ENB 237 - Current Affairs in Energy: Jamie Dimon's Views, Russia's LNG Trade, and EV Challenges

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley, CEO of the Sandstone Group, discusses several key stories. Jamie Dimon criticizes the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, emphasizing that they may not significantly impact the economy. Turley highlights Germany's continued LNG trade with Russia despite political tensions. He also quotes an article by David Blackmon, critiquing President Biden's approach to oil production and sanctions on Iran. Turley applauds Saudi Arabia's strategic oil management and predicts significant demand growth. Lastly, he mentions GM scaling back EV production due to market hesitancy and labor disputes, suggesting that hybrid vehicles might be a more practical transition to green energy. Turley invites industry thought leaders for future interviews and expresses gratitude for the podcast's success.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:42 - Jamie Dimon says central banks got forecasts ‘100% dead wrong’ — and it doesn’t matter if Fed hikes rates again

05:29 - Germany maintaining LNG trade with Russia – Bloomberg

07:13 - Biden would sooner kneel before dictators then for oil, then to let oil. Let America produce its own

09:39 - Saudi Prince Says US Megadeals Show Oil Here to Stay: FII Update

11:54 - GM scales back EV plans as buyers hesitate

14:14 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that the host discuss in the podcast.

Jamie Dimon said central banks 18 months ago got their economic forecasts “100% dead wrong” — and said it doesn’t matter whether the Fed hikes rates again this year. The outspoken JPMorgan Chase CEO blasted […]

Germany is continuing to transport Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) despite its commitment to cut energy ties with the sanctioned country, according to a Bloomberg report. Violating the deal with Moscow would reportedly cost the […]

It sometimes seems as if the Biden White House actually loves oil: but only if it is produced in other countries run by despots. While the President and his energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, frequently repeat […]

Oil is here to stay as US majors strike blockbuster deals while Saudi policies are helping stabilize global crude markets, the kingdom’s energy minister said at the annual investment forum in Riyadh. “It’s working,” Energy […]

General Motors is abandoning a self-imposed target to build 400,000 electric vehicles by mid-2024, the latest sign that automakers are concerned about the viability of the market for battery-powered cars. The Detroit automaker walked back […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –