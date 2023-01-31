Yes, There’s a Republican Climate Plan, and It’s Awesome
One of the more important “existential” questions in today’s climate debate is what constitutes a real and serious climate plan and whether Republicans have one. On one side, the environmental left, led by groups like the League of Conservation Voters, insists the answer is no.
As Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government relations at the L…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.