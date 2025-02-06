Deindustrialization in Germany

Daily Standup Top Stories

February 5, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Urgent action is required if Germany, Europe’s former industrial powerhouse, is to overcome its economic turmoil and prevent the deindustrialisation that has already seen thousands of job cuts, the deputy chief of the country’s […]

February 5, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Podcast by Charles Cohen, Giada Santana, Niels de Keukelare After Canada, Mexico, and China, the EU could be the next in the firing line. Donald Trump says EU tariff could be levied on the continent […]

February 5, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Kiev should trade its natural resources for further American aid, the US president has recently said Ukraine’s supporters must help push Russian forces out of the mineral-rich former territories of the country before investing in […]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:10] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into the Thursday, February 6th, 2025, edition of the Daily Energy News Beat Standup live from Nape. Here are today’s top headlines. First up, a two year review. Exposes Germany’s climate policy flawed. We’re going to stay over in Germany and talk about how they must act. Immediately. To stop deindustrialization, according. To the. Union. Next up, making sense of Trump tariffs. What should the EU expect? And then a follow up story that we talked about on yesterday’s show. Zelensky admits Ukraine doesn’t control rare earth minerals that Trump wants. That is super interesting. I will then jump over and quickly cover everything in the oil and gas finance space prices kind of fell off a cliff today, mainly due to the fact that the EIA came out and dropped a crazy report. We talked yesterday about what the guesstimate was. Well, it’s a lot worse than we would have expected. I will cover all that and a bag of chips. Guys, we are here live from Nate Guest host. Again, two shows in a row. RT Trevino. He’s not quite sick of us yet, but he might be. [00:01:14][63.8]

Rey Trevino III: [00:01:14] You know, I tell you what. What a day. Again, at the end gear today, as we said yesterday, the energy is just off chain. We’re actually here all the more. So shout out to either genius be to say it’s still near there at this session. The producer of before the things that they’re doing is just unbelievable. So you guys out there, the. Reach that you. Guys have is literally worldwide. And it’s just just great to be back. And what again, a great time to be here in Houston, one of the energy hubs of. [00:01:44][29.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:44] All right, well done. Let’s hear for our RT, everybody. [00:01:47][2.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:01:48] Absolutely. [00:01:48][0.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:49] Hey, I’ll tell you what. Let’s go to this first story here. This really exemplifies all of the bad things about climate change, climate policies. Wait a minute. Quick. Who’s that over there? It’s a polar bear. No, Kerry, it’s not going to happen to here. Review Exposes Germany’s Climate Policy Fog. If you invest in the climate policy issues, what happens? You go broke. You go broke. And it is right here. And it is absolutely hysterical and it is not happening. Let’s go to the next story here. And it’s really showing that that is truly Germany must now act to stop. The unions are all lined up in the the problem that they’re having. Germany must act immediately to stop deindustrialization. The unions are calling for it. Wait a minute. You’d now have no nuclear. You have they’ve had their fire, their coal back up and now we have no natural gas. Retro. If Scooby Doo was an energy policy, retro would actually be on their policy. [00:02:59][70.4]

Rey Trevino III: [00:03:00] You know, I want to say this. You know, this is two days in a row that you guys. Yeah. I think for your listeners out there, I think it’s very key. If he dies quickly, why exactly? We need to be focused on what you’re doing and how America can be better at that. As I’ll continue this focus on you say you bet it’s been a waterfall effect. [00:03:18][17.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:03:18] Yeah, well, a lot of it’s because Europe is a net importer of of energy. And so if they are a net importer of energy, the question is where are they going to get energy? We talked years ago or last year, the big topic was Qatar. The Middle East was setting up huge import export, you know, 30 year agreements with Europe and now then with Nord Stream. That happened last year with the Ukrainian SEALs coming in and taking them out. It’s a joke. They definitely it was definitely the United States. I was probably U.S. eight. It was probably funded by U.S. But the reason why it’s so important is because it could tar can’t quite in all of these Middle Eastern countries either stop supplying or the supply goes dry if the United States can’t step in. And I think that’s what Trump is counting on and what the United States LNG market is counting on is that Europe is going to be a huge, huge net importer. [00:04:04][45.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:05] Absolutely. So the the G medal represents 2.2 million workers from sectors including the car manufacturing, steel, electronics. And your point is very valid. Why does Germany matter? So goes Germany’s economy, so goes the EU. But guess who is imitating Germany, New Jersey, New York, California? All of the green energy policies are following right in line. And so your point is out of the park. Huge for this. The union’s deputy leader told Euro TV that the EU and incoming government can still stop the job losses. The only way and you’re here, they heard this here. Second, the only way they’re going to stop that is if they get low cost natural gas from Russia. Yeah. And that is Now can they get the higher cost LNG from the US? Absolutely. Can we do it at the best possible way? Yes. The risk consulting group have cradle to grave solution going. From LNG all the way to Europe. But can even the Russian natural gas solve their problem? [00:05:16][70.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:16] No, no. All right. Let’s move to the next one. Okay. The next one here making sense of Trump tariffs. What should you expect from the EU? What should we expect? [00:05:25][8.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:26] Well, they are going to try to ruffle their feathers up and pass up kind of like a little bit of a turkey going and nope, they’re not going to happen. So after Canada, Mexico and China, the EU could be next in the firing line. Donald Trump says EU tariffs could be leveled at the continent any time soon, and they have not been very nice to trading partners to the United States. [00:05:48][22.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:49] So they’ve. [00:05:49][0.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:49] Gone out. Tariffs are all about bringing equal again. Do you see many forwards driving around Germany? [00:05:56][6.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:56] No, I don’t. We see a lot of I mean, not that I’m in Europe that often, so I can’t really say. [00:06:00][4.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:01] But here’s the real thing about that is if there was a way for us to ship things. LNG is the number one export that they’re going to want. [00:06:09][8.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:10] I agree. I mean, it really is in in in our T. What’s your take on this? You know, we talked a little bit about tariffs yesterday. Do you think you should have a tariff? [00:06:17][7.7]

Rey Trevino III: [00:06:18] Honestly, I feel so bad for the EU right now that now they’re at a point, guys. I mean, I’m not trying to be funny, but again, going back to the policy that it may not be 40 years, not in the 50 year in the last 15 years or less, that you have the European Union, which is a great idea. I understand it. We want the nomination easier here. We have more of Europe. You bet. These policies of getting rid of mutual, getting rid of thing and they are becoming close to a third world country to where it’s not fair to put these tariffs on. Now, that being said, it’s not fair. You got to pay for buckets of it sometimes to finance your, you know. So, yes, I understand. Yeah. You think they probably you. [00:07:03][45.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:04] I think you’re spot on. And I think that the EU will fail under their current policy path right now. We’re also looking at NATO’s failings. So when you take a look at NATO’s failing and the EU failing, this is absolutely huge. And President Trump said the other day he’s going to start talking to countries individually and not even talk to the EU. Holy smokes, Batman. [00:07:29][25.6]

Rey Trevino III: [00:07:30] Look at it this way. When you want to do a deal with a lot easier to get a deal, don’t have 30 people in a room. Will have the one decision. [00:07:35][5.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:36] You are the one decision maker. Absolutely. [00:07:37][1.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:38] You bet. All right. [00:07:39][0.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:39] Let’s go to the next one. [00:07:40][0.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:40] Zelinski admits Ukraine doesn’t control rare earth minerals. You know what? That guy is absolutely a he’s a quite an actor. Have you seen some of his early acting? [00:07:52][11.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:52] I haven’t gotten around to watching. [00:07:53][1.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:54] My goodness. He is a friend. Okay. But rare earth minerals, 17 elements valued for their magnetic and electrochemical properties are used for smartphones. EVs. Last week, Trump suspended all U.S. aid programs and U.S. agency fund projects through humanitarian aid. This is a quote. We have enough rare earth minerals, but Russia has our occupied land since 2014, Zelensky said on Tuesday in Kyiv, responding to Trump. We’re open to them being developed by our partners who help us defend the land, push back the enemy with their weapons and presence and sanctions. And this is absolutely fair. It is not going to happen. President Putin again has now what he is going to keep. He is going to keep the land bridge of Crimea that he took under the Obama administration. Why did he take that land bridge? It’s about chokepoints. It’s about land, air, sea power. And he’s now got the pipeline control coming in from Turkstream, the Baltic and everything else. It’s about low cost natural gas. It’s about now he has eight sub bases and other water ports. There is no way he’s giving that land up. He’s going to keep that land now. [00:09:10][75.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:10] Absolutely. I think the real question is this quote that he talked about, which was we have enough rare earth minerals, but Russia has occupied our land since 2014. What I thought it was just since the invasion. What’s he talking about? 2014? [00:09:22][11.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:23] That was when he took Crimea. [00:09:24][1.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:25] The minerals aren’t just in Crimea. They’re everywhere. [00:09:27][2.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:28] There. Well, there he is. He’s playing. [00:09:30][2.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:31] The you. I know he is. It just it’s so obvious to see if I can see it. Everyone can see you. [00:09:36][5.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:36] Look at it. [00:09:36][0.3]

Rey Trevino III: [00:09:37] I wish that. I wish that if you can see it Now, granted. Let’s talk about you. I don’t know how much to talk about you on this show, but you know, you’ve got an undergrad, you’ve got an MFA. You’re not you know, you’re very small doubt for me. On the other hand, you know, so, you know, he’s playing, you know, kind of like what we talked about yesterday, right. Whose game things we have now. His long term. Whoa. Interesting, right? It’s like, hey, you know what? These fights is 2040. Life. And the whole goal here is you look at this entire region, this entire region used to be part of what the. Makes me me like less than 40 years ago. What will all that are? And what was President Bush? One of the best for members out here. You know, I love I love talking about like all the you know. You know, all these things that you go all of your life and waking up do great there. But what he’s really trying to do a my opinion right now is say, hey, you want to draw these, you have to come over here to basically physically get involved in the war and come take my face off yesterday and off the street. You want to work? [00:10:43][66.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:44] No, no, no, I didn’t. I did not have guys a largo on my my my bingo card. Guys like. [00:10:53][8.9]

Rey Trevino III: [00:10:53] Trump. We see you know. [00:10:54][1.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:55] I never thought that President Trump. And then when you saw him interviewing Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s head was spinning around on that one. I did not see that one coming. [00:11:06][11.0]

Rey Trevino III: [00:11:07] No, it’s pretty crazy. [00:11:08][0.9]

Rey Trevino III: [00:11:08] But it sets the example that Seth told me back to the Ukraine thing. It’s like, all right, we’ll come in and I mean, it’s like. [00:11:15][6.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:15] There’s no way President Trump is going to go fight for you know, he’s got Greenland sitting there. And then Germany has even announced yesterday that they’re willing to go to Greenland and defend it against the United States, Germany. You got to protect your jobs first. Don’t be going to Greenland. We’re going to go get the rare earth minerals. We will do it responsibly. [00:11:36][20.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:37] Yeah. No, and that’s one thing we talked about in the show all the time, that if you’re going to if you’re going to exploit natural resources, you’d rather the United States do it because we do it the cleanest and the most efficient in the whole world. [00:11:46][9.2]

Rey Trevino III: [00:11:47] Absolutely. Absolutely. You know, Mike, with everything going on with you know, we mentioned with President Trump, he’s doing right now what Ukraine trying to do, where the market’s up. [00:11:55][8.7]

Also, guys, hit that description below for all links to the timestamps links to the article. Also, check us out on substack the energy news Beat that substack.com. Best way to support the show if you are so inclined to go ahead and give us a paid subscription. We really appreciate that. Thank you All our current paid subscribers. You guys are the reason we're able to come down here today and do this. So we really appreciate that.

Stuart Turley: [00:13:52] We have a fact check. Fact check at May. He is true. My investment there is 32%. [00:13:58][6.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:00] It’s true we’ve done we’ve done great in our investments. Artie’s done even better on his investments. So trust me. Guys,. [00:14:06][6.3]

Rey Trevino III: [00:14:07] If I may, thank you for that. Yeah. What does that invest at? What? [00:14:10][3.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:10] Invest in oil.Energy, News beat.com. I got you can tell you. And I think you also get so what you let me do this but you mentioned Nathan Landman that I just want to let everybody know that Nate is a partner with the APL. The American Petroleum Landed fair for that show on Paramount. What does that say about what that what I’m only for? They don’t support part of this so I’ll support my show and sponsor Jeff They’ve actually had their hand in making sure that at least 10% of the content in that tool and what a great show, but a lot of it being shot here in the great state of Texas. Well, it’s not in the Hollywood, but, you know, if you haven’t, check out the show Land Man. Paxful and APL have also had their hand to get that. [00:14:50][39.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:50] So you’ve never been held up by the cartel? No, not yet. At least not yet, at least. [00:14:54][4.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:55] Well, yeah. Have you paid taxes? [00:14:56][1.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:56] Yes. All right. All right, guys, look, we check in here on the markets. S&P 500 and Nasdaq both basically flat today, up about a 10th of a percentage point on both of those indices. Two and ten year yield. Holy smokes got hammered. Two year yields down one full percentage point, ten year yields down 2.3 percentage points. Outlook on the is not great. Dollar index was down about a half a percentage point. We have see bitcoin fall another 1.2 percentage points to 96,627. Crude oil, two percentage points wiped off the indices, currently trading at 71. Down about $1.63 from yesterday. Brant only got hit about a half a percentage point, down about three $0.30 or a half a percentage point. Natural gas spiked about 1.5 percentage points, $3.33 an hour ago. Our EMP securities contract actually traded fairly flat today, only down about 0.07 percentage points at 130 707. And the big news of the day is that the EIA crude oil inventory report came out and absolutely hammered. So yesterday we ran about a 5.3 million barrel a build estimate by the API. Well, the EIA a little bit ago came out and said, nope, it was actually 8.7. So a net of about 3 million barrels over the estimate. And again, that’s what you guys need to look at. It’s not necessarily what the numbers are. It’s where the numbers are relative to both expectations when the when the API drops its numbers on Tuesday. But then also the spread between what the API thinks and what the EIA dropped. So big, big crude, our big, big drop there. Also, with the tariffs being dropped from Canada, we are kind of shaking some of that out. So that’s really what’s moving markets today. Otherwise, things have been pretty quiet on the M&A front. I think a lot of people are gearing up till after earnings season to make a big move, especially being so close to earnings season. I think we’re seeing a little bit of that, a kill trough. I do think during the summer we will see things kick back up, especially if we see prices drop a little bit more, especially if we see $65 oil. I think you might start seeing a few more deals get made at some of those lower price decks. But really, as I like to say, all quiet on the Western front today. Most everyone’s gearing up for NEP. Even the markets are taking it into account. What am I missing, guys? [00:17:00][124.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:17:01] If you are not ready for a roller coaster, holy smokes. You got Pam Bondi. You got everybody. Looks like Tulsi Gabbard is coming out of the good thing and she’s going to get. I tell you what, we are buckling up. And I did not again have guys a logo on my thing. Who knows what’s going to happen here, man. [00:17:22][21.7]

Rey Trevino III: [00:17:23] Guys, again, thanks for letting me do this again. That was real, Father again, If you haven’t ever checked out the facts, though, this is what happened. I thank you guys very much for having us back this year for our second year in a row. So this is our gift journey for the annual thing. Well, how fun. We’re right here. Just come on in to. I said, you’ll be able to be sit here and I’ll, you know quick shameless plug for three different shows The Crude Truth lineup. It’s a great interview. Absolutely. Yeah. You guys are just ready to go as well. Thank you. Yeah, but thank you. [00:17:52][29.2]

[00:17:52] Absolutely. Guys for RT Trevino. I’m Stuart Turley. I’m Michael Tanner. Guys, we will see you tomorrow at the nape expo. [00:17:52][0.0][1034.8]