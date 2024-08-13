You can say what you want about Donald Trump and Elon, but they are above huge; they are “Galactic.” Getting ready for the interview it wasn't easy to get into the X space, and it was great seeing people posting their status.

As the interview starts, we learn that there was a denial of service attack on the X servers, and Elon’s team pulled off the interview even with the attack. I have seen that even leaders from Russia, China, and Iran were listening. There were 1.2 to 1.3 million listeners just on the X Spaces and that does not count the people listinging to any one of those feeds.

I am in contact with the Trump organization to arrange an interview with Trump and Vance, as their schedules permit, to discuss their energy policies. If Elon interviews Kamala, I will also listen and transcribe for your review and impact on energy.

General Mike Flynn Posts on X an excellent statement:

Last night marked the death of big corporate media. Their inability to understand is why they gloated. As they wake up in their NYC corporate offices and view the numbers of listeners on last night’s Trump-Musk X space they’ll realize who got the last laugh. Hint: it ain’t them.

Timestamps and Chapter Titles

00:01 - Trump's Resilience Post-Assassination Attempt

01:30 - Response to the Attempt

07:28 - Security Failures and Public Reaction

16:05 - The Role of the Chart in Saving His Life

17:42 - Immigration Policy Discussion

20:24 - Criticism of Current Administration

23:06 - Immigration and Border Security

25:07 - Crime and Immigration

27:43 - Border Reality

30:47 - Global Migration

35:49 - Importance of U.S. Leadership in Global Security

40:54 - Nuclear Threats and Global Relations

46:04 - Nuclear Risk Awareness

48:53 - Government Overspending and Inflation

53:07 - Military Spending and Waste

59:27 - Education Policy and State Control

01:00:33 - State Management and Economic Impact

01:02:50 - Inflation’s Impact on Savings and Standard of Living

01:04:29 - Deregulation Achievements

01:07:55 - Views on Climate Change

01:09:59 - Farming and Regulations

01:11:39 - Nuclear Energy Discussion

01:17:03 - Nuclear Electricity vs. Nuclear Warfare

01:19:28 - Lawfare Concerns

01:21:44 - Biden's Leadership

01:25:00 - Israel and Global Relations

01:26:50 - Public Perception and Track Record

01:27:06 - Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party

01:27:28 - Concern About Censorship and Free Speech

01:28:15 - NATO and Trade Deficits

01:30:27 - Ukraine and Internal Threats

01:35:07 - Inspiring Future Projects

01:37:33 - FDA Regulations and Drug Approvals

01:38:12 - Excess Regulation and Innovation

01:43:01 - Public Safety and Crime

01:44:31 - Systemic Issues in Legal and Justice Systems

01:46:20 - Endorsement and Political Views

01:49:54 - Political Positions and Historical Views

01:51:40 - Crime and Law Enforcement

01:55:57 - Immigration and Foreign Aid

01:58:05 - Empathy and Criminal Justice

02:00:16 - Economic and Employment Goals

02:03:34 - Reflection and Future Outlook

Here is the unedited transcript, and I will add highlights later around energy and key policy comments.

President Donald Trump [00:00:01] Well, I think we will. I'm pretty sure we will. And congratulations, because I see you broke every record in the book with, so many millions of people. And it's an honor. We view that as an honor. And then, you do one silencing of certain voices. Usually those are voices that have something to say that are constructive, oftentimes constructive. And so we have to consider it an honor. But congratulations on breaking every record in the book tonight. That's great.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:00:30] Well thank you. Well, maybe, we can start off with. I mean, the assassination attempt, which, was an incredible thing. And I have to say that, you know, your actions after that assassination attempt were inspiring. You know, you, instead of shying away from things, instead of ducking down, you were pumping your fist in the air saying, fight, fight, fight. I think that's I mean, you know, the president of the United States represents America. And I think that is that is America, that that is strength under fire. And, so that's, you know, a big, you know, part of the reason why I was, excited to endorse you as, the, the president, United States, for having another term here is, that was that was just incredibly inspiring. But but, I mean, what was it like for you?

President Donald Trump [00:01:30] Not pleasant.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:01:32] To listen.

President Donald Trump [00:01:33] To. I said there was a lot I didn't know, and I didn't know I had that much blood. The doctors later told me that the ear is a place that is, a very bloody place if you're going to get hit. But, in this case, it was probably the best alternative you could even think about because it went at the right angle. And, you know, it was, it was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this who are, like, a lot less than this, where you feel it's a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately. That it was a bullet. I knew immediately that it was at the ear. Yeah. And because it, you know, it hit very hard, but hit the ear. And I also heard people shout bullets. Bullets. You know, get down, get down. Because I, you know, I moved down pretty nicely pretty quickly. And we had bullets flying right over my head after I went down, so I'm glad I went down. The bigger miracle was that I was looking in the exact direction of the shooter. And so it hit. It hit me at an angle that was, far less destructive than in the other angle. So that was the miracle. That was. Yeah. For those I don't believe in God. I think we got to start thinking about that. You have to, you know, I'm I'm a believer now. I'm more of a believer, I think. And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said that to me, actually. But it was, it was amazing that I happened to be tearing just at that perfect angle. And, all because I put down a chart on immigration that showed that the numbers were so great. I love that you are even. I mean.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:03:17] Maybe it's a sign. Maybe that's a sign of immigration's. You highlighted a serious issue you had at that moment. Yes. Mr.. You know. Yeah, but but but you know. Mr.. Mrs.. Mr.. Your head, I mean, your.

President Donald Trump [00:03:32] Brother, the amazing thing is that, the sign I said, bring down that sign and immigration and it was literally about an eighth of a second where it would be good. And after that, it was going to be a disaster no matter which way you were facing. But it just had that that perfect angle, which was exactly at this shooter. Very sad situation, such a sad situation. As you know, we lost somebody. That was great. Corey who a firefighter, a great gentleman, a great a great Trumper. He was a just a fantastic family and a fantastic man. And a friend of mine came up, Ellen and said, I'd like to give the family some kind of, help. And I said, that's great. He said, do you mind? I said, I don't mind at all. And he wrote out a check for $1 million, gave gave it to the wife. And, you know, she said, this is really nice, but I'd rather have my husband back, which is a nice thing for somebody to say, to be honest. She's he's great, the family is great. And we raised a lot of money for them. And for, two other gentlemen were are unbelievable people also. They were hit really badly. They thought they were not going to make it. And they did. The doctors in the Butler area, I tell you, they were incredible. They saved the two. And, they were really hit tough, both of them equally. And we thought, yeah. Lisa, my first question was because I heard bullets flying over me. I said, how many people were killed because we had a massive crowd there, a tremendous. Yeah, thousands and thousands of people. And there was no land. I mean, it was just it was all people say, how many people have been killed? Because I knew there were other shots being fired. And so and they said, we don't know yet, but some people have been badly hurt. And, I have to give the Secret Service sniper, they call them sharpshooter, but sniper, because he didn't know there was a problem. He's been he's an extraordinary shot, obviously. And he didn't know there was a problem. And he was able to pick it all out within five seconds. And he used one bullet from very far away, I guess probably about 400 yards. The shooter was 130, but he was on the, he was on the opposite side of the field and the podium, and he saw the the smoke and the flame from the gun, immediately recognized it and immediately took the shot. And it was one perfect shot from very far away. And if he if he didn't do that, Ellen, he would have I mean, if he would have a lot of people, a lot more people have been could have been badly hurt and killed. So I have to take my hat off to him because that's also a surreal, you know, you've been with them for 23 years and there's he's never had anything like this. And all of a sudden he has to act. And it's a very tough thing to act and to be shooting somebody. But he saw the, he saw the gun, saw the smoke, saw the flame from the gun very far away. I obviously has very good eyes. He's got very good vision, which I assume you have to have in that particular work. But he, he took aim very quickly. And it was, they say it was approximately five seconds from long range. One bullet, if that didn't happen because the shooter had a lot of bullets, he had a lot of a lot of cartridges there with him.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:06:55] So would have been very I mean, I mean that that that's clearly, you know, you know, he was he was very competent in taking that shot, to stop, the assassin, the attempted assassination. But but I mean, that does seem to be, I mean, some pretty significant failings, elsewhere in the system, like, there's just no way that, like, how on earth does a shooter get on a roof 130 yards away? That seems crazy. I think most people, like people are wondering how on earth could such a thing happen?

President Donald Trump [00:07:28] Well, you know, I view it as two ways. There should have been nobody in the room. There were people because there were so many tens of thousands of people there. There were people that were seeing him, and there was one woman with a red shirt and, Trump all over it, and she's screaming, and that guy's got a gun. You know, you saw it. Probably.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:07:50] Yeah.

President Donald Trump [00:07:50] There's a guy with a gun. I mean.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:07:52] It's like, I'm just. I'm just, I guess, I mean, I'm fine. For my part, I think probably many members of the public are wondering how the heck are, you know, basically people wondering by pointing out there's a guy on the roof with a gun. Yeah. And they're seeing it, but, somehow it's not being addressed. That that does seem crazy.

President Donald Trump [00:08:15] Well, they're going to learn from this, the communication between the local police who sort of had an idea and then ultimately, a man lifted himself up to the roof, could barely do it because, you know, he was pulling himself up. And, yeah, he saw the man with the gun, the man with the gun pointed the gun at him. He thought he was probably going to get shot. But, you know, he was like pulling himself up. And because of that, he couldn't get to his gun. And he fell down, actually very badly hurt. His, leg, his ankle. I hear it very badly, but but he fell down and he did. You know, from what I understand, he did say there's a guy up there with a gun. And the the shooting started very quickly after that. I think it I think it forced the shooter to go maybe quicker. You know, it's supposed to be a very good shot. Yeah. My sons, Don and Eric, they they can believe what happened. But they said from 130 yards, a bad shot would hit that target almost every time. They said it's like in golf thinking a two foot putt.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:09:22] Yeah. It's not a hot. It's not a top shot.

President Donald Trump [00:09:24] It's not a it's not a long shot. The Secret Service person had the long shot. He had a, you know, triple the distance actually. So, you know, it was, a terrible thing. It. Look, it's hard. I have to say this about the Secret Service when I went down. And, you know, I went down based on I think they're screaming. But other people also because people saw this happen, you know, you had so many people. One of the miracles was that nobody ran. I mean, if a gun goes off the crowd control, people show that, you know, this is when guns go off and it does happen in stadiums that a soccer match or some kind of a match. Everybody flees. They go to stampede like cattle. But everybody and a lot of people get killed with a stampede. We had more people than you'd have it. You know, some of these matches, these games, and, nobody left. You know, you had a small group behind us in the grandstand, and that was full. And you look at it as it was taking place, and normally they'd be running. They didn't leave. They saw that I was hurt, they saw a lot of blood and they saw that I went down. And it's almost like they wanted to be with me. Well, out front you had thousands, tens of thousands of people as far as the eye could see. You had people in Butler as far as the eye could see and, and, yeah. And a lot of press too. That was, you know, many cameras on watching. This is what made makes it so different because normally things happen that aren't good, but you never have a picture out here we have all these cameras shooting it. So, you know, it's sort of amazing. But one of the interesting things was that you didn't have anybody flee, you didn't have anybody stampede nobody. And there was some people behind me. They stood up and they're looking like, you know, I mean, I'll tell you, you want to have you want to have them in a flock. So I want to meet some of those people because it's so different from what you heard. But so, so I was down. But the Secret Service guys, there were bullets flying right over my head. You could hear him go whizzing and. Yeah, and these guys came jumping on top of me. And a young lady, Kate, would jump. They they moved so fast. And let me tell you, that took tremendous courage. You know, there was a lack of coordination. There was, you know, obviously, everybody understands that somebody that that building should have been covered. And. Yeah, I mean, it was like.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:11:51] I mean, I, I mean, looking at the aerial views, that building would be like the number one spot for a sniper. I mean, it's like it's like that if you were to pick like what is the favorite place? What if you. So the goal is to assassinate. What's your favorite spot. That building. You're right. Building would be number one.

President Donald Trump [00:12:06] That would have been this.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:12:07] It's like you could you can ask for a no. It's like.

President Donald Trump [00:12:09] No, that would have been this, you know, what people think is when the, local policeman who, by the way, you know, he really, he did what he was supposed to do. He couldn't hold on any longer. And then when he got his head just peeking above this guy, standing there with a gun at his head, and when he fell down again, hurt his ankle very badly. But he was making the calls. But what happened is the firing took place very soon. So what they think is that this guy ran to his site, which he had all planned out with the gun. He ran to the site and he started shooting fast. And maybe that's why he. Well, he sort of missed, I mean, you know, he.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:12:52] Yeah, but.

President Donald Trump [00:12:54] Mean could have been, could have been a much bigger problem.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:12:58] But he totally would have hit if you hadn't turned your head. So, like, you know, there was a it was a very near thing.

President Donald Trump [00:13:05] It was the miracle. If I hadn't turned my head. Yeah. I would not be talking to you right now as much as I like you. Exactly, I would not.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:13:12] Yeah, I will, I mean, it's going to be from another realm.

President Donald Trump [00:13:15] But yeah, that's right. We'd be talking from a different place. But, it was it was a, you know, it was a very terrible experience. The, the Butler Hospital, they did such a great job. The doctors were so good. Everybody was so good. There was there was a mistake. If if somebody knew because people were hearing, you know, there was just a bad feeling that there was somebody was around. You know that story now been. Yeah. Yeah. And yeah. If somebody could have said because they've oftentimes said, you know, like there'd be a lightning storm or something because I've done I think over 300, I think I did a lot more of that. But we did a lot. And oftentimes they'll say, sir, could you wait ten minutes, please, sir, could you wait 20 minutes? There's a storm overhead or lightning or something. Right. And that happens often. And this would have been a perfect time for that to have happened. But it didn't it didn't get coordinated. That was the problem.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:14:09] Well, it was, your, I think, your, actions in the, in the heat of a fire in, you know, but what I find admirable there was that you can't fake bravery under such circumstances. The courage is instinctual, or it is not. It's not a rehearsed action. And so I just want to say that, I think a lot of people admire your courage under fire there and. Yeah.

President Donald Trump [00:14:32] So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I didn't I don't think, I didn't think of it. I just wanted to get up and I want to stand up. I want to let people know, you know, I felt I was good when when they were, on top of me, covering me, actually very much covering me and very bravely. But, I wanted to get up. I said, I want to get up. And, they wanted, you know, they had they have everything there. They have, they wanted a stretcher. I didn't like the stretcher. And I knew I was hit in the air, but I knew I wasn't hit anywhere else. They felt I was hit someplace else because it was such as a lot of blood. And they were sure that I was hit someplace else. And they were saying, sir, you you were hitting more than the. Yeah. I said, nope, I was hit in the air. I want to get up, let me get up. And so we, I got up. And the crowd didn't know what to think. I mean, this was so. So many people. And they you could see they were confused. They didn't know what to think. And I wanted to let them know I was okay. It was very important for me to let them know that. And they went while you you've seen the after. They didn't go well when I got up because they didn't know I was alive. You really couldn't tell when I stood up before the hand, before the, you know, the fist in the air. They didn't know if I was alive. Nobody did. And, when I put the fist up, they were. They were just relieved and happy and thrilled. And the place went crazy. It was pretty amazing. It was a it was a terrible thing, but it was an.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:16:05] Incredibly moving and. Well. And I mean, speaking of the, the, the the sort of slide that got you to turn that, saved your life. Really. What was the legal immigration aside? Maybe this maybe this is worth talking about, but that's.

President Donald Trump [00:16:23] It was it was.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:16:24] That slide. This slide.

President Donald Trump [00:16:25] Right? The illegal immigration saved my life. You're right. But they would take that exact angle.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:16:32] I mean, that's that's like, I would say saved by a legal.

President Donald Trump [00:16:35] You know, the the incredible thing though, when you talk about the odds, you had to be exactly at that angle. But but the incredible thing is that the chart I used it less than 20% of the time. It was just a moment. Yeah, it's always on my left, never my right. And it's always is the end of the speech. So here we have it. It's on the right, not the left. It's at the beginning, not the end. And even the people who put it up, they were unprepared and they did a great job. They got it up immediately, fortunately. But I look to the right and and the and the bullet came whizzing by, hitting my ear. So it was amazing. But when you think of the odds of that and you know that, that normally it wouldn't used it normally wouldn't have the thing and then, you know, it would have been a very different story. It's it's very much I, I say an act of God. It's a miracle that it happened. And I'm honored by it. I'm honored by it.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:17:35] Well, well, well, what what what we what were you about to say about illegal immigration before you were rudely interrupted?

President Donald Trump [00:17:42] Well, I was going to say how good the numbers were. By the way, we're going back to Butler and we're going to go back in October. We're all set up and where the people are fantastic and Butler is a big it's a great area. Great. These are incredible people. like the three that in the case of Corey killed and the other two the families there, I got to know him a little bit and the families are great. But we're going back to Butler and, I think I'll probably start by saying, as I was saying.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:18:14] Prior to being.

President Donald Trump [00:18:15] So horribly interrupted, but.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:18:17] Yeah, so rudely interrupted by it and no attempt.

President Donald Trump [00:18:22] But no, but the young.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:18:23] People have no matter.

President Donald Trump [00:18:24] On the chart was just a chart that in my last week we had the best, illegal immigration numbers. Meaning stopping, it was at the lowest you've seen the chart. It's become quite a famous crime, but that was the lowest point ever recorded. It was a really. I mean, I was very proud of those numbers. And then you see what happened with these people, Kamala and Joe, you see what happened? They just let it go. I had remained in Mexico policies. I had all these different policies. That was so good. Guys like Tom Homan and, Brandon Judd from Border Patrol, I all these are all people that they've been on television says the best numbers we've ever had. We had so many different checks, catch and release in Mexico and not the, you know, we had catch and release in the United States. We had it in Mexico. We had so many things. We had things where if people many people come in there, they have contagious diseases. We had everything passed. If you have a contagious disease, I'm sorry, but we can't. We cannot allow you into the country. So we were setting literally records and and I all I was doing is showing that and I, I use it sometimes and in this case I'm glad I used it, I can tell you that. But but they were fantastic numbers. But I'm going to sleep with that yard always. I'm going to I'll be sleeping with that chart. That chart was was very important. Very important for a lot of reasons.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:19:53] Well, I mean, I mean, would it be accurate, would it be accurate to say that you're supportive of legal immigration? But that we but we also need to shut down illegal immigration, and especially unvetted illegal immigration because you, you know, and that's not the same as saying that everyone who's an illegal immigrant is bad. In fact, I think most people who are illegal immigrants are actually good, but but you can't tell the difference unless. Is a solid betting of who comes across the border. Does it does that? Does that 100% really represent your position?

President Donald Trump [00:20:24] I say very simply, they have to come in legally. They have to be checked. Yeah. Because look Kamala was the borders are now she's denying it everything that I do. He's he's saying he was strong on the border. We're going to be strong. Well, she doesn't have to say she could closed it up right now. They could. They could do things right now. It's horrible. No tax on tips. And all of a sudden she's making the speeches and there will be no tax on tips. I said that months ago. And by the way, they had just the opposite. You know, they had not only tax on tips, but they hired 88,000 IRS agents and many of them were assigned to go get waitresses and caddies and all of this on tips. They have a policy. They had a policy. They were really going to go after you and were really harassing people horribly. And then all of a sudden for politics, she says, you know, she comes out with with what I said, which I think is terrible. And I think it's also hitting them very hard. And these people are fake. Now they're also saying they did a good job in the border. We had the worst numbers in the history of the world, not of our country. There's never been a country in history that has had a catastrophe like this. We've had, I believe, and I think you believe this too. You know, you hear 12 million. Third, I believe it's over 20 million people came into our country, many coming from jails, from prisons, from from, mental institutions. Or a bigger version of that is insane asylums. And many are terrorists. And I'll tell you what, they're coming not just from South America, they're coming from Africa. They're coming from all over the world. They're coming from Asia. They're coming from the Middle East. They're coming from countries that are, stupidly and horribly bombing Israel October 7th. They're coming from all over the world. And, you know, you look at it so sad, October 7th, because it should have never happened. Yeah. It's so sad when you look at Ukraine. It should have never happened. We have a defective government. These are defective people and they're not people that should be running it. But what you see it the best is the border because you had you have millions of people coming in a month. And then he gets up and he tries to pretend like he's going to do something. He had three and a half years. And by the way, they have another five months that they can do something, but they won't do anything. It's all talk. He's incompetent and he's incompetent. And frankly, I think that he's more incompetent than he is. And that's saying something because he's not do good.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:22:54] Yeah. No, I think it is essential to have a secure border. I mean, you're really not a country unless you have a secure border. And.

President Donald Trump [00:23:04] And secure elections.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:23:06] You know. Absolutely secure elections. And, so, so it's just essential to have a real border. Or we can function as a country. And our servers, you know, our central services are being overwhelmed in a lot of cities. And, and but I also, as we're talking about earlier, I think, having, the illegal immigration, process that is, smooth and efficient and done well, and I, you know, I'm speaking as someone who is, illegal immigrant. And I think that that, I mean, like, one way to think of it is who do you want on your team? You know, who, like, who do you want to team America? And and I think we want to just say, okay, we we want to, let in people who are going to, you know, be great contributors to, our society and to our economy and, you know, and who do you want on the team? And it's and it's not to say that, you know, like in my opinion, actually, I'd say like probably most of the illegal immigrants are actually are, are, are actually good, hardworking people. That's my opinion. But some are not. And and you just have this sort of adverse selection process where, you know, if, if somebody is, you know, if, if somebody is like. You know, has a career in, in theft or robbery. I don't understand what's taking them so long to get here. Because we're in such a target rich environment. I mean, you know, why are they. Why aren't more people who have a career in, you know, bad things coming here sooner? Because it's. I mean, it's a piece of cake to go Rob. You know, has in, LA or New York, compared to other parts of the world. And, and in a lot of places in America have if, if you try to stop the person who's robbing you, you'll be arrested. So it's.

President Donald Trump [00:25:07] It's right. I mean, what what's happening with crime and our police is so good, but they're not allowed to do their job. But I have to tell you, Eleanor, I hate to say it because it's such a downer to say it. I hate to say it. I hate it, but, you have a lot of people that shouldn't be. I think it's a much bigger number than you think. They're allowing again, they're allowing people from their jails. And if you were running one of these countries where they're coming from, you would have had all of them, as an example, Venezuela, their crime is down 72%. They're taking they're drug dealers. They're taking, frankly, their prisoners. They're emptying out their prisons. They're taking, they're criminals, they're murderers, they're rapists, and they're they're delivering them into.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:25:49] That's what that's what killed Castro.

President Donald Trump [00:25:51] Yeah, well, he did it on a much smaller scale, you know, it was a much smaller scale. But this is a massive scale because this is being done worldwide. But here's what's happening. Crime all over the world is down and weight. And you see the numbers that we have. You know, these this is migrant crime. This is crime that has got to be. And I saw today in New York where somebody was knifed, where they, raped the girlfriend of a man that stood there watching in New York in one of the shelters. And they started pulling out the knives. And bad things happened today. But this is happening every day. These are rough people. These are people that are in jail for murder and all sorts of things, and they're releasing them into our country, and they're telling them, if you come back, we're going to kill you. We're going to give you the death penalty or kill you. So they don't want to come back. But these are rough people. These these are criminals that make our criminals look like nice people. And it's horrible what they do. And he's in charge of it because, you know, now he's trying to say he had nothing to do with it. And he's such a liar because he was called the borders are the first day, and it was on the headlines of every newspaper. He's the board is there. And he never even went this. You went to one location which had nothing to do with where the problem is. You know, he went in and out. Yes, because he was getting a lot of pressure, had nothing to do with the problems. But he was the board is there. And you people. Yeah. You can't allow them to get away with their disinformation campaign. Now he's trying to say that, she wasn't she wasn't really involved, and I the whole thing is horrible. He was totally in charge. He could have shut the border down without him. He didn't know what he was doing anyways. He wouldn't have even know what happened. You could shut the border down. He wouldn't even know the difference. But, the fact is that he was borders there. But if you don't have to call of that, the fact is, you could just call her. He was in charge of the border, and the border was the worst thing ever.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:27:43] It's it's simply not working. I mean, horrible weather, whether it's by whether it's by whether it's a question of, of intention or competence. Either way, we we don't have a secure border and we have people streaming over like, it looks like old World War Z zombie apocalypse at times. And, you know, sometimes you got to sort of wonder, like, is it real or not? So I, you know, because you see things, you're like, is it real? I so I went to the border at Eagle Pass and I saw for myself in Texas and I was like, okay, it's real. I'm like seeing this in real time. I actually posted the video of like just live. I just, I just flew there one day and just to see, hey, is this is this, is this made up or real? And I'm just seeing people stream across the border and, and I have to say, you know, at least the people I saw did not look friendly. You know, these are.

President Donald Trump [00:28:32] People.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:28:32] People can look at my video and say, hey, you know, these people look friendly. I don't look super friendly.

President Donald Trump [00:28:37] So these are people that Ellen would not be the same man if he had to walk across the street and look these people in the eye. These are rough people. These are really rough people coming across. And I know rough people, and these are people that we don't want in our country. And, you know, the caravans are coming in and they're putting and who's doing this to the heads of the countries? And you would be doing it and so would I. I never would say, oh, what a terrible thing to say. The fact is, it's brilliant for them because they're taking all of their, bad people, really bad people. And I hate to say this, the reason the numbers are much bigger than you would think is they're also taking they're nonproductive people. Now, these are people that will kill you. We have enough of them. But these are the people that are nonproductive. They they are just nonproductive. I mean, for whatever reason. They're not workers or they don't want to work or whatever. And these countries are getting rid of nonproductive people into caravans in many cases. And they're also getting rid of their murderers and their drug dealers and the people that are really brutal people. And they're coming into our country at levels that have never been seen before. And I saw an ad just before I got on the air, and I'm walking over here and I saw an ad by Kamala saying how he is going to provide border security, where she bid for three and a half years for three and a half years.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:30:00] Yeah. No, no.

President Donald Trump [00:30:00] We have 20 million.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:30:01] People for it because.

President Donald Trump [00:30:03] It's a terror.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:30:03] Yeah. I think, frankly, I think this is a fundamental existential issue for the United States. And if we have another four more years of, of open borders and it's going to be even worse with another four more years, it's going to be even worse than it's been for the past, you know, three and a half years. I'm not sure we've got a country.

President Donald Trump [00:30:23] We don't have a country at that point. Ellen, if they get in, you'll have 50 to 60 million people from all over the world, not South America only. You know, we think of South America. We think of Honduras and El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, you know, the four. But it's not that it's everywhere. They're coming in from everywhere. And I had to stay in this.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:30:47] I think this is a this is super important point. Like people. It's like, oh, basically when I went down there I was like, well where people from, it's like, it's like almost no one was from Mexico, no Mexico. It's just it's just the border. It's just the border with Mexico. But the people come in and it's it's it's Earth. The rest of Earth, and America is is only, you know, about four, 4 or 5% of the population of Earth. It would only take a few percent of the rest of Earth to overwhelm everything.

President Donald Trump [00:31:14] We're already overwhelmed, Ellen. It's we're overwhelmed. And you had to see the news tonight about New York, New York. And I love that place. And what they're doing to it is horrible what they're doing to it. And all the courts do is they try and focus on Trump. Okay, let's focus on Trump, who did nothing wrong. I complain about a rigged election. Ellen, what's happened is unbelievable. You have from Africa, from the Congo. They're coming from the Congo. And 22 people came in from the Congo recently. And the murderers and they dropped them. They they drop them, they take them out of jails, which is very expensive, you know, to maintain the jails don't they? Don't do too much maintaining, I can tell you. But they take them out of jails, prisons, they take them out and they bring them to the United States. They deposit them in the United States and say, don't ever come back. You're going to be executed. And they don't want to come back, but they won't come back. Sure. But but they're coming from Africa. They're coming from Asia. They're coming from the Middle East. They're coming from South America, they're coming from.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:32:15] Everywhere.

President Donald Trump [00:32:16] And there are a lot of other ones.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:32:18] It's just, it's just it's just an everywhere on earth, thing, and it's just it's just not possible for the United States to absorb, you know, everyone from Earth or, you know, even a few percent of the rest of us, it's just not possible.

President Donald Trump [00:32:30] So we're going to have, it's.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:32:32] Just that's that's.

President Donald Trump [00:32:33] That's the finished this up. We're going to have the largest deportation in history of this country. And we have no choice. Otherwise we're going to have a country. What the what they've done to our country. Think of it, with with, you know, in Venezuela and in some of these other countries, crime is down 50, 60, 70, 80%. And you would be the same. You would have you would have. Yeah. I'll tell you what. Venezuela has not gotten rid of all of them. They've gotten rid of about 70% of their really bad people. Their jails are about 50%, put into the United States. And same with other countries at 30%. Some are at 50%. They're all different. But the bottom line is they're all going to be in 100%. Why wouldn't you put 100% of. Yeah. And they're doing it right now while there's they're a great phony candidate. Don't forget I beat I beat Biden. He failed in the debate miserably. And, you know, some people said, oh, gee, it's too bad. It's too bad he didn't know badly or I did well in that. But, you know, the first night they said, wow, one of the people at CNN said that was the greatest debate performance I've ever witnessed. And then two days later, they didn't talk about that. They just that he was bad. But that's okay. That's the way I get treated. And I don't mind that at all. What I can tell you is this we cannot have a Democrat. We cannot have her. She's incompetent. Is as bad as Biden in a different. Yeah. He hasn't done an interview since this whole, scam started. And. And say what you want. This was a coup. This was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn't want to leave. And they said, we can do it in a nice way, or we can do it the hard way.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:34:11] Yeah. They just took him out back behind the shed and basically shot him. Yeah.

President Donald Trump [00:34:15] Oh, what they did with this guy. And I'm no fan of his. And he was a horrible president, the worst president in history. And one of the reasons he was so bad, first of all, the Israeli attack would have never happened. Russia would. Never have attacked Ukraine and we'd have no inflation and we wouldn't have had the Afghanistan mess, if you think of it, and we wouldn't have had Afghanistan. But we think of it. We. You take a few of those events away and we have a different world. We would also have.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:34:41] Known.

President Donald Trump [00:34:42] Inflation was caused by oil.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:34:45] Yeah. No, no. Yeah. I think you make an excellent point here, which is that, when other countries can, you know, that they're, you know, are thinking about invading or doing bad things, when they're thinking about that, they're thinking about, okay, what's the American president going to do? And, do they fear the American president? Or is there someone they, they do not respect or, and do not fear. And I think they they do, they do. They would rightfully be I mean, you know, look at that. The the footage of the assassination, they're like, okay, you know, the President Trump is like, don't mess with me. I mean, that's like but whereas I think people are not going to be and they obviously have not been at all intimidated by Biden, and they certainly will not be intimidated by Kamala. And you have to really think of that in the context of global security. That's that's that if the if the American president is someone, someone that like, you know, evil dictators are scared of, that makes a huge difference to the security of the world.

President Donald Trump [00:35:49] So I had a good relationship with Putin, despite the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax that lasted for over two years, just a hoax created by Hillary Clinton and, Adam Schiff. Some just bad people, you know, just sick people, frankly. I mean, Schiff is a sick person. He's going to end up probably being a senator. It's hard to believe the whole thing is hard to believe. But, that, you know, they put our country in danger with that stuff, too. They actually, when they make up stories and you have to fight your way out of it for a long time. But I know Putin very well. I got along with him very well. They respected me. And it's just one of those things. And he would we would talk a lot about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I said, don't ever do it. Don't ever do it. You know, I shut down Nord Stream two. That was the big oil pipeline, the biggest, I think the biggest pipeline in the world going all over Europe. I shut it down. Biden came, and then they say I you know, I was I loved Russia, I was a friend of Putin and I loved Russia. No, he actually said to me one time, he said, if you're my friend, I'd hate to see you as an enemy. I shut down this pipeline, the biggest pipeline they were looking at that to fund. And this, this, pathetic president gets in there. And the first thing you did, one of the early things he did is he shut down. He he shut down Keystone XL pipeline, which is our pipeline that would have employed 48,000 people. Pipeline workers shut it down. That was, you know, a massive job that Obama refused to allow. Yeah, I allowed it in my first week because it was jobs and it moved oil. And by the way, in a much more environmentally friendly way, it's underground. It's not a truck that catches on fire or a train that catches on fire. But think of it, he shut down the, XL pipeline, the Keystone XL pipeline. You shut that down, and he approves the Russian pipeline.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:37:40] Yeah, it's doesn't make any sense. It's like it's inconsistent. Certainly. But but I mean, I think it's just worth emphasizing, you know, to listeners the, the the, the the immense importance of, of whether the United States president is intimidating or not intimidating, and how much that matters to global security. Because, there's some real tough characters out there. And if they don't think the American president is tough, they will do what they.

President Donald Trump [00:38:09] Want to do. I know everyone.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:38:10] And that puts that. But I put that. It puts the world in danger.

President Donald Trump [00:38:13] Elon. I know every one of them, and I know them well. I know and I know President XI, I know Kim Jong UN of North Korea. I know every one of them. And let me tell you, people will say, oh, this is terrible. He said, I'm not saying anything good or bad. They're at the top of their game. They're tough, they're smart, they're vicious, and they're going to protect their country. Whether they love their country, they probably do. It's just a different form of love, but they're going to protect their country. But these are the tough people at the top of their game. And when they see a Kamala or when they see, Biden, Sleepy Joe, they can't even believe it. They can't believe this happened. The all the stuff that you're seeing now, all the horror that you look at Israel, they're all waiting for an attack from Iran. Iran would not be attacking, believe me. You know, when I was there. And I say it with respect because I think we would have been good with Iran. I don't want to do anything bad to Iran, but they knew not to mess around. Iran was broke because they told China, if you buy from Iran oil, it's all about the oil. That's where the money is. But if you buy oil from Iran, you're not going to do any business with the United States. And I meant it. And they said, well, they didn't buy oil. Other countries like what you want to buy. You're not doing business with the United States. And they they were at a point where they were they had no money for Hamas. They had no money for Hezbollah. They had no money for any of these instruments of terror. And it was amazing. In fact, there were articles when I was leaving, which is hard to believe, actually, especially when you look at what's happened. Been to our country. Our country is so bad right now. It's such a different place. We were respected. Think of it four years ago. We were so respected to a point where when I said, don't buy oil, they didn't buy oil, but they had no money here and Israel would have never been attacked. It is zero chance. And again I said to Vladimir Putin, I say, don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir. You do it. It's going to be a bad day. You cannot do it. And I told him things that what I do and he said, no way. And I said, way. And, you know, it's the last time we ever had the conversation he he would never have done. I got along well with him. I hope to get along well with him again. You know, getting along well with them is a good thing, not a bad thing. I got along well with young UN when I met with President Obama just before anything. You know, it's sort of a ritual. And I sat down with him and we talked. It was supposed to be for a very short period of time. It turned out to be a long period of time. I said, what's the biggest problem? He said, North Korea. I had that problem worked out very quickly. It was nasty at the beginning with Rocket Man and you know, all the different things. But all of a sudden I got a.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:40:54] Call of some with some epic tweets, by the way.

President Donald Trump [00:40:57] Yeah, they were know they were epic. Everything he said. He said that he has a red button on his desk. I said I have a red button on my desk too, but my red button is much bigger and my red button works. And then I called him a Rocket Man of Little Rocket Man. Anyway, here's the bottom line. All of a sudden I got a call from them and they said they want to meet. They want to meet me. And we met. Yeah. As you remember, we met in Singapore. We met also in Vietnam. And, I got along with them. Great. We were in no danger. But President Obama ended up in a war, a nuclear war with him. And let me tell you, he's got a lot of nuclear, so he's got plenty of nuclear. They can do plenty of damage.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:41:38] So, yes, I mean, because, you know, I mean, people like like Kim, you know, Kim Jong un, they respond to strength, not weak. Well, and and any, you know, I.

President Donald Trump [00:41:48] Got if you had a great.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:41:50] Day, you know, you.

President Donald Trump [00:41:51] Remember I remember I met him and we walked onto his land. Nobody ever walked us through his land. Before I walked there, I would say, let's bring up the Secret Service again. I wouldn't say they were thrilled when I did that. I walked up to his land and, it was it was an amazing period. But we were not in danger with him because to me, you know, I always say that we have enemies on the outside and we have enemies on the inside. We have some really bad people in our government and people that are and controlling of the people. I mean, I mention names, but I don't. I really don't want to give them the credit, but we have some really bad and I say they are more dangerous than Russia and China. If you have a smart president, a president that gets it, we are not in danger from those countries because they need us and they need our help. I mean, we forced Obama. If you think about it, Obama and Biden and Bush, to a certain extent, in all fairness, for Russia and China together. And if you're a history teacher, the first thing you learn is you cannot let Russia and China align. But then they also got, if you take a look, Iran and they have North Korea, that's, you know, they call it the axis of evil. In the old days you had the axis of evil. Well, here we have a modern day axis of evil. These are powerful countries, very heavy nuclear, which is the biggest threat. You know, the biggest threat is not global warming, where the ocean's going to rise one one eighth of an inch over the next 400 years, the big and you'll have more. You'll have more oceanfront property, right? The biggest threat is not that the biggest threat is nuclear warming, because we have five countries now that have significant nuclear power, and we have to not allow anything to happen with stupid people like Biden. You know, Biden, did something with Russia. There was no chance of him ever going in. And when I left and then then after I left, they started forming big armies on their on the border with Ukraine. Right. And I looked at that and I thought he was doing that because Putin's a good negotiator. I thought he was doing that to negotiate. But then Biden started saying such stupid things. For instance, he said that, it can be a NATO country. Now, put Russia for for as long as there's been, NATO has said we're never going to agree to that. And we go right up front and say that. And we did things and said things through this president with a low IQ, very low IQ. He had a low IQ 30 years ago, by the way, but now he might not even have a IQ at all. There is no there's nothing on the board that goes this long though. He said things that were so stupid that that that war would have been that war had zero chance of happening if I were there. Zero chance. He was saying everything the opposite. Everything. The. And it's so sad because many more people have been killed in Ukraine than you read about. You don't read about how bloody it is and how does that. Hey, look, just in the two armies, you lost a half a million people. And. And, you know, Ukraine's having a hard time. Ukraine. I don't know if you saw the article recently, and it's. You don't hear the true story. But if you think about it, Russia is gone. You know, Russia defeated Germany with us, and they defeated Napoleon. You know, they've been around a long time. They're a big fighting force, and it's very unfair. And Ukraine now doesn't have enough men. They're now using young men and very old men to fight. And it we're in a very bad position, and I'm not going to blame exclusively, but I can tell you I could have stopped that. And a smart president could have stopped that. It wouldn't have happened. But we had we had a man that actually made it. It made it more prevalent. It it was so bad, the words that he was using, the stupid threats coming from his stupid face that he was using. I said, this guy's going to cost us the war. He's going to curse. And let me tell you, it can lead to World War three. That can lead to World War three. The Middle East can lead. We have numerous places that could end up, you know, World War three right now for no reason whatsoever.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:46:04] I think you're right. I think I think people under underrate the risk of World War three. And it's just that, you know, when you're looking at the risk of global thermonuclear warfare, it's game over for humanity. And, you know, that's it's something that people have. I think after the end of the Cold War, people have become complacent about, but they actually have forgotten that there are currently a lot of nuclear missiles that that are that that have targeting parameters for the United States of countries.

President Donald Trump [00:46:33] And one of the things we're going to do is we're going to build an iron dome over us. You know, Israel has it. We're going to have the best Iron dome in the world. We need it, and we're going to make it all in the United States. But we're going to have we're going to have protection because it just takes one maniac, you know, start something. We're going to have protection and we're going to have why couldn't we have an iron dome? Israel has one. Some other places have one that nobody even knows about, frankly. But, Israel has it. We're going to have an Iron dome. But, you know, with all of that being said to me, that's so important, the most important. But with all of that being said, the elections coming up and the people want to hear about the economy and the fact that we should buy groceries because they don't have enough money to buy groceries, the inflation has killed them. Food prices are up 50, 60, even 100% in some cases. And this, this stupid administration allowed this to happen. And it's a shame. And that's the thing that people most care about, in my opinion. They care about the border a lot. And we discussed the border at great length. It's nice to have a forum like this where I can discuss something at length. And by the way, you think Biden could do this interview? Do you think that com like they do this interview, they would take a pass.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:47:42] Now take it.

President Donald Trump [00:47:43] On. So they don't need Elon. They don't need Elon screaming out questions. It's it's pretty sad when you think that somebody that does this for a living can't answer a question or is afraid to do an interview, and in her case with a very friendly interview, she's got all friendly interviewers is pretty good.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:48:02] Yes.

President Donald Trump [00:48:02] The big thing now is the Elon. And as much as yeah, I mean, I view nuclear as the single most important thing, but a lot of people that a lot of people don't understand that. But it doesn't have to if I understand that, that's all you need, because if I was president, you're not going to have that kind of a problem. But the thing that they really it's making them angry is what Kamala and Biden have allowed to happen to the economy. It's a disaster with inflation, the inflation, it doesn't matter what you make. The inflation is eat you alive if you're a worker or if you're a, a, just a middle income person you can't afford, you know, four years ago, five years ago, people were saving a lot of money. Today they're using all their money and borrowing money just to live. It is the horrible thing that's happening and will end that.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:48:53] A lot of. Yeah, a lot of people just don't understand where inflation comes from. Inflation comes from government overspending because the checks never balance when it's written by the government. So if the, if the, if the government, spends far more than it brings in that increases the money supply. And if the money supply increases faster than the rate of goods and services, that's inflation. So, so really we need to have, we need to reduce our government spending. And we need to reexamine I think we, I think we need, like, a government efficiency commission to say like, hey, where are we spending money that says what? Where is it? Not so. Well, and and we need to live within our means, which we're currently adding, I think $1 trillion to the deficit, every roughly every 100 days. And, you know, the interest payments on the national debt. Have now exceed the defense budget. It's on the order of $1 trillion.

President Donald Trump [00:49:47] It's interest. And it's.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:49:49] And it keeps it keeps growing.

President Donald Trump [00:49:50] We built our military, largely rebuilt. Our military, did a great job on it, which was so important. You know, we had jets, we had fighters that were, and bombers that was 70 years old. And we did a great job in that. Then we, by the way, then we gave 85 billion of it back to Afghanistan, if you can believe that. We gave them 85 billion. You know, they're one of the largest sellers of military equipment in the world. They're selling what we gave them. That was one of the most embarrassing days in the history of our country. But, if you think about let's go back to the, the economy. We have to bring energy prices down. Energy started at the price of gasoline. Now, your cars don't require too much gasoline. So you know, your you have a good and you do make a great product. I have to say, I have to be honest with you. That doesn't mean everybody should have an electric car. But these are minor details. But your product is incredible. But but the gasoline, Elon, is the the the cost of energy. Not only gasoline. It's the cost of heating your house and cooling your house that has to come down. It's gone up 100%, 150 and 200%. And that has to come down when that comes down. And we're going to drill, baby drill. You know, they stopped drilling and then they went back to drilling because they went back to the Trump policy. But if they won the day after they get into office, we're going to this country will go out of business because they're going to go to an energy policy that's not sustainable wind and different things, and you're not going to have anything. And I know you're a big fan of the I, and I have to say that I and this is shocking to me, but I requires twice the energy that the country already produces for everything. So what you're going to have to build, we're going to have to build a lot of energy if our country will be competitive with China, because that's our primary competitor for this on the I mean, they need a lot of electricity. You're going to need tremendous electricity, like almost double what we produced now for the whole country, if you can believe it.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:51:56] Sure. Well, just going back to this, like this, this, this basic thing, which is that people try to make it sound complicated. It's not. But inflation is caused by government overspending. Would you would you agree that that we need to take a look at government spending and, and and have perhaps a government efficiency commission, that, that just tries to make the spending sensible and so that the country lives within his means, just like a just like a person is incredible.

President Donald Trump [00:52:24] And it's nobody negotiates prices. You used to have a lot of people making jets, and you end up with two companies, and they'll probably try and merge at some point. Yeah. I mean, I watched through it like Air Force. Just a thing like Air Force One. One of the first documents they asked me to sign in general said, sir, would you please sign this document? What is it? Air Force One, that's with Boeing, which is basically two planes two, seven, 47, and the price was $5.7 billion for two planes now. Now they're highly sophisticated. They're even nicer than your plane. Okay, but much more sophisticated. They're very. I won't say what's on it, but they got a lot of stuff on it anyway. But it's 5.7.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:53:05] I guess. And that's a crazy, crazy number.

President Donald Trump [00:53:07] But I said I'm not going to pay 5.7. I'm not going to do it. I said, who made the deal? Obama and his people. I said, well, then I know the deal's no good. I'm not going to do it. And over a course of about four weeks, by my saying, I'm not going to do it, I got the price reduced by $1.6 billion for the exact same plane, other than we had a nicer paint job if you want another two. But for the exact same plane I got, I said for one, and I said to Boeing, man, you guys must make a lot of money if you can reduce the price by that. But now what I do here is that they're going back to the, Biden administration and wanting big cost overruns, you know, because they see these dopey suckers in there and they'll end up getting, some of the money back. But I saved it by $1.6 billion for the exact same plan. And you can now take that and multiply that out times thousands of other items.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:53:59] Multiplied.

President Donald Trump [00:54:00] By the numbers. That and.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:54:01] The.

President Donald Trump [00:54:01] Astronomical. I agree with you.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:54:04] Well, I mean, if so. So I mean, I mean, I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and, and just ensures that the taxpayer money to the taxpayers, a hard earned money is spent in a good way. And I'd be happy to help out on such a commission. I'd love if it were fun for you.

President Donald Trump [00:54:27] You're the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in and you just say you want to quit. They go like they. I won't mention the name of the company, but they go on strike, and you say, that's okay. You're all gone. You're all gone. So every one of you is gone. And you are the greatest. You would be very good. Oh, you would love it. But, you know, if you look at RG.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:54:46] Well, if you're happy, by.

President Donald Trump [00:54:47] The way, congratulations. You just looked at the number of people that are listening to you and I chat. We'll call it a chat, but, congratulations. I mean it's great. It's and you're an interesting character. You know, the, new head of a place called Argentina. And he was he's a big, you know, he's he's great and he's a big MAGA fan. You know that he ran on MAGA and he took it to an extreme till he ran on MAGA. And I hear he's doing really a terrific job. It's going to make Argentina great again. It worked out perfectly. He came in and he bought a lot of hats. He brought over. But he's he's doing a big job. He really cut. And I'm hearing you're starting to do pretty well. Inflation is getting down. You know they had like 2000 and they had inflation like like not normal inflation. They had the real deal. But we're going to have that pretty soon. We have I think we have the worst inflation we've had in 100 years. They say it's 48 years. I don't believe it. I think we have the worst. They don't include a lot of the items that should be included, you know.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:55:53] Yeah. Well it's it's it's it's just from, from a government overspending and not just not spending taxpayer money. Yeah. Effectively. And and having, you know, just like so many departments, you can't even name them all. And what Malaya is doing, is, you know, he's, he's cutting government spending is he's simplifying things. He's, having you're putting in regulations that make sense and, and and and we're Argentina overnight is experiencing, a giant improvement in prosperity. But but it's also a lesson for the United States, which is that, Argentina used to be one of the most prosperous countries in the world. You know, in the, I think in the, in the 30s, 40s and, and because of bad government policy, it ruined the country. And, and you can take Venezuela, for example. Venezuela should be incredibly prosperous. They have, you know, phenomenal, reserves of, everything oil, everything and, should be prosperous. But if the government wrong, it impoverishes the people. And so I think we should not be complacent in the United States in thinking that and taking our prosperity for granted, because if with bad government policy, we can run the country into the ground and that that's that's just something people should bear in mind. Don't take prosperity for granted.

President Donald Trump [00:57:14] Well, think of education. So we're ranked at the bottom of every list of the top 40. We're ranked number 40. Number 38, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, different countries are ranked good. Actually, China is pretty close to the top there a top 6 or 7, but we're ranked at the bottom almost at the bottom, 38, 39, 40. In other words, horrible. And yet we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world. So we spend more. And what I'm going to do, one of the first acts, and this is where I need an Elon Musk, I need somebody that has a lot of strength and courage and smarts. I want to close up Department of Education, move education back to the states where, where, where states like Iowa, where states like Idaho, you know, not every state will do great because states that basically aren't doing good. Now, you look at, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, he, he's terrible. He does a terrible job. So he's not going to do great with education. But of the other 50, I would bet that 35 would do great. And 15 of them or, you know, 20 of them will be as good as Norway. You know, Norway is considered great. You can name them. I mean, just they're so good. Some of these countries are so good. But if you go into some of these really well-run states, you know, we have states that don't know what debt is. We have states that are have low taxes, no debt. Everybody work. You know, they're really well-run. And maybe they have certain advantages in terms of location, in terms of, you know, the land or the the sun, the sun and the water in the whole thing. You know, there are a lot of advantages that some people are. But if you moved education back to the 50, you'll have some that won't do well. You'll have, but they'll actually be forced to do better because it'll be a pretty bad situation. But if you think about it, yeah, you'll have some of these states. I'll bet you'd have 3035 states. It'll be much better. And you know what? It'll cost less than half what it is in, in, Washington. And these people don't care about. Yeah, students in these, you know, faraway states. And it will be. It'll be unbelievable.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [00:59:27] Yeah. I think you're making a good point in that, if the states have to if if each individual, if each state has to compete against other states, then then people will naturally. Right, move to to states where it's better.

President Donald Trump [00:59:41] Well, like California, you know, as we said, it is a badly run state I could go through. I got so many friends that are in those states, even if they're Democrats, I hate to mention certain states, but Illinois is badly run with Pritzker. He's a he's a real loser. But but you know, some of these places are just badly run. But, you know, it's almost going to force them to run better. And they won't do a good at initially. But but you're not going to do worse than you're doing right now. And I would say that of course, you would cut your cost by 50 or 60% and you'd have a little monitor. You know, you want to make sure they're teaching English as an example. You know, give us a list. Right?

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:00:19] Sure. Right. I mean, to do it to what I mean, I mean, some of these governors are like are doing so badly. I mean, they got so many people moving out of their state. They should they should get you whole salesman of the year award because they're driving so much you.

President Donald Trump [01:00:33] It's actually amazing.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:00:34] People. People moving out.

President Donald Trump [01:00:35] Is doing amazing to you as a businessman that they can even survive like Illinois. So many people are leaving and you wonder, how did they survive? I mean, how did they survive? I saw where you left California and you moved to Texas. Texas does a great job. But, you know, I mean, I just wonder, how do these states survive when big businesses. I'm a big oil company just left California, you know, and they moved to Texas. How did these big states survive when they lose so many businesses and their taxes are already really high? You know, the taxes are among the highest. Yeah. You almost wonder, how do they how do they continue on? And in many cases, the governors don't do a good job and they're crime ridden places. You wonder how do they continue to just go on? It's it's not it's not a good question.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:01:27] Yeah. I mean I think the thing that's the only thing that's going to force some of these states to changes if they risk bankruptcy and they're not getting bailed out by the federal government.

President Donald Trump [01:01:34] Right. Well, you know, it's going to get them changed. You remember the area in California where they had that where I guess, somebody had sticky fingers and they stole a lot of money. And, they went into a form of chapter and it was very nasty for a period of time. But now it's probably the most popular place in all of California. So, so, you know, at some point something like that may have to happen. But the problem is, you can't penalize people that loan money to the state when you have incompetent people like a Pritzker, like the family didn't want him in the family business and, that he ended up being governor of Illinois. So, you know, what is he going to be? Is he going to be a great governor? And, you know, you have people I could name every one of them. I got to know every one of these, and some are very good and some are just horrible.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:02:25] Well, I think that I mean, that larger point here too, you know, as you're saying, like the you know, a lot of people are concerned about the economy. A lot of people are concerned about inflation, and inflation is effectively a tax on people that that would save money. And and for people that are working day to day, it's just that it's just a form of taxation. And and if we can solve the government spending problem, we'll solve the inflation problem, which means people will have a better standard of living. And that's that's a relief.

President Donald Trump [01:02:50] For the people that got hurt. Worse are the people that did it the way they were taught to do it all through, you know, their younger life and their their young life and their whole life. The people that saved money and then they got no interest on their money and inflation destroyed them. And frankly, they were almost better off if they didn't do anything like that. I mean, those people have been absolutely decimated. And we're going to bring those people back and help those people. We've got to get the prices down. You know, when I look at bacon costing five, 4 or 5 times more than it did a few years ago, when when you look at some of the food products and grocery stores, people go, they can't believe that they used to be able to buy a whole cart. And today, you know, a lot of people just don't have the money. They go in and they can't buy anything. They they look at.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:03:37] Yeah.

President Donald Trump [01:03:38] It's it's sticker shock. They call it sticker shock, right.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:03:42] I think it really just kind of like I said, I think it just comes down to, to it to really I guess to really two things, which is, is that if you solve government overspending, you solve inflation, which improves a lot of the, of the average person. And then and then if you deregulate like have sensible regulations. So because a lot of the rest of the regulations are nonsensical and cause, the cost to be extreme for no reason. And but unless you've got effective deregulation, like Reagan, that did a great job on deregulation in the 80s, but it's been 40 years since we hadn't at 21, really. I mean, during your administration, we made some progress, but I think, there's cherry to make, I think radical progress with sensible regulation. And. Yeah. And, and well, you know, those two things. Yeah. Those are the biggest.

President Donald Trump [01:04:29] We set a record, we set a we did more deregulation and more, restrictions on all of the different businesses than any other president I can remember. I had the rule for every one we put in, you have to get rid of at 10 or 12. And we we did radical cuts and all of that. And a lot of that's being put back by this administration. And we did radical cuts and things that weren't necessary. But we were we were all set, you know, we had the best economy ever, maybe in the world. And then what happened is Covid came in and we had to focus on that and nobody knew what it was. And I always say I got good marks on economy, good marks on military. We knocked out ISIS. We did so many different things. We rebuilt. But, you know, I never got the credit that we really deserved or what we did with with Covid. We never got the credit. But, we were if had that not happened, a gift from China, from Wuhan, came in from Wuhan, the Wuhan labs. And I always said it and it turned out to be right. But had that not had that not happened, we were set to start reducing, debt. We're going to reduce taxes further. I gave the largest tax cuts and we were going to reduce taxes. So further for middle income people, not only businesses, but we did it for businesses because they're the ones that that's why we had the great job numbers. But we were set to really start reducing debt. And, you know, we're sitting on the biggest pile of liquid gold anywhere in the world, bigger than Saudi Arabia, bigger than Russia. And we were going to drill and we were going to make so much money. We went to supply Europe with oil. I had stopped the Russian pipeline and we were going to supply them with oil and gas. We were going to we were going to make a fortune. And then, the Covid came in and we had a we really had to divert. Then what happened is when they came in, you know, we we kept a lot of businesses alive. If I didn't do what we did, we would have had a 1929 type depression. But the problem is when Biden came in, he got trillions of dollars and just started spending it stupidly. You didn't need it anymore. You know, we got over that bad period where it was everybody was dying and, you know, it was it was just not a good period. Interestingly, you know, during his administration, many more people died during his administration of Covid than during my administration. And we really got the brunt of it. But people don't realize more people died during his administration than others, but it diverted us from doing what I wanted to do. But we had the greatest for, you know, almost three years. We had the great and you know that probably better than anybody. So many of your friends said to me, the best years we've ever had in business were during the Trump years. And, and also said that, African American, Hispanic American were so incredible they were having to. Asian American women, men, young people without a diploma. Young people that graduated from the best colleges from from MIT, from the Wharton School, from all of the great colleges at Harvard. They were doing better. And people without a diploma were doing better, and everybody was was happy. And then Covid came and we had we had. The problem is they spend trillions and trillions of dollars they wasted. They shouldn't have taken any money and we wouldn't be having inflation right now, which is killing our country.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:07:55] Yeah, yeah. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I should probably say something about like, you know, my views on, you know, climate change and oil and gas, because, I think probably different from what most people would assume. I because my, my views are actually pretty, I think moderate in this regard, which is that I don't think we should vilify the oil and gas industry and the people that have worked very hard in those industries to provide the necessary energy to, to support the economy. And and if we were to stop using oil and gas right now, we would all be starving and the economy would collapse. So it's, you know, I don't think it's right to sort of vilify the oil and gas industry. And, and I and I, you know, and the work the world has a certain demand for oil and gas is probably better if the United States provides that than, than, than some other countries. And and it would it would help with prosperity in the US. And at the same time, obviously my view is, is like we do over time want to move to, a sustainable energy economy because eventually you do run out of I mean, if you run out of oil and gas, it's not there. It's not infinite. And there is there is some risk. I think it's not the risk is not as as high as, you know, a lot of people say it is with respect to global warming, but I think if you if you just keep increasing the parts per million in the atmosphere, long enough, eventually it actually simply gets uncomfortable to, to breathe. People don't realize this. If, if you go to if you go past a thousand parts per million of CO2, you start getting headaches and nausea. And so we're, we're now in the sort of 400 range we're adding, I think, about roughly two parts per million per year. So I mean, still gives us so what it means is like we still have quite a bit of time. But but so there's not like we don't need to to rush and we don't need to like, you know, stop farmers from farming or, you know, prevent people from having steaks or. Right, basic stuff like that. Like, like you can leave the farmers alone.

President Donald Trump [01:09:59] How you how crazy is that? Where? I mean, you have farmers that are not allowed to farm anymore, and they have to get rid of their cattle and the whole, the whole world. But it's largely taking its lead from us. I did say, though, I've heard in terms of the fossil fuel, because even to, create your electric car and create the electricity needed for the electric car, you know, fossil fuel is what really creates that at the generating plants. And, you know, so you sort of can't get away from it at this moment. I mean, someday you might be able to, but I do hear we have anywhere from 100 to 500 years left. You know, much of it hasn't even been found yet. Yeah, but there are tremendous like. And where I got in war in Alaska approved. Ronald Reagan couldn't do it. Nobody could do it. Everybody tried. Nobody could do it. I got it approved. The first thing that Biden did was unimproved. It good to get rid of it. He, ended it. His, his secretary went in and she ended it. And what a what a disgrace. That's anywhere that's bigger. Or they think it could be bigger than Saudi Arabia in Alaska could be bigger than Saudi Arabia. But they went in and they terminated it. And I'll get it going very quickly because not only is it big for Alaska, I mean, you talk about economic development that for the United States, I mean, that is they say bigger than Saudi Arabia or the same size and pure really good stuff. And, you know, they had it. So I think we have, you know, perhaps hundreds of years left, nobody really knows. But during that year. And that will come around. Very good.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:11:39] Yeah. Well I mean, am I my answer would be, you know, a little more aggressive than that, but it's not the sort of like we're all going to die in five years stuff. That's, that's obviously B.S.. But I mean, my view is like, if you just look at sort of the past 5 million, that increments every year, you know, you get sort of 2 or 3 parts per million every year of CO2. I mean, I think some of that it's problematic if it accelerates, if you start going from 2 or 3 to, say, five, and then there may be some situations where, you get, just a step change, increase in the CO2. And, and I think we don't, we don't get too close to a thousand, ppm because like, that's. That's actually makes it uncomfortable to to to to bring like just existing and a thousand ppm CO2 is I'm kind of that that's like a that's considered like an industrial hazard. Right. Just so so it's you know, that that's that's actually you start getting headaches and stuff. So it's even without global warming, it's not it's not comfortable. So you don't want to get too close to that. But I mean I think we've got I think we want to just move over and like and if, if I don't know, 50 to 100 years from now, we're Yeah, we're we're, I don't know, mostly sustainable. I think that'll probably be okay. So it's it's not like the house is on fire immediately, but I think it is something we, we need to, to move towards and on, you know, on balance is probably better to move there faster than slower. But but like I said, without vilifying the oil and gas industry, and without causing hardship in the short term, I think this can be done. With, with that, you know, if, if, if people can still have, you know, a stake and they can still drive gasoline cars and this, you know, it's a it's okay. It's like it's not I don't think we should vilify people for it, but I think we should just, just generally lean in the direction of, of sustainability. And I actually think solar is just going to be a majority of, of Earth's, energy generation, in the future. And it's certainly trending that way. And, and so you get the solar power, my that with, with, with batteries. So, because obviously the sun doesn't shine at night and, and then you use that to charge the electric cars and you have a long term sustainable solution. And, you know, that's what Tesla's trying to move things towards. And I think we've made a lot of progress in progress in that regard. But when you look at our cars, we'd like we don't believe that environmentalism, that caring about the environment should mean that you have to suffer. So we make sure that our cars are beautiful. If they drive well, if they're fast, they're, you know, sexy. I mean, they're cool. In fact, literally, I mean, the sexy model S, model three, model X and Y spells out sexy is probably most expensive joke about, but I, you know, I just, I don't know, like, cheesy humor, you know, so, and but but I'm, I'm a big fan of, like, let's have an inspiring future and let's, let's work towards, you know, a better future, and we can do so without demonizing. Right. I'm okay, you know?

President Donald Trump [01:14:51] You know, it's very interesting. You use the word global warming, and today they use the word climate change because, you know, you have some places that go up. And so they were getting themselves into little trouble with the word global warming because not every place is warming. Some places are going the opposite direction. But, you know, I'm, I'm sort of waiting for you to come up with solar panels on the roofs of your cars and on the trunks of the cars, and it just seems like something that at some point you will come up with, I'm sure you'll be the first, but it would seem that a solar panel on, on the roofs, you know, on flat surfaces, on certain surfaces might be good. Yeah. At least in certain areas of the country we have the or the world where you have the sun. But I would, I would think and I have no idea because that's not my world. But I would think that this would be something that would be interesting. But, you know, the one thing that I don't understand is that people talk about global warming or they talk about climate change, but they never talk about nuclear warming. And to me, that's an immediate problem, because you have, as I said, five countries where you have major nuclear and, you know, probably some others are getting there. And that's very dangerous. That's why you need a strong American president, because you're just you don't want to have this proliferation, but you have five countries and getting more, you know, China is much less than us right now, but they're going to catch us sooner than people think. They're way lower. Russia and us are number one and mean we're sort of tied and China is far behind. But they're developing at a level that, you know, you're not surprised to hear very fast. It's going to they'll end up catching up, maybe even surpassed it. But to me the biggest problem is not, climate change. It's not. And, and everything's, you know, a problem, but it's degrees. To me. The big problem is the, nuclear power. The power of nuclear is so great. And when I talk about it, I'll prevent World War three. I will, but but the truth is that you have to. Because this is no longer army tanks going back and forth and shooting at each other. This is a level of destruction and power that nobody's never seen before.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:17:03] Yeah. And actually there's, there's the bad side of nuclear, which is nuclear war, very bad side. But there's, there's also, I think, nuclear electricity. Absolutely.

President Donald Trump [01:17:13] You're right.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:17:14] And it's actually, you know, people have this fear of nuclear, nuclear electricity generation. But but it's actually one of the safest forms of electricity generation. It's it's just a huge misunderstanding. And, if you look at the injuries and deaths, you know, caused by. So, I mean, I'm not going to pick on coal mine, just any kind of mining operation. And, there's a set number of injuries and deaths per year. When you compare that to nuclear, nuclear is actually, way better. So it's it's underrated as a, as an electricity source. And I think it's something that's worth reconsidering, but there's so much regulation that people can't get it done. So that, you know.

President Donald Trump [01:17:52] Maybe they'll have to change.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:17:54] That. You know.

President Donald Trump [01:17:54] The name is is there there are some areas like. Yeah. Like when you see what happened to the fact that they rebranded, we'll have to give it a good name, one named after you or something, you know? No, I think it has a branding problem. You know, when you see what happened.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:18:09] Was I have a branding.

President Donald Trump [01:18:10] Problem. When you see what happened in Japan where they say you won't be able to go in the land for about 3000 years, did you ever say that? And in Russia, where they had the problem, where they, you know, the there's a lot of bad things happened and, they have a problem and they say that in 2000 years people will start to occupy the land again. You know, you realize it's pretty bad, but this you're right.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:18:32] It's it's actually not that bad. So, so like after Fukushima happened in Japan, like people were asking me in California, you know, are we worried about, like, a nuclear cloud coming from Japan? I'm like, no, that's crazy. It's it's actually it's not even dangerous in Fukushima. I actually flew there and and and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it. And and I donated a solar water treatment. Yes. A solar power system for a water treatment plant. And.

President Donald Trump [01:19:00] Yeah, but you have, of course, the Daily Show. Well, lately. And I'm worried about it.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:19:03] No, no, but.

President Donald Trump [01:19:04] I mean, I'm all again in.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:19:05] My mind, you know, it's it's like, you know, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they're, they're like full cities again. So it's not something that, you know, so it's it's it's not as scary as people think, basically. Yeah. Let's see. I mean, I mean, there's some other topics we should touch on. Oh, you know, like lawfare, I think, you know, well, we need to be concerned about.

President Donald Trump [01:19:28] What they've done to this country.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:19:30] Obviously. Yeah.

President Donald Trump [01:19:31] Yeah. Well, we just won the big case in Florida. This was the Biden administration did something that's never been done in this country, and that's go after their political opponent, me with this nonsense. And just nonsense. And the big case in Florida, we won. But they've always they always pick a, judge and a jury, and they use the local DA's. They use the local, attorney generals, like, funny, you know, funny spelled for and I funny. And, yeah, it's all a big hoax. And it's all run from there, like in Manhattan. The one of the top people from the Justice Department went in, ran Manhattan, ran the state. The Letitia James deal was run by a person from the Department of Justice. Biden. They've never done this before. And they set up a very bad precedent. It's it's called lawfare warfare. It's, yeah, it's a terrible thing and never happened in our country. It does happen in banana republics, in third world countries, but it's never happened. And the incredible thing is, it actually drove my numbers up because people see, you know, fortunately, I have a platform like you or, you know, in all fairness, like a conversation like this where I can talk about it and people understand, I mean, you you fight for election integrity and you end up getting indicted because you're fighting for election integrity. And when the day comes that you can't fight for election integrity, you don't have a country anymore. So what happens? What happens is they went after their political opponent, me. Now Biden's, you know, close to vegetable stage in my opinion. Okay. I looked at him today on the beach and I said, why would anybody allow him? The guy could barely walk. Why would anybody allow him to have a political advisor that think this looks good? You know, he thinks this looks good because it looks so bad and it's it's ridiculous. I mean, and he's been doing it for a long time, you know, he can't lift the chair. The chair weighs about three ounces. It's meant for children and old people to lift, and, he can't lift it. The whole thing is crazy.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:21:41] It's clearly. I mean, he's clearly like, we just don't have a president.

President Donald Trump [01:21:44] You don't have a president, and he's got to be worse than him because he is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco. And then as the attorney general, he destroyed California. You talk about location, and we're talking about the sun and the water and all. There's nothing better than. In California. She has destroyed that. She was the original Da. She was the original in San Francisco. She was the original attorney general in California. What he is done to California is, well, you know better than I do. You just left California for a lot of those reasons. And what he's done with with crime, with with cashless bail, where you kill somebody. I mean, we have states where you kill somebody and they let you out right away. I mean, you don't have to even put up. And then they never find the people on the list. They kill again, and then they let them out again. Our country is becoming a very dangerous place. And he is a radical left San Francisco liberal. And now she's trying to protect. Now she's looking like he's she wants to be more Trump than Trump, if that's possible. I don't think it's possible. But he wants to be more Trump to Trump. Yeah, I want a.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:22:53] Wall. I think that's you know.

President Donald Trump [01:22:55] You want to release all the president is that are in detention. And some of these guys are really bad. Right. That just came out today. He wants he doesn't want to build the wall even though the walls work walls. And Wales you know in your business everything you do is obsolete or not. The tunnels but everything is obsolete. Even your rocket ships, they're like a month later, they're obsolete. You find a better way to. The only thing that's not obsolete is a wall and a wheel and the wall. You know, I built hundreds of miles of wall, and that's why we had such good numbers. I was going to add 200 miles. We bought it. We could have flipped it, flipped it up in three weeks, and they sold it for $0.05 on the dollar. That meant I said, wow, that means that they actually do want to have open borders. He wants to have open borders. And now he's going like he's tough on the on the border. It's such a lie.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:23:46] Yeah, it's simply not true. This is what.

President Donald Trump [01:23:47] We know and everybody knows. And it's a disgrace that he's saying.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:23:52] No, I mean, obviously what's happening sort of overnight is they're they're rewriting history and, and making, Kamala sound like a moderate, when in fact, she is far left, like, far.

President Donald Trump [01:24:04] Far worse than Bernie Sanders. He is considered more liberal by far than Bernie Sanders. She's a radical left lunatic. And if he's going to be a president very quickly, you're not going to have a country anymore. And she'll go back to all the things that she believes in. She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking. Zero. You know, now all of a sudden she's saying, no, I will. I really want to see fracking the day the if they got in the day he got in, he'll end fracking. And by the way, if people didn't think that the lunatics that that really believe in that, they won't vote for, you know, like, like the Palestinians and Israel, she is so anti-Israel and she's bad for both. Biden actually did something that was impossible. Both sides hate him. You know, both sides. That was a hard thing to do. Unification.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:25:00] Yeah. No, no, I mean, I mean, the, you know, Netanyahu came to give a talk to a joint, Senate and House, sitting. And I was there and and Kamala stood him up. You know, what does that say?

President Donald Trump [01:25:14] I think it's highly disrespectful. And I say, if you're a Jewish person or if you believe in Israel, if you're a a person that you know is very pro-Israel, if you vote for her, it's worse than Biden and Biden was bad. But if you vote for her, you ought to have your head examined. And you see, tonight, I mean, as we're doing this, I'm seeing reports coming that they expect an attack tonight or tomorrow from hundreds and maybe thousands of rockets. You know, their Iron Dome, as they call it, as we all call it. But their heel that they built, that can be, swamped. We'll use the term the appropriate swamp, but they swamp it by hiring enough missiles. You know this better than anybody. By shooting enough missiles. They can't defend themselves, you know, they just obliterate the whole place. And that's what some people think they're looking to do. And we have no leadership. There's no respect for the United States of America with these people. And I'm telling you, he'll be worse than him because he's a believer in being radical left. And he wasn't.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:26:19] I think you're right. I mean, it really, it's it's important for the, for the public that maybe listening to this to say to look at almost track record, you know, before the last like month and say, is that a track record? Do you agree with, and I think if you're an independent, moderate, you definitely would not agree with it. Because it is our behavior has been far left, and we're seeing just an overnight propaganda attempt to rewrite history and make it sound like harmless moderate when in fact, is is not moderate. Well, her.

President Donald Trump [01:26:50] Her running mate, approved, signed into legislation. Tampons in boys bathrooms. Okay, now that's all for tampons in boys bathrooms. And that means he believes in that, too. I mean.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:27:05] He he picked.

President Donald Trump [01:27:06] This guy because he was the closest to a lot of people. Thought he'd pick sort of the opposite. But she picked an anti-Israel radical left person. But she is far worse, they say, than Bernie Sanders. If we have her as a president, if we have a Democrat at this moment, there's the president. I don't think our country can survive.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:27:28] I think it's I think it's a massive. I think. I think we're in massive trouble, frankly, with, with a Kamala administration. And that's my honest opinion. And, and I think, I think really it's essential that that, you win for the good of the country, for this election and that, I mean, that's I'm just stating my opinion. Now, you know, you may have seen this, but I got a letter from the, the, the EU Commission, like, saying, you know, to not have disinformation on, during this discussion that we're having, like, and, you know, there's like, there's, there's a lot of attempts to do censorship and to force censorship even on Americans, from other countries. And, you know, what do you think about that?

President Donald Trump [01:28:15] Well, I know the, European Union very well. They take great advantage of the United States in trade. As you know, we, through a different form, NATO, we protect them. And yet, if you build a car in the United States, you can sell it in Europe. You just can't sell it. It's it's impossible. The same thing with our farmers. Our farmers find it very difficult to do business. You know, we have a deficit with them of $250 billion, which people don't know. It sounds so nice, the European Union. But let me tell you, they're they're, not as tough as China, but they're bad, and I let them know it. And that's probably why they notified, you know, they don't treat, our country well. We defend them, you know, with Ukraine. So we're in for 250 billion and they're in for about 71 billion, and they have the same size. It's if you add up the European nations that, you know, in terms of an economy, it's about the same size when you say as us and they're in and and they're in much greater risk, they, they're right there. We have an ocean separating us from in this case the enemy would be Russia used to be for the Soviet Union. But let's assume they're close enough. And what happens is, they're in for 70 something million, I think. I think even less than that, billion. And we're in for about 250 billion, and it could be a lot higher than that. And I say, why aren't you going to equalized? Why aren't they paying what we're paying? And they're in much more, you know, they're it's much more important for them because of the fact that, you know, they're right near their I mean, they're all sort of in that location where not but they should, they should. And I did it with NATO. We were there were only seven countries that were paid up in NATO out of 28 at the time. And the United States. Yeah, the United States was subsidizing NATO tremendously, subsidizing that. And I said, I went in and I said, you got to pay up. If you don't pay up, we're not going to defend you any longer. I took a lot of heat. But you know what happened? Billions and billions of dollars came flowing in. And.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:30:27] Yeah, yeah, I think I think a lot of the public isn't, isn't aware of the fact that the United States pays a disproportionate share of, of the NATO expenses.

President Donald Trump [01:30:36] And then we get taken advantage of on trade. So think of that.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:30:39] Well, I mean, the point of NATO is defending Europe, and it's, you know, it's like then, okay, well, why why is United States paying disproportionately more to defend Europe than Europe? That doesn't make sense. That's unfair. And that that is an appropriate thing to address.

President Donald Trump [01:30:55] Well, you know, when you talk about cost cutting and savings and everything else, I mean, honestly, I look, there's nobody that feels worse about the Ukraine situation than I do because I know it would have never happened. I know Zielinski, he was very honorable to me because when they went with the Russia hoax and they said, I had a phone call with him, he said it was a perfect phone call. It was a great phone call. He could have grandstand it and, you know, said, oh, I he he was very threatening. He said, no, it's a very nice phone call. You know, I called him up to congratulate him on his win and you end up getting impeached because these people are lunatics. You know, I was talking about the difference from the people within and the enemies or the outside. In many cases, the people from within are more dangerous for our country than the Russians, than the Chinese. If you have a smart president, you're not going to have a problem with them. You're going to make you're going to do things. Yeah. Now they've taken advantage of credibly, but you're going to do things with the right person.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:31:52] Yeah. Well, I think it's obvious that you're, you know, a believer and an advocate of a free speech, because during your first time as president, you were attacked relentlessly every day, often very unfairly, with, you know, with false attacks. And, and you didn't try to shut down the media, you didn't try to, inhibit their freedom of speech. And I think that says a lot.

President Donald Trump [01:32:13] Well, the good thing is that you and I have and some people, very few, we can get the word out, although sometimes it's hard because they don't want to print it, you know, like like we're having a great conversation right now. Kamala would. To have this conversation. She can't because he's not. Now, you know, she's not a smart person, by the way. She can't have this conversation. And Biden, we don't even have to talk about it. I mean, he couldn't have this conversation. He he would have given up on the first half of a question. He would have walked out. He would have said, where am I? Where am I going? So anyway. But no, he wouldn't have this. That's true. Not a lot of people would have this conversation. But, you know, we cover a lot of territory. But the beauty is that you, you know, we can have a conversation and yes, you have to get it out without because I think.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:33:00] This is a this is a really big point. You can actually have a conversation with you.

President Donald Trump [01:33:05] Yeah. It's nice isn't.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:33:05] It? And you can't have a conversation with Biden or come on, it's like, not, it's not possible.

President Donald Trump [01:33:10] It's.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:33:11] So it's it's like talking to an NPC now. It's just.

President Donald Trump [01:33:14] Impossible. But think of it. We need a man or person who's unbelievably sharp in order to stop all the nuclear danger and all the dangers that I'm talking about. And I got along with all the you and I get along with Kim Jong un. We had dinner, we had everything, and he'd really like me. And I got along with him really well. By the way, he's he's the absolute boss over there. You know, a lot of people said, oh, do you think he really, that's let me tell you, I saw things that you don't want to know about. He is the boss. But we had a good relationship, and and he doesn't like, Biden. He considers a stupid man. He said he's a stupid man. Well, at least he speaks his mind. But, you know, in this country, you're not sort of allowed to say it. But I guess you are. You should be allowed to say, yeah, that's true, but we need really we need smart people and we need people that have. And ability to lead. And he doesn't have that ability. Can you imagine that? You know chairman, he very well. Can you imagine her and him negotiating or. Even standing together. It is. The whole concept is reading. He is terrible. She's terrible. But he's getting a free ride through a picture of her on time magazine today. He looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing, and, actually, she looked very much like a great first lady. Melania. He look, she didn't look. Yeah, she didn't look like Camilla. That's right. But of course, she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that, right?

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:34:43] Yeah. Well, you know, maybe, like, I think part of what, you know, people in America want to, you know, people in America want to feel excited and inspired about the future and want to feel like the church is going to be better than the past, and that this America is going to do things that are greater than we've done in the past, reach new heights that make you proud to be an American and, and, and excited about the future. They want the, you know, the.

President Donald Trump [01:35:07] Just that the, you know, they want the American dream back more important than anything else. It's it's like you don't have that today because the people they've been just sucked. They see incompetent people running our you know, the Biden thing is very interesting. People just found him to be incompetent. And when I debated him, I was like, is this for real? It was.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:35:30] Yeah, it was it was just for a third. But, you know, I think there are like, you know, some, some, you know, grand projects that, that, that we could do. I mean, I think, like, you know, we could, we could build a base on the moon, we could send American astronauts to Mars, we could build high speed connections that are, you know, more advanced than anything else in the world between our cities. So people have fast transport. You know, it's possible to solve traffic with tunnels. So we've, we've, you know, we already made great progress in Vegas doing that. And, you know, and, and just do things that are exciting and inspiring and make the future feel like it's better than the past.

President Donald Trump [01:36:08] Well, I feel like you did in Vegas. And I'll tell you, it was amazing. I got to see. I took a big glimpse at it and it's incredible what you know, it's incredible. And you could do that all over. You could do that all over. It's. It's deep. Yeah. You don't even need much drug here, you know, assuming you're in the right area.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:36:23] No, it's it's a straightforward.

President Donald Trump [01:36:25] It's amazing.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:36:26] So. And like, I think we could do some, some things that like, like China's got incredible, high speed rail between its cities. But I think it's actually possible, with, with with tunnels if it, with deregulation, with, with an ability to actually where's like illegal to to, to actually do the tunnels, then you could have high speed, tunnels that are actually better, than, than anything else in the world for high speed transport between cities. And that would be something that, you know, Americans can say, wow, okay, we've got something that's cooler than anyone else in the world. That's that's the kind of thing that makes you proud to be, you know, much.

President Donald Trump [01:37:02] Safer than surface, trains where there is a danger there, you know, with people, with crazy people. It's a much safer, much better. And, you know, it's sad because I've seen some of the greatest trains. I find it fascinating. And I've seen the systems and how they work. And the bullet trains, they call them, I guess. And they. They go unbelievably fast, unbelievably comfortable with no problems. And we don't have anything like that in this country. Not even close. And it doesn't make sense that we don't. It doesn't make.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:37:33] Sense. Yeah. I think also like there's you know, I just I'm kind of harping on the excess regulation, but I think something that, that I think people can generally understand is that what happens with laws and regulations is that they just there's more and more of them every year, unless there's a process to clean them up, eventually everything becomes legal and that actually slows down the development of new technologies. I mean, if you take the sort of like I think there's there's there's room for some reform at the, at the FDA, for, improving the speed with which we, you know, approve, drugs that that could help, save lives and improve people's lives. And I worked.

President Donald Trump [01:38:12] Very hard on that. You know, we got that down to to the lowest number ever. And we got, therapeutics approved and the FDA that people can't even believe the speed, but I, I took them on. I don't think they like me too much, but I got things approved and the FDA at, at at numbers that they wouldn't believe. And, you know, it's a very bureaucratic group actually. It's a fine group of people in many cases. I got to know a lot of them, but I was pushing them really hard for Regeneron for so many different things that that were really pretty amazing. But but the FDA takes too long. They it's 12 years to get a product approved. I got it down to four and I got some things done very quickly. But it's it's really something that is going to have to be worked on because it takes too long. Just takes too long. Yeah.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:39:02] It just takes too long. And it's you end up in the same with, with the approval. But it just it's just, you know, it takes years instead of something that, that I think could potentially take months, that improves people's lives I think, you know, and but but I just wanted to harp on this point that, like, there has to be an active process, for reducing rules and regulations because otherwise they they just keep building up every year you get, like, hardening of the arteries and eventually everything's illegal, or takes forever. And then and then we just, we just ossify as a society, we just, we can't make any progress, and. And that's a it's a really big you.

President Donald Trump [01:39:44] Know Elon, just getting back to the FDA for one second I got something done. Go right to dry. This is where you can go in. And if you're terminally ill you can use a space age, you know, medicine or whatever it may be. We have the best doctors, the best labs in the world. We really do. And but people would go to other countries because you couldn't use the product even if they thought it work, because it's going through the FDA. I got it approved. Yeah. Where you can. Yeah. You basically you look nobody went the doctors didn't want to because of the liability. The country didn't want it. Our country because they didn't want to get to these are people terminally ill. The insurance companies didn't want it. And the pharmaceutical companies, nobody wanted it. I got everybody into a room, and we came up with an agreement that you won't get sued. And also they didn't want it on their record. If somebody is terminally ill and they die after taking a drug, they didn't want that on their record. So we set a second, a separate list. If somebody was so it wouldn't count as a negative. Yeah okay. And as you know we got it done. We have saved right to try. They've been trying to get this done for 58 years. And it sounds simple but it was it because, you know, I mean, you know, the insurance companies nobody wanted it. But we got it done. Somebody signed you signed a document that you're not going to sue the insurance companies, the country, you're not going to sue anybody. And we got it done. And we're saving tens of thousands of lives. Right. To try. Hopefully you never need it. But if you do, you don't have to travel to Asia. You know, people, if they had money, they go to Asia, they go to Europe. If they don't have money, they go home and die. That's what happened. They'd go home and.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:41:17] Yeah. Well, I mean, and actually to give you up some, some props here, it's like if a drug is approved, approved in the in, in Europe, which has a crazy amount of regulations, it should obviously be approved in the US. Yeah. I mean, they got more regulations than we do. So what. Why would a drug be approved in Europe and not in the US? That. That's crazy.

President Donald Trump [01:41:35] Well, we did it. We did something that really they've been trying to do it for 50 years and they just couldn't get it done. And I got it done. And it's it's really something. But you're right. Some people go to Europe because a drug isn't approved here, but it's approved in Europe. And it's a drug that, generally speaking, would work. It's a pretty crazy FDA, right.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:41:54] And I think so as long as people are properly informed of the pros and cons and like the these the risks, there's, you know, there's the risk and like, you make your own decision. Yeah. That that makes sense.

President Donald Trump [01:42:05] Well, I think just, you know, in sort of closing up and by the way, I'm looking at the numbers. You got a lot of people listening. I hope you don't get nervous because you got a lot of people listening to you right now, like 60 million or something. What is that number? It's crazy. It's amazing how you can see that right away. How many? What is the number? Well. What is it?

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:42:31] Well. Well I think and so.

President Donald Trump [01:42:33] That's, that's a big that's bigger than you said. You, you said 25 and you're more than much more than double that number 25 million. I think you're going to be 60 or 70. And I guess over a period of time, hey, that's I congratulate you. Do I get paid for this or not?

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:42:50] Well, I think actually that in terms the number of people that will we'll hear this conversation, over the next, you know, a few days, right. It's going to be the 100.

President Donald Trump [01:43:01] That's what they say. Yeah. That's good. Well, look, it's an honor, I but I, I just ask this, are you better off now or. What are you better off? When I was president. Nobody's better off now. You know, we put out polls on that, and nobody's better off now. Inflation has killed it. And, you know, they also feel very unsafe. You look at what's going on with a lot of different things. You look at the riots we had at the colleges over. I mean, it's ridiculous. But all of the riots, they just feel unsafe. And now they really feel unsafe because you have a new form of crime. It's called migrant crime. I call it Biden migrant. Maybe I'll call it. Come on, my great crime.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:43:39] But, you know, I mean, with all these things, I always try to, like, try to get to the ground truth by just asking people. And, you know, my mom lives in New York, and I was like, you know, mom, you know, do you know, have you any of your friends, you know, been attacked or assaulted? And she said, yeah. Three of her friends and in three separate incidents were assaulted. Just, just, just in recent months, just walking around the streets of New York. And I said, well, what what happened to the people? I saw them. Oh, nothing. They got away like and that that they're just not always.

President Donald Trump [01:44:09] Get away, that.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:44:09] Nothing's kept and they don't. And they didn't even bother reporting it because there's not they know that there's not. They're not going to, you know, people are going to get prosecuted. They just they just let you know. Violent criminals out in New York.

President Donald Trump [01:44:22] The only one that got ticketed is Donald Trump. They don't they prosecute Trump. Yeah.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:44:27] I mean, it's it's just obviously messed up.

President Donald Trump [01:44:30] Oh it's terrible.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:44:31] Violent criminals are being up. I've been getting off scot free. And meanwhile the, the, you know, New York spending massive resources prosecuting you. And it's like, what's this? You know, and I think that the, the sort of sensible public said looks at this and said, what the heck's going on here? This is obviously abuse the legal system. You know, the legal system supposed to be protecting the public from, violent criminals. And it should be obviously allowing the public to make their own decision about who should be president as opposed to, you know, some, you know.

President Donald Trump [01:45:05] Legal case once they start this precedent, because this can go on with the next one. I mean, this is a very bad precedent, what they're doing in terms of, you know, going after their political opponent. And that's all it is. It's going after their political opponent. And and then you get a judge who's, you know, a strong Democrat. And I'm being nice when I say that in many cases crooked is hell. But you get a judge and you go into an area where a Republican gets 3 or 4% of the vote and, you know, you'll have a jury pool with, people that hate Republicans or hate. It could also be the other way, of course, because it could start the other way in areas where they hate this. And you get into a Pandora's box is a very dangerous thing for this country, and a very dangerous thing even for the state. New York City is absolutely city and state. Lose a lot of business over what they did to me, because these people say, we don't want that to happen to us. There's no justice system. You have an unfair system of justice, and it's costing New York State a tremendous amount of money. People are leaving and companies are leaving and they won't come back. So, you know, all of that stuff is important. But the economy now is the big thing. And we can turn that economy up so fast and people are going to be back again. We're going to get rid of the crisis.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:46:20] I think there's a lot of options.

President Donald Trump [01:46:21] Right. Absolutely. So and I just want to I want to congratulate you. You've done an amazing job. You are. You have definitely got a fertile mind. You know, we can talk. You and I can talk about Rocky.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:46:32] Let's see. It's kind of you to say thank you.

President Donald Trump [01:46:34] Tunnels. We can talk about tunnels and rockets and and, electric cars. So many things. And now you're you're into the I. And that's going to be another beauty out there. So it's. Yeah, it's an amazing. It's an amazing thing you've done, Elon. It's an amazing thing. And I congratulate you.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:46:52] I mean. Thank you. Well, I mean, I just to say, you know, here's to an exciting, inspiring future that people can look forward to and be optimistic and excited about what happens next. And that's the kind of future that I think you will bring as president. And that's why I endorse you.

President Donald Trump [01:47:05] Well, I appreciate that. That endorsement meant a lot to me. Not all endorsements mean that much, to be honest. Your endorsement meant a lot. And, you know, we have a phrase Make America great again. It's pretty simple, but it really says that we want to make America great again. And we can do it. We can do it now. But if we were going to suffer another four years like we suffered for the last four years, I'm not sure the country can ever come back. That's how bad it is. It's so bad. We have to. We have to do a lot.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:47:32] I think that's a very real.

President Donald Trump [01:47:34] It's a big it's.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:47:34] A very real risk. And, you know, I'd just like to to note to people listening that I've not been very political before. And I've just if you look at my track record, it's I've actually been I'm not like some sort of try to pay me as like a far right guy, which is absurd because I like making electric vehicles and, you know, solar and batteries helping those environment and, and, and I actually, I, you know, I supported Obama. I stood in line for six hours to shake Obama's hand when, when he was running for president. And, you know, so it's not like I'm like some sort of dyed in the wool, long term Republican. I'm actually I call myself, you know, historically a moderate Democrat and that but now I feel like we're really at a critical juncture for the country. And, you know, I think a lot of people thought, you know, the Biden administration would be a moderate administration, but it's not and obviously, that we're just going to see a, an even further left, administration with, with Kamala. That's that's my honest opinion. I mean, that is literally it. I mean, she was brought up as a, as an actual dad is, is a Marxist economist. That's you can Google it. I mean, it's not a we're not making this up, you know, that's how she was brought up. So, and, and we just, we want to have a future that is prosperous. And, and I think we're just at this critical juncture, and, and it I think this is a case of the America, is, is kind of at a fork in the road and. Sure. And I think it will take it will take the path, like you are the path to prosperity. And I think Kamala is the opposite. Then that's my I mean, that's my honest opinion. I'm gonna I'm gonna get attacked like crazy. And, you know, I've also experienced quite a bit of warfare myself. And, but I'm just trying to tell people my honest opinion. And I haven't been active in really active in politics before. And I'm just trying to point out that my track record historically has been moderate, if not moderate, slightly left. And, and, so this is to people out there who are in the moderate camp to say, I think you should support, Donald Trump for president. And I think it's actually a very important juncture on the road, and we're in deep trouble, if that if if it goes the other way.

President Donald Trump [01:49:54] Well, I want to thank you. And, you know, I actually always did think of you as somewhat left, I must say that. So it's it's even more of an honor to have your endorsement. I know how strongly you feel about it, but, you know, when you think of her. San Francisco, 15 years ago, I had a great friend, Bob Casey. She said it's the greatest city in America. And now it's it's not it's almost not livable there. And California likewise. And he was involved in the destruction of San Francisco and the destruction of California. And he will be involved in the destruction of our country if people are so unwise as to elect her. And I hope that doesn't happen, and I hope the elections are going to be run, honestly, and we're going to turn this country around. We're going to we're going to do things that and we can do it fairly quickly, and we have to get rid of the criminals that have been, you know, given to us by other countries. As they laugh, they laugh at us. They think we're stupid to accept these people. These are radical stone cold killers in many case cases and terrorists. And they're in our country by the hundreds of thousands. Yeah. And we have to take them out.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:51:02] Yeah. I mean, if I could summarize it, perhaps, you know, I think these these are issues that I think most people in America, would agree with, which is that we want safe and clean cities, we want secure borders, we want sensible government spending. We want to restore both the perception, the reality of respect in the in the in the judicial system, you know, stop the lawfare. And, and I think that that's like and how other how are those even right wing positions? I think those are just set. That's, that's just common sense. And, and that's I mean, would you agree with that 100%?

President Donald Trump [01:51:40] I don't understand, you know, the whole they call it progressive, they don't like the word liberal anymore, but call it liberal or progressive. I don't understand how somebody could say that it's okay for them to. Empty prisons into our country. And again, I told you that crime rates all over the world are going way down. Which makes sense. In fact, the next time what we'll do is if something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we'll meet the next time in Venezuela, because it'll be a far safer place to meet than our country. Okay, so we'll go. You and I will go and we'll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela, because that's what's happening there. Crime rates coming down and our crime rates going through the roof. And it's so simple. And you haven't seen anything yet because these people have come into our country and they're just getting acclimated and they don't know about being politically correct, law enforcement or lack of law enforcement and our police. I have to just end with this. We have great police, we have great law enforcement, but they're not allowed to do their job. They have to be able to do their job without being destroyed. Well.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:52:42] Absolutely. And and it's obviously demoralizing if you're a police officer risking your life, to, you know, to, you know, to arrest, violent criminals who could kill you and do kill you sometimes. And then you arrest the violent criminal, and then, the DEA, you know, doesn't prosecute, and that's let the guy out willing. Like, why why should a police officer risk their life, to arrest a violent felon?

President Donald Trump [01:53:08] Well, even worse.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:53:09] Nothing's going happen.

President Donald Trump [01:53:10] Even worse, they prosecute the police officer they go after, and they prosecute the police officer, and they take away his pension. They take away his job, he loses his family. He loses his house.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:53:23] Well, I thought it was very telling, like an incredibly telling that, you know, when that there was a case where, you know, sort of a gang of thugs beat up, police officers, I think it was in Times Square in New York. And, and and then nothing happened to those guys there. They were let out zero bail. And I think once we were given free tickets to California. Well, what is that? I mean, that that is that is a that is a gross indignity against the United States. And and that's how I mean, this is insane. Like, have we lost all pride? What, that how can such a thing be allowed to occur?

President Donald Trump [01:53:59] I've never seen anything. You know, we see where they get shot. It's a very dangerous profession, but something they're very proud of. And they want to be able to do their job. But I've seen them get shot. I've seen a lot of that. But I've never seen where these guys are standing in the middle of a big street, everybody watching them, and they're literally boxing, like punching stand up, fighting a police officer. There were two of them, and you had about six of those guys, and they are punching the hell out of them. And in their own country, they would be dead if they did that. They'd be dead. Yeah, they would be shot instantly. And, you know, they come from these countries and it's taken them a while to realize that we don't do that in this country, but in their own country. If they stood on a street and had a fight with a police officer, they would be shot. There's no political correctness. And it's such a sad. Yeah, it's it's such a sad thing to say. And that's the reason we have crime, by the way, because we don't do anything about it.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:54:55] Yeah. We just cannot have a situation where our police officer would be beaten up on camera, by, you know, a gang of illegal immigrants. And then nothing happens to to to the guys to beat up the cops. I mean, and they're let out. This is an example.

President Donald Trump [01:55:09] We're going to change it and we're going to get them out of the country. You know, when I first got involved, they said you couldn't get them back to these countries. You couldn't take them back in the case of, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, some others, you couldn't get them back. And I said, really? Oh, you can't get it back because under, Obama, he couldn't get them back. They'd put up dead, fly him in, and they'd put planes on the runways in these countries. He couldn't land the plane, they'd bring them back. And the general told me. The generals told me, you, sir, we can't bring them back. The countries won't accept Ms13 gang members. They won't accept them. And I said, really? How much do we pay these various countries in terms of economic aid, which is also somewhat ridiculous. And he into a $750 million. I said, good, tell them they're in default. They're delinquent. We're not going to do we're not paying them anymore because they won't.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:55:57] Accept.

President Donald Trump [01:55:58] It. And you know what happened? They all called me, every one of them. They said we would be honored to take them back, sir. We would be honored. That was so easy. But it's one of those things. Oh, we got it back. We took in so many. You know, the Ms13 is probably the worst gangs in the world. They're the most vicious, violent. We took them out of here by the thousands and got them out of here. And their countries took them back. And because they said, you're not getting any more economic aid. And once they said that they were nice, they wouldn't take them back for Obama. They wouldn't take them back for anybody. And now we have a problem because we have this guy and they again, they don't take him back anymore with Biden because they don't respect him.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [01:56:38] Yeah, yeah. So let's just it's just got to. It's just got to be done. We we just can't can't have, you know, whether they're citizens or not. Citizens we can't have because they weren't productive citizens either. Not not just not just illegals. So, that if you can have violent, you know, repeat violent offenders that are not that, that, that don't get, incarcerated, right. Because they will they will obviously, by definition continue to, to, to, you know, hurt people. And I think we're part of this comes from is that this and I you know, I do sort of consider myself liberal in some ways. I mean, it's just that you want to have empathy for people. Obviously, you want to have empathy for people. I totally agree with that. You want to have empathy, but you also have to have empathy for the victims of the criminals. And if you if you just have empathy for the criminals, it's it's actually shallow empathy. It's not real. You're not thinking, you know, you have one layer deep, empathy. You got to say, like, what if you don't incarcerate this person? Who are they going to, hurt? Who they might kill someone who might rate rape someone if you don't incarcerate them. You have to have empathy for the victims. And there's a lack of empathy for the victims of the criminals and too much empathy for the criminals. It doesn't make sense. I that's why I want to have deep empathy for society as a whole, not shallow empathy for criminals.

President Donald Trump [01:58:05] And we have to give our police officers the dignity and the respect that they deserve, and we have to let them do their job, that they can do a great job, but we have to let them do their job. And if we don't do that, you know, it's it's going to all it's going to all disappear. There's never been a society like this where you're allowed to do anything you want and nothing happens. And I'm talking about violent crime and it's going to get more violent because these are really, really violent people, and we're going to get them out of our country, and we're going to get them back to where, because they were sent here by the presidents and by the various people that run those countries. And I know every one of those guys, and they're smart people and they're streetwise people, and they really think that the USA is stupid. They think we're run by stupid people and they happen to be right. But when I was there, we had no problem. We got them out. We took out thousands of Ms13 gang members, we brought them back. And now again, they it's the same old story. We don't do it. And they actually gave them a big increase in a they raised it up to billions of dollars and they get nothing for it. So, you know, it's, I hope everybody's going to vote for Trump and we're going to get this country. And I didn't need it. I'm like, I didn't need this. I had a very nice wife. I didn't need to go through court systems and go through all the other stuff and run at the same time. I have to run. I have to go through fake trials with, in some cases, corrupt judges, totally corrupt judges. I didn't need it. I had a nice life. I have great locations and beautiful oceans that I have places I you know, I this was but I felt it was important. And if I had to, if I had to do it over again, you probably think I'm crazy for doing it, actually. But if I had to do it over again, I would have done it over again. Because this is so much more important than me or my life. This is we're going to save this country. This country is going down, and these people are bad people that we're running against. And they're liars. They make statements. They, they they do things that are so bad. They, they say they're going to make a strong border. They say they've been great on the border and they've been the worst in history. They say they.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [02:00:16] Speak for themselves.

President Donald Trump [02:00:16] It's so incredible.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [02:00:18] Because so like it's got to get to the point where people just don't even bother reporting crime. And a lot of that's right, because they know nothing that's going to happen. You know, that's what I hear anecdotally from from people all the time. So, you know, it's just, you know, my values. I'm just saying to put two people out there like my, you know, the things I think are important for the future is like, we've got to have safe cities, we've got to have secure borders, we got to have sensible spending, and we have and we've got to have, you know, deregulation and, so we can have a prosperous future. And then we want to have some exciting, you know, sort of moonshot projects that that people can get fired up about. And, you know, that's that's the future I'm looking for. And, you know, I'm pro-environment. But I but I'm not against, you know, I'm not like, I don't think we should vilify the oil and gas industry because that they're they're keeping civilization going, right now. And, but I do think we want to move, you know, you know, a reasonable speed towards, a sustainable energy economy. Those those are my values. And, and I think, you know, and and so, I mean, that's, why I'm supporting you for president, you know?

President Donald Trump [02:01:26] Well, I, I'm pretty sure we're going to make we're going to give incentives to companies to come into our country, not to leave our country. We're going to be giving tremendous incentives. We want companies to build here, not. Not to build in other locations, and we want to create jobs. And again, it's about the American dream. You don't hear about the American dream anymore. You don't hear you're the American dream in the truest sense, but you don't hear about the American dream anymore and you're going to hear about it. People. They need that incentive to go out and. Yeah, and do it. And they're going to love their lives. I mean, they're going to love they're going to look forward to getting up in the morning and going to, you know, going to a job that they love, not a job that they can't stand or not any job at all where they have no money, where they literally have no money, and then they end up with violence and lots of other problems. Now we're going to do we're going to do some great things. And I learned a lot in the first. We had a great economy and all of that. We rebuilt the military, did so much. But I also learned and I also learned the best people. I learned the good people, the the smart people, the dumb people, the people that can do things that, you know, you learn. When I first came in, I tell people I was in Washington, D.C. only 17 times, according to the fake news media. I was then 17 times. I never stayed over. And you don't know people. You rely on other people to give you names, and then you realize the people you relied on weren't so good. Now, we had great people, but we also had some where I wouldn't have, you know, used them had I know now I know everybody and I think we're going to, we're going to really turn things around fast. We have no choice. Otherwise we're not going to have a country. And I really appreciate this has been to me. It's been a lot of fun being with you. You're an amazing guy. You've done an incredible job and a great inspiration to people, a great inspiration, and I hope you keep going and just, continue to do well. And we're going to have a big election coming up. And I think November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our country. I think that election will be the most important election, and I think it will end up being maybe the most important day in the history of our country, because if we don't win, I just feel so sorry for everybody.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [02:03:34] Now, I think we're at a fork in the road of destiny, of, of civilization. And. And I think we need to take the, the, the right path, and, and I think, that you're the right path. So I think that's where it comes down.

President Donald Trump [02:03:47] Thank you very much, Helen. It's a great honor. And we'll we'll do it again sometime. And, it's been really fun. And I hope you got a lot of viewers. I hear you got a lot, but I hope you got it.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [02:03:58] Yeah.

President Donald Trump [02:03:59] I know you got a lot of help, so, I appreciate it. I'll see you soon.

Elon Musk, X Space Host [02:04:04] Yeah, it sounds good. Thank you.

President Donald Trump [02:04:06] Thank you, thank you very much. Bye.