China Tariffs LNG

February 4, 2025 Mariel Alumit

China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday that the US government announced on February 1 the imposition of a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese goods exported to the US, citing fentanyl […]

February 4, 2025 Mariel Alumit

In exchange the US would continue to provide Kiev with support in its conflict with Moscow Kiev will have to supply Washington with rare-earth minerals if it wants to continue receiving American assistance, US President […]

February 4, 2025 Mariel Alumit

South Africa’s minister of mineral and petroleum resources, Gwede Mantashe, has called on African countries to withhold mineral exports to the US. The comments come after US President Donald Trump announced plans to cut […]

February 4, 2025 Mariel Alumit

New EPA chief Lee Zeldin vows to cut bureaucrats undermining Trump’s agenda and ensure key agency roles are filled with committed staff. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin told reporters at agency headquarters Friday […]

February 4, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday that the financing will be carried out on the basis of its “green financing framework” for the order placed in October last year. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding will build 12 vessels each with a capacity […]

Michael Tanner [00:00:10] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into the Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, edition of the Daily Energy News Beat Stand up. Here are today’s top headlines. First stop, China to impose tariffs on U.S. LNG. Tariffs are back after Canada and Mexico waive 25 minutes into tariffs. Now, all of a sudden, China’s in order. We will cover it all. Trump then demands rare earth minerals from Ukraine. We got to go get that money. It’s exactly what Lindsey Graham said. Next up, South African minister. Calls for halt.

Michael Tanner [00:00:44] To mineral exports to the US. Guys, it’s getting spicy out there. Next up, new EPA chief Lee Zeldin targets anti-Trump bureaucrats, vows to fill key roles. And then finally, I’m going to mess this name up, Hap Dong Lloyd. LNG powered container ship wraps up financing for 24 of them. Pretty unbelievable tool. Well, then toss it over to me. We will then quickly cover what’s going on in the oil and gas markets mixed today. For oil up it was down kind of mix of tariffs mix of not we also then we’ll quickly cover the API crude oil inventory guesstimate which dropped at about 330 local time. And then finally, in a win for Trump. Oil giant Shell walks away from major New Jersey offshore wind farm in a massive win for the whales and a massive L. For myself, as always, I am Ilhan Omar, joined by Stuart Turley and special guest Ray Trevino. Super excited to have you, man. We’re down here at Nate. Thanks for joining us.

Rey Trevino III [00:01:44] My gosh. Thank you both so much for having me on. A what a world when it’s already been down here at Nabe. I tell you what, the energy here in Houston is just so high. It’s so different than it was just last year. And I think it actually honestly, it has to do with the fact that Donald Trump is president and everybody’s already walking around this town with a pep in their step. I tell you what, it’s just been amazing.

Michael Tanner [00:02:06] No, we’re fired up. We’re fired up.

Rey Trevino III [00:02:08] If I may. Speaking of fired up, you two. My gosh. I enjoyed yesterday’s episode. I mean, for those out there, I hope you all go back and listen to February 4th episode. That was yesterday. You two got into it. I loved it. But I do have to agree with Stu on that, that, hey, you know what? Levy What’s his face? Get in there. The Doge guy.

Michael Tanner [00:02:28] Elon Musk.

Rey Trevino III [00:02:30] Elon Musk. Get in there because I need to know where all this money is going. And I love that one. Senator the other day, that put a real good spin on it, which is yes, but that only constitutes for 1% of the vote. Still, though, $40,000 to somewhere. Give me a break. But anyway, so I recommend to all the listeners out there, if you had not gone back, listen to yesterday’s episode. I can’t believe I got you to sit next to each other the way they did yesterday.

Michael Tanner [00:02:53] Live in person. Baby,.

[00:02:54] You’re in striking.

Michael Tanner [00:02:55] Just absolutely. Go ahead and kick us off to where do you want to begin?

Stuart Turley [00:02:58] Okay, let’s start with China to impose tariff on US LNG. This also went out on your Substack. Yes. Hey, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement Tuesday. The US government announced that February 1st the imposition of 10% tariff on all Chinese goods exported to the US, citing fentanyl shipments and other things. Guess what their response was. We are going to tariff LNG. Yeah.

Rey Trevino III [00:03:25] I tell you what they imported the most they ever have charged in the last year alone and they’re geared up instead of, mind you, to even buy more in 2025. Let’s see how good this economy really is and see how long. Because as Michael Chandler mentioned in the intro there, you know, Canada, Mexico came pretty darn quick.

Stuart Turley [00:03:43] They did. Yeah.

Michael Tanner [00:03:44] Well, the difference with China is their power demands are you know, here in the States, we produce about 13 million barrels of crude oil and we consume about 21. So we are a net importer and we actually import a lot more relative to what we export due to the different blends. We do get a lot from candidates. Part of the reason why can’t it came so quickly is because we buy a lot of their Canadian oil sands crude China. It’s about double what we are right So they are a huge net importer meaning okay, great, you’re going to tariff off here. They could claim quick. They now they have a little bit an easier job to sustain this. But as we’ve talked about on the show, Stu, a lot their economies not doing great.

Rey Trevino III [00:04:21] No, no. And, you know, I like how you brought up the fact that we’re producing somewhere between 13 to 14 million barrels of oil a day. And here in the great state of Texas, we just got our numbers for the month of October. I know in a few months we finally got I mean, actually, Texas produced 44% of all oil that was produced in America in October alone. So we’re doing a pretty darn good job and we really can’t complain. And don’t forget that Texas is as we go back into the story of the actual liquid natural gas, Saudi Arabia of the world. So I say bring it on. Like, you know, let’s see how long they can last. But I loved how one one individual from the world, from China said this was a violation of the World Trade Organization to put these tariffs on. It was like, give me a break, Stu. That’s not real, is it? No.

Stuart Turley [00:05:06] And in fact, they they how much do they actually buy? From the United States. They tariff anything anyway. So in fact, Canada has tariffs on the US right now on agriculture of 250%. So this is the tariff. All the tariff talk out there is hogwash. What we are seeing is a right sizing on the rest of the world. President Trump go forth and tear, you.

Rey Trevino III [00:05:31] Know, and he’s expected to speak to the president of China here real soon, if I’m correct. So what a.

Michael Tanner [00:05:38] Concept. World leaders talking to each other.

Stuart Turley [00:05:41] But as judging being just had a potential alleged stroke I just heard this Sunday and so that he is had the CCP has removed him from control from the military. So there are some things going on over there.

Rey Trevino III [00:05:55] Interesting, if I may, you’re always enjoy listening to this show. You know, your other shows, you get to watch these at the same time. But when you do your quotations by usually when you say you just go out, say it’s a conspiracy theory, but when you do in quotations, is that also mean? Yes.

Michael Tanner [00:06:09] Unsubstantiated but.

Stuart Turley [00:06:11] Embellished. But it was Maria on Maria Bartiromo So yeah, yeah. In quotation around Maria I had not substantiated. Normally I had people call me from around the world. This was not a direct this was from Maria are.

Rey Trevino III [00:06:25] Interested in my Fox business I’m sure knows a thing, right?

Michael Tanner [00:06:28] Yeah, absolutely. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:06:29] What’s next? Let’s go to Trump demands rare earth minerals from Ukraine. You know you can’t buy this one. You know, Kiev will have to supply Washington with rare earth minerals if it wants to conceive, continue receiving energy if it wants to conceive, go figure that out. U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists on Monday Ukraine will need to enter into a new agreement. I’ll tell you what, President Trump, God bless him and he should back and go, We’ve given everything to Ukraine. And then we have the little short guy, what’s his name as Michael Tanner. Yeah, well, yeah, Michael Tanner Zelinsky doesn’t even know that He said he can’t. A place where he doesn’t know where the money is. We only got a fourth of the money, and that’s ridiculous. It is just absolutely ridiculous. So got to love President Trump. Way to go, President Trump. Go get us some rare earth minerals. [00:07:21]Let’s roll over South Africa. South [2.2s] African minister calls for a halt to mineral Exports to U.S.. This is our leiris. If you’ve thought that first story from our substack was funny, this one is a hoot. Let’s withhold minerals to the US. The minister says they don’t give us any money. It’s not. Let’s not give them minerals. This is because we turned off the U.S. aid corruption. Only 5% of what the billions and billions of dollars that went through USAID went to the other countries. The rest of it was to regime change, to Democrats, to the deep state in it was unbelievable. 600 high paid employees with all these great places around the world. And this guy has the balls to not watch our podcast. You got to be just making my day.

Michael Tanner [00:08:14] It’s You don’t support coups in Yugoslavia?

Stuart Turley [00:08:16] No, I am. I am a and let’s quit spending money around the world.

Michael Tanner [00:08:21] And I don’t know how much minerals we actually get from South America, South Africa. I’d be like, you know, if we’re like, Hey, we’re going to stop importing oil from New Zealand. Great. We shut it all off. We don’t get much from them.

Stuart Turley [00:08:34] No, we just got a whole new supply in Ukraine. And let’s go. Let’s go to Greenland.

Rey Trevino III [00:08:39] You know, I love the Ukraine to go back to that. And absolutely, we’ve been sending them so much money. But yeah, it’s terrible. I’m sorry. Last time I checked, like you’re going to cover my you’re going to cough up something. And what I also thought is hilarious is Lindsey Graham, who I think is a great guy. I do. I support him. He turned real quick going, Hey, yeah, come on. You like to see? Because last time I checked, Lindsey Graham was on Fox News all the time saying we need to support our brothers in Ukraine, send them more money, send them more money. And now he’s flipped real quick on give us your medals.

Stuart Turley [00:09:11] Right. Personally, I think he needs to be primaried out. But with that, just me. [00:09:15]Let’s go to it. New EPA chief Lee Zeldin targets anti Trump bureaucrats. And I’ve got one [6.5s] for you here on this. I got a question for you on this one here. President Trump, the the EPA. I love Lee Zeldin. Lee, if you’re out there, I want to have you and Chris right on a panel. And we want to talk about how we can deliver lowering the cost across the United States to all consumers in the United States. But our team, we’re going to lower costs. President Trump said to Lee, By the way, if you’re going to put out one regulation, you have to eliminate and others, Wow, that is how you do it. It is good regulations. Lowering regulations help an empty operator save money.

Rey Trevino III [00:10:03] Absolutely. Be just in the bureaucracy alone and jumping through the hoops that this is going to be, I will say. Operators money not only in Texas, but more importantly, in other parts of the world where the Bureau of Land Management really manages all the minerals and everything that goes on. And, you know, for anybody out there that’s ever watched Shameless plug or listen to my show, The Crude Truth, I’ve been on there before saying that I support the EPA has done wonderful things in its time. We don’t talk about the acid rain up in the Northeast anymore. You know, the Clean Water Act of the 1970s or early or late 60s. It has done great things, but it has been turned in the last 20 years into a weapon against the oil and gas industry. And so to have somebody like Lee Zeldin in there is very, very exciting, along with Chris Wray getting sworn in and Doug Burgum. I mean, what a team. What a team.

Michael Tanner [00:10:53] Yeah, I love this quote that that comes out from from Secretary Zeldin, who now is officially confirmed 56 to 42. I don’t believe that anybody should be here at the EPA who is not committed to the agency mission and the lawful direction coming from the duly elected president of the United States.

Stuart Turley [00:11:09] I agree he will definitely have his work cut out for him, as this article says, and we know that he can do it. [00:11:16]Hey, my last article for today, [1.5s] The Bag Bag, Lord Bless You wraps up financing for 24 LNG powered container ships. This is an important story when you sit back and take a look at container ships that are being powered by LNG. We’ve also seen Vietnam and about five other power plants come on in the last several months of LNG. Two direct electricity generation power plants come online, all these ships. LNG is here to stay. And this is how we’re going to help rightsize the trade deficit with the EU. The EU is really going to need to be, by and large, the LNG.

Michael Tanner [00:12:01] But, but, but but also, there’s a little tidbit in here that I find hilarious. And this goes back to something you aptly pointed out four years ago when we first started doing this show. The first line of this article, you know how Lloyd said on Tuesday that the financing will be carried out on the basis of its, quote, green financing framework, LNG? It’s the sleight of hand. I remember when it was global warming was going to kill us and they switched it to climate change and they and all of a sudden natural gas couple of years ago was going to kill us all. And now sleight of hand. Natural gas is now green.

Stuart Turley [00:12:33] Whenever you have Bill Gates, who is a one of the greatest days of my life, was when I had that man off, just like I did you the other day. I had this knack for doing that to folks and I made him so mad. He had a blood main come right across his forehead. And if I could do it again, I would do it again. But Bill Gates said we need natural gas to get air. And then Larry Fink, same thing.

Michael Tanner [00:13:00] Good friend of the show.

Stuart Turley [00:13:01] Good friend of the show. So when you do that, you see Larry Fink and Bill Gates saying that it’s time for natural gas is great again.

Yeah, it's it is. It is. You know, it is funny. All right. Let's go ahead and jump over and talk a little finance, guys.

yeah.

Michael Tanner [00:13:39] yeah. Or you can hit the description below for all the links of the timestamps, links to the articles and check us out on our substack The energy news beat substack.com. Probably the best way to support the show and we have a lot of great custom articles that Stu and the team are writing. We had a white paper that we dropped last week specifically on Rare Earth Minerals that that was a big hit. And always you can check out the good old fashioned mines mineral model. We have the link there in the description and we also like to shout out our sponsor of the show, Reese Energy Consulting, and our good friends over there. We’re going to be able to see a lot of them down here at Nape. Guys, if you’re an oil and gas company and you and you and you feel like you’re getting screwed on your margins when it comes to your natural gas contracts or your oil. First purchasers Steve Reese and Reese Energy Consulting is here to help. There’s 20 to $0.30 for every misstep you’re leaving on the table. Don’t leave that up to chance. Call our good friends over at Reese Energy Consulting to get that squared away. Get better deals, save money, make more. It’s awesome. We love them over there. And as always, check out invest in oil, not energy Newsbeat.com. If you are interested in becoming Billy Bob Thornton from Land Man, saving money on taxes and also giving yourself a nice steady distribution, we have some great resources we can send you if you are interested. One of our colleagues wrote a fantastic e-book. We can send you on all of the ins and outs of oil and gas investing again, guys that’s invest in oil, not energy. Use Bitcoin.

Michael Tanner [00:14:59] Let’s check in on top line indices. The S&P 500 is actually up about three quarters of a percentage point. Nasdaq up mostly. I’m actually up about 11.26 percentage points. Mainly due to the fact that a lot it’s a lot of rebound relative to DB. We did see two and ten year yields drop about 8/10 of a percentage point. Dollar index down about 3/10 of a percentage point. Bitcoin falls four percentage points, currently trading just below 89 or 98,000 at about 97,842. Crude oil basically flat day over day. We kind of sagged in the early morning trading session. Hit a big spike up in the morning, mainly due to the engagement of the tariffs. Brant Oil. Three quarters are 3/10 of a percentage point. Our user EMP securities contract actually actually jumped about 2.4 percentage points. As I mentioned, guys, you know, with we oil fell yesterday mainly due to the fact that Canada came out about 20 minutes after the tariffs were announced, went ahead and redneck Trump came out this morning and basically put renewed pressure on Iran. Iran does about 2 to 3 million barrels a day of oil exports. And if you can assume that’s being taken off the market, if things are going to get spicy. So you can kind of see if you’re kind of watching the oil charts there, It was basically a sag down in the early morning at about noon, huge spike up when this was announced. We also did see that this was a you know, this was a presidential memorandum that was signed alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s the prime minister over there. And Israelis basically ordered the U.S. Treasury secretary to impose, quote, maximum economic pressure on Iran, which includes more oil sanctions and enforcement mechanisms. That was basically enough to settle oil down basically flat. And, you know, as we remember, guys, he had basically driven and by he I mean, President Trump has basically driven Iran’s oil exports to near zero. And that was during his first term. So I think a lot of the movement we’re seeing in oil prices right now is due to that expectation. As we know, good friend of the show, Joe Biden, went ahead and bled about 2 to 3 million barrels back onto the market, which is probably a lot of the reason why they were able to do some of the chicanery they’ve been doing out in the Middle East. [00:17:03]We also did see the API crude oil inventory guesstimate. And as you guys listen to this, [4.1s] at about 1030, you’ll hear the actual EIA crude oil stock numbers by API estimating about a 5.0 to 5 million barrel bill in the in the crude oil stocks over there at Cushing. That was a forecast of about one point or 3.17 million barrels. Previously we saw a 2.8 million barrel build. So big build that will be very interesting to see where the EIA comes in at. So all we’ve got to talk tariffs here because I think when it when it comes to where prices are going in our. I’ll start with you then I want to go to stew here what what when it comes to prices and specifically Canada, do you see these tariffs hurting or helping oil prices?

Rey Trevino III [00:17:46] I mean, in the short term, obviously, if the tariffs actually were to come into play, they’re going to they’re going to hurt. I mean, everybody’s going to feel it at the pump. Obviously, the price of oil does go up because it does have to get paid by somewhere. I don’t think we’re even going to get to that point. The point of these tariffs threat is to make sure that we continue to get oil at a fair price and secure the north border just as much as you should the southern border. I know that a lot of people are probably like, what do the two have to do with each other? They have everything to do with everything. The fact that that the more energy secure we are here in America, the more our national security is going to be going to be saved.

Michael Tanner [00:18:25] Are you willing to pay more at the pump to teach Canada a lesson?

Stuart Turley [00:18:28] I don’t think it’ll have to be that problem, but I think Canada will have to understand that we have been paying for their they have the terrorist, the snot out of us. Yeah. So and I love my Canadian friends up there. In fact, I would love to have Alberta as the 51st state. Let’s leave the rest of Canada alone. But yet, honestly, I don’t think it’s going to be it’s going to wash out.

Rey Trevino III [00:18:51] Yeah. I mean, common sense is obviously a terrorist could hurt because, you know, we’ll just I mean, so that’s common sense. But again, it’s not going to get back get to that. I mean, they’ve already caved once. I mean, look at Columbia. Did I mean, overnight? Well, it was the Columbia that like within minutes it was like, no. And yeah, we have some good friends from Canada, like a good friend, Keith Stelter. He’s from Canada. So, you know, a lot of good common sense people come from Canada on bikes, too. You said it right. They have been doing this to us for years and we don’t even know it. So guess what? It’s actually going to help the American people out.

Stuart Turley [00:19:21] We only only 2% of our GDP. I mean, that’s that’s really not an issue. We have so much in energy exports that are going to start rolling through Canada. If you are listening to this, your leadership brought this on you guys, not us. And it’s because when you had the pipeline, the energy free pipeline that was going to be carrying oil across Canada, you all canceled your own pipeline and put you at our disposal because the only way you get oil products to your other side is on US pipelines. So y’all got us some really bad people up there leading your your policy.

Michael Tanner [00:19:58] Well, hopefully we can get out. What’s his name? Pierre. Over there. Who’s the guy that running up there? Hopefully we can get in there. All right. [00:20:04]Let’s finish up with this, guys. In a win for Trump, oil giant Shell walks away. Wave from major New Jersey offshore [6.7s] wind farm. I think a win for people win for Wales, loss for me, as I am probably the biggest offshore wind fan known to mankind. You know, really in the first this is kind of the first.

Stuart Turley [00:20:23] Fallout.

Michael Tanner [00:20:23] From kind of President Trump’s early energy policy from Shell is has confirmed to the Associated Press it is writing off the project, citing three things increase in competition. That seems like a scam to me. I don’t believe the increasing competition. It’s by decreasing competition. But hey, it’s a press release I our guy the.

Stuart Turley [00:20:41] Week weakness in competition for money.

Michael Tanner [00:20:43] Yeah maybe that’s it.

Rey Trevino III [00:20:45] We will get let him finish out.

Michael Tanner [00:20:46] The second is delays and the third is the changing market. I believe there’s a changing market.

Rey Trevino III [00:20:51] I believe there’s a changing market. Here’s what that tells me. Those subsidies are going away. Shell’s not. We know that the Shell’s got more hands and more ears in DC than Pecos does. Yeah, so that tells me that these subsidies are going away, which I think is great. It’s going to only level the playing field that much more for a free market to let the individuals decide what form of energy they want to use to power their vehicles. You know, they’re in some ways. So I’m very excited about that. But that’s what that tells me more than anything else, is that there’s probably no doubt those subsidies are going away. And thank goodness now, because there are endangered species of whales that are getting horrifically hurt of their numbers are getting hurt by these offshore wind, wind farms. That is a fact. And so I need to see all these green people be celebrating the fact that the whales are going to be safe. I know nothing. Well.

Michael Tanner [00:21:43] I have a longstanding beef with the whales anyway, so I actually enjoy the offshore wind farms. If fact if that.

Rey Trevino III [00:21:49] You still use whale oil for.

Michael Tanner [00:21:51] Absolutely.

Rey Trevino III [00:21:52] Your life.

Michael Tanner [00:21:52] Absolutely. Yeah, it is It is funny. We have to remember, guys, Trump did sign on the first day of office in executive order that basically halted all lease sales on federal waters and put a probe, a pause on all approvals permits and loans. And perhaps of this is of most interest to Shell. And the order does direct the administration to review existing offshore wind energy leases and identify any legal reason to terminate them. I have a feeling it was going to get terminated anyway. Basically, you know, according to Robin Schaefer, he’s the president of Protect our Coast at New Jersey said that without Shell’s financial backing, it appears that the project is dead in the water. And they’re writing and Shell is writing off nearly 1 billion of an invest only smokes. That’s a big one there. And we did see that it did because of that. You know, they did report on Thursday of last week a 60% decline in for a year in our full year earnings. And we did know that Danish wind developer Orsted was beginning to work on that. So pretty unbelievable. So that’s really all I’ve got, guys, What are you what are you most excited about? You starting with you for Nate.

Rey Trevino III [00:22:57] I tell you what to be here again. The energy is there, the lineup, the amount of individuals, amount of quality M.P. companies of the amount of just people that are going to be here that you just cannot the amount of just what do you call it knowledge that’s going to be in there. That’s but that’s what I’m excited about. You know, you mentioned Steve Reese was a sponsor of your show. I think he’s going to be on Stu’s podcast live on the net floor.

Stuart Turley [00:23:22] So he just called in sick. But we were going to Steve and I are going to have a monthly episode.

Rey Trevino III [00:23:28] Okay.

Michael Tanner [00:23:29] We’ll get somebody you guys check out Steve Rees. Booth’s going to be there. We will be at Booth 3117. Come check us out. What are you most excited for?

Stuart Turley [00:23:37] I’m excited to see everybody because it was so much fun. We had 35 podcast we produced. I mean, it was a brew.

Rey Trevino III [00:23:45] It was it was a great time.

Michael Tanner [00:23:46] It was. It was a great time.

Rey Trevino III [00:23:48] Out of the other one. I do want to do a shout out. I want to say thank you. I’m very excited. I get an opportunity to finally meet Jamie Elrod and Michael Diaz of Flipping the Barrel. I get to interview those two wonderful ladies that have just truly been I think they probably got the top oil and gas podcast, if I’m correct. And it’s just awesome that they’re going to be here at night this year and I get a chance to meet them because I actually I’ve never met those two ladies and I’m just very excited about that, as well as all the other wonderful interviews that we’ve got lined up at the name for.

Michael Tanner [00:24:19] Absolutely, guys. So with that, we’re going to let you guys get out of here, get back to work, start your day. Appreciate you making energy news. Be part of your day for Stuart Turley. Rey Trevino, I’m Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks.