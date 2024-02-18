ENB #192 Moving Around Energy Equity: Opinions on Clean Energy Laws and Community Interventions

Chicago’s “Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance” is Neither Clean Nor Affordable.

This is an article written by John (Jack) McGeever on LinkedIn, and as I read the article, I had to get a podcast with my good friend Larry Glover, CEO of Glover Group, and Jack. Larry and I have had many discussions about the disproportionally impacted communities and energy policies. Larry is a true industry leader, and I value his opinions.

Jack's article points out that the building and permitting laws forcing the removal of natural gas do not make sense environmentally, or economically until there is more nuclear.

Sit back and enjoy this discussion, and I enjoyed learning from both men. - Thanks, Larry and Jack, for stopping by the podcast. - Stu

Connect with Larry on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-glover-3180613/

Connect with Jack on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mcguyver/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:16 - Glover on Jack's clean energy interest.

05:30 - McGeever on concerns about Chicago's ordinance.

07:08 - Glover talks diverse energy mix, mentions solar.

10:07 - McGeever on challenges of renewable energy.

12:49 - Concerns about solar panel fraud.

17:11 - Glover on scaling renewable energy.

19:24 - Affordable energy for impacted communities.

23:21 - McGeever proposes neighborhood energy sharing.

25:59 - Glover on community-based energy solutions.

26:35 - Tax incentives and community solutions.

28:38 - Glover stresses energy education over subsidies.

29:18 - McGeever on future plans and policy involvement.

30:31 - Glover's final thoughts on energy transition.

33:28 - Outro