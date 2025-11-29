Wyoming Fights Back: Tyler Lindholm Exposes the Truth About America’s Energy Crisis

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Tyler Lindholm, Wyoming State Director of Americans for Prosperity, to break down the truth about America’s energy future, federal overreach, the wind farm subsidy scams, coal’s comeback, and why Wyoming is becoming the last line of defense for U.S. energy security.
Lindholm exposes how federal land policies cripple ranchers, why baseload power still matters, how California depends on Wyoming to keep the lights on, and why renewable subsidies are collapsing under their own weight. They also dive into grid reliability, the “duck curve,” production tax credit scams, and how local citizens can take back control of energy policy.
If you care about energy independence, rural America, or honest conversations outside the mainstream media… this is the episode to watch.
Thanks for your leadership, Tyler, in Agriculture, Ranching, and Energy! I had an absolute blast visiting with you. - Stu.
Connect with Tyler on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tyler-lindholm-9119a259/
???? Want to get involved?
Visit: AmericansForProsperity.org
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
00:32 – Why Wyoming Is a U.S. Energy Powerhouse
01:02 – Wyoming’s Energy Priorities
01:41 – Trump’s “Three Horsemen” of Energy Dominance
02:01 – New Coal Plant Proposal
03:10 – Reliable, Affordable Energy Is King
03:35 – AFP’s Mission: Cutting Government Barriers
04:24 – Federal Land Control Hurting the West
05:44 – Grazing, Wildlife & Real Environmental Impact
07:58 – California’s Dependence on Wyoming Power
09:23 – Energy Security = National Security
10:42 – How Citizens Can Get Involved Locally
13:09 – Wyoming’s Workforce & Six-Figure Energy Jobs
13:34 – AI vs. Blue-Collar America
15:16 – The Duck Curve Explained Simply
17:03 – Wind Farm Reclamation Crisis
18:31 – Wind Subsidy Scams (PTC Loophole)
20:22 – Who Really Runs the Grid
21:55 – Closing Thoughts
This is one of those podcasts that gets me fired up. While working on other Wyoming energy projects, when I get up there, I would like to do a live podcast with Tyler and ride around and show people what he is talking about. Any excuse to get on a horse is a great day in my book.
Thank you again, Tyler, for leading the charge. We need everyone in the United States to take a stand locally. You have heard me say that “Energy Security Starts at Home” and energy policy starts in your neighborhoods.
If you are an energy executive, CEO, author, or want to get your energy story out there, reach out to me as we have the Reach at Energy News Beat.
