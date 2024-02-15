ENB 309 - Power Politics: PG&E, Municipal Misunderstandings, and China's Energy Game

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various energy-related headlines. They discuss PG&E becoming California's most expensive power provider, highlight the lack of understanding among municipal politicians about electricity sources, and delve into China's contradictory role in the clean energy transition. The segment also touches on consumer unwillingness to spend more on energy sustainability efforts, along with updates on the oil and gas finance markets. Despite some market fluctuations, they express optimism and encourage listeners to stay informed. Additionally, they mention upcoming podcast episodes featuring industry experts and sponsors like World Database.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:12 - PG&E becomes California’s most expensive power provider

03:11 - Do Municipal Politicians Actually know Where Electricity Comes From

05:42 - China Paradoxical Role in the Clean Energy Transition

07:25 - 70% of Consumers Unwilling to Spend More on Energy Sustainability: EY Survey

10:23 - Markets Update

11:07 - US crude stockpiles rise, products draw down as refining slumps - EIA

14:26 - Outro

On Jan. 1, PG&E started charging 13% more for power. The rate hike – expected to cost an average family another $33 a month – will pay to bury power lines and other wildfire mitigation […]

Based on what’s happening around the world, here in Canada and in your local village, town, or city it should seem apparent that many of the politicians we elect are totally convinced mankind is causing […]

In a world grappling with climate change, China’s role in the clean energy transition is under intense scrutiny. Last year, the nation installed an impressive 217 gigawatts of solar power, prompting climate watchdogs to predict […]

More than two thirds of consumers report being unwilling to spend more time or money on sustainable energy actions, despite high levels of energy sustainability awareness, as affordability and access perceptions hold back clean energy […]

