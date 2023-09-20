Yellen Presses Companies on Net Zero: Climate Finance Update
(Bloomberg) — Climate change is the focus of dozens of events in New York this week, as world leaders, corporate executives, activists and artists all converge for both the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week.
That includes the Bloomberg Transition Finance Action Forum, hosted Tuesday by the parent company of Bloomberg News. The forum offers…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.