ENB #181 Ron Miller stops by and talks about the diversified energy approach. Calculations, physics, and the economy matter! Sustainable means you will never have to say your sorry for printing money.

Ron Miller stops by and talks about the diversified energy approach. Calculations, physics, and the economy matter!

Ron and I had a blast visiting his research and the Colorado School of Mines. His big event with the school is extremely cool and helps show a dedication to getting the story about the importance of the balanced approach to energy.

Thank you Ron for stopping by! Let us know how the big event goes with the School of Mines!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

2:47 - Ron Miller emphasizes the importance of accurate information and commits to educating through monthly LinkedIn articles for informed decision-making in the energy sector.

05:00 - How would you respond to somebody who's saying wind and solar is the cheapest on the planet?

8:17 - Discusses the need for a diversified energy approach, highlighting economic challenges in renewables and the importance of considering costs for consumers.

12:49 - Raises concerns about environmental and economic aspects of renewable energy projects, questioning taxpayer subsidies for solar and wind.

16:17 - How are they the cost per energy? Can you describe how it's not fairly being calculated out?

23:40 - Highlights CO2 emission reduction and cost savings for consumers with the transition from coal to natural gas since 2008.

27:27 - Discusses complexities of renewable energy investment, expressing optimism for solar and addressing grid balancing challenges.

32:28 - Emphasizes the need for reliable global grids and advocates for proactive solutions to ensure access to clean and consistent energy

36:39 - Advocates for open discussions and diverse perspectives in the energy sector to foster progress and innovation.

38:41 - Provides contact information for further engagement.

40:16 - Outro