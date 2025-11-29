Wyoming Fights Back: Tyler Lindholm Exposes the Truth About America’s Energy Crisis

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Tyler Lindholm, Wyoming State Director of Americans for Prosperity, to break down the truth about America’s energy future, federal overreach, the wind farm subsidy scams, coal’s comeback, and why Wyoming is becoming the last line of defense for U.S. energy security.

Lindholm exposes how federal land policies cripple ranchers, why baseload power still matters, how California depends on Wyoming to keep the lights on, and why renewable subsidies are collapsing under their own weight. They also dive into grid reliability, the “duck curve,” production tax credit scams, and how local citizens can take back control of energy policy.

If you care about energy independence, rural America, or honest conversations outside the mainstream media… this is the episode to watch.

Thanks for your leadership, Tyler, in Agriculture, Ranching, and Energy! I had an absolute blast visiting with you. - Stu.

Connect with Tyler on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tyler-lindholm-9119a259/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:32 – Why Wyoming Is a U.S. Energy Powerhouse

01:02 – Wyoming’s Energy Priorities

01:41 – Trump’s “Three Horsemen” of Energy Dominance

02:01 – New Coal Plant Proposal

03:10 – Reliable, Affordable Energy Is King

03:35 – AFP’s Mission: Cutting Government Barriers

04:24 – Federal Land Control Hurting the West

05:44 – Grazing, Wildlife & Real Environmental Impact

07:58 – California’s Dependence on Wyoming Power

09:23 – Energy Security = National Security

10:42 – How Citizens Can Get Involved Locally

13:09 – Wyoming’s Workforce & Six-Figure Energy Jobs

13:34 – AI vs. Blue-Collar America

15:16 – The Duck Curve Explained Simply

17:03 – Wind Farm Reclamation Crisis

18:31 – Wind Subsidy Scams (PTC Loophole)

20:22 – Who Really Runs the Grid

21:55 – Closing Thoughts

This is one of those podcasts that gets me fired up. While working on other Wyoming energy projects, when I get up there, I would like to do a live podcast with Tyler and ride around and show people what he is talking about. Any excuse to get on a horse is a great day in my book.

Thank you again, Tyler, for leading the charge. We need everyone in the United States to take a stand locally. You have heard me say that “Energy Security Starts at Home” and energy policy starts in your neighborhoods.

If you are an energy executive, CEO, author, or want to get your energy story out there, reach out to me as we have the Reach at Energy News Beat.

