had spoken about. You know, you have to have some drama to catch the audience at the same time. I did call Rebecca Ponton, who is the author of Inland Mad magazine, which has about a 30 pages of material there about the About Land man, the TV show. It wound up that this year with her, you know, what they had done through Taylor and others. They had a roughneck school. So a lot of those folks actually spent five days or so studying about, you know, the lingo and everything involved just to to in five days, not left by any means, but at least almost five full days of asking questions, and I ask Rebecca, and I've written articles way back, and she's a great writer. She's editor of the Energy Media magazine, and she spoke about how that they related to the energy business, especially on the other side of it, to the point that they were they're bought in in that, you know, to think about all the products that come from oil and gas, that was a big deal. So I would say they they're they're making it as real as possible with the drama involved. I agree with Doug. From what I heard a minute ago, he said, you know, I remember being a landman, you know, 48 years ago, and things haven't changed that much when it comes to titles. You know, the work workload is still there, you know, from tracking title by leases to but to be a company man at a location locations usually not the land but it gives a good review.

David Blackmon [00:07:49] You know I. Know. Go ahead. Go ahead. Stu.

Stuart Turley [00:07:51] I know of the things here that I want to just go. I've got this clip here. It's a 120 year infrastructure. And while I was getting the video clips for this, I thought it was very well said. It's really telling that there is a narrative out there that LandMan is fixing, and I'm very pleased. To see here

Video Speaker 1 [00:08:11] our whole lives depend on it, but hell, it's in everything I wrote. We came in on the wheels, on every car ever made, including yours and tennis rackets and lipstick and refrigerators and anti histamines. Pretty much anything plastic your cell phone case, artificial heart valves, any kind of clothing that's not made with animal or plant fibers, soap, can, hand lotion, garbage bags, fishing boats, you name it. Ever back. And you want to. Kicker is we're going to run out of it before we find its replacement.

Video Speaker 2 [00:08:46] It's the thing that's going to kill us all as a species.

Video Speaker 1 [00:08:51] Oh, the thing is going to kill us all is running out before we find an alternative. Getting all out of the ground is most dangerous job in the world. We don't do it because we like it. We do it because we run out of options. And you're out here trying to find something to blame for the danger. Besides your balls. All right. Nobody to blame but to demand that we keep pumping it.

Stuart Turley [00:09:12] Now, I absolutely love that. That was absolutely way cool. And that was that. The scene where she throws near a rattlesnake?

David Blackmon [00:09:21] No, that's a different scene. That's that was in, I think the fourth episode where she. Yeah. She almost got bit by the rattlesnake. That's the scene I posted on LinkedIn, also wrote a Forbes story about it, and that Forbes story had more traffic than any story I'd written in a year. So, I mean, that scene right there, I think, really struck a nerve, not just with people in the industry, but people outside of the industry, in our society who have, you know, always under, always kind of wondered what oil is used for but have never really had it explain that way on national television, because of the inherent bias in the media that doesn't want you to know all that stuff. And I wonder what you think, Doug, do you think? Am I overstating the impact of that particular scene, do you think?

Doug Sandridge [00:10:14] Not. Not at all. And I love the scene as well, because, you know, I do a lot of lecturing and teaching, and I try and do a lot of lecturing and teaching to people who don't necessarily that are not in our industry. I'm trying to provide a broader education to a broader group of people. And almost always when I start talking about energy and I start talking about petroleum, I talk about why is energy important? And it's not. Energy is not an industry. It is the industry that basically enables all other industries. Then when we talk about fossil fuels and more specifically oil and gas, most people think about oil and gas as being something we have, something we put in our car. We lube, lube the car, we put gasoline in the car. And the reality is, is less than half of every barrel that we use is used for gasoline. Now, the other 55% of every barrel that's used every day, all million, 10 million barrels or 100 billion barrels of worldwide, more than half of that is used for 6000 other things that people don't know. And I think most people are shocked when they find out that if without oil you don't have asphalt, you don't have wind turbine blades, you don't have all the other things. So for when I bare, I start teaching. That is the very I give the that same speech that Billy Bob gave to mice.

David Blackmon [00:11:43] Without the profanity, right?

Doug Sandridge [00:11:45] Without the profanity. Now, I never get a hundred thousand views on any of this stuff like you, but. Yes, it's spot on. And there's some things in the show where there's a little bit of hyperbole and a little bit of exaggeration, but that ranch right there was spot on.

David Blackmon [00:12:02] Yeah. Yeah. Mark, I want to ask you I mean, one of the concerns that that I get from time to time watching the show is, like I mentioned earlier, there have been, I think, seven people now killed out there in the whole batch. Right. Either in accidents or in or by Billy Bob Thornton bringing in the National Guard to shoot drug traffickers. Do you have concerns? I mean, in Doug. You too. I mean, all of y'all, really. I mean, we're all kind of affiliated with the business one way or another. Do you think the show is harming the image of the industry by portraying it in such a way? Because, I mean, we probably haven't had that many fatalities in the Permian Basin in ten years. Okay. That's two weeks, right?

Mark Stansberry [00:12:53] That's right.

David Blackmon [00:12:53] So, I mean, do you have concerns about the way that's being portrayed.

Mark Stansberry [00:12:57] David? Yes. I you know, I was one company, a public company. I was head of the Environmental Regulation Committee, and we had around 300 employees out in the field, and they would have a mandatory from our board to make sure we had weekly meetings on safety. And out of those 300 or so, there'll be an average worker's for about seven years I was on the board. We didn't have we had some, you know, accidents. No. You know, no one died from working on the on location. So I would say yes. Break again. A dramatic part of it. You might, might be good. If they would mention that I did talk to Rebecca about that in her writings, she said they feel like it's a safe industry and at the same time there and I'm saying de a Billy Bob and the the actors that she interviewed were very, very supportive of the industry. They knew that it was one thing. They said, it's 24 seven. You know, you can't compete. They have to keep things moving. They were very enlightened by the industry. So I think the safety side is something they're they're aware of. I don't know that the audience is going to capture the like like they should. And that's. Yeah, it just does concern me. You you nailed that, Mark. I'll tell you, with my experience on the pads, when we were at Nape, Doug and I were. At Nape. A couple of weeks ago when I. Years ago, I met a gentleman. And on a. Handshake, you get 1800 pads. That's the way Nape went. But that's not how the oil field works. Oil field does not work like this.

Video Speaker 1 [00:14:46] There was no stuff there. Really? You don't want to go to the hospital with that? No. I want a cigarette and a doctor. Pepper the cooler there.

Stuart Turley [00:14:58] That is not the oilfield.

David Blackmon [00:15:04] No that's not the oilfield

Stuart Turley [00:15:07] I will say. So when you sit back and go, you know, when we were doing all these pads for intelligent well pads and all those things. One of my guys stepped out of his truck, then put his hard and on, and I got thrown off of the BHP. Well, well say, because that's not what safety men do. They put, they go and they are very, very strict and for a good reason.

Mark Stansberry [00:15:53] I will say that about 45 years ago or so, I was on a location similar like Billy Bob, you know. But this thing is a laborer. And a gentleman had an accident and two of his fingers were removed. And he went in that day and got fixed up that evening he came back. He's a he was working now. That's 45 years ago. That's not the way it is today. By eight. Exactly. And I think to think of the past and, and how environmental issues were in these, you know, giant, the movie giant and things like that, which happens to be Billy Bob's one of his favorite films. You know, you can't look back at movies like that and say, that's today. It's not.

Doug Sandridge [00:16:39] Yeah, Clark, clearly this is a TV show. And so there's got to be a lot of violence and sex and skin and language to make it fun for everybody to watch, but it is not the reality. I'm like, kind of like Mark, I think when I look at this show, that reminds me of things 40, 50 years ago, and I was roughneck when I was in college, and these types of things were much more common then. Safety now is so paramount. I, I used to know so many people who had lost fingers and thumbs and toes, and it was, it was it was actually when I was roughneck. It was very unusual for someone like me to be working and have all of my digits. That was that was the, the exception rather. Than to.

David Blackmon [00:17:27] Have all your digits.

Doug Sandridge [00:17:28] But now it's completely the opposite. It's very, very uncommon to see anyone losing a finger. And safety is so paramount in our industry now. And it used to be companies. Drilling companies would assume you're going to have a certain number of accidents, a certain number of injuries, even a certain number of deaths per year. And that's just what was expected. Now, all the big companies, the drilling companies and and the oil companies themselves have a zero tolerance. They have failed if they don't have an accident per year. So it is not an accurate depiction. I've never seen a pumping unit on on fire, but you got to blow something up, like blowing up a car to make people watch it. So yeah.

Mark Stansberry [00:18:11] Yeah. Well, you know, every time.

David Blackmon [00:18:12] I talk to Doug Sandridge.

Mark Stansberry [00:18:15] You know, you don't see the blowouts like we saw in the past. Oh, my back when I was. Yeah. Excuse me.

David Blackmon [00:18:20] I know you're right? I mean, that's exactly right. I was just going to say every time I talk to Doug Sandridge, I find out he and I have more in common. I also worked out in the oil oh patch two summers when I was in college of a pipeline and field construction crew, I got electrocuted. I got electrocuted one day around 11:00 in the morning, and if that happened to anyone now, you'd be immediately rushed to the emergency room. I got up, worked the rest of the day, went out, drank beer that night, woke up the next morning and had no memory of any of this, and went to work that day too. So, you know, I mean, now you'd be you not only go to the emergency room, you'd probably be out there would leak for a week or two.

Doug Sandridge [00:19:05] Well, I David, I got a funny story, you know, back in the old days. And I'm sure it's the same now. When you work on a drilling rig, you generally wear these very loose fit white gloves, cotton gloves. And the reason they're lightweight is because they want they want you want them to tear away. If your fingers get caught in a chain or a motor or something, so that it won't suck your hand and your arm into it. So you wear these very flimsy gloves, and you usually wear one pair a day and then throw them away, or maybe even wear a pair in the morning, throw them away and wear another pair in the afternoon. So if you stop for lunch. So if you're if you were in the old days, if you had these cotton gloves and you were missing your forefinger and your pinky, you would push the, the, the, the, the, the glove in so that it's not flopping around. You don't want the fingers that you're missing flopping around. So everyone pushes in the gloves for the digits they're missing. We take a break for lunch or for, you know, for something. And then after lunch, you got all these gloves laying around. And what you do is you you say, oh, missing forefinger and ring finger. That must be Charlie's glove. And then you take him another set and say, oh, missing three fingers and a thumb on the right hand. That must be David Black. So I was always very gratified to know that when they picked up the gloves that had all five fingers, you know, pointed out, though, those must be sandwiches, gloves, because he still got all of his digits. But that's how pervasive it was at the time.

Stuart Turley [00:20:37] you know, I thought that they they did a staffing. And Mark, is your experience in producing movies and things? I thought the cast was phenomenal. Let me play that one clip with the doctor.

Video Speaker 1 [00:20:51] You mean Wells too shallow.

Video Speaker 2 [00:20:53] How deep do they need to be?

Video Speaker 1 [00:20:55] Dale between 10 and 13,000ft. But you got to drill at an angle, and then you got a fracking.

Video Speaker 2 [00:20:59] Fracking?

Video Speaker 1 [00:21:00] You shoot a shit ton of salt water down hole, and you squeeze all that oil out of the fractures. Then you pump it up, separate the water.

Video Speaker 2 [00:21:07] Yeah. Isn't this the technology that's causing earthquakes in Oklahoma?

Video Speaker 1 [00:21:10] There were earthquakes in Oklahoma before fracking, ma'am.

Video Speaker 2 [00:21:13] Do you understand? I don't think anyone should be doing this. All right? I think it should be illegal.

Video Speaker 1 [00:21:17] Well, then you should have run for Congress instead of getting a job with an oil company.

Video Speaker 2 [00:21:21] I have a very hard time advocating for something I believe is wrong.

Video Speaker 1 [00:21:25] Says the lawyer. Good and bad don't factor into this, Rebecca. Our great grandparents built a world that runs on this shit right here until it starts running on something else. We gotta feed it or the world stops. There is an alternative. You can throw your phone away and trade that Mercedes in for a bicycle or a horse, and start hunting for your own food and living in a tent, but you'll be the only one, and it won't make a down bit of difference.

Mark Stansberry [00:21:48] I see her episode. My favorite episode.

David Blackmon [00:21:51] Yeah yeah.

Mark Stansberry [00:21:53] Yeah, we the acting is is tremendous, but I think it goes back to being studied. You know, going to the roughneck school talking, they went out to locations but also visited some of the local lounges, bars and so forth and interacted with people. These actors really took it seriously. And my partner, Gray Frederickson, he he produced the Godfather movies and was really a great partner. He passed away a few years ago. He was. He had Billy Bob Thornton in a movie back in the year 2000. And he said he was most probably one of the most studied actors. You know, he sometimes comes across sometimes a little bit on the crazy side, but he said he was probably the most serious actor of all and really took it very seriously in making the portrayal look real. And he's a great actor. No question. But the team was. I was impressed with everyone.

Doug Sandridge [00:22:47] What I like about that clip is he's telling the truth. And this is these are truths that a lot of people don't want to hear. I mean, he he's not exaggerating. He's just stating things that a lot of people don't want to hear because everyone believes that we are in this so-called energy transition. And Stu, Stu was at a class that I taught at University of Oklahoma in January, and I asked the class at the beginning, how many people here think that we're in an energy transition. And of course, everyone in the class raise their hand. And then I said, what is it? Energy transition. We had a few minute discussion and people raised their hand and bantered back and forth. But basically at the end of it, we they said they agreed on the generalized term is what we think of an energy transition as we're transitioning from fossil fuels, oil and gas and coal to renewables. I mean, everyone has their own definition, but that's the pretty recognized definition in the public commentary. So I did my presentation, and then at the end of my presentation, I said, does anyone know that last year we used more crude oil in the world than any single year in history? Does anyone in the class realize we used more natural gas last year in the world than any year in history, ever? Does anyone in the class realize that we used more coal last year worldwide than any year in history. And then I said, now, how many of you think that we're in an energy transition? Not one person raised her hand.

Mark Stansberry [00:24:27] It's crude.

Doug Sandridge [00:24:28] We're in a we're in a period of energy addition.

David Blackmon [00:24:32] Yes. And innovation. Yes.

Doug Sandridge [00:24:34] So the transition, it's really the definition of a transition. We're not we are in an energy transition. It's just not the one people think we're in. We're in a transition from lots of energy to lots more energy.

David Blackmon [00:24:47] And think about it. You didn't even tell them we used more wood last year for energy than in any year in history. Two. You know, we haven't even managed to complete the transition from wood to coal, which started 600 years ago. Right. You know, good one will be long.

Mark Stansberry [00:25:03] That's true

Doug Sandridge [00:25:05] I'll remember that, David.

David Blackmon [00:25:07] So you mentioned a little while ago I. What is this show really about? I've got my own theory. But we going into a second season here, I think late this year or early next year. Who do you think is really the central going to be end up being the central character in this show? The title Landman. Is it going to be still be Billy Bob Thornton, or is it going to be his wife and daughter at the at the elder care center, or is it going to be Billy Bob Thornton son and his future wife? What do y'all think?

Mark Stansberry [00:25:47] I haven't seen all the episodes, so it's a tough question that's getting all the answers. But, but, but I feel like Billy Bob will still be a standout no matter what situation having to set up. You feel like The Godfather. You know, he may fade away, but you think of Marlon Brando still, or you think of Al Pacino, right? So. So Billy Bob will have to fix exit server, you'll be still the center point. Land man is like The Godfather in that sense that he will carry it forward. So the message is very important because what Billy Bob says is, is central to our future to, to. And he's doing that so far in a pleasing way. I mean, when you think about what we have gone through as a country and to say that oil and gas still have to play in a big way, and that's really what Billy Bob's talking about. You can't do without it right now. I probably won't do away with it for a long time, is a message you and I, all four of us, have tried to get across for years in our campaigns of getting energy education in the forefront. And here you have a TV show closest to, I think being to to with, you know, of course, Texas, the Permian Basin before all this was Austin, Texas, where Billy Bob would perform and and visit. So this is a great message. I hope it keeps up. There's going to be a lot of drama and changes along the way, but in the long run, he's our our messenger like Godfather was for that film playing man Billy Bob.

David Blackmon [00:27:28] Yeah.

Doug Sandridge [00:27:28] Oh, I think.

Stuart Turley [00:27:30] He's doing a great job.

Doug Sandridge [00:27:32] I think I think Land Man is. It's a soap opera like Yellowstone. Yellowstone is not about ranching. Yellowstone is a soap opera that takes place on a ranch. It takes. And it's about people. It's about people. And this this is a true opera about the oil business. And it's not you know, a lot of things aren't, like, very realistic, but because it's a soap opera and not a it's not a docu series since it's a soap opera, Billy Bob will remain the central character. But I love his son's character and he is the only real land man in the show, so I'm hoping that he will continue to to to show up as a is a big part of the show. And he and he has a certain charm about him too. I've never seen that actor before, but.

David Blackmon [00:28:17] I don't either. It's the first thing I've ever seen him in. Yeah.

Mark Stansberry [00:28:20] You know, they say that because Rebecca Orton again, the the author of the Energy Media, this magazine article, which again is about 30 pages. So she mentioned that that as the landman, he was very she, she brought up, she said I was the land and that's how I got started. And he loved that because he hadn't got to talk to that many land men. He had some, but not to that point. So I thought it was really interesting how he took on the character by really listening to her. And she gave some feedback, which was really great feedback.

Stuart Turley [00:28:56] And as this applies to real world deals, since that's probably what I do from my day job sometimes, is, is that I thought this clip was fairly interesting.

Video Speaker 2 [00:29:06] The employee who is convinced I want him fired would like to meet alone. Take the dirt road and the oil fields where there's no witnesses or cell service. That sounds like a great idea.

Video Speaker 1 [00:29:18] I think the oil field is exactly where we ought to move.

Video Speaker 2 [00:29:21] And why is that?

Video Speaker 1 [00:29:22] Because you need to renegotiate $170 million farm out lease. And I think you need at least a basic understanding of what you're renegotiating.

Video Speaker 2 [00:29:30] Since you know so much, why don't you renegotiate it?

Video Speaker 1 [00:29:33] Two reasons, honey. One, it's not my job. It's yours. And two, money's not the president anymore.

Video Speaker 2 [00:29:39] Why not just fire me and use Nate?

Video Speaker 1 [00:29:41] Because Nate is a very good lawyer. I'm not going to give up a great deal like a good lawyer. I need a closure. I need a killer. So if I don't see coming in, you're certainly that.

Video Speaker 2 [00:29:50] Send me a pen. And I would like to point out I am licensed to carry concealed in this state.

Video Speaker 1 [00:29:56] I'd like to point out, Rebecca, that you don't need a license to carry concealed in this state. 12 we all wave at each other when we're driving because everybody's fucking arm.

Stuart Turley [00:30:06] I thought that was pretty funny. But you know, when you sit back and you talk about deals and you talk about a closure and things, I thought they were bringing up some very valid points. And that's why everybody in Oklahoma and Texas waves at each other. Because you like to see that they have their hands are free. I mean, that's part of the culture.

David Blackmon [00:30:27] I you know, I think the lady that plays the lawyer does a great job, too. She's I don't know, I've never seen her in anything either. She's terrific. And the character is very, very realistic to me. When I was for Burlington Resources, which was a big independent. Years ago, I headed up the litigation support function there for a few years, and we had one external lawyer who was just like that very young, didn't know anything about the industry, but was just an absolute killer of a lawyer. And, you know, she was the one you wanted to have in your corner in a big brawl. So, you know, just so much of this show reminds me of my own experiences in the industry. And I just, you know, I so back to my theory is about who the show's about. I think you all really both talked about it. I think it's about the sun at the end of the day. He's the land man in the title. In addition, just to it being a much catchier title for a show than Field Superintendent. So I. And I've lost my train of thought. I had another question I was going to ask, and now I've forgotten what it was because my phone rang a minute ago.

Stuart Turley [00:31:42] Well, what with

David Blackmon [00:31:45] That's the other thing I. I wonder if you all find them entertaining or annoying. I find them to be both, but, I mean, I just wonder if they're just a distraction to what the story should be about, or is that just essential to making an entertaining television show? Right? Just like they've done in Yellowstone.

Doug Sandridge [00:32:09] Go ahead. Mark.

Mark Stansberry [00:32:10] Yeah, I was thinking not only entertaining, but to show that the workforce comes from all walks of life. I mean, to me, it's like, you know, it's not just a certain prototype. I mean, Landman example. I mean, my goodness, we're back again. I talked about her. She she was, you know, a woman in the land as a landman. And back when it wasn't that many, there weren't that many land women involved that way. And she stood out. But all walks of life. She said I'd meet somebody and they'd come in. They had it had all night. And then I was very disappointed. You have all walks of life in regard to the workforce, and this workforce is so big and so important that you're going to need all cards. And. But we all work together. We're united together. And I think it does show that to a certain degree. And I appreciate that message. They're trying to get across sports.

David Blackmon [00:33:15] Yeah I think they do do a good job of showing that aspect of.

Doug Sandridge [00:33:19] Yeah, I think the I think the the mother and the daughter are like nobody I know. I'm sure somebody is married to a woman like that. And as a daughter, isn't it my wife and daughter or nothing like that.

Mark Stansberry [00:33:32] You know

David Blackmon [00:33:33] and I'm really glad about that.

Doug Sandridge [00:33:36] I think it's a lot of skin just, you know, that's part of the soap opera and, you know, it's different. People are watching for different reasons. And some people are watching to watch the daughters. So I mean, the reality is that that that's not a very realistic portrayal, but it's just part of of what you have to do to have a Taylor Sheridan Blockbuster TV show.

David Blackmon [00:33:59] So this whole discussion, I'm really gratified by it. And I want to thank Stu for putting the panel together, because this is really a great panel. Because I've watched other podcasts in the industry who who have been very upset by this show and spent their whole hour talking about how Billy Bob's not really a land man and completely missed the point of the whole thing. So I'm really gratified by the by the progress of this discussion there.

Doug Sandridge [00:34:29] Yeah. I've never been more proud to be a landman. I'm everywhere I go. I'm a celebrity now. You know, my wife originally said she wasn't going to watch the show because she wasn't a big fan of Taylor Sheridan. She didn't ever get into Yellowstone or any of his other shows. And so she said, you just watch that on your own time. And then she came home a couple of weeks later and said, I think I'm going to watch the show with you. And she didn't exactly say this, but what I think happen is everybody's talking about this show. I mean, she she goes to lunch with her friends, and her friends are talking about it, and she's the only one who's not, you know, doesn't know what's going on in episode three. And and of course, for most of her friends, the only person that they know that's a land man is her husband. So they're asking her questions and she can't answer the questions. So I think she kind of eventually decided, well, I better watch the show so I can stand around the water cooler and answer questions about it, because my husband's a landman.

Mark Stansberry [00:35:26] It's funny you say that because I was a researcher not too long ago, about a week or so ago, and the conversation they knew I was involved in. So several people started coming towards me. I thought I was in trouble, but that wound up being entertaining since that they're they're not in the energy business. And they were asking all kinds of questions. Before the show, they could care less. Yeah. To come up to me now and say, is this real? Is this not real? You know, what is this? I am here. What is? You know what's. What's Billy Bob Thornton is really. What is he really doing? What's his title? I mean, there's so many things that I wish. Again, we had the four of us could have had. When it comes to four years, the education we got that we have that opportunity a lot now because it's a conversation piece. And so we can talk about at least like the products come from, from oil and gas alone. It's huge. I mean, I've been trying to I have a campaign. It was called American Ease America's Energy. We had back in 2000, ten, 1112 was pretty active back in that time frame. And we were trying to get the message out that, you know, our products, 6000 plus whatever might be in the world. Yes, I'd in the course I mentioned to one of my friends not too long ago and he visited a hospital actually as a patient. He looked around the room and and saw that, you know, all these plastics were saving his life. Well, that makes a difference. So this this conversation is big. And I love this with you guys because it's so another part of this is just getting the message out. Let's keep talking again. We got an opportunity that we we almost had to wait longer. Yeah, yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:37:16] We only have a few more minutes here. But Mark out of people reach reach you because you're an author and you have your book. I have your book over here. You've been a guest on my podcast a few times. You know, I absolutely love following all your work. And you're you're like everything out there. So you are a true resource out there. And how do people get Ahold of you?

Mark Stansberry [00:37:39] Yes. Go to Mark stansberry.com at Markstansberry.com.

Stuart Turley [00:37:46] And Doug Sandridge. You've got an Outstanding Substack out there. I love energy ruminations. I can't say it because I'm with Oklahoma State, but when you presenting to oh You, that was a highlight for me because those kids are phenomenal. And your presentation was out of the park in the staff is working on it because it's a good enough presentation. We want to to show other folks and and get it out there. So thank you for what you're doing, especially as an advocate for energy. And shout out, give us a shout out, tell us what your Substack is and your nuclear organization.

Doug Sandridge [00:38:30] Yeah. So the best way to get Ahold of me is probably through LinkedIn. Just find me on LinkedIn. But I also my email is Doug@Fulcrumef.com. That's f u l c r u m e f.com. That's my email address. My Substack is His energy ruminations are Douglas C Sandridge, Substack. So it's called energy ruminations. And then I'm also the executive director for oil and gas executives for Nuclear Energy. And you can go to execs for nuclear website exec for nuclear.com website. So that's how you can get a hold of me.

Stuart Turley [00:39:06] All right. And David, as always it's great to see you. Everybody can find you on blackmon.substack.com I steal all your articles. In fact you can see right here on my screen and there's yours right there on energy newsbeat.co.

David Blackmon [00:39:21] Come out and get a royalty. Absolutely. You you need. Podcast.

Mark Stansberry [00:39:30] I love it.

Stuart Turley [00:39:31] With that everybody. Thank you all very much van tastic comments. And we appreciate everybody on today's Podcast. We'll see you guys soon.

Doug Sandridge [00:39:40] Can't wait to.

David Blackmon [00:39:41] Thanks everybody. Yes, sir.

Mark Stansberry [00:39:43] Thanks Stu, Doug.

David Blackmon [00:39:45] Good to meet you, Mark.

Mark Stansberry [00:39:46] Good to see you.