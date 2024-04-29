The wind industry is looking a lot like a zombie apocalypse; evidently dead on its feet, but refusing to accept its mortality and die with dignity.
The offshore wind industry in the US looks like a bloodbath, with dozens of major projects scrapped outright. Investors have pulled the plug, never to return.
In Australia dozens of onshore projects, that have…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.