Germany’s Economic Failure

The group didn’t provide any information on why they were blocking an unused entrance to the agency’s garage. Radical anti-fossil fuel activist group Climate Defiance on Thursday protested at Energy Department’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, claiming […]

Many Germans liked to see their country as a global leader in the fight against climate change. Despite Germany being responsible for only 1.5 percent of man-made CO2 emissions worldwide, advocates for climate action argued that Germany […]

ENB Pub Note: I am visiting with George McMillian on key pipeline issues and have several podcasts recorded on the geopolitical impacts of Syria and the Middle East on energy. This article from Simon Watkins […]

After decades on the outs with environmentalists and regulators, nuclear power is being heralded as a key component for a “net zero” future of clean, reliable energy. Its promise is likely to fall short, however, […]

Well, it is year end 2024, time for all respectable pundits to earn their keep by making predictions or by bloviating on the latest topic somebody has latched onto. So, we approached our favorite pundit, […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast. My name’s Stu Turley President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Today is December 17th. Holy smokes, Batman. Have you heard the one about the drones in Texas? There aren’t there? People shoot in Texas? Just kidding. Okay, Let’s start with our stories here. Protest against LNG, import permits, climate defiance blocks, unused entrance in the Doha garage. If you’re going to protest, protesting an unused parking garage is a pretty good one. Germany is an economic model for what not to do. Holy smokes, they’re the poster child. They are the poster child. What does the fall of Assad Syria mean to the key players in the Middle East? This is a great breakdown. Got a lot on this story. Natural gas, not nuclear, is the key to powering North America’s future. I’m hoping that nuclear kicks in, but I’ll tell you what, it’s a lot easier to put a natural gas power plant in. Forget long term noise. Oil prices are about the long term trend. [00:01:16][65.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:17] All right. Let’s get ready to rumble on the first story here in first protest against LNG export permits, climate defiance blocks, unused entrance to D.O.D. garage. David Blackmon and I were laughing about that one on Monday morning about the he was interviewed from the just the news.com called him up and this was actually pretty funny just the news breaking we was shuttered the entrance to the Department of Energy. Cops swarming by the 100 senior officials on edge revolution their updates imminent the group posted on x and then that’s the entrance to a closed parking garage. Notwithstanding nitwit, the entrance is around on the other side, said in a comment on Client Defiance Post. It’s not clear that the protest was shuttering the agency is that group claims the Department of Energy is one of the least utilized federal headquarters in Washington, D.C.. Again, Chris Wright is the upcoming Trump nominee for secretary of energy. He can get the deal. We turned around quickly and he’s not going to have these things. There’s about 4 or 5000 people that are slated in the Department of Energy in the DC area. In only eight have been averaging on in the building at any time. So David and I laughing about this, having a fun laugh at these climate activists When the climate activists have lost all power in the President Trump administration. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment. [00:03:00][103.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:01] But let’s roll over to Germany. Germany is an economic model for what not to do. Do you all remember take a moment and think. Over the last ten years, Germany was always the poster child. They were the one that were out there just going gangbusters for renewable energy. They were leading the charge and their economy has totally been the bar. There’s a word out there, I’m afraid I’m going to butcher it and I don’t want to do that. So. So take the shrewd and bargain off the side. They’re from Germany and it is gone. VW is closing down. The BASF has closed down the steel mills. Many Germans like to see their as a global leader in the fight against climate change, despite Germany being responsible for only 1.5% man CO2 emissions worldwide. Advocates for climate action argue that Germany could serve as a role model for other nations. And I’m going to add in how to industrialize. Germany’s economy is critical to the EU. If Germany deindustrialization and it has the EU will fail. So fiscal irresponsibility is at play in the states that are behind it and the other countries, the UK, we have New York, New Jersey and California. Those are the ones that are following this path. It is just absolutely the automotive industry wants a global leader around the world looked up with has become a basket case. That is a quote. I love that Germany’s the lead at the least world champion in climate protection. No, Germany holds a respectable third place in the Environmental Performance Index. But that category of climate protection of all things only comes in seventh place. Great Britain is in fifth. So all the money that they have done in including closing all of their nuclear facilities, they’re now having to renegotiate how much they’re buying from France. And guess what France is. Is doing. France is beefing up their 54 nuclear reactors, of which only 20, 50% of those were running because they let their maintenance go to waste. So now they are getting to fund the maintenance to bring their nuclear fleet back up on line. And they’re charging the Germans. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment. So the green energy policies of the Green New Deal are equal to fiscal irresponsibility. [00:05:42][161.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:43] So let’s go to this next story. What does the fall of Assad’s Syria mean to the key players in the Middle East? I’ve spent a lot of time going over with talking with folks from around the world on how this really is being covered. But this article is from Simon Watkins at Oil Price and he is a very cool cat. I really like his articles and recommend you follow him over there at Oil Price. Couple key points out of this article. No country will yet have felt the loss for Assad’s Syria more than Russia has becomes a turning point for Vladimir Putin’s Middle East strategy as he ordered his forces in the country in 2015 to prop up Assad’s rule. But then they still may keep the bases. They may not need them. Now, here’s the thing. George Macmillan, who I’ve been talking to on this, he aptly pointed out if Assad had allowed pipelines to go through and put pipelines through to be traded in the Petro dollar or in natural gas, either oil or natural gas, he’d still be there. But because he didn’t do that, he’s out. I’ll just leave it there for that, for you to think about why he’s out. [00:06:58][74.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:58] So let’s go to the next one. Natural gas, not nuclear, is the key to the powering the North America future. After decades of the outs, the environmentalist regulators. Nuclear power is being heralded as a key component for net zero, a future clean, reliable energy. Its promise is likely to fall short. However, due to some hard realities, North America grapples with the problem providing secure, affordable and sustainable energy amid soaring electrical demand. It’s a it’s time to accept this fact. Natural gas remains the most practical solution for empowering our grid and our economy. This article is spot on, and this one is from the CDC Journal. Natural gas is one of the key reasons the United States and you’ve heard me talk about this before on the podcast, and that is the United States has dropped its CO2 output by closing its coal plants and replacing those with natural gas power plants. So we have dropped our CO2 output by about a ballpark of 22% over the last several years, according to the EIA. Well, that being said, now the only way we are able to get a new natural gas power plants on with the Biden-Harris administration is if those are hydrogen. And for my podcast listeners, I’ve got air quotes going up, hydrogen ready, natural gas, power plants. And I’d like to pose this as a poll to our listeners. What are the odds that you’re going to see hydrogen pipelines active in the United States? Okay, I’m going to take that is not anytime soon. Just kidding. But if you do one, if you think they’re going to happen, reach out to me. I want to visit with you. I’ve got some great podcasts coming around the corner with some really cool leaders. Okay. [00:08:54][116.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:55] Forget long term note noise. Oil prices are about the long term trend. I like this one. This one is a article from Leonard Hyman and William Styles, and they’ve got a couple really good points in here. The question is, what’s the direction of oil prices? Does it matter? You remember the comment by John Glenn Galbraith about economists making projections. He said that their only value is to make astrologers look good. However, I will answer. Oil prices will wobble around the trend line as they’ve been doing for the past half century. That’s called reversion to the mean. And it does matter, or at least it’s mattered for the last 50 years. And in this figure one, you can see that it is constantly going up to about the spot price of $70 WTI versus the spot price over time. And then you see a real price of oil. You spot price as it’s going across real time. I thought this was absolutely and a very good article on this. Those investments have properly made for decades. We can say what’s best about the future with any certainty that their rate of pop is. Asian growth is falling faster than previously expected and a huge amount of money is poured into the development of electric and hybrid vehicles, which will eat into the oil industry’s biggest market transportation. Beyond that, whatever goes in the economic metric model is about highly paid guesswork. Well, guess what? The electric vehicles are not taking off and they are not eroding. We’ve kind of joked about it for a bit, and that is around here. The more money that is spent in renewable energy, the more fossil fuels will be used. Or you want to call it Turley’s law if you want or Turley’s rule, it’s happening. We’re going to see it again for this next year and to the foreseeable future. [00:10:58][123.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:59] So with that like subscribe, hey, it is at the almost at the end of the year, if you do have tax deductions that you need, please reach out go to energy newsbeat.com for and slash the survey. You can go to the main menu bar take a look at that is your portfolio. Okay our investments have done quite well with our teacher venue over there at Pecos operating in we are averaging for this year about 32% are investment and it was a 98% tax deduction on that. So with that like subscribe the energy newsbeat.substack.com or energy news beat.co. And look forward to speaking to your son. Have a great day. [00:10:59][0.0][644.1]

