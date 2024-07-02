WTI Crude Soars to Highest Level Since April on Demand Optimism, Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl strengthened overnight to a powerful Category 5 storm as it churned in the Caribbean Sea. The Cat. 5 storm is the earliest on record in the Atlantic hurricane season and has caused concern among energy traders about potential Gulf Coast disruptions.
On Monday morning, Beryl made landfall on Grenada’s Carriacou Island in the Caribbean Sea …
